European Ryder Cup team tweaks 2021 points system

The European Ryder Cup team has tweaked its points system to better recognize the in-form players ahead of the matches at Whistling Straits.

The European Tour approved the new qualification process that will resume at the beginning of the new year (points were frozen in July, upon the tour’s resumption of play) and run through the BMW PGA Championship on Sept. 12, 2021.

The new weighting system will see all Race to Dubai and Official World Golf Ranking points earned between Jan. 1 and May 9 be multiplied by 1 1/2. Events beginning with the British Masters through the BMW PGA Championship will be multiplied by two.

“The weighting of the points will further reward our in-form players and will give added interest to what already looks like an exciting season ahead,” European captain Padraig Harrington said. “I have been keeping a keen eye on all European players in action on both sides of the Atlantic in recent months and have been very encouraged by what I have seen. I look forward to seeing how that form translates into points on the two respective lists in the coming months.”

The European team will be comprised of the leading four players from the European Points List; the top five from the World Points list; and three wildcard selections from Harrington, to be made the week following the BMW PGA in September. The Ryder Cup is scheduled for Sept. 24-26.

Currently, the nine automatic qualifiers for the European team are Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Victor Perez, Tyrrell Hatton, Danny Willett, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger.