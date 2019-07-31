WOBURN, England – There’s even more Solheim Cup pressure on the Europeans this week than on the Americans.

The Euros have just two events left to qualify, this week’s AIG Women’s British Open and next week’s Aberdeen Assets Management Ladies Scottish Open. The Americans have three events left.

“It’s kind of a tense time for the players,” European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew said.

Matthew is playing this week, and she’ll get a closeup view of a prime candidate for one of her four captain’s picks. She is playing with England’s Bronte Law, who looks like a good bet to make the team but is trying to finish strong.

Full-field tee times from the AIG Women’s British Open

Full coverage of the AIG Women’s British Open

“A bit more nerve-wracking for her,” Matthew said of the coincidental pairing.

Law has an excellent match-play record. She joined Stacy Lewis as the only players to go 5-0 in Curtis Cup history when she helped Great Britian/Ireland win in 2016. Law helped England finish second at the UL International Crown last year.

“I think you always learn a lot more watching someone playing in competition,” Matthew said. “So, it will be nice to be out with her for a couple of days.”

Law looks like a future Solheim Cup stalwart. She broke through to win the Kingsmill Championship in the spring. She nearly won the Mediheal Championship, too, losing to Sei Young Kim in a playoff.

“Until the team is picked, I have to prove myself, every week,” Law said.

Cristie Kerr, the American star fighting for a Solheim Cup spot, is also in the grouping with Matthew and Law.

If the European team were set today, the Netherland’s Anne van Dam, Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall and England’s Charley Hull would make it off the Ladies European Tour rankings. Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, England’s Georgia Hall, Spain’s Azahara Munoz, Germany’s Caroline Masson and Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist would make it off Europe’s world rankings list.

Law, France’s Celine Boutier, Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg, England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Mel Reid appear to be strong candidates as captain’s picks if they don’t qualify.

“There are still lots of permutations that could happen,” Matthew said. “Obviously, this being a major, there are loads of LET points on offer, and world ranking points. Obviously, if someone comes out and wins this event, or next week, as well, they could come out from nowhere. Obviously, I've got a group of people I'm looking at, but kind of a half an eye on others, who could still come out and have a great couple of weeks.”