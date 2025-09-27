Europe’s Viktor Hovland replaced in Saturday fourballs because of neck injury

Europe was forced to make a late substitution on Saturday afternoon at Bethpage Black.

Viktor Hovland, who teamed with Bob MacIntyre on Saturday morning to beat Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley in foursomes, was scratched from Saturday afternoon’s anchor match because of a neck injury. He was replaced by Tyrrell Hatton, who will pair with fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick in fourballs opposite Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

Hovland has been dealing with neck issues for the past few months, including at the Travelers Championship, where he withdrew after playing two holes of his final round. He said that he took some painkillers on the seventh holes of Saturday morning’s match, then got treatment from the team physio, Matt Roberts, on the 10th tee box.

“It stayed the same for the remainder of the match after that,” Hovland said. “But I came in and rested up and got some more treatment, and when I went back out onto the range, I tried hitting some shots trying to build up to the driver. I hit three or four hard ones, and it just got worse. I didn’t want to risk it for the match in case it got worse and I couldn’t continue, especially in fourballs when you are hitting every shot.”

European captain Luke Donald told NBC’s Cara Banks that he notified Hatton of the potential that Hovland would be unable to go, so Hatton warmed up and was prepared to step in.

All 12 players on each team are slated to play in Sunday singles. If Hovland can’t go then, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley will have already designated a player to sit out via the Envelope Rule. That match would be scored as a tie.

“I’m going to get some treatment this afternoon and tonight,” Hovland added, “and hopefully I will be OK for the singles tomorrow.”