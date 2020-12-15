European Tour resumes full international schedule in 2021

The European Tour on Tuesday released its global schedule for 2021, a slate of events featuring at least 42 tournaments in 24 countries.

The schedule reveal looks similar to the pre-pandemic version, with 18 returning tournaments that were either postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus.

Each of the Rolex Series events (now just four of them) will feature an increase in prize money and offer the same number of Race to Dubai points (8,000) as a World Golf Championship event. European Tour members can begin accruing points toward Ryder Cup qualification beginning in January, at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Jan. 21-24).

The European Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, will be held Sept. 9-12 – a week after the PGA Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship, and two weeks prior to the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

Learning from the reshuffling caused by the pandemic, the European Tour has once again grouped events together based on geographic proximity to create a more travel-friendly schedule.

“With the pursuit of Ryder Cup points beginning again in January for our European members; qualification spots now available for our Rolex Series events; a sustained pursuit of innovation; and our continued celebration of our wonderful heritage, it is understandable that our overarching narrative for this season is that ‘Every Week Counts,’” said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

Click here for the full 2021 schedule, with more specifics to be announced at a later date.