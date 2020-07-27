European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links pro-am canceled but will return in 2021

With pre-tournament pro-ams on hold as golf makes its way through the global pandemic, it makes sense that a pro-am tournament would likewise be set aside.

The European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will not take place in 2020.

The event, which was scheduled for Oct. 1-4 and which takes place at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, will return in 2021.

Tournament officials released a statement explaining the decision, that said in part: “We commend the Scottish Government in their resolute response to the pandemic. We do not wish to undermine their efforts or cause any undue risk to the communities that normally host us. Given the international nature of the event and in particular our large amateur field we felt that this was the prudent decision to take.

“The size and complexity of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, played over three courses with 168 professionals and 168 amateurs, makes it very difficult to stage safely within the current guidelines given the uncertainties we are all facing."

Victor Perez edged Matthew Southgate last fall to claim his first European Tour title, as Tommy Fleetwood and his partner Ogden Phipps won the pro-am tiebreaker over Rory and Gerry McIlroy. Much like the PGA Tour's Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Dunhill Links attracts a lengthy list of actors, athletes and other celebrities.

The European Tour returned to action last week at the British Masters after a more than four-month hiatus and is now in the middle of a makeshift, six-week U.K. Swing through England and Wales.

The Dunhill Links is the 10th event lost from the tour's 2020 schedule, not counting the WGC-Match Play or The Open Championship.