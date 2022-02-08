Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy complicated by possible Super Golf League

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Luke Donald suddenly is on the fast track for Europe’s next Ryder Cup captain, bringing the experience of playing on four winning teams and twice serving as an assistant. And there’s one other factor he couldn’t ignore.

“I guess we should probably thank Saudi Arabia for that, maybe,” Donald said with a laugh.

Lee Westwood was thought to be in line for the 2023 matches in Italy until taking himself out of the mix. Ian Poulter has been looked upon as an ideal captain for rowdy Bethpage Black in 2025. For now, that would seem to leave Donald and Henrik Stenson.

And a lot of questions around who might take the Saudi money to join a competing tour.

“It looked like everyone thought Westwood was going to be the next captain – he’s certainly next in line, I would have thought – but he obviously feels he is playing well enough to make a team or he’s looking at something else,” Donald said. “He said he signed an NDA, didn’t he? So, I guess he’s talking to the Saudis, and that’s obviously a no-go for the European tour or PGA Tour.

“I guess I’m next in line, or a candidate.”

Padraig Harrington, the captain at Whistling Straits and part of the five-member committee that will choose the next captain, already has said Donald would have his recommendation.

The 44-year-old Englishman has played on four teams, all European victories (2004, 2006, 2010, 2012), and compiled a 10-4-1 record.

To show how much a Saudi-backed Super Golf League has thrown a wrench in the tour, Europe typically would have announced a captain by now. Six of the last seven European captains had been announced before the end of January.

Donald said he has exchanged messages with Guy Kinnings, the Ryder Cup director for Europe, but he said the DP World Tour has otherwise “kept things close to the vest.”

“I guess I feel like the decision would have been made a month or two ago if it wasn’t for some other circumstances,” Donald said. “Waiting around is a little awkward. Knowing me, if I was picked, I really want to get going. I want to start the process. September of next year will come pretty quickly. The more time I would have to prepare and think of things that will help the team would be better for me.”

The Americans also are slightly behind, though that presumably has more to do with outgoing captain Steve Stricker recovering from a virus that hospitalized him. Zach Johnson is believed to be a leading candidate.

Whenever the captains are determined, the next part of the equation would be who is eligible to play. Players who joined a Super Golf League would not be members of their tours, and it would seem unlikely they could play.

“Let’s be honest. If this thing happens, both teams will be missing players,” Donald said.