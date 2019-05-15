European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew confirmed her plans to step away from the LPGA and focus on the Ladies European Tour.

“I’m not retiring,” Matthew said Wednesday at the LET’s La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational in Spain, where she’s playing. “I’m just retiring from the LPGA.”

Matthew, 49, said the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in in Midland, Mich., in July is the last LPGA event she plans to play on American soil. She is partnering with Suzann Pettersen in the team event. Matthew also plans to play the LPGA’s AIG Women’s British Open and Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open in August.

“I’ve had a good career and everything comes to an end,” Matthew said. “It just hit me, and I thought, ‘This is it.’ I missed the cut in L.A. about a month ago and realized I’d had enough of the grind, being week in, week out, and then going back home and having to practice, with the kids. It just got old.

“I’m not quitting. I’ll play in Europe, and I’m keen to play in the U.S. Senior Open next year. I’m moving my focus to try and win that.”

Matthew’s four LPGA titles include the 2009 Women’s British Open. She’s a six-time LET winner who will lead the Europeans against the Americans in the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland Sept. 13-15.

“I enjoy playing in Europe,” Matthew said. “It’s that little bit more relaxed. I still feel I can come out here and win ... I still want to win.”