Every player's OWGR movement in 2022: From Ben Griffin to DJ, and the 2,903 players in between

When it comes to the Official World Golf Ranking, no player had a better season than Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy’s 88.89% improvement in the rankings might’ve been second best in the world behind Ben Griffin (93.46%), but Griffin couldn’t claim the No. 1 spot like McIlroy did to end the year.

Both McIlroy and Griffin were among the 16 players whose rankings were up by more than 80% this year, a list that also includes world Nos. 2 and 3, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith, as well as rising stars Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young.

The downs were highlighted by some big names, which wasn’t surprising considering what has happened this year with LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and OWGR. Dustin Johnson (-1,266.67%) fell the most, percentage wise, followed by Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and three other LIV members in the bottom 10.

Tiger Woods was down 125.09%, from No. 566 to No. 1,274, a year after declining by a world-worst 1,280.49%, though he played just three events, all majors, after missing over a year following his severe car accident in February 2021.

And then there were the players who didn’t move at all. Five of them, to be exact: Patrick Cantlay (4), Xander Schauffele (6), Jordan Spieth (14), Taylor Moore (121) and Stefano Mazzoli (732).

Here is a closer look at some notable names who either rose or fell in the OWGR this year, plus a full breakdown of every players' movement from the end of 2021 to now:

UP

Ben Griffin
+1,630 | No. 1,744 to No. 114 (93.46%)

Just over a year ago, Griffin was working a desk job. Now, he’s a PGA Tour rookie and on the verge of cracking the top 100 in the OWGR.

After graduating from North Carolina and struggling his first few years as a pro, Griffin quit touring golf in spring 2021 because of financial issues and started working as a mortgage loan officer. A few months into the job, though, Griffin decided to make a brief return and ended up Monday qualifying for a KFT event. That eventually led to Q-School, which he also got through, and after notching a trio of runners-up and finishing eighth on last season’s KFT points list, Griffin earned his Tour card for the first time.

A T-3 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship highlighted his first seven events as an official Tour member as he’s currently No. 29 in FedExCup points.

“I can go out there and just try to win golf tournaments,” Griffin said prior to the final round in Bermuda, where he led by two shots with six holes to play before falling two short. “You see the best players in the world kind of have that mindset and it’s because they’re not thinking about anything except trying to win. When I came back to golf, all my sponsors and everyone has allowed me to think about winning. I haven’t won in the last year, I’ve had a lot of second-place finishes and been in contention a lot. I feel like my time’s coming pretty soon.”

Sahith Theegala
+338 | No. 381 to No. 43 (88.71%)

Theegala was poised for a big year, and he delivered.

The Pepperdine product turned pro in summer 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the reigning NCAA player of the year but without any status. But he earned his way into the 2021 KFT Finals via non-member FedExCup points and became a PGA Tour member last fall. He tied for eighth in just his second start as a Tour member, at the Sanderson.

But 2022 is when Theegala took off. He officially arrived on the big stage at the WM Phoenix Open in February, tied for the lead with two holes to play before hitting his tee shot at No. 17 into the water and eventually tying for third. He got emotional afterward, breaking down in his parents’ arms, but he’d put himself in contention plenty more.

After Phoenix, Theegala posted seven more top-10s this year, including most recently tying for second at the RSM Classic. He also made the Tour Championship this year (impressively, he did so despite not ranking inside the top 50 in any of the four major strokes-gained categories) and, in turn, qualified for next year’s Masters.

“It's just awesome to be in this position,” Theegala said Sunday of the RSM. “I feel like I'm getting more and more comfortable and also don't necessarily have to play my A-plus- or A-game to get there, whereas I felt like the first couple times, like in Phoenix and even at Sanderson, I was playing like as good as I could I feel like almost in those couple events. The last couple times I've been in the top 10, it's felt a lot more, I don't want to say easier, but I can feel the progression in my game, I can see the progression in my game. That's a big positive.”

Cameron Smith
+18 | No. 21 to No. 3 (85.71%)

Obviously, the emergence of LIV Golf and the continued fight by the Saudi-backed tour to earn world-ranking points amid PGA Tour suspensions has caused many LIV members to plummet in the OWGR.

Smith, however, was an exception.

The Aussie didn’t sign with LIV until after this year’s Tour Championship, when he was second in the world. He’s now third thanks in large part to an impressive first seven months (wins at Sentry TOC, The Players and The Open, plus a T-3 at the Masters) and a victory last month at the Australian PGA, which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

That said, maintaining his world rank through 2023 will be tough, unless Smith, who jumped from outside the top 50 to fifth in strokes gained approach last season, performs well in the majors and occasional starts on international tours or if LIV somehow is awarded world-ranking points.

“I think it's really a shame that we are not getting world-ranking points out here,” Smith said in his first LIV press conference near Boston. “To have 48 of the best, you know, guys around the world playing and not to get world-ranking points, I think, is perhaps a little bit unfair.”

Davis Thompson
+864 | No. 1,038 to No. 174 (83.24%)

Talk about being humbled right out of the gates.

Thompson, a former world No. 1 amateur and University of Georgia standout, was part of the inaugural PGA Tour University class two summers ago, finishing second in that program to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card. But he opted to play mostly PGA Tour events via sponsor exemptions that first summer and didn’t crack the top 30 in any of his six starts.

“I mean, that's kind of like the fairytale way to do it: Get sponsor exemptions right out of college and play well and get your card,” Thompson said. “It's really hard to do, to immediately transition from college to playing really well professionally. … I feel like the more normal route is what I'm doing.”

Thompson went to Q-School last winter and re-earned KFT status. He then won once and ended up No. 16 in points to graduate to the Tour. He was fourth on the KFT in total driving last season and currently ranks 19th in strokes gained off the tee this season on the PGA Tour.

Norman Xiong
+1,305 | No. 1,744 to No. 439 (74.83%)

Once a can’t-miss prospect who swept college golf’s player of the year awards in 2018, Xiong had zero world-ranking points at the end of last year. He was ranked No. 1,744, aka tied for last.

But then he went and qualified for the KFT’s Wichita Open in June – and he won.

“I guess this concludes Chapter 1,” Xiong said after shooting 26 under, the second lowest mark ever on the KFT, that week. “I feel so much different than I did when I was out here last year, a few years ago.”

At the end of the season, Xiong was No. 48 in KFT points, and though he’d failed to earn his PGA Tour card at KFT Finals, he had full status locked up on the KFT for 2023.

Kaito Onishi
+417 | No. 558 to No. 141 (74.73%)

As far as pro debuts go, Onishi’s was a first.

Onishi left the USC team prior to regionals of his senior year in May 2021 to turn pro and compete in a Japan Tour event. He then shot 62 in the third round and was tied for fourth, just four shots off the lead, when he was disqualified.

The reason for the DQ: Onishi had violated tournament and government COVID-19 regulations that required him to isolate for 14 days upon arrival from the U.S. He had produced a negative PCR test and was permitted by the tournament sponsor to compete before Japan Tour officials became aware of his situation prior to the final round.

“I have misunderstood the rules of the restriction period,” Onishi said in a statement back then. “I deeply apologize to every member of this tournament and golf fans for my misbehavior. I promise to do my best from now on.”

He kept his promise and notched five top-10s last year between the Japan Tour and Abema TV Tour. He did even better this year, posting nine top-10s, including a win, all on the Japan Tour while also earning his Korn Ferry Tour card for 2022 at Q-School.

J.J. Spaun
+205 | No. 291 to No. 86 (70.45%)

Spaun was misdiagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2018, and it wasn’t until the middle of 2021 that he found out he was actually late-onset Type 1.

“I went through two years of struggling,” said Spaun, who almost dropped out of the top 600 in the OWGR last year. “I’m not blaming that, but that was another contributing factor.”

Now healthy, Spaun is back inside the top 100, at No. 86. He won the Valero Texas Open this year and the next week tied for 23rd in his Masters debut. At No. 34 in the FedExCup, he nearly made the Tour Championship, too.

The year prior, Spaun was No. 174 and had to regain his PGA Tour card via KFT Finals.

“I think maybe that was the best thing for me,” Spaun said earlier this year on the Subpar Podcast. “It’s not like it was a mental thing that I was taking for granted of being on Tour, but it was like, wow, you had something you wanted so badly and now it’s gone. Not even conditional status. … I was able to play good and get my card back, and I’ve just been playing good ever since then. I think it’s also due to a lot of the work that I put in between then with my swing and attitude and just overcoming everything.”

Other big risers

1,000 spots or more
Taiga Semikawa: +1,446, No. 1,744 to No. 298 (82.91%)
Pierceson Coody: +1,375, No. 1,744 to No. 369 (78.84%)
Chris Gotterup: +1,356, No. 1,744 to No. 388 (77.75%)
Jed Morgan: +1,178, No. 1,518 to No. 340 (77.6%)
Zack Fischer: +1,343, No. 1,744 to No. 401 (77.01%)
Cristobal del Solar: +1,335, No. 1,744 to No. 409 (76.55%)
Andrew Kozan: +1,333, No. 1,744 to No. 411 (76.43%)

250 spots or more
MJ Daffue: +749, No. 897 to No. 148 (83.5%)
Justin Suh: +560, No. 675 to No. 115 (82.96%)
Taylor Montgomery: +299, No. 361 to No. 62 (82.83%)
Davis Riley: +295, No. 359 to No. 64 (82.17%)
Yuto Katsuragawa: +461, No. 577 to No. 116 (79.9%)
Pablo Larrazabal: +287, No. 362 to No. 75 (79.28%)
Ben Taylor: +521, No. 659 to No. 138 (79.06%)

80% and greater
Rory McIlroy: +8, No. 9 to No. 1 (88.89%)
Tom Kim: +116, No. 131 to No. 15
Cameron Young: +118, No. 134 to No. 16 (88.06%)
Sepp Straka: +187, No. 214 to No. 27 (87.38%)
Ryan Fox: +185, No. 213 to No. 28 (86.85%)
Scottie Scheffler: +10, No. 12 to No. 2 (83.33%)
Kurt Kitayama: +208, No. 250 to No. 42 (83.2%)

DOWN

Collin Morikawa
-9 | No. 2 to No. 11 (-450%)

At 25 years old, Morikawa is, in fact, not old. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t feel like it during much of 2022.

Morikawa called this year a stressful one, and his body just didn’t feel right. He drove it basically the same as he did the previous season – a campaign in which he won twice on the PGA Tour, including The Open, and then later captured the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai – ranking 36th in strokes gained off the tee for the second straight season. He improved almost 0.4 strokes per round on the greens as well. But while he dropped from No. 1 to only No. 3 in strokes gained approach, that amounted to about a fourth of a stroke’s difference per round. He also lost his cut for a period this summer.

In Morikawa’s words, “We took a couple steps back this year.” But after Trevor Immelman’s misunderstood “bar” comment a couple months ago, don’t think that Morikawa is just trying to get back to the level he played at when he won his first two majors.

He believes he can be better than that.

“I think I've got so much more to improve,” Morikawa said last month. “I've been near last on putting, and I don't think I've even finished close to being average on putting. If I just get my putting to be average, I think there is so much more to improve. … For me, I've never seen a ceiling. I just want to keep improving.”

Webb Simpson
-98 | No. 27 to No. 125 (-362.96%)

Simpson will be going into the new year with a new instructor, having left his longtime teacher, Butch Harmon, late last year in favor of a new partnership with Cameron McCormick, who most notably works with Jordan Spieth.

“I feel like what he’s trying to get me to do is get me in positions that I’ve been in before,” Simpson said of McCormick at last month’s RSM Classic. “I think I’m going to blame myself; for a couple years there I tried to hit the ball so much further that I got into a number of bad habits that it was hard to see because it happens incrementally over time.”

Simpson notched just one top-10 finish last season on the PGA Tour, the first time he’s had fewer than 6 since 2015-16. He was able to crack the top 100 in driving distance, but as a result, he lost his iron game, slipping to No. 80 in strokes gained approach; he was sixth just two seasons prior. He also was No. 93 putting after being a top-25 putter in each of the previous four seasons.

So, it wasn’t just swing for the 37-year-old Simpson; it was a bit of everything. And it hasn’t gotten any better.

He capped the fall portion of this season losing over 1.3 strokes per round to the field.

Ondrej Lieser
-1,166 | No. 352 to No. 1,518 (331.25%)

Yes, he’s the guy who used to have the weird golf bag.

Lieser is just two years removed from representing Czech Republic at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Now, he’s outside the top 1,500 in the world rankings.

He capped his year with 10 straight missed cuts between the DP World and Challenges tours, and for the year made just two of 14 cuts. He had never missed more than six cuts in a year before that; he turned pro in 2012. The culprit for the poor play: a left-hand injury that plagued Lieser for half the year. And it got worse as Lieser capped his season at the Spanish Open while battling a fever, muscle aches and vomiting.

“Unfortunately, the year 2022 has not been good for me at all,” Lieser wrote on Instagram.

More recently, Lieser has been posting about offering lessons or to play golf rounds with people.

Charley Hoffman
-228 | No. 75 to No. 303 (-304%)

We miss Hoffman on Masters Thursdays.

Hoffman, who has been known to start hot at the year’s first major, hasn’t teed it up at Augusta National since his T-29 in 2019. And he doesn’t appear to be going back any time soon.

This past season on the PGA Tour, Hoffman had just two top-25s in 25 starts and finished No. 161 in the FedExCup. A year removed from being No. 34 in the season-long points race, Hoffman now will have to tap into his career-money exemption.

Perhaps the only headline – aside from the QBE Shootout earlier this month – that Hoffman made this season was for something other than his play. At the WM Phoenix Open, Hoffman went on an Instagram rant after what he described as a “joke” ruling he’d received.

“It's still mind blowing that a group of amateurs rule the professional game of golf,” wrote Hoffman, a WM ambassador. “I also blame the PGA Tour rules officials for putting out a terrible penalty area line where this could even happen. No accountability at any level here. No protection for the players at all. You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour. Players need transparency, protection and consistency. We don't have that under the current governing bodies.”

He then tagged several accounts, including the PGA Tour, Golf Channel and… the Saudi International.

“Sorry Jay!” Hoffman added.

Hoffman later attempted to clarify his comments, saying, “Hopefully a little bit of hard times for me going through this – probably going to catch a ton of crap – will make the game better.” The original post is now deleted.

Ryan Palmer
-130 | No. 47 to No. 177 (-276.6%)

Like his partner Charley Hoffman, Palmer didn’t earn world-ranking points for their T-2 at the QBE earlier this month. He’ll instead settle for just one top-10 in 21 worldwide starts this calendar year, the first time he’s done that since 2009.

The poor year came after Palmer climbed to No. 24 last year, just one off his career-best mark.

During what would be his lone top-10 of the year, a T-5 at the Nelson, Palmer told reporters, “All around the game is, the chipping, the driving, everything's working right now.”

He ended the season having plummeted from No. 61 to No. 130 in strokes gained approach and No. 89 to No. 170 in putting. And in eight measured rounds this fall, he’s No. 170 in both strokes gained approach and, shockingly, off the tee.

Ollie Schniederjans
-817 | No. 367 to No. 1,184 (-222.62%)

Once considered one of the more promising members of that 2011 recruiting class along with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, Schniederjans didn’t log a PGA Tour start this year and has just five since July 2019, when he capped an 180th-place performance in the season-long FedExCup.

Even worse: He played just twice anywhere this year. And in those two January KFT starts in the Bahamas, he was solo 61st and then withdrew after an opening 77.

Shortly after losing his KFT card in September 2021, Schniederjans wrote on Instagram, “Physically, I have realized the way I need to move and know how it feels at my best. I have battled issues physically throughout the last few years that have made things difficult from small injuries discomfort and inability to execute movement consistently at the level I know I need to in order to perform day in day out tee to green. This has been a tricky thing to figure out and manage with all the play and travel but I am looking forward to some offseason time to really focus on and address getting stronger better movement consistently so I can execute and feel the way I need to more often.”

He's not posted again since.

But expect to see Schniederjans back in action, somewhere, in 2023.

Takumi Kanaya
-379 | No. 50 to No. 153 (-206%)

What a difference a year can make.

Last year, Kanaya posted 13 worldwide top-10s in 25 starts, including a win, a second and a third. This year, he had just five top-10s and missed a whopping 14 cuts in 25 events. Literally boom or bust.

But at age 24, there’s still plenty of hope the Japanese player can turn things around. He did cap the year with two top-7s on the DP World Tour in his last three starts.

Other big declines

1,000 spots or more
Austen Truslow, -2,251, No. 810 to No. 3,061 (-277.9%)
Kyle Jones, -2,216, No. 845 to No. 3,061 (262.25%)
Chris Paisley, -1,001, No. 383 to No. 1,384 (261.36%)
Evan Harmeling, -1,843, No. 740 to No. 2,583 (249.05%)
John Chin, -2,171, No. 890 to No. 3,061 (-243.93%)
Chase Johnson, -2,070, No. 991 to No. 3,061 (-208.88%)
Brendon Doyle, -2,027, No. 1,034 to No. 3,061 (-196.03%)

250 spots or more
Martin Kaymer, -358, No. 118 to No. 476 (-303.39%)
Steve Stricker, -917, No. 368 to No. 1,285 (-249.18%)
Andrew Landry, -379, No. 186 to No. 565 (-203.76%)
Jim Herman, -414, No. 208 to No. 622 (-199.04%)
Richy Werenski, -341, No. 189 to No. 530 (-180.42%)
Rafael Campos, -658, No. 373 to No. 1,031 (-176.41%)
Andrew Johnston, -320, No. 189 to No. 509 (-169.31%)

-300% or worse
Dustin Johnson, -38, No. 3 to No. 41 (-1,266.67%)
Bryson DeChambeau, -62, No. 5 to No. 67 (-1,240%)
Phil Mickelson, -180, No. 33 to No. 213 (-545.45%)
Matt Wolff, -121, No. 30 to No. 151 (-403.33%)
Jon Rahm, -4, No. 1 to No. 5 (-400%)
Louis Oosthuizen, -40, No. 10 to No. 50 (-400%)
Lee Westwood, -127, No. 37 to No. 164 (-343.24%)

Complete ranking

A look at the Official World Golf Ranking movement of every golfer who either started or finished 2022 with world-ranking points:

Player End '21 End '22 Change %Change
Ben Griffin 1,744 114 1,630 93.46%
Rory McIlroy 9 1 8 88.89%
Sahith Theegala 381 43 338 88.71%
Tom Kim 131 15 116 88.55%
Cameron Young 134 16 118 88.06%
Sepp Straka 214 27 187 87.38%
Ryan Fox 213 28 185 86.85%
Cameron Smith 21 3 18 85.71%
MJ Daffue 897 148 749 83.50%
Scottie Scheffler 12 2 10 83.33%
Davis Thompson 1,038 174 864 83.24%
Kurt Kitayama 250 42 208 83.20%
Justin Suh 675 115 560 82.96%
Taiga Semikawa 1,744 298 1,446 82.91%
Taylor Montgomery 361 62 299 82.83%
Davis Riley 359 64 295 82.17%
Yuto Katsuragawa 577 116 461 79.90%
Will Zalatoris 34 7 27 79.41%
Pablo Larrazabal 362 75 287 79.28%
Benjamin Taylor 659 138 521 79.06%
Pierceson Coody 1,744 369 1,375 78.84%
Chris Gotterup 1,744 388 1,356 77.75%
Jediah Morgan 1,518 340 1,178 77.60%
Aguri Iwasaki 999 225 774 77.48%
Zack Fischer 1,744 401 1,343 77.01%
Cristobal Del Solar 1,744 409 1,335 76.55%
Andrew Kozan 1,744 411 1,333 76.43%
Junggon Hwang 1,127 275 852 75.60%
Simon Forsstrom 1,614 400 1,214 75.22%
Norman Xiong 1,744 439 1,305 74.83%
Kaito Onishi 558 141 417 74.73%
Michael Thorbjornsen (a) 1,744 443 1,301 74.60%
Tom McKibbin 1,140 290 850 74.56%
Harrison Crowe (a) 1,744 455 1,289 73.91%
Marco Penge 1,744 469 1,275 73.11%
Thriston Lawrence 230 63 167 72.61%
Hyungjoon Lee 1,724 481 1,243 72.10%
Scott Stallings 193 54 139 72.02%
Sanghee Lee 1,629 456 1,173 72.01%
Nitithorn Thippong 952 268 684 71.85%
Michael Kim 1,186 334 852 71.84%
Alex Smalley 321 92 229 71.34%
Cole Hammer 1,744 501 1,243 71.27%
Keegan Bradley 87 25 62 71.26%
Oliver H. Jorgensen 903 263 640 70.87%
Adrian Meronk 163 48 115 70.55%
David Micheluzzi 1,683 496 1,187 70.53%
J.J. Spaun 291 86 205 70.45%
Mitchell Meissner 1,744 519 1,225 70.24%
J.T. Poston 174 53 121 69.54%
Noah Goodwin 1,744 532 1,212 69.50%
David Lingmerth 637 199 438 68.76%
Augusto Nunez 1,057 332 725 68.59%
Euan Walker 1,744 549 1,195 68.52%
Jordan Smith 246 78 168 68.29%
Haotong Li 460 146 314 68.26%
Kevin Velo 1,744 556 1,188 68.12%
Callum Tarren 494 158 336 68.02%
Trevor Cone 1,289 419 870 67.49%
Carl Yuan 358 117 241 67.32%
Tom Hoge 110 36 74 67.27%
Marc Hammer 899 297 602 66.96%
Thorbjorn Olesen 432 144 288 66.67%
Anirban Lahiri 278 94 184 66.19%
Velten Meyer 1,319 446 873 66.19%
Will Gordon 384 131 253 65.89%
James Allan 1,671 572 1,099 65.77%
Paul Waring 589 202 387 65.70%
Takanori Konishi 1,656 574 1,082 65.34%
Ruaidhri McGee 1,744 608 1,136 65.14%
Riki Kawamoto 653 228 425 65.08%
Thomas Walsh 1,744 625 1,119 64.16%
Adam Svensson 181 65 116 64.09%
Nathan Kimsey 699 252 447 63.95%
Itthipat Buranatanyarat 1,302 472 830 63.75%
Terumichi Kakazu 1,412 513 899 63.67%
Stefan  Wears Taylor 1,744 641 1,103 63.25%
Gary Hurley 1,332 490 842 63.21%
Adrian Otaegui 198 73 125 63.13%
Koen Kouwenaar 1,744 643 1,101 63.13%
T.J. Vogel 1,227 460 767 62.51%
Matt Fitzpatrick 24 9 15 62.50%
Tom Vaillant (a) 1,449 553 896 61.84%
Heemin Chang 1,744 673 1,071 61.41%
Matthew NeSmith 251 97 154 61.35%
Tyson Alexander 408 159 249 61.03%
Conor Purcell 1,630 638 992 60.86%
Ashton Van Horne 1,744 685 1,059 60.72%
Pierre Pineau 928 365 563 60.67%
Brian Harman 61 24 37 60.66%
Robby Shelton IV 429 169 260 60.61%
Scott Stevens 1,439 567 872 60.60%
Ben Campbell 1,323 523 800 60.47%
Kazuki Higa 172 68 104 60.47%
Trey Mullinax 252 100 152 60.32%
Matt Ryan 1,744 693 1,051 60.26%
Louis Dobbelaar 1,387 555 832 59.99%
 Julien-Alexandre Sale 1,341 540 801 59.73%
Seamus Power 72 29 43 59.72%
Manav Shah 1,744 703 1,041 59.69%
Andrew Dodt 1,017 410 607 59.69%
Yunseok Kang 1,744 707 1,037 59.46%
Sarit Suwannarut 1,249 508 741 59.33%
Frederik Birkelund 1,744 710 1,034 59.29%
Minjun Kim 1,582 645 937 59.23%
JJ Senekal 1,744 713 1,031 59.12%
Wilson Bateman 1,099 451 648 58.96%
Joe Highsmith 1,744 718 1,026 58.83%
Rattanon Wannasrichan 1,311 541 770 58.73%
Austin Hitt 1,744 720 1,024 58.72%
Richie Ramsay 368 152 216 58.70%
Danny Walker 1,744 726 1,018 58.37%
Tommy Cocha 1,691 704 987 58.37%
Todd Clements 691 289 402 58.18%
Spencer Ralston 1,744 730 1,014 58.14%
Chun-an Yu 463 194 269 58.10%
Daniel Gale 1,487 624 863 58.04%
Clement Sordet 703 296 407 57.89%
Jiho Yang 1,196 504 692 57.86%
Steve Lewton 639 270 369 57.75%
Jake Knapp 1,184 503 681 57.52%
Taiga Nagano 1,744 741 1,003 57.51%
Brad Kennedy 351 150 201 57.26%
Trent Phillips 1,744 748 996 57.11%
Todd Sinnott 951 408 543 57.10%
Martin Contini 1,744 752 992 56.88%
Kensei Hirata 1,744 754 990 56.77%
Jinho Choi 1,494 648 846 56.63%
Rasmus Holmberg 1,744 758 986 56.54%
Gregorio De Leo 975 426 549 56.31%
N. Ramadhan Putra 1,744 762 982 56.31%
Sihwan Kim 436 191 245 56.19%
Kyle Westmoreland 1,326 584 742 55.96%
Han Lee 1,307 576 731 55.93%
Ryan Brooks 1,744 769 975 55.91%
Paul Haley-II 354 157 197 55.65%
Ryan Blaum 1,744 777 967 55.45%
Parker Coody 1,744 779 965 55.33%
Denny McCarthy 179 80 99 55.31%
Philip Knowles 785 351 434 55.29%
Genki Okada 1,744 781 963 55.22%
Victor Pastor Rufian 1,744 782 962 55.16%
Guillermo Mito Pereira 98 44 54 55.10%
Alex Fitzpatrick 1,744 784 960 55.05%
Beau Hossler 380 171 209 55.00%
Osang Kwon 1,744 785 959 54.99%
Anthony Quayle 556 251 305 54.86%
Casey Jarvis 1,650 745 905 54.85%
Deon Germishuys 611 276 335 54.83%
Ewen Ferguson 303 137 166 54.79%
Sadom Kaewkanjana 223 101 122 54.71%
Callum Shinkwin 205 93 112 54.63%
Shane Lowry 44 20 24 54.55%
Jose Toledo 1,669 765 904 54.16%
Benjamin  Jones 1,744 800 944 54.13%
Javier Sainz 1,050 483 567 54.00%
C. Chuenboonngam 1,507 694 813 53.95%
Borja Virto Astudillo 1,057 488 569 53.83%
Hamish Brown 1,251 578 673 53.80%
Jamal Hossain 1,744 807 937 53.73%
V. Rattanaphiboonkij 1,188 550 638 53.70%
Marty Dou Zecheng 404 188 216 53.47%
Derek Ackerman 1,744 812 932 53.44%
Yannik Paul 290 136 154 53.10%
Taylor Pendrith 226 106 120 53.10%
Akshay Bhatia 917 431 486 53.00%
Austin Bautista 1,029 486 543 52.77%
Austin Eckroat 480 227 253 52.71%
Vince Van Veen 1,744 826 918 52.64%
Richard Mansell 395 189 206 52.15%
Matthew Griffin 1,621 776 845 52.13%
Harold Varner III 94 45 49 52.13%
Shahriffudin Ariffin 1,744 838 906 51.95%
Eric Cole 799 384 415 51.94%
Martin Leth Simonsen 804 387 417 51.87%
Christoffer Bring 1,744 842 902 51.72%
Chen Dinggen 1,744 845 899 51.55%
Wynand Dingle 1,375 667 708 51.49%
Max Homa 35 17 18 51.43%
Jarin Todd 1,076 524 552 51.30%
John Parry 834 407 427 51.20%
William McGirt 1,074 525 549 51.12%
Jesus Montenegro 1,744 857 887 50.86%
Ryan Brehm 847 417 430 50.77%
Junsung Kim 1,744 860 884 50.69%
Adam Hadwin 150 74 76 50.67%
Ockie Strydom 490 242 248 50.61%
Frederik Schott 684 338 346 50.58%
Gyumin Lee 1,744 863 881 50.52%
Bio Kim 257 128 129 50.19%
Josh Armstrong 1,610 802 808 50.19%
Yujiro Ohori 1,404 700 704 50.14%
Aaron Wise 66 33 33 50.00%
Jeffrey Kang 1,744 874 870 49.89%
Harrison Endycott 617 311 306 49.59%
Anders Albertson 759 383 376 49.54%
Brandon Matthews 548 277 271 49.45%
Jamie Lopez Rivarola 1,744 883 861 49.37%
Andrew Putnam 156 79 77 49.36%
Shota Matsumoto 1,744 888 856 49.08%
Jeremy Paul 913 466 447 48.96%
Hiroki Tanaka 1,744 893 851 48.80%
Cameron Sisk 1,744 901 843 48.34%
Danthai Boonma 1,311 678 633 48.28%
Peter Wilson 1,683 874 809 48.07%
Davey Porsius 1,418 737 681 48.03%
Jens Dantorp 454 237 217 47.80%
Alan De Bondt 1,744 914 830 47.59%
Jay Mackenzie 1,744 915 829 47.53%
Braden Becker 1,540 810 730 47.40%
Russell Henley 57 30 27 47.37%
Albert Venter 782 412 370 47.31%
Cody Gribble 1,744 920 824 47.25%
Jaemin Hwang 1,744 921 823 47.19%
Liam Johnston 1,096 580 516 47.08%
Chanat Sakulpolphaisan 978 518 460 47.03%
Oliver Wilson 621 329 292 47.02%
Kevin Yuan 1,744 925 819 46.96%
Filippo Celli 1,744 926 818 46.90%
Ben Wharton 1,744 927 817 46.85%
Takashi Ogiso 1,204 640 564 46.84%
Gavin Green 487 259 228 46.82%
Minkyu Kim 479 255 224 46.76%
Travis Smyth 734 393 341 46.46%
Alejandro Tosti 1,164 627 537 46.13%
Combrinck Smit 1,744 941 803 46.04%
Aaron Pike 994 537 457 45.98%
Seungyul Noh 1,170 634 536 45.81%
John Lyras 1,376 746 630 45.78%
Eddie Pepperell 394 214 180 45.69%
TK Chantananuwat (a) 651 354 297 45.62%
Kittitee Pombunmee 1,744 949 795 45.58%
Seonghyeon Jeon 966 526 440 45.55%
Dongseop Maeng 1,559 849 710 45.54%
Hayden Hopewell 1,160 632 528 45.52%
Hurly Long 321 175 146 45.48%
Nobuaki Oda 1,744 952 792 45.41%
Adri Arnaus 141 77 64 45.39%
Alex Noren 71 39 32 45.07%
Yongjun Bae 659 362 297 45.07%
Luca Filippi 1,024 563 461 45.02%
Chanmin Jung 1,744 959 785 45.01%
Nick Hardy 336 185 151 44.94%
Jarryd Felton 1,067 588 479 44.89%
Tano Goya 1,050 579 471 44.86%
Max Schmitt 877 484 393 44.81%
Gwanwoo Ma 1,744 966 778 44.61%
Ryo Noro 1,744 970 774 44.38%
Carson Young 765 427 338 44.18%
Satoshi Hara 1,744 974 770 44.15%
Sungmin Cho 1,559 871 688 44.13%
Jeremy Freiburghaus 576 322 254 44.10%
Michael Stewart 1,744 975 769 44.09%
Yuki Usami 1,744 978 766 43.92%
Christopher Petefish 1,744 980 764 43.81%
Mitsumasa Tamura 1,217 684 533 43.80%
Kosuke Suzuki (a) 1,530 861 669 43.73%
Blake Collyer 1,711 964 747 43.66%
Myles Creighton 1,395 786 609 43.66%
Wu Ashun 391 221 170 43.48%
B. Robinson-Thompson 1,354 767 587 43.35%
Teayang Jung 1,744 988 756 43.35%
Tomas Guimaraes Bessa 1,339 759 580 43.32%
Christian Jacobsen 1,358 770 588 43.30%
Ricky Hendler 1,471 837 634 43.10%
Thomas Pieters 65 37 28 43.08%
Md Siddikur Rahman 1,691 963 728 43.05%
Sam Saunders 1,599 911 688 43.03%
Alex Weiss 1,744 996 748 42.89%
Marcelo Rozo 1,744 998 746 42.78%
Jakraphan Premsirigorn 1,663 955 708 42.57%
Jake Ian McLeod 1,231 707 524 42.57%
Oihan Guillamoundeguy 1,744 1,002 742 42.55%
Brandon Wu 334 192 142 42.51%
Justin Lower 374 215 159 42.51%
Tommy Fleetwood 40 23 17 42.50%
Taiki Yoshida 1,020 589 431 42.25%
Lee Detmer 1,744 1,009 735 42.14%
Adam Bland 1,732 1,004 728 42.03%
Chunho Choi 1,744 1,012 732 41.97%
Pavan Sagoo 1,744 1,015 729 41.80%
Jorge Villar 1,744 1,017 727 41.69%
Atiruj Winaicharoenchai 789 462 327 41.44%
Chris Stroud 862 505 357 41.42%
Adam Breen 1,744 1,022 722 41.40%
Linus Lilliedahl 1,563 916 647 41.39%
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 770 452 318 41.30%
Gary Stal 1,409 836 573 40.67%
Jonathan Wijono 1,744 1,035 709 40.65%
Yente Van Doren 1,744 1,039 705 40.42%
Ajeetesh Sandhu 1,178 702 476 40.41%
Quade Cummins 1,282 767 515 40.17%
Chang Wei Lun 1,486 890 596 40.11%
Taehoon Ok 562 337 225 40.04%
Sam Brazel 1,744 1,046 698 40.02%
Nick Cunningham 1,744 1,047 697 39.97%
Lloyd Jefferson Go 1,744 1,049 695 39.85%
Taichi Kimura 1,744 1,051 693 39.74%
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 63 38 25 39.68%
Justin De Los Santos 715 432 283 39.58%
Toshinori Muto 1,547 938 609 39.37%
Witchayapat Sinsrang 1,744 1,060 684 39.22%
Kevin Roy 650 396 254 39.08%
Manuel Morugan 1,744 1,063 681 39.05%
Sean Bradley 1,744 1,064 680 38.99%
Nicolas Echavarria 692 423 269 38.87%
Gaganjeet Bhullar 502 307 195 38.84%
Chris Naegel 1,744 1,067 677 38.82%
Joel Thelen 1,744 1,067 677 38.82%
Poosit Supupramai 923 566 357 38.68%
Mathias Gladbjerg 1,178 723 455 38.62%
Gavin Hall 1,744 1,071 673 38.59%
Chase Parker 1,744 1,073 671 38.47%
Manfredi Manica 1,744 1,077 667 38.25%
Lee Hodges 296 183 113 38.18%
Haydn Barron 1,379 853 526 38.14%
Markus Brier 1,744 1,079 665 38.13%
Tom Power Horan 1,559 967 592 37.97%
Tobias Ruth 1,583 983 600 37.90%
Trevor Werbylo 549 342 207 37.70%
Mark Hubbard 264 165 99 37.50%
Russell Knox 299 187 112 37.46%
Rourke Van der Spuy 1,141 714 427 37.42%
Jake Ayres 1,427 894 533 37.35%
Brendan Jones 1,501 943 558 37.18%
Vincent Norrman 515 324 191 37.09%
Luke List 151 95 56 37.09%
Mateusz Gradecki 626 394 232 37.06%
Michael Feagles 1,744 1,099 645 36.98%
Adrien Pendaries 1,744 1,099 645 36.98%
Steven Tiley 1,162 734 428 36.83%
Junseok Lee 527 333 194 36.81%
Etienne Papineau 1,744 1,103 641 36.75%
Eunshin Park 428 271 157 36.68%
David Dixon 972 616 356 36.63%
John Huh 284 180 104 36.62%
Masanori Kobayashi 1,744 1,107 637 36.53%
Junsub Park 1,744 1,108 636 36.47%
Jaeho Kim 1,180 750 430 36.44%
Ryan Hall 1,744 1,109 635 36.41%
Kota Yuta Kaneko 1,744 1,111 633 36.30%
Rafael Becker 1,744 1,111 633 36.30%
Lawry Flynn 1,617 1,032 585 36.18%
Victor Riu 1,274 814 460 36.11%
Zac Blair 1,123 718 405 36.06%
Doyeon Hwang 1,744 1,117 627 35.95%
Connor Syme 306 196 110 35.95%
Hennie O'Kennedy 850 545 305 35.88%
Hanmil Jung 1,744 1,120 624 35.78%
Daniel Brown 689 444 245 35.56%
Stan Kraai 1,744 1,128 616 35.32%
Paul Maddy 1,367 885 482 35.26%
Conrad Shindler 1,744 1,130 614 35.21%
Nolan Ray 1,744 1,136 608 34.86%
Alexander Herrmann 1,744 1,139 605 34.69%
Ben Leong 1,679 1,097 582 34.66%
Oliver Bekker 159 104 55 34.59%
David Puig Currius 1,744 1,141 603 34.58%
Wyndham Clark 249 163 86 34.54%
Chez Reavie 197 129 68 34.52%
Samuel Stevens 616 404 212 34.42%
Pavit Tangkamolprasert 837 551 286 34.17%
Settee Prakongvech 524 345 179 34.16%
Cameron John 997 657 340 34.10%
David Law 412 272 140 33.98%
Clodomiro Carranza 1,744 1,154 590 33.83%
Keith Mitchell 89 59 30 33.71%
Kelly Kraft 742 492 250 33.69%
Xu Wang 1,744 1,157 587 33.66%
Shiso Go 1,744 1,157 587 33.66%
Dongkwan Kim 1,744 1,157 587 33.66%
McClure Meissner 772 514 258 33.42%
Eduardo De la Riva 1,744 1,162 582 33.37%
Tain Lee 1,016 677 339 33.37%
Chan Shih-chang 420 280 140 33.33%
Amarin R. Kraivixien 1,744 1,164 580 33.26%
Joshua McMahon 1,744 1,166 578 33.14%
Brent Grant 547 366 181 33.09%
Ryan Tipping 1,744 1,167 577 33.08%
Aaron Wilkin 1,631 1,092 539 33.05%
Jorge Maicas 1,744 1,169 575 32.97%
Martin Flores 1,744 1,169 575 32.97%
Jinsung Kim 1,512 1,014 498 32.94%
Seonghyeon Kim 207 139 68 32.85%
Louis de Jager 370 249 121 32.70%
Philipp Katich 1,744 1,175 569 32.63%
Joel Sjoholm 1,150 775 375 32.61%
Chaiphat T. Koonmark 1,744 1,177 567 32.51%
Francesco Molinari 240 162 78 32.50%
Axel Boasson 1,358 918 440 32.40%
Thitipat Lem 1,744 1,179 565 32.40%
Rhett Rasmussen 1,744 1,181 563 32.28%
Samuel Anderson 1,744 1,185 559 32.05%
Zach Murray 1,162 790 372 32.01%
Mathias Eggenberger 1,077 733 344 31.94%
Dalton Ward 1,744 1,190 554 31.77%
Herman Loubser 841 575 266 31.63%
Thomas Bjorn 1,744 1,197 547 31.36%
Kosuke Hamamoto 779 535 244 31.32%
Poom Saksansin 1,137 783 354 31.13%
Tristen Strydom 437 302 135 30.89%
Chapchai Nirat 1,744 1,207 537 30.79%
Andrea Pavan 1,609 1,114 495 30.76%
Oliver Lindell 1,116 773 343 30.73%
Jack Slater 1,744 1,208 536 30.73%
Rory Hie 1,631 1,132 499 30.59%
Takumi Murakami 1,744 1,211 533 30.56%
Martin Vorster 1,744 1,214 530 30.39%
Nick Marsh 1,744 1,214 530 30.39%
Matt McCarty 1,106 772 334 30.20%
Suteepat Prateeptienchai 815 569 246 30.18%
Justin Quiban 1,744 1,218 526 30.16%
Tomohiro Kondo 757 529 228 30.12%
Richard Sterne 812 568 244 30.05%
Changgi Lee 1,579 1,105 474 30.02%
David Kocher 683 478 205 30.01%
Bailey Gill 1,506 1,054 452 30.01%
Seungbin Choi 1,744 1,221 523 29.99%
August Thor Host 1,174 822 352 29.98%
Marcus Kinhult 452 317 135 29.87%
Nicholas Poppleton 1,168 820 348 29.79%
Emilio Cuartero Blanco 842 592 250 29.69%
Kazuma Kobori (a) 1,744 1,227 517 29.64%
Ryo Hisatsune 285 201 84 29.47%
Magnus A. Ostergaard 1,744 1,230 514 29.47%
Michael Wright 1,744 1,231 513 29.42%
Jonas Lykke Petersen 1,744 1,232 512 29.36%
Chankyu Park 1,744 1,233 511 29.30%
Aaron Cockerill 489 346 143 29.24%
Elias Bertheussen 1,744 1,236 508 29.13%
Joaquin Niemann 31 22 9 29.03%
Hung Chien-Yao 1,671 1,187 484 28.96%
Alfons Bondesson (a) 1,744 1,241 503 28.84%
Adam Blyth 1,744 1,243 501 28.73%
Antti Ahokas 1,744 1,244 500 28.67%
Bradley Bawden 1,744 1,244 500 28.67%
Joshua Goldenberg 1,744 1,246 498 28.56%
Tsubasa Ukita (a) 1,744 1,248 496 28.44%
JC Ritchie 304 218 86 28.29%
Mingyu Cho 443 318 125 28.22%
Arjun Bhati 1,744 1,252 492 28.21%
Mark Hensby 1,744 1,253 491 28.15%
Jack Murdoch 1,744 1,256 488 27.98%
Christopher Mivis 665 479 186 27.97%
Ben Schmidt 1,410 1,017 393 27.87%
Katsuhiro Kushiyama 1,744 1,261 483 27.69%
Jean Bekirian 1,149 832 317 27.59%
Nelson Ledesma 776 562 214 27.58%
Matthieu Pavon 276 200 76 27.54%
Lee Slattery 963 699 264 27.41%
Eemil Alajarvi 1,744 1,266 478 27.41%
Robin Petersson 889 646 243 27.33%
Sam Bennett (a) 1,744 1,268 476 27.29%
Gerhard Pepler 1,225 891 334 27.27%
Patrick Fishburn 745 542 203 27.25%
Lars Keunen 1,463 1,065 398 27.20%
Marcos Montenegro 1,744 1,272 472 27.06%
Sebastian Friedrichsen 695 507 188 27.05%
Christiaan Maas (a) 1,239 904 335 27.04%
Aoki Takano 1,744 1,274 470 26.95%
Sangchai Kaewcharoen 1,744 1,274 470 26.95%
Sungjae Im 26 19 7 26.92%
Pontus Nyholm 903 660 243 26.91%
Masayuki Yamashita (a) 1,744 1,277 467 26.78%
Jeppe Kristian Andersen 674 494 180 26.71%
Felix Jordansson 1,744 1,279 465 26.66%
Arjun Prasad 1,700 1,247 453 26.65%
Ruan de Smidt 1,721 1,263 458 26.61%
Sam Hutsby 1,744 1,280 464 26.61%
Dylan Naidoo 1,160 852 308 26.55%
Hudson Swafford 162 119 43 26.54%
Dario Antonisse 1,367 1,005 362 26.48%
Rashid Khan 514 378 136 26.46%
Franck Daux 1,645 1,210 435 26.44%
Jens Fahrbring 885 651 234 26.44%
Jacob Solomon 1,744 1,285 459 26.32%
Tim Widing 1,357 1,000 357 26.31%
Benjamin Rusch 810 597 213 26.30%
David Ravetto 804 593 211 26.24%
Kevin Kisner 42 31 11 26.19%
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 444 328 116 26.13%
Marcus Garfield Hansen 1,744 1,289 455 26.09%
Innchoon Hwang 1,586 1,175 411 25.91%
Malthe Tandrup Laustsen 1,744 1,295 449 25.75%
Pisitchai Thippong 1,744 1,296 448 25.69%
Stuart Grehan 1,744 1,301 443 25.40%
Ruan Conradie 1,169 873 296 25.32%
Seukhyun Baek 1,605 1,200 405 25.23%
Taehee Lee 667 499 168 25.19%
Dodge Kemmer 771 577 194 25.16%
Paul Dunne 1,744 1,306 438 25.11%
Kristian K. Johannessen 328 246 82 25.00%
Dylan Mostert 581 436 145 24.96%
Pattaraphol Khanthacha 1,744 1,309 435 24.94%
Rodolfo Cazaubon 1,744 1,309 435 24.94%
Jacob Bergeron 893 671 222 24.86%
Julien Guerrier 457 344 113 24.73%
Kade McBride 1,744 1,313 431 24.71%
Nirun Sae-Ueng 1,543 1,162 381 24.69%
Raul Pereda De La Huerta 1,124 848 276 24.56%
Brady Watt 1,597 1,206 391 24.48%
Lee Chieh-po 1,660 1,254 406 24.46%
Tawit Pothai 1,744 1,318 426 24.43%
Isidro Benitez 1,188 900 288 24.24%
Jamie Rutherford 615 466 149 24.23%
Lucas Higgins 1,744 1,322 422 24.20%
Mao Ishizaki 1,744 1,323 421 24.14%
Badal Hossain 1,744 1,325 419 24.03%
Patrick Rodgers 196 149 47 23.98%
Adam Scott 46 35 11 23.91%
Tatsunori Shogenji 1,744 1,328 416 23.85%
Pat Perez 277 211 66 23.83%
Danny Willett 126 96 30 23.81%
Danie Van Niekerk 1,744 1,329 415 23.80%
Nick Bachem 570 435 135 23.68%
Matt Kuchar 114 87 27 23.68%
Viktor Edin 1,744 1,331 413 23.68%
Stephen Stallings Jr. 1,744 1,334 410 23.51%
Tirawat Kaewsiribandit 792 606 186 23.48%
Craig Ross 1,151 881 270 23.46%
Mithun Perera 1,537 1,178 359 23.36%
She Zihan 1,380 1,058 322 23.33%
Manuel Elvira 888 681 207 23.31%
Ren Kurosaki 1,744 1,338 406 23.28%
Timon Baltl 1,744 1,338 406 23.28%
Brandon Harkins 680 522 158 23.24%
W. Chothirunrungrueng 1,044 802 242 23.18%
Ryan McCormick 600 461 139 23.17%
Sarun Sirithon 1,033 794 239 23.14%
Pieter Moolman 459 353 106 23.09%
Sungho Yun 1,066 821 245 22.98%
James Hervol 1,744 1,344 400 22.94%
Yashas M S Chandra 1,744 1,344 400 22.94%
Mathiam Keyser 1,744 1,344 400 22.94%
Mats Markovits 1,744 1,344 400 22.94%
Robin Sciot-Siegrist 607 468 139 22.90%
Soren Kjeldsen 568 438 130 22.89%
Felix Schulz 1,243 961 282 22.69%
Stephen Ferreira 1,135 879 256 22.56%
James Du Preez Jr. 1,251 969 282 22.54%
Connor McKinney 1,744 1,351 393 22.53%
Daniel Young 1,073 832 241 22.46%
Tim Hart 1,467 1,138 329 22.43%
Yuvraj Singh Sandhu 505 392 113 22.38%
Yuki Shino 1,744 1,355 389 22.31%
Shunya Takeyasu 879 683 196 22.30%
Andrea Saracino 1,341 1,042 299 22.30%
Dayne Moore 1,744 1,357 387 22.19%
Jimmy Stanger 623 485 138 22.15%
Ben Martin 456 355 101 22.15%
Taichi Kho (a) 1,744 1,358 386 22.13%
Jake Higginbottom 1,475 1,150 325 22.03%
David Boriboonsub 477 372 105 22.01%
Jesse Yap 1,744 1,361 383 21.96%
Billy Horschel 23 18 5 21.74%
Jordan Mullaney 1,744 1,367 377 21.62%
Michael Johnson 1,246 977 269 21.59%
Douglas Klein 1,744 1,373 371 21.27%
Shamim Khan 1,433 1,130 303 21.14%
Soren Broholt Lind 1,744 1,377 367 21.04%
Samuel Eaves 1,604 1,267 337 21.01%
Ryota Wakahara 1,744 1,380 364 20.87%
Brian Carlson 940 744 196 20.85%
Benjamin Hjort 1,744 1,382 362 20.76%
Taeho Kim 816 647 169 20.71%
Yeongsu Kim 470 373 97 20.64%
Junghwan Lee 1,019 809 210 20.61%
Jared Harvey 1,141 907 234 20.51%
Jannik De Bruyn 993 790 203 20.44%
Davis Shore 1,744 1,388 356 20.41%
Ryan Chisnall 1,675 1,334 341 20.36%
Piya Sawangarunporn 1,221 973 248 20.31%
Kodai Aoyama 1,744 1,391 353 20.24%
Erik Barnes 387 309 78 20.16%
Parker Gillam 1,744 1,394 350 20.07%
Tony Finau 15 12 3 20.00%
Kazuya Koura 1,744 1,400 344 19.72%
Peter Kuest 1,424 1,146 278 19.52%
Byeong Hun An 287 231 56 19.51%
Kapil Kumar 1,675 1,349 326 19.46%
Michael Hirmer 838 675 163 19.45%
Martin Wiegele 1,744 1,405 339 19.44%
Taiki Otsuka 1,744 1,407 337 19.32%
Manu Gandas 605 489 116 19.17%
Yasuki Hiramoto 1,744 1,410 334 19.15%
Cooper Musselman 1,228 994 234 19.06%
Kaigo Tamaki 1,744 1,412 332 19.04%
Oliver Percy-Smith 1,744 1,412 332 19.04%
Brooklin Bailey 1,744 1,412 332 19.04%
Dermot McElroy 584 474 110 18.84%
Brett White 1,744 1,416 328 18.81%
Ian Holt 932 757 175 18.78%
Ross Fisher 417 339 78 18.71%
Jack Davidson 1,294 1,052 242 18.70%
Guillaume Fanonnel 1,744 1,418 326 18.69%
Sho Nagasawa 1,744 1,418 326 18.69%
Gunner Wiebe 1,744 1,423 321 18.41%
William Harrold 1,744 1,423 321 18.41%
Yonggu Shin 582 475 107 18.38%
Scott Harrington 728 595 133 18.27%
Hennie Du Plessis 219 179 40 18.26%
Doug McGuigan 1,744 1,426 318 18.23%
Benedikt Thalmayr 1,744 1,427 317 18.18%
Nicholas Fung 1,744 1,428 316 18.12%
Taisei Yamada 1,008 826 182 18.06%
Taisei Shimizu 466 382 84 18.03%
Romain Langasque 312 256 56 17.95%
Dean Burmester 67 55 12 17.91%
Liu Enhua 1,744 1,432 312 17.89%
Jackson Bugdalski 1,744 1,434 310 17.78%
Chanwoo Kim 1,744 1,434 310 17.78%
Giacomo Fortini 1,401 1,152 249 17.77%
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 1,449 1,195 254 17.53%
Nicolai B Kristensen 520 429 91 17.50%
Thomas Sloman 726 599 127 17.49%
Gavin Fairfax 1,744 1,439 305 17.49%
Maximilian Herrmann 1,279 1,056 223 17.44%
Sebastien Gros 1,511 1,249 262 17.34%
Joe Heraty 1,744 1,442 302 17.32%
Thanpisit Omsin 1,744 1,442 302 17.32%
Alexander Knappe 438 363 75 17.12%
Matthew Millar 1,046 867 179 17.11%
Ekpharit Wu 1,744 1,448 296 16.97%
Andy Ogletree 1,036 861 175 16.89%
F. Severin Tottenborg 1,744 1,450 294 16.86%
Kevin Dougherty 635 528 107 16.85%
Santiago Bauni 1,744 1,452 292 16.74%
Jordan Zunic 748 623 125 16.71%
Dai Takeuchi 1,744 1,453 291 16.69%
Hiroya Kubota 1,744 1,454 290 16.63%
Daniel O'Loughlin 1,744 1,454 290 16.63%
Oscar Lengden 672 561 111 16.52%
Scott Vincent 109 91 18 16.51%
Kohei Okada (a) 1,744 1,457 287 16.46%
Jeffrey Guan (a) 1,744 1,457 287 16.46%
Dale Whitnell 366 306 60 16.39%
Keisuke Ozaki 1,341 1,122 219 16.33%
Mikael Lindberg 467 391 76 16.27%
Jiung Jeong 1,744 1,461 283 16.23%
Zander Lombard 389 326 63 16.20%
Daihan Lee 1,273 1,067 206 16.18%
Jan  Cafourek 1,187 995 192 16.18%
Jeong Weon Ko 575 482 93 16.17%
Jeff Wright 1,213 1,017 196 16.16%
Andrew Yun 585 491 94 16.07%
Tom Murray 1,744 1,464 280 16.06%
Mark Anderson 536 450 86 16.04%
Christopher Sahlstrom 1,744 1,466 278 15.94%
Nicholaus Frade 1,744 1,466 278 15.94%
Aaron Baddeley 640 538 102 15.94%
Michael Gligic 415 349 66 15.90%
Tomofumi Ouchi 1,285 1,083 202 15.72%
Richard Green 1,455 1,227 228 15.67%
Sam Lee 1,744 1,471 273 15.65%
Ryo Okamura 1,744 1,472 272 15.60%
Sebastian Crampton 1,744 1,472 272 15.60%
Wolmer Murillo 1,302 1,101 201 15.44%
Gary Woodland 117 99 18 15.38%
Ludvig Eriksson (a) 1,744 1,476 268 15.37%
Shubhankar Sharma 275 233 42 15.27%
Albin Bergstrom 1,744 1,478 266 15.25%
Taichi Nabetani 610 517 93 15.25%
Alejandro del Rey 402 341 61 15.17%
Sebastian Soderberg 246 209 37 15.04%
Brendon Todd 127 108 19 14.96%
Sam Bairstow 1,744 1,484 260 14.91%
Yuta Sugiura (a) 1,157 985 172 14.87%
Denzel Ieremia 1,276 1,087 189 14.81%
Rowin Caron 971 828 143 14.73%
Luke Jerling 763 651 112 14.68%
Jason Roets 1,744 1,490 254 14.56%
Antoine Auboin 1,744 1,490 254 14.56%
Md Akbar Hossain 1,744 1,494 250 14.33%
Robert Garrigus 1,605 1,376 229 14.27%
Jinjae Byun 1,176 1,010 166 14.12%
Sukwoan Ko 1,744 1,499 245 14.05%
Manuel Torres 1,744 1,499 245 14.05%
Jonathan Byrd 730 628 102 13.97%
Clement Guichard 1,744 1,501 243 13.93%
Robert Dinwiddie 1,554 1,338 216 13.90%
Jason Norris 1,744 1,502 242 13.88%
Frithjof A. Rasmussen (a) 1,744 1,505 239 13.70%
Stewart Hagestad (a) 1,744 1,508 236 13.53%
Vikrant Chopra 1,671 1,446 225 13.46%
Rasmus Broholt Lind 1,744 1,512 232 13.30%
Derek Oland 1,744 1,513 231 13.25%
Daan Huizing 495 430 65 13.13%
Hennie Otto 724 629 95 13.12%
Phachara Khongwatmai 199 173 26 13.07%
Scott Jamieson 337 293 44 13.06%
Taiko Nishiyama 768 668 100 13.02%
Robin Dawson 1,744 1,518 226 12.96%
Chan Choi 1,744 1,518 226 12.96%
Yusuke Sakamoto 868 756 112 12.90%
John VanDerLaan 706 616 90 12.75%
Hannes Hilburger 1,744 1,523 221 12.67%
Waris Manthorn 1,738 1,518 220 12.66%
Madalitso Muthiya 1,013 886 127 12.54%
Brett Rankin 1,023 895 128 12.51%
Ashley Mansell 1,744 1,526 218 12.50%
Lucas Glover 120 105 15 12.50%
Fan Shiyu 1,744 1,530 214 12.27%
Trystan Perkins 1,744 1,531 213 12.21%
Matthieu Caron 1,744 1,534 210 12.04%
Nadaraja Thangaraja 1,663 1,464 199 11.97%
Luke Joy 1,744 1,536 208 11.93%
Jesper Hagborg Asp 1,027 905 122 11.88%
Chesson Hadley 320 282 38 11.88%
Newport Laparojkit 1,744 1,537 207 11.87%
Sirapob Yapala 1,744 1,537 207 11.87%
Davide Buchi 1,744 1,537 207 11.87%
Carlo Casalegno 1,744 1,537 207 11.87%
Maverick McNealy 69 61 8 11.59%
Nicholas Lindheim 859 760 99 11.53%
Andrea Romano 1,744 1,544 200 11.47%
Alexandre Petit 1,488 1,318 170 11.42%
Joe Long 1,173 1,040 133 11.34%
Adam Wallin (a) 1,744 1,547 197 11.30%
Edoardo Molinari 286 254 32 11.19%
Vanchai Luangnitikul 1,744 1,551 193 11.07%
Joe Brooks 894 797 97 10.85%
Trevor Sluman 1,744 1,555 189 10.84%
Matt Gilchrest 1,744 1,555 189 10.84%
Ilari Saulo 1,744 1,557 187 10.72%
Jaco Ahlers 280 250 30 10.71%
Lars Buijs 1,744 1,560 184 10.55%
Matty Lamb 1,744 1,560 184 10.55%
Nathan Barbieri 950 850 100 10.53%
Corey Conners 38 34 4 10.53%
Taylor Funk 1,744 1,562 182 10.44%
K. Jaekyung Park 1,744 1,564 180 10.32%
Cameron Percy 388 348 40 10.31%
Kohei Tsuda (a) 1,744 1,565 179 10.26%
Mikumu Horikawa 147 132 15 10.20%
Cameron Davis 79 71 8 10.13%
Sean Towndrow 1,744 1,568 176 10.09%
Kittiporn Javanapong 1,744 1,568 176 10.09%
Daniel J Loypur 1,744 1,570 174 9.98%
Andrew Evans 774 697 77 9.95%
Hoyoung Choi 1,744 1,574 170 9.75%
Eric Lilleboe 1,744 1,574 170 9.75%
Josh Hilleard 873 788 85 9.74%
Matthew Baldwin 566 511 55 9.72%
Joel Girrbach 937 847 90 9.61%
Joey Garber 648 586 62 9.57%
Victor Veyret 1,030 932 98 9.51%
Sanghun Shin 491 445 46 9.37%
Rintaro Nakano (a) 1,744 1,581 163 9.35%
Ryan Cairns 1,744 1,581 163 9.35%
Estiaan Conradie 801 727 74 9.24%
Jack Singh Brar 1,128 1,024 104 9.22%
Sentanio Minnie 1,744 1,585 159 9.12%
Timothy Kelly 1,236 1,124 112 9.06%
Nordin Van Tilburg 1,744 1,587 157 9.00%
Gregor Main 1,744 1,587 157 9.00%
Jason Day 123 112 11 8.94%
Sean O'Hair 462 421 41 8.87%
Soonsang Hong 1,443 1,315 128 8.87%
Jacquin Hess 1,744 1,590 154 8.83%
Kammalas Namuangruk 1,341 1,223 118 8.80%
Thomas Detry 91 83 8 8.79%
Justin Walters 376 343 33 8.78%
Ryo Katsumata 796 727 69 8.67%
Martin Trainer 554 506 48 8.66%
Stuart Mclaren 1,744 1,593 151 8.66%
Cole Madey 1,744 1,593 151 8.66%
Shugo Imahira 139 127 12 8.63%
Bill Haas 637 583 54 8.48%
Wooyoung Cho (a) 1,744 1,599 145 8.31%
Jakob Hansson 1,744 1,599 145 8.31%
Benjamin Hallam 1,744 1,599 145 8.31%
Fabrizio Zanotti 255 234 21 8.24%
Hyunwoo Ryu 670 615 55 8.21%
Gregory Havret 1,507 1,384 123 8.16%
Kyle Barker 988 908 80 8.10%
Ugo Coussaud 497 457 40 8.05%
Ervin Chang 1,744 1,606 138 7.91%
Andy Spencer 1,744 1,608 136 7.80%
John Pak 1,437 1,325 112 7.79%
Maximilian Lechner 1,744 1,610 134 7.68%
Natipong Srithong 720 665 55 7.64%
Simon Du Plooy (a) 1,744 1,611 133 7.63%
Emiliano Grillo 92 85 7 7.61%
Jesper Olsson 1,744 1,614 130 7.45%
Peradol Panyathanasedh 1,647 1,526 121 7.35%
Laird Shepherd 1,744 1,616 128 7.34%
Christopher Crawford 1,744 1,619 125 7.17%
Yusaku Hosono 1,744 1,619 125 7.17%
Joseph Winslow 1,153 1,072 81 7.03%
Brad Brunner 1,477 1,374 103 6.97%
Kyle Michel 1,744 1,623 121 6.94%
Harry Hall 261 243 18 6.90%
Ranjit Singh 1,364 1,270 94 6.89%
Enrique Marin Santander 1,744 1,626 118 6.77%
Sandy Scott 1,744 1,626 118 6.77%
Troy Merritt 105 98 7 6.67%
Sangyeop Lee 1,744 1,628 116 6.65%
Hakhyung Kim 1,744 1,628 116 6.65%
Brian Ohr 1,744 1,630 114 6.54%
Tomoyo Ikemura 231 216 15 6.49%
Cao Yi 1,744 1,633 111 6.36%
Chris Kirk 95 89 6 6.32%
Rob Oppenheim 582 546 36 6.19%
Kevin Esteve 1,744 1,638 106 6.08%
Anthony Paolucci 1,744 1,638 106 6.08%
Sungkug Park 587 552 35 5.96%
Shota Konishi 1,744 1,642 102 5.85%
Shawn Stefani 1,200 1,132 68 5.67%
Ben Hutchinson 1,215 1,147 68 5.60%
Andrew Dorn 1,744 1,647 97 5.56%
Maximilian Kieffer 236 223 13 5.51%
John Hill 1,744 1,648 96 5.50%
Seungtaek Lee 1,744 1,648 96 5.50%
Clement Berardo 822 777 45 5.47%
Tapio Pulkkanen 248 235 13 5.24%
Jared Du Toit 1,744 1,655 89 5.10%
Patrick Cover 1,514 1,438 76 5.02%
Taiga Iwata 1,744 1,657 87 4.99%
Seungmin Kim 1,744 1,658 86 4.93%
Noah Steele 1,744 1,660 84 4.82%
Armando Favela 1,744 1,660 84 4.82%
Adam Andersson 1,744 1,660 84 4.82%
Matti Schmid 253 241 12 4.74%
Ayoub Lguirati 1,744 1,663 81 4.64%
Arjun Sharma 1,744 1,666 78 4.47%
Alessandro Tadini 1,221 1,167 54 4.42%
Varun Parikh 1,744 1,667 77 4.42%
Ben Ferguson 1,744 1,667 77 4.42%
Taylor Carter 1,328 1,270 58 4.37%
Keith Horne 778 746 32 4.11%
Koki Ishihara 1,744 1,673 71 4.07%
Karan Pratap Singh 1,744 1,675 69 3.96%
Syotaro Tanaka 1,744 1,675 69 3.96%
Luke Toomey 1,744 1,675 69 3.96%
Yuto Katsumata 1,248 1,199 49 3.93%
Satoshi Kodaira 307 295 12 3.91%
Kevin Chappell 687 661 26 3.78%
Joonhyeong Jeon 1,744 1,678 66 3.78%
Lincoln Tighe 1,744 1,679 65 3.73%
Kshitij Naveed Kaul 713 687 26 3.65%
Max Albertus 1,282 1,236 46 3.59%
Jamie Hook 1,744 1,682 62 3.56%
Sam Horsfield 115 111 4 3.48%
Reinhardt Blaauw 1,441 1,391 50 3.47%
Emilio Gonzalez 1,744 1,684 60 3.44%
Albin Choi 1,478 1,428 50 3.38%
Daijiro Izumida 503 486 17 3.38%
Matthew Southgate 363 351 12 3.31%
Tyler Strafaci 1,424 1,377 47 3.30%
R Mari Muthu 1,592 1,542 50 3.14%
Erik Compton 988 957 31 3.14%
Akira Endo 1,744 1,690 54 3.10%
Dalan Refioglu 1,744 1,690 54 3.10%
Ian Snyman 461 447 14 3.04%
Yoshikazu Haku 974 946 28 2.87%
Sungjoon Park 1,744 1,694 50 2.87%
Andre Lautee 1,744 1,694 50 2.87%
Richard Joubert 1,438 1,397 41 2.85%
OJ Farrell 1,057 1,028 29 2.74%
Seungbo Jang 1,575 1,534 41 2.60%
Matthew Spacey 1,691 1,648 43 2.54%
Luke Donald 553 539 14 2.53%
Paul Peterson 476 465 11 2.31%
Ryan Armour 305 298 7 2.30%
Joel Dahmen 90 88 2 2.22%
Charlie Lindh 737 721 16 2.17%
Yuto Soeda 930 910 20 2.15%
Oliver Goss 1,534 1,502 32 2.09%
Yuta Kawakami 1,744 1,708 36 2.06%
Dimitrios Papadatos 482 473 9 1.87%
Hayden Springer 1,147 1,126 21 1.83%
John Axelsen 564 554 10 1.77%
Grayson Murray 641 630 11 1.72%
Guntaek Koh 723 711 12 1.66%
Suttinon Panyo 1,744 1,716 28 1.61%
Paul San 1,744 1,716 28 1.61%
Austin Smotherman 330 325 5 1.52%
Seung Jongheon Park 1,478 1,456 22 1.49%
Byungjun Kim 1,744 1,720 24 1.38%
Joey Savoie 960 947 13 1.35%
Marcel Schneider 170 168 2 1.18%
Takuya Higa 1,241 1,227 14 1.13%
Miguel Angel Carballo 1,146 1,136 10 0.87%
T. Pachuayaprakong 1,744 1,729 15 0.86%
Zachary Bauchou 1,744 1,729 15 0.86%
Takashi Iwamoto 1,744 1,729 15 0.86%
Lu Wei-chih 1,744 1,732 12 0.69%
Lukas Lipold 1,299 1,292 7 0.54%
Jack Munro 1,744 1,735 9 0.52%
Lars Van Meijel 601 598 3 0.50%
Mikael Lundberg 912 908 4 0.44%
Kevin Phelan 1,744 1,737 7 0.40%
Fredrik Gustavsson 1,383 1,380 3 0.22%
Aman Gupta 1,744 1,741 3 0.17%
Matt Killen 1,689 1,687 2 0.12%
Stefano Mazzoli 732 732 0 0.00%
Taylor Moore 121 121 0 0.00%
Jordan Spieth 14 14 0 0.00%
Xander Schauffele 6 6 0 0.00%
Patrick Cantlay 4 4 0 0.00%
Thomas Thurloway 1,404 1,405 -1 -0.07%
John Murphy 469 470 -1 -0.21%
David Carey 886 889 -3 -0.34%
Masashi Hidaka 1,412 1,418 -6 -0.42%
Kosuke Sunagawa 1,724 1,732 -8 -0.46%
Daiki Imano 872 877 -5 -0.57%
Kyle De Beer (a) 1,744 1,757 -13 -0.75%
Geoff Ogilvy 1,744 1,759 -15 -0.86%
Scott Fernandez 797 804 -7 -0.88%
Oliver Gillberg 1,341 1,353 -12 -0.89%
Charlie Hillier 1,744 1,763 -19 -1.09%
Victor H Sidal Svendsen 1,744 1,763 -19 -1.09%
Jonas Blixt 1,209 1,224 -15 -1.24%
Yoseop Seo 300 304 -4 -1.33%
Danny Ochoa 1,744 1,768 -24 -1.38%
Tomoharu Otsuki 138 140 -2 -1.45%
Finn Fleer 1,089 1,105 -16 -1.47%
Kaito Sato (a) 1,744 1,773 -29 -1.66%
Woohyun Kim 1,527 1,553 -26 -1.70%
Gunn Charoenkul 507 516 -9 -1.78%
Sengyong Kim 1,744 1,775 -31 -1.78%
Floris De Haas 1,744 1,775 -31 -1.78%
Alexandre Rocha 955 972 -17 -1.78%
Lorenzo Filipo Scalise 560 570 -10 -1.79%
James Marchesani 1,185 1,208 -23 -1.94%
Daisuke Uemori 1,744 1,781 -37 -2.12%
Thongchai Jaidee 1,441 1,472 -31 -2.15%
Wang Wei Hsuan 1,656 1,694 -38 -2.29%
Taeyoung Kang 1,295 1,325 -30 -2.32%
Frederik Kjettrup (a) 1,744 1,786 -42 -2.41%
Rhys West 1,724 1,766 -42 -2.44%
Bryce Easton 431 442 -11 -2.55%
Berry Henson 603 619 -16 -2.65%
Fabian Gomez 596 612 -16 -2.68%
Richard McEvoy 818 840 -22 -2.69%
Turk Pettit 678 697 -19 -2.80%
Wilson Furr 1,744 1,793 -49 -2.81%
Jordan Duminy 1,744 1,794 -50 -2.87%
Max McGreevy 266 274 -8 -3.01%
Matthew Negri 1,744 1,798 -54 -3.10%
Ben Stow 900 928 -28 -3.11%
Kyongjun Moon 385 397 -12 -3.12%
Corey Pereira 1,114 1,149 -35 -3.14%
Nikhil Rama 1,204 1,242 -38 -3.16%
Taihei Sato 655 676 -21 -3.21%
Zack Sucher 1,154 1,191 -37 -3.21%
Nicolo Galletti 1,296 1,338 -42 -3.24%
Daisuke Kataoka 1,666 1,720 -54 -3.24%
Ricardo Celia 1,583 1,635 -52 -3.28%
Alexandre Liu 1,744 1,803 -59 -3.38%
Clay Feagler 851 880 -29 -3.41%
Yoonho Bae 1,744 1,804 -60 -3.44%
Taichiro Ideriha (a) 1,744 1,804 -60 -3.44%
Suttijet Kooratanapisan 1,641 1,698 -57 -3.47%
Ricardo Santos 787 815 -28 -3.56%
Julian Etulain 1,003 1,040 -37 -3.69%
Greg Dalziel 1,328 1,377 -49 -3.69%
Jigen Serizawa 1,744 1,809 -65 -3.73%
Sho Nagasawa (1994) 1,180 1,224 -44 -3.73%
Chen Guxin 442 459 -17 -3.85%
Martin Couvra (a) 1,744 1,813 -69 -3.96%
Daniel Hudson 1,744 1,813 -69 -3.96%
Nick Watson 1,744 1,820 -76 -4.36%
Takahiro Yamamoto 1,744 1,820 -76 -4.36%
He Shaocai 1,256 1,312 -56 -4.46%
Doyeob Mun 488 510 -22 -4.51%
Tommy Gainey 685 716 -31 -4.53%
Philip Bootsma 1,221 1,277 -56 -4.59%
Kartik Sharma 978 1,024 -46 -4.70%
A.J. Crouch 935 979 -44 -4.71%
Dominik Pietzsch 1,538 1,611 -73 -4.75%
Jooyeob Baek 1,744 1,827 -83 -4.76%
Chase Hanna 271 284 -13 -4.80%
Jorge Campillo 241 253 -12 -4.98%
Carlos Pigem 1,289 1,354 -65 -5.04%
Seongje Park 1,744 1,834 -90 -5.16%
James Clancy Waugh 1,744 1,836 -92 -5.28%
Skyler Finnell 1,744 1,837 -93 -5.33%
Scott Gutschewski 579 610 -31 -5.35%
Andres Gallegos 1,111 1,172 -61 -5.49%
Doohwan Bang 1,131 1,194 -63 -5.57%
Giwhan Kim 1,292 1,365 -73 -5.65%
Matias Simasky 1,744 1,843 -99 -5.68%
Kwanchai Tannin 1,232 1,302 -70 -5.68%
Tomohiro Umeyama 1,262 1,334 -72 -5.71%
Kazumasa Matsuda 1,407 1,488 -81 -5.76%
Matt Jones 104 110 -6 -5.77%
Junhong Park 1,744 1,845 -101 -5.79%
David Oh 1,744 1,845 -101 -5.79%
Daniel Hillier 258 273 -15 -5.81%
Jean Hugo 751 795 -44 -5.86%
Alex Edge 1,744 1,848 -104 -5.96%
Christian Braeunig 1,323 1,402 -79 -5.97%
Joakim Lagergren 234 248 -14 -5.98%
Masatsugu Morofuji 1,744 1,850 -106 -6.08%
Thomas Aiken 1,015 1,078 -63 -6.21%
Mitchell Schow 1,744 1,853 -109 -6.25%
Rasmus Hojgaard 96 102 -6 -6.25%
Clinton Grobler 1,721 1,830 -109 -6.33%
Ben Crane 1,705 1,813 -108 -6.33%
Wil Besseling 282 300 -18 -6.38%
Trevor Fisher Jr. 530 564 -34 -6.42%
Noriyuki Kurogi 1,744 1,856 -112 -6.42%
Viktor Hagborg Asp 1,744 1,858 -114 -6.54%
Briggs Duce 1,744 1,859 -115 -6.59%
Luis Gagne 1,744 1,861 -117 -6.71%
J. Goth-Rasmussen 1,538 1,642 -104 -6.76%
Jaehyun Chung 1,744 1,862 -118 -6.77%
Keigo Kaneoka 1,744 1,862 -118 -6.77%
Jaehoon Choi 1,744 1,862 -118 -6.77%
C. Baramithana Seth 1,744 1,862 -118 -6.77%
Conner Godsey 580 620 -40 -6.90%
Tyler Duncan 372 398 -26 -6.99%
Oscar Zetterwall 1,744 1,866 -122 -7.00%
Travis Trace 925 991 -66 -7.14%
Kenya Nakayama 1,744 1,870 -126 -7.22%
Gregory Mckay 943 1,012 -69 -7.32%
Brandon Crick 874 938 -64 -7.32%
John Greco 1,744 1,874 -130 -7.45%
Joshua Grenville-Wood 1,064 1,144 -80 -7.52%
Josh Younger 1,002 1,079 -77 -7.68%
Rick Lamb 937 1,010 -73 -7.79%
Veer Ahlawat 445 480 -35 -7.87%
Amrit Lal Lubana 1,744 1,882 -138 -7.91%
Liu Yen-hung 1,744 1,882 -138 -7.91%
Heungchol Joo 769 830 -61 -7.93%
Kangho Cha 1,258 1,358 -100 -7.95%
Udorn Duangdecha 1,744 1,884 -140 -8.03%
Benjamin Shipp 1,744 1,884 -140 -8.03%
Ataru Tokumoto 1,744 1,884 -140 -8.03%
Ronan Mullarney 1,744 1,884 -140 -8.03%
Patrick Flavin 614 664 -50 -8.14%
Joshua Lee 1,459 1,578 -119 -8.16%
Jonathan Agren 907 981 -74 -8.16%
Gudmundur Kristjansson 704 762 -58 -8.24%
Henrik Stenson 182 197 -15 -8.24%
Viraj Madappa 569 616 -47 -8.26%
Siyanda Mwandla 1,744 1,889 -145 -8.31%
Alex Scott 1,744 1,889 -145 -8.31%
Keenan Davidse 606 657 -51 -8.42%
Yuki Takeuchi 1,228 1,333 -105 -8.55%
Pawin Ingkhapradit 1,107 1,202 -95 -8.58%
Wallie Coetsee 1,744 1,894 -150 -8.60%
Alfie Plant 406 441 -35 -8.62%
Alvaro Quiros 627 682 -55 -8.77%
Trevor Simsby 781 851 -70 -8.96%
Shingo Katayama 379 413 -34 -8.97%
Lucas Bjerregaard 411 448 -37 -9.00%
Abdul Hadi 1,744 1,902 -158 -9.06%
James Walker 1,744 1,902 -158 -9.06%
Yeunsub Kim 1,084 1,183 -99 -9.13%
Kohei Kinoshita 1,744 1,905 -161 -9.23%
Max Sekulic 1,744 1,905 -161 -9.23%
Warun Ieamgaew 1,580 1,727 -147 -9.30%
Rupert Kaminski 551 603 -52 -9.44%
Ravi Kumar 1,744 1,910 -166 -9.52%
Gregory Bourdy 1,744 1,911 -167 -9.58%
Adam Chapman 1,744 1,911 -167 -9.58%
Jeremy Wendelken 1,744 1,911 -167 -9.58%
John Ross Galbraith 1,738 1,905 -167 -9.61%
Leandro Marelli 1,137 1,249 -112 -9.85%
Chargng-Tai  Sudsom 978 1,075 -97 -9.92%
Harendra Gupta 978 1,076 -98 -10.02%
Ricky Barnes 1,497 1,648 -151 -10.09%
Galven K Green 1,744 1,920 -176 -10.09%
Perry Cohen 1,744 1,920 -176 -10.09%
Andrew Martin 740 816 -76 -10.27%
Cory Crawford 1,036 1,143 -107 -10.33%
Masamichi Ito 1,732 1,911 -179 -10.33%
Jordan Wrisdale 1,018 1,125 -107 -10.51%
Nicolai Tinning 485 536 -51 -10.52%
Yeh Yu-Chen 1,669 1,845 -176 -10.55%
Alfred Eriksson 1,744 1,928 -184 -10.55%
Pol Kemmarat 1,744 1,928 -184 -10.55%
Andrew Alligood 1,267 1,402 -135 -10.66%
Wonjoon Lee 623 690 -67 -10.75%
Shintaro Kobayashi 481 533 -52 -10.81%
Jazz Janewattananond 221 245 -24 -10.86%
Michael Tran 1,744 1,935 -191 -10.95%
Ma Chengyao 1,744 1,935 -191 -10.95%
David Howell 1,217 1,352 -135 -11.09%
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 1,116 1,240 -124 -11.11%
Ernie Els 1,547 1,719 -172 -11.12%
Ignacio Marino 1,744 1,940 -196 -11.24%
Takuyoshi Handa 1,744 1,940 -196 -11.24%
Richard T, Lee 338 376 -38 -11.24%
Sanghyun Park 203 226 -23 -11.33%
Kenta Endo 1,077 1,200 -123 -11.42%
Haraldur Magnus 594 662 -68 -11.45%
Nacho Elvira 314 350 -36 -11.46%
Kodai Ichihara 632 705 -73 -11.55%
Adam Schenk 154 172 -18 -11.69%
George Bloor 1,744 1,948 -204 -11.70%
Ben Silverman 907 1,015 -108 -11.91%
Callum Farr 1,744 1,953 -209 -11.98%
Conor O'Rourke 1,744 1,953 -209 -11.98%
Chris Crisologo 1,744 1,953 -209 -11.98%
Magnus A Carlsson 1,594 1,786 -192 -12.05%
Sam Locke 1,284 1,440 -156 -12.15%
Matias Sanchez 1,744 1,956 -212 -12.16%
Rikuya Hoshino 97 109 -12 -12.37%
Simon Hawkes 1,744 1,960 -216 -12.39%
Julius Kreutzer 1,744 1,960 -216 -12.39%
Filip Lundell 1,744 1,960 -216 -12.39%
Dongmin Kim 739 831 -92 -12.45%
Ryan Evans 1,554 1,749 -195 -12.55%
Fabian Sunden 1,744 1,964 -220 -12.61%
Sam Ryder 237 267 -30 -12.66%
Takashi Hirukawa 1,549 1,747 -198 -12.78%
Jake Hapgood 1,744 1,967 -223 -12.79%
Wang Wei Hsiang 1,744 1,967 -223 -12.79%
Malte Lindell (a) 1,744 1,967 -223 -12.79%
William Wistrand (a) 1,744 1,967 -223 -12.79%
Gregory Foo 1,744 1,967 -223 -12.79%
Dengshan Koh 1,744 1,967 -223 -12.79%
Shinichi Fujii 1,744 1,967 -223 -12.79%
Itsuki Kurokawa 1,744 1,967 -223 -12.79%
Niklas Regner 563 635 -72 -12.79%
Sam Broadhurst 1,068 1,205 -137 -12.83%
Amardeep Malik 1,005 1,134 -129 -12.84%
Miguel Tabuena 1,366 1,542 -176 -12.88%
Shotaro Wada 1,060 1,197 -137 -12.92%
Harry Konig 1,626 1,837 -211 -12.98%
Amir Nazrin 1,663 1,879 -216 -12.99%
Pelle Edberg 1,228 1,389 -161 -13.11%
David Lipsky 183 207 -24 -13.11%
Felix Palson 1,610 1,825 -215 -13.35%
Mats Heien 1,744 1,977 -233 -13.36%
Kit Bittle 1,744 1,978 -234 -13.42%
Woongteak Jung 1,744 1,978 -234 -13.42%
Jake Hughes 1,744 1,978 -234 -13.42%
Lawren Rowe 1,744 1,978 -234 -13.42%
Ollie Charles Osborne 1,744 1,978 -234 -13.42%
James Frazer 1,744 1,978 -234 -13.42%
Sushi Ishigaki 1,540 1,747 -207 -13.44%
Darius Van Driel 318 361 -43 -13.52%
Greg Chalmers 1,109 1,259 -150 -13.53%
Michael Gellerman 709 806 -97 -13.68%
Tyler Duncan (a) 1,744 1,988 -244 -13.99%
Jaejin Lee 1,744 1,988 -244 -13.99%
Pawan Kumar 1,744 1,988 -244 -13.99%
Kevin Caesario Akbar 1,744 1,988 -244 -13.99%
Louis Albertse 397 453 -56 -14.11%
Bradley Diggeden 1,024 1,169 -145 -14.16%
Min Woo Lee 49 56 -7 -14.29%
Justin Thomas 7 8 -1 -14.29%
Arjun Atwal 1,586 1,813 -227 -14.31%
Shinichi Mizuno 1,744 2,000 -256 -14.68%
Stefan Idstam 1,744 2,000 -256 -14.68%
Thepbadin Amaranan 1,744 2,000 -256 -14.68%
Brice Garnett 310 356 -46 -14.84%
Yuan Tian 1,225 1,408 -183 -14.94%
Max Orrin 1,744 2,005 -261 -14.97%
Jairaj Singh Sandhu 1,744 2,005 -261 -14.97%
James Leow Kwang Aik (a) 1,744 2,005 -261 -14.97%
Deyen Lawson 744 856 -112 -15.05%
Edgar Catherine 876 1,008 -132 -15.07%
Jack Harrison 1,650 1,902 -252 -15.27%
Syed Saqib Ahmed 1,221 1,408 -187 -15.32%
Harshjeet Singh Sethie 1,744 2,012 -268 -15.37%
Jacob Oakley 1,744 2,012 -268 -15.37%
Bryce Emory 1,744 2,012 -268 -15.37%
Harry Ellis 865 998 -133 -15.38%
Mathieu Decottignies Lafon 531 614 -83 -15.63%
Hyowon Park 1,744 2,017 -273 -15.65%
Sattaya Supupramai 1,697 1,964 -267 -15.73%
Nick Taylor 222 257 -35 -15.77%
Divan Van Den Heever 1,744 2,020 -276 -15.83%
Masashi Nakamura 1,744 2,020 -276 -15.83%
Samarth Dwivedi 1,744 2,020 -276 -15.83%
Thomas Plumb 1,744 2,020 -276 -15.83%
Ryan Cornfield 1,744 2,020 -276 -15.83%
Karandeep Kochhar 517 600 -83 -16.05%
Nattawat Suvajanakorn 1,744 2,025 -281 -16.11%
Mohd Azhar 1,744 2,025 -281 -16.11%
Flavio Michetti (a) 1,744 2,025 -281 -16.11%
Callum Mowat 1,744 2,025 -281 -16.11%
Blayne Barber 756 878 -122 -16.14%
Lukas Nemecz 272 316 -44 -16.18%
Shotaro Onuki 1,744 2,029 -285 -16.34%
Shun Murayama 1,744 2,029 -285 -16.34%
Espen Kofstad 318 370 -52 -16.35%
Andre De Decker 1,708 1,988 -280 -16.39%
CJ du Plessis 506 589 -83 -16.40%
Ryunosuke Furukawa (a) 1,744 2,031 -287 -16.46%
Sam Gillis 1,744 2,031 -287 -16.46%
Mark Young 1,744 2,031 -287 -16.46%
David Langley 954 1,111 -157 -16.46%
Jbe Kruger 452 527 -75 -16.59%
Jyoti Randhawa 1,591 1,856 -265 -16.66%
Hideki Matsuyama 18 21 -3 -16.67%
Naoto Takayanagi 863 1,007 -144 -16.69%
Hiroshi Iwata 167 195 -28 -16.77%
Carter Jenkins 960 1,121 -161 -16.77%
Yuki Mori(July1990) 1,744 2,037 -293 -16.80%
Carlos Bustos 1,744 2,037 -293 -16.80%
Akio Sadakata 555 649 -94 -16.94%
Kouki Tomimoto 1,744 2,040 -296 -16.97%
Dongmin Ro 1,744 2,040 -296 -16.97%
Doohyun Hwang 1,744 2,040 -296 -16.97%
Ayoub Id Omar 1,744 2,040 -296 -16.97%
Koki Shiomi 1,504 1,760 -256 -17.02%
Shiv Kapur 704 824 -120 -17.05%
Michael Hendry 643 753 -110 -17.11%
Doug Ghim 227 266 -39 -17.18%
Kevin Chun 1,452 1,702 -250 -17.22%
Zack Taylor 1,744 2,046 -302 -17.32%
Kamaiu Johnson 1,744 2,046 -302 -17.32%
Conor White 1,744 2,046 -302 -17.32%
Stuart Manley 508 596 -88 -17.32%
Victor Dubuisson 316 371 -55 -17.41%
Thomas Lilly 1,744 2,050 -306 -17.55%
Go Yamamoto 1,744 2,050 -306 -17.55%
Koichi Kitamura 965 1,135 -170 -17.62%
Toru Nakajima 1,401 1,648 -247 -17.63%
Brendan Steele 102 120 -18 -17.65%
Donlaphatchai Niyomchon 1,120 1,318 -198 -17.68%
Benjamin Follett-Smith 1,465 1,724 -259 -17.68%
Gaurav Pratap Singh 1,744 2,054 -310 -17.78%
Gordan Brixi 1,744 2,054 -310 -17.78%
Mackenzie Hughes 39 46 -7 -17.95%
Isaiah Salinda 1,337 1,578 -241 -18.03%
Nate Lashley 294 347 -53 -18.03%
Jim Knous 698 824 -126 -18.05%
Olly Huggins 1,744 2,059 -315 -18.06%
Huang Chi 1,744 2,059 -315 -18.06%
Jing Zeyu 1,744 2,059 -315 -18.06%
Yustin Lee 1,744 2,059 -315 -18.06%
Sangmoon Bae 916 1,082 -166 -18.12%
Tyrrell Hatton 22 26 -4 -18.18%
Sam Burns 11 13 -2 -18.18%
Bradley Neil 1,300 1,537 -237 -18.23%
Lindani Ndwandwe 1,744 2,064 -320 -18.35%
Clayton Mansfield 1,744 2,064 -320 -18.35%
Haruo Fujishima 1,744 2,064 -320 -18.35%
Mohammad Sanju 1,744 2,064 -320 -18.35%
Tong Yang 1,744 2,064 -320 -18.35%
Gustavo Silva 1,744 2,064 -320 -18.35%
Tatsuya Kodai 802 951 -149 -18.58%
Robbie Busher 1,732 2,054 -322 -18.59%
Chase Koepka 1,211 1,437 -226 -18.66%
Jeunghun Wang 835 991 -156 -18.68%
Keunho Lee 1,276 1,515 -239 -18.73%
Jimmy Jones 1,744 2,071 -327 -18.75%
Aldrich Potgieter (a) 1,744 2,071 -327 -18.75%
Adam Keogh 1,744 2,071 -327 -18.75%
Yuta Uetake 327 389 -62 -18.96%
Blake Proverbs 1,671 1,988 -317 -18.97%
Joseph Bramlett 195 232 -37 -18.97%
Aron Bergsson 1,744 2,075 -331 -18.98%
Daniel Gurtner 1,744 2,075 -331 -18.98%
Kevin Rhoderick 1,744 2,075 -331 -18.98%
Chanmin Jeon 1,744 2,075 -331 -18.98%
Romain Guillon 1,152 1,371 -219 -19.01%
Matteo Manassero 389 463 -74 -19.02%
Felix Mory 499 594 -95 -19.04%
Hannes Ronneblad 813 968 -155 -19.07%
Henry Simpson 1,133 1,350 -217 -19.15%
Yuki Inamori 99 118 -19 -19.19%
Albin Tiden 1,610 1,920 -310 -19.25%
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 633 755 -122 -19.27%
Chad Ramey 176 210 -34 -19.32%
Kieran Cantley 1,642 1,960 -318 -19.37%
Heinrich Bruiners 751 897 -146 -19.44%
Niclas Hellberg 914 1,092 -178 -19.47%
Tobias Eden 777 929 -152 -19.56%
Marco Florioli (a) 1,744 2,086 -342 -19.61%
Yuki Kitagawa 1,744 2,086 -342 -19.61%
David Tomi (a) 1,744 2,086 -342 -19.61%
Yurav Premlall (a) 1,292 1,547 -255 -19.74%
Wang Tsung-chieh 1,744 2,090 -346 -19.84%
Andreas Tancred 1,744 2,090 -346 -19.84%
Connor Fewkes (a) 1,744 2,090 -346 -19.84%
Kheng-Hwai Khor 1,744 2,090 -346 -19.84%
Philipp Mejow 760 911 -151 -19.87%
Matias Honkala 716 859 -143 -19.97%
Alex Chiarella 871 1,045 -174 -19.98%
Christopher Wood 735 882 -147 -20.00%
William Cannon 1,183 1,423 -240 -20.29%
Taro Yamamoto 1,744 2,099 -355 -20.36%
Takanori Kawa 1,744 2,099 -355 -20.36%
Calle Strandberg 1,744 2,099 -355 -20.36%
Gary Boyd 1,744 2,099 -355 -20.36%
Erik Lindwall 1,207 1,457 -250 -20.71%
Taiga Mishima 1,744 2,106 -362 -20.76%
Hayden Buckley 168 203 -35 -20.83%
Peter Lonard 1,605 1,940 -335 -20.87%
Sunghyun Oh 1,744 2,109 -365 -20.93%
Kiet Van Der Weele 1,744 2,109 -365 -20.93%
Chris Hanson 1,744 2,109 -365 -20.93%
Jordan Gumberg 1,744 2,109 -365 -20.93%
Alan Wagner 645 780 -135 -20.93%
Rickie Fowler 85 103 -18 -21.18%
Ryuji Masaoka 1,596 1,935 -339 -21.24%
Jovan Rebula 861 1,044 -183 -21.25%
Mehdi El Fakouri (a) 1,744 2,115 -371 -21.27%
Juan Carlos Serrano 1,744 2,115 -371 -21.27%
Choo Tze-huang 1,744 2,115 -371 -21.27%
Dongha Lee 1,412 1,713 -301 -21.32%
Hosung Tora San Choi 902 1,095 -193 -21.40%
David Bransdon 1,391 1,689 -298 -21.42%
Keita Inoue 1,744 2,119 -375 -21.50%
Chandler Eaton 1,744 2,119 -375 -21.50%
Adrien Saddier 446 542 -96 -21.52%
Richard Bland 74 90 -16 -21.62%
Nicolai Nohr Madsen 712 866 -154 -21.63%
Juan Salama 1,744 2,122 -378 -21.67%
Nopparat Panichphol 1,744 2,122 -378 -21.67%
Ikjae Jang 1,744 2,122 -378 -21.67%
Wataru Ishikawa 1,744 2,122 -378 -21.67%
Jun Kikuchi 1,744 2,122 -378 -21.67%
Juuso Kahlos 1,199 1,461 -262 -21.85%
Pukhraj Singh Gill 1,744 2,131 -387 -22.19%
James Conran 1,744 2,131 -387 -22.19%
Gabriel Morgan-Birke 1,744 2,131 -387 -22.19%
Nattapong Putta 1,744 2,131 -387 -22.19%
Tripp Kinney 1,744 2,131 -387 -22.19%
Daniel Fox 1,463 1,790 -327 -22.35%
James Kamte 933 1,142 -209 -22.40%
Antoine Rozner 116 142 -26 -22.41%
Yoshinori Fujimoto 1,643 2,012 -369 -22.46%
Gustav Adell 935 1,145 -210 -22.46%
Vincent Whaley 267 327 -60 -22.47%
William Nygard 1,011 1,239 -228 -22.55%
Greyson Sigg 155 190 -35 -22.58%
Erik Jonasson 1,744 2,138 -394 -22.59%
Sandeep Singh 1,744 2,138 -394 -22.59%
Hiroshi Tai (a) 1,744 2,138 -394 -22.59%
George Coetzee 177 217 -40 -22.60%
Martin Rohwer 493 605 -112 -22.72%
Sangpil Yoon 817 1,003 -186 -22.77%
Pedro Figueiredo 795 976 -181 -22.77%
Li Linqiang 1,744 2,142 -398 -22.82%
Rory Smith 1,744 2,142 -398 -22.82%
Roope Kakko 830 1,020 -190 -22.89%
Niklas Norgaard Moller 292 359 -67 -22.95%
Jack Thompson 565 695 -130 -23.01%
John Gough (a) 1,744 2,146 -402 -23.05%
Tawan Phongphun 1,744 2,146 -402 -23.05%
Tudpong Chutimaphorn 1,744 2,146 -402 -23.05%
Luke Gannon 1,744 2,146 -402 -23.05%
Arjun Puri 1,744 2,146 -402 -23.05%
Ahmad Baig 1,744 2,146 -402 -23.05%
Mitsuhiro Watanabe 1,744 2,146 -402 -23.05%
Raphael Jacquelin 1,411 1,737 -326 -23.10%
Mathis Pansart 1,412 1,739 -327 -23.16%
Jeongmin Park 1,052 1,296 -244 -23.19%
Jack South 882 1,087 -205 -23.24%
Dominic Foos 964 1,189 -225 -23.34%
Patrick Newcomb 625 771 -146 -23.36%
Konosuke Nakazato 679 839 -160 -23.56%
Aron Zemmer 1,319 1,630 -311 -23.58%
Graeme McDowell 326 403 -77 -23.62%
Yutaka Araki 1,744 2,157 -413 -23.68%
Yubin Jang (a) 1,744 2,157 -413 -23.68%
Linus Lang 1,744 2,157 -413 -23.68%
Jean De Wouters 1,744 2,157 -413 -23.68%
Daniel Hebenstreit 1,744 2,157 -413 -23.68%
Jonathan Yates 1,418 1,755 -337 -23.77%
Tatsunori Nukaga 1,443 1,786 -343 -23.77%
Josh Hart 1,308 1,619 -311 -23.78%
Luke Schniederjans 937 1,160 -223 -23.80%
Kasidit Lepkurte 1,714 2,122 -408 -23.80%
Pedro Oriol 760 941 -181 -23.82%
Jack Gaunt 1,744 2,163 -419 -24.03%
Brendan MacDougall 1,744 2,163 -419 -24.03%
Yannick Schutz 1,744 2,163 -419 -24.03%
IL Aalaap 1,744 2,163 -419 -24.03%
Jiwoo Kim 1,744 2,163 -419 -24.03%
Junhyeok Park 1,744 2,163 -419 -24.03%
Shota Ueki 1,744 2,163 -419 -24.03%
Naoyuki Kaneda 1,744 2,163 -419 -24.03%
Dongkyu Jang 613 761 -148 -24.14%
Shota Seki 1,473 1,830 -357 -24.24%
Jaco Van Zyl 680 845 -165 -24.26%
Hayden Griffiths 1,031 1,282 -251 -24.35%
Minsu Kim 1,069 1,332 -263 -24.60%
Josh Geary 483 602 -119 -24.64%
Sudhir Sharma 1,744 2,174 -430 -24.66%
Mikkel Antonsen 1,744 2,174 -430 -24.66%
Joaquin Lolas 1,744 2,174 -430 -24.66%
Jordan Niebrugge 1,744 2,174 -430 -24.66%
Angus Flanagan 1,744 2,174 -430 -24.66%
Max Rottluff 766 955 -189 -24.67%
Victor Garcia Broto 720 898 -178 -24.72%
Steve Allan 1,527 1,905 -378 -24.75%
Stephan Jaeger 129 161 -32 -24.81%
Edoardo Lipparelli 1,699 2,122 -423 -24.90%
Josh Teater 673 841 -168 -24.96%
Talor Gooch 32 40 -8 -25.00%
Viktor Hovland 8 10 -2 -25.00%
Divyanshu Bajaj 1,679 2,099 -420 -25.01%
S. Garcia Rodriguez 371 464 -93 -25.07%
Lin Keng-wei 1,744 2,182 -438 -25.11%
Taewoo Kim 1,744 2,182 -438 -25.11%
Karan Taunk 1,744 2,182 -438 -25.11%
Uli Weinhandl 1,744 2,182 -438 -25.11%
Austin Cook 333 417 -84 -25.23%
Angad Cheema 828 1,037 -209 -25.24%
Justin Warren 857 1,074 -217 -25.32%
Jens Kristian Thysted (a) 1,744 2,187 -443 -25.40%
Eetu Isometsa 1,744 2,187 -443 -25.40%
Mani Ram 1,744 2,187 -443 -25.40%
Philip Mattsson 1,744 2,187 -443 -25.40%
Devon Bling 1,744 2,187 -443 -25.40%
Quintin Wilsnach 1,427 1,794 -367 -25.72%
Alvaro H. Cabezuela 1,744 2,193 -449 -25.75%
Lu Chien-Soon 1,744 2,193 -449 -25.75%
Jaturon Duangphaichoom 1,744 2,193 -449 -25.75%
Benita Kasiadi 1,744 2,193 -449 -25.75%
Muhammad Danial Faidz 1,744 2,193 -449 -25.75%
Jonathan Waschefort 1,744 2,193 -449 -25.75%
Julian Suri 866 1,090 -224 -25.87%
Morten Toft Hansen 1,281 1,613 -332 -25.92%
Makhetha Mazibuko 1,383 1,744 -361 -26.10%
Suradit Yongcharoenchai 827 1,043 -216 -26.12%
Lorenzo Gagli 846 1,067 -221 -26.12%
Hiroyuki Nagamatsu 1,744 2,201 -457 -26.20%
Trishul Chinnappa 1,744 2,201 -457 -26.20%
Dhruv Sheoran 1,744 2,201 -457 -26.20%
Saarthak Chhibber 1,744 2,201 -457 -26.20%
Weerawish Narkprachar (a) 1,744 2,201 -457 -26.20%
Sebastian Nilsson (a) 1,744 2,201 -457 -26.20%
Callan Barrow 1,744 2,201 -457 -26.20%
Marco Iten 728 919 -191 -26.24%
Marc Warren 297 375 -78 -26.26%
Jamie Arnold 1,481 1,870 -389 -26.27%
Jacques de Villiers 1,007 1,272 -265 -26.32%
Zhang Jia 1,446 1,827 -381 -26.35%
Shunsuke Ohtani 1,549 1,958 -409 -26.40%
Yuta Kinoshita 647 818 -171 -26.43%
Daniel Beckmann 1,077 1,363 -286 -26.56%
Jake Scott 1,267 1,604 -337 -26.60%
Zhou Ziqin (a) 1,364 1,727 -363 -26.61%
Sarosh Adi 1,744 2,210 -466 -26.72%
Brian Bullington 1,744 2,210 -466 -26.72%
James Pennington 1,744 2,210 -466 -26.72%
Rohan Dhole Patil 1,744 2,210 -466 -26.72%
Yetaek Lim 1,744 2,210 -466 -26.72%
Mark Hutson 1,744 2,210 -466 -26.72%
Peter Malnati 265 336 -71 -26.79%
Thanda Mavundla 1,367 1,735 -368 -26.92%
Adam Blomme 556 706 -150 -26.98%
Curtis Knipes 1,203 1,528 -325 -27.02%
Leon Visser 1,744 2,217 -473 -27.12%
Clyde Mondilla 1,744 2,217 -473 -27.12%
Mardan Mamat 1,744 2,217 -473 -27.12%
Juan Benitez 1,744 2,217 -473 -27.12%
Ferdinand Mueller 1,744 2,217 -473 -27.12%
Christoffer Palsson 1,744 2,217 -473 -27.12%
Jack T Clarkson 1,744 2,217 -473 -27.12%
George Baylis 1,744 2,217 -473 -27.12%
Yu Morimoto 1,077 1,370 -293 -27.21%
Kalle Samooja 180 229 -49 -27.22%
Arnond Vongvanij 1,631 2,075 -444 -27.22%
Robert MacIntyre 55 70 -15 -27.27%
Brian Stuard 259 330 -71 -27.41%
MJ Maguire 754 961 -207 -27.45%
Alex Hietala 1,372 1,749 -377 -27.48%
Nick Watney 335 428 -93 -27.76%
Kosei Takeyama 1,435 1,834 -399 -27.80%
Jonathan Brightwell 1,744 2,229 -485 -27.81%
Nutdanai Nuangjaknin 1,744 2,229 -485 -27.81%
Marcus Svensson 1,744 2,229 -485 -27.81%
Michael Blair 1,744 2,229 -485 -27.81%
Samuel Simpson 1,744 2,229 -485 -27.81%
Dongmin Lee 599 766 -167 -27.88%
Christopher Maclean 1,523 1,948 -425 -27.91%
Scott Piercy 204 261 -57 -27.94%
Filip Mruzek 1,102 1,410 -308 -27.95%
Othman Al Mulla 1,744 2,234 -490 -28.10%
Andoni Etchenique 1,744 2,234 -490 -28.10%
Anton Mostrom 1,744 2,234 -490 -28.10%
Chanadol Dontree (a) 1,744 2,234 -490 -28.10%
Hsieh Chi-Hsien 1,744 2,234 -490 -28.10%
Franklin Manchest 1,341 1,720 -379 -28.26%
Tom Whitney 522 670 -148 -28.35%
Tunyapat Sukkoed 1,744 2,239 -495 -28.38%
Miguel Delgado 1,744 2,239 -495 -28.38%
Antoine Santarelli 1,744 2,239 -495 -28.38%
Stepan Danek 1,744 2,239 -495 -28.38%
Kemarol Baharin 1,744 2,239 -495 -28.38%
Makoto Inoue 1,744 2,239 -495 -28.38%
Taishi Moto (a) 1,744 2,239 -495 -28.38%
Kazuki Yasumori 1,744 2,239 -495 -28.38%
Souta Teraoka 1,744 2,239 -495 -28.38%
Rodrigo Lee 1,370 1,760 -390 -28.47%
M. Dharma 631 811 -180 -28.53%
Sebastian Eidaether Syr 1,013 1,302 -289 -28.53%
Ren Yonezawa 973 1,251 -278 -28.57%
Charles Howell III 206 265 -59 -28.64%
Mikko Korhonen 185 238 -53 -28.65%
Ryoma Iwai 1,001 1,288 -287 -28.67%
Jamie Dick 1,427 1,837 -410 -28.73%
Akshay Neranjen 1,667 2,146 -479 -28.73%
Jeonghyeob Hyun 860 1,109 -249 -28.95%
David Borda Antonana 1,086 1,401 -315 -29.01%
Shinji Tomimura 1,744 2,252 -508 -29.13%
Aydan Verdonk 1,744 2,252 -508 -29.13%
Camille Bordone 1,744 2,252 -508 -29.13%
Manav Jaini 1,744 2,252 -508 -29.13%
Thammanoon Sriroj 1,744 2,252 -508 -29.13%
Jakkanat Inmee 1,744 2,252 -508 -29.13%
Yi-tseng Huang 1,744 2,252 -508 -29.13%
Sean Crocker 144 186 -42 -29.17%
Spencer Levin 1,043 1,348 -305 -29.24%
Ryan Cole 1,302 1,683 -381 -29.26%
Ross McGowan 413 534 -121 -29.30%
Mikiya Akutsu 419 542 -123 -29.36%
Jack McDonald 763 987 -224 -29.36%
Cameron Tringale 51 66 -15 -29.41%
Santiago Gomez 1,499 1,940 -441 -29.42%
Wongsakorn Pikunsawat 1,744 2,261 -517 -29.64%
Jesper Littorin (a) 1,744 2,261 -517 -29.64%
Tyko Tuohimaa (a) 1,744 2,261 -517 -29.64%
Asier Aguirre Izcue 1,744 2,261 -517 -29.64%
Jordan Hahn 1,744 2,261 -517 -29.64%
Evan Katz 1,744 2,261 -517 -29.64%
Joe Retford 1,744 2,261 -517 -29.64%
Max Smith 1,744 2,261 -517 -29.64%
Matej Baca (a) 1,744 2,261 -517 -29.64%
Kazuki Yamaura 1,744 2,261 -517 -29.64%
Maxwell McCardle 1,655 2,146 -491 -29.67%
Shankar Das 1,634 2,119 -485 -29.68%
Jeongwoo Ham 293 380 -87 -29.69%
Daniel Berna Manzanares 918 1,192 -274 -29.85%
Yuki Kono 1,530 1,988 -458 -29.93%
Gavin Moynihan 1,687 2,193 -506 -29.99%
Vitor  Londot Lopes 948 1,233 -285 -30.06%
Shergo Kurdi 1,621 2,109 -488 -30.10%
Fredrik Lindgren(1990) 1,383 1,801 -418 -30.22%
Malcolm Mitchell 641 835 -194 -30.27%
Shoji Kawai Sakamoto 1,744 2,273 -529 -30.33%
Heejun Yang 1,744 2,273 -529 -30.33%
Juan Ignacio Noba 1,744 2,273 -529 -30.33%
Ben A Campbell 1,744 2,273 -529 -30.33%
Zinyo Garcia 1,744 2,273 -529 -30.33%
James Meyer de Beco 1,744 2,273 -529 -30.33%
Victor Trehet 1,341 1,749 -408 -30.43%
Keagan Thomas 619 808 -189 -30.53%
Abhijit Singh Chadha 784 1,024 -240 -30.61%
Keelan Van Wyk 1,132 1,480 -348 -30.74%
Van Thomas 1,744 2,282 -538 -30.85%
Noah Phan (a) 1,744 2,282 -538 -30.85%
Bjorn la Cour Soborg (a) 1,744 2,282 -538 -30.85%
Luis Fernando Barco 1,744 2,282 -538 -30.85%
Michele Ortolani 1,744 2,282 -538 -30.85%
George Gandranata 1,744 2,282 -538 -30.85%
Chen Yilong 1,339 1,753 -414 -30.92%
Wanich Petcharit 1,341 1,756 -415 -30.95%
Scott Strange 1,060 1,390 -330 -31.13%
MJ Viljoen 427 560 -133 -31.15%
Robin Roussel 869 1,140 -271 -31.19%
Martin Eriksson 808 1,060 -252 -31.19%
Corey Shaun 525 689 -164 -31.24%
Blake Windred 342 449 -107 -31.29%
Jaco Prinsloo 274 360 -86 -31.39%
Khemkhon Limbhasut 1,003 1,318 -315 -31.41%
Sangkeup Jung 1,744 2,294 -550 -31.54%
Jacob Jorgensen 1,744 2,294 -550 -31.54%
George Worrall 1,744 2,294 -550 -31.54%
Abel Gallegos 1,744 2,294 -550 -31.54%
Osten Waite 1,744 2,294 -550 -31.54%
Daniel O'Rourke 1,744 2,294 -550 -31.54%
Jongryeol Jeong 1,210 1,592 -382 -31.57%
Brian Richey 1,374 1,809 -435 -31.66%
Evan Long 1,302 1,715 -413 -31.72%
Delano Kotze 1,341 1,768 -427 -31.84%
Robin Williams 1,129 1,489 -360 -31.89%
Joshua Greer (a) 1,744 2,301 -557 -31.94%
Zhou Yanhan (a) 1,744 2,301 -557 -31.94%
Jonas lykke Sorensen 1,744 2,301 -557 -31.94%
Gyeongseop Lee 1,744 2,301 -557 -31.94%
U-Minn Woon 1,744 2,301 -557 -31.94%
Genki Tamashiro 1,744 2,301 -557 -31.94%
Victor Perez 81 107 -26 -32.10%
Angelo Que 843 1,115 -272 -32.27%
Niall Kearney 440 582 -142 -32.27%
Danny Chia 1,314 1,739 -425 -32.34%
Aaron Terrazas 1,296 1,716 -420 -32.41%
Rowan Lester 1,744 2,311 -567 -32.51%
Suguru Shimoke (a) 1,744 2,311 -567 -32.51%
Pedro Lencart Silva 1,744 2,311 -567 -32.51%
Jorgen Winther Johansen 1,744 2,311 -567 -32.51%
Michal Pospisil 1,744 2,311 -567 -32.51%
Amandeep Johl 1,744 2,311 -567 -32.51%
Anshul Patel 1,744 2,311 -567 -32.51%
Quinnton Croker (a) 1,744 2,311 -567 -32.51%
Wutthipong Seehapunt 1,744 2,311 -567 -32.51%
Gustav Fransson 1,744 2,311 -567 -32.51%
Fraser Moore 1,744 2,311 -567 -32.51%
Zhou Guowu 1,341 1,777 -436 -32.51%
Krittin Sunthornnon 1,341 1,777 -436 -32.51%
Xiao Bowen 1,427 1,892 -465 -32.59%
Graysen Huff 1,380 1,830 -450 -32.61%
Jeremy Gandon 717 952 -235 -32.78%
K.J. Choi 1,077 1,432 -355 -32.96%
Robbie Van West 1,113 1,481 -368 -33.06%
Rohan Blizard 1,188 1,581 -393 -33.08%
Tadeas Tetak 1,356 1,806 -450 -33.19%
Fred Meyer 1,744 2,325 -581 -33.31%
Worrasorn Suwanpanang 1,744 2,325 -581 -33.31%
J. Manuel Pardo Benitez 1,744 2,325 -581 -33.31%
Agustin Errazuriz 1,744 2,325 -581 -33.31%
Himmat Singh Rai 1,744 2,325 -581 -33.31%
Luke Trocado 1,744 2,325 -581 -33.31%
Colin Nel 1,744 2,325 -581 -33.31%
Daeng Abd Rahman 1,744 2,325 -581 -33.31%
Rodi Vlasveld 1,744 2,325 -581 -33.31%
Toto Thimba Jnr 1,253 1,671 -418 -33.36%
Brett Rumford 1,276 1,702 -426 -33.39%
Matthew Jordan 242 323 -81 -33.47%
Franck Medale 943 1,259 -316 -33.51%
Aaron Rai 101 135 -34 -33.66%
Luca Galliano 884 1,182 -298 -33.71%
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes 498 666 -168 -33.73%
Garrick Porteous 545 729 -184 -33.76%
Aneurin Gounden 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Mitchell Slorach 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Ryoma Miki 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Koh Ono 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Ilhwan Park 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Felix Katzy 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Antti-Jussi Lintunen (a) 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Charles Wang 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Cougar Collins 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Edward Donoghue 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Jack Buchanan (a) 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Jesper Sandborg 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Natthaphong Ratchatorn 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Lu Sun-Yi (a) 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Sung Mao-chang 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Barrett Kelpin 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Aaron Beverly 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Rhys Thompson 1,744 2,334 -590 -33.83%
Cao Tommy Senshou 1,418 1,899 -481 -33.92%
Koumei Oda 451 604 -153 -33.92%
Yoshitaka Takeya 629 843 -214 -34.02%
Sanjeev L Kumar 1,246 1,673 -427 -34.27%
Akihiro Nitta 1,354 1,820 -466 -34.42%
Carlo Heunis 1,255 1,687 -432 -34.42%
Andres Romero 1,407 1,892 -485 -34.47%
Sven Maurits 1,358 1,827 -469 -34.54%
Shunsuke Sonoda 758 1,020 -262 -34.56%
Stuart J. Smith 1,323 1,781 -458 -34.62%
Peter Uihlein 280 377 -97 -34.64%
Yuta Ikeda 152 205 -53 -34.87%
Daisuke Yasumoto 573 773 -200 -34.90%
Hirotaka Ashizawa 1,260 1,700 -440 -34.92%
Shen Nan-nan 1,174 1,584 -410 -34.92%
Honey Baisoya 807 1,089 -282 -34.94%
Hugo Stark (a) 1,744 2,356 -612 -35.09%
Sagar Raghuvanshi 1,744 2,356 -612 -35.09%
Gianmaria R. Trinchero 1,744 2,356 -612 -35.09%
Fadhli Rahman Soetarso 1,744 2,356 -612 -35.09%
Tyler Hogarty 1,744 2,356 -612 -35.09%
Thabang Simon 1,744 2,356 -612 -35.09%
Ahmed Marjan 1,744 2,356 -612 -35.09%
Hyun Park 1,744 2,356 -612 -35.09%
Jimin Park 1,744 2,356 -612 -35.09%
Mike Toorop 1,194 1,615 -421 -35.26%
Prayad Marksaeng 1,598 2,163 -565 -35.36%
Elvis Smylie 701 949 -248 -35.38%
Ryuko Tokimatsu 217 294 -77 -35.48%
Stephen Gallacher 588 797 -209 -35.54%
Keita Suzuki 1,401 1,899 -498 -35.55%
Yuichi Teruya 1,331 1,807 -476 -35.76%
Tuomas Salminen 1,395 1,894 -499 -35.77%
Dylan Meyer 1,395 1,894 -499 -35.77%
Ryan Van Velzen 656 891 -235 -35.82%
Hyukchul Shin 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Luis Gerardo Garza 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Brendan McCarroll 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Yukito Suzuki 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Taiga Harada 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Shota Takahana 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Koki Furuta 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Shunichiro Morioka 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Tapy Ghai 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Maximiliano Godoy 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Elliot Gothe 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Tung-hung Hsieh 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Lin Wen-Tang 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Woraphon Koravich Inmee 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Dechawat Phetprayoon 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Thitipat Supravee Phatam 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Philip Matsson 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Beau Breault 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
James Sparrow 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Matthew Nixon 1,744 2,369 -625 -35.84%
Daisuke Matsubara 1,473 2,005 -532 -36.12%
David Hague 1,399 1,905 -506 -36.17%
Hampus Bergman 829 1,129 -300 -36.19%
Vaughn Taylor 402 548 -146 -36.32%
Alejandro Canizares 311 425 -114 -36.66%
Joe Macilwraith 1,744 2,390 -646 -37.04%
Wen Cheng Hsiang 1,744 2,390 -646 -37.04%
Christofer Rahm 1,744 2,390 -646 -37.04%
Albert Hansson (a) 1,744 2,390 -646 -37.04%
Md Nooruzzaman 1,744 2,390 -646 -37.04%
Lachlan Aylen 1,744 2,390 -646 -37.04%
Brandon Dietzel 1,744 2,390 -646 -37.04%
Kristian Kulokorpi 1,744 2,390 -646 -37.04%
Masaru Takahashi 1,744 2,390 -646 -37.04%
Ryunosuke Watanabe 1,744 2,390 -646 -37.04%
Joshua Andrew Wirawan 1,744 2,390 -646 -37.04%
Peter Gunawan 1,744 2,390 -646 -37.04%
Keegan Mclachlan 1,744 2,390 -646 -37.04%
Matthew Cort 1,319 1,809 -490 -37.15%
Sebastian Munoz 59 81 -22 -37.29%
Tobias Jonsson (a) 1,267 1,741 -474 -37.41%
Seohyun Yeom 1,358 1,868 -510 -37.56%
Keisuke Otawa 1,196 1,646 -450 -37.63%
Katsumasa Miyamoto 332 457 -125 -37.65%
David Boote 658 906 -248 -37.69%
Bai Bobby Zhengkai 887 1,222 -335 -37.77%
Yushi Ito 970 1,337 -367 -37.84%
Per Langfors 955 1,317 -362 -37.91%
Daniel Mulligan 1,744 2,407 -663 -38.02%
Jakob Kollerup 1,744 2,407 -663 -38.02%
Deepinder Singh Kullar 1,744 2,407 -663 -38.02%
C. Muniyappa 1,744 2,407 -663 -38.02%
Florian Schweighofer (a) 1,744 2,407 -663 -38.02%
Adam Brady (a) 1,744 2,407 -663 -38.02%
Zhang Zihong 1,744 2,407 -663 -38.02%
Wu Di 1,744 2,407 -663 -38.02%
Billy McKenzie 1,744 2,407 -663 -38.02%
Zulqarnain Haider Hussain 1,744 2,407 -663 -38.02%
Anthony Michael 676 933 -257 -38.02%
Grant Hirschman 654 903 -249 -38.07%
Reece Samson 1,313 1,813 -500 -38.08%
Sunit Chowrasia 668 923 -255 -38.17%
Leo Johansson (a) 1,392 1,924 -532 -38.22%
Scott Arnold 1,422 1,967 -545 -38.33%
Alexander Bjork 133 184 -51 -38.35%
Cameron Phillips 1,418 1,964 -546 -38.50%
Juan Carlos Benitez 1,392 1,928 -536 -38.51%
Ryann Ree 1,392 1,928 -536 -38.51%
Masatsugu Fujishima 1,435 1,988 -553 -38.54%
Xiong Tianyi (a) 1,427 1,978 -551 -38.61%
Abhinav Lohan 1,279 1,773 -494 -38.62%
Abs Mawji 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Chris Gane 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Attachai Jaichalad 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Somprad Rattanasuwan 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Woradech Jangpan 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Markus Mellqvist 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Filip Jinglov 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Cooper Eccleston 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
James Grierson 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Ryley Martin 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Aaron Townsend 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Syukrizal S. 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Taiga Kobayashi (a) 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Norihiko Furusho 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Alexander Settemsdal (a) 1,744 2,419 -675 -38.70%
Rahil Gangjee 831 1,153 -322 -38.75%
Brett Munson 1,660 2,311 -651 -39.22%
Fumihiro Ebine 870 1,212 -342 -39.31%
Junya Kameshiro 533 743 -210 -39.40%
Bongsub Kim 620 865 -245 -39.52%
Christiaan Burke 688 960 -272 -39.53%
Coert Groenewald 1,732 2,419 -687 -39.67%
Jonathan Hodge 1,389 1,940 -551 -39.67%
Ben Eccles 1,501 2,099 -598 -39.84%
Fredrik From 1,171 1,638 -467 -39.88%
Shinichi Yokota 1,744 2,440 -696 -39.91%
Carl Siemens (a) 1,744 2,440 -696 -39.91%
Alexandre Daydou 1,744 2,440 -696 -39.91%
Yin Yongxuan 1,744 2,440 -696 -39.91%
Thibaut Leys 1,744 2,440 -696 -39.91%
Gustav Salander 1,744 2,440 -696 -39.91%
Thanakorn Thipayachan 1,744 2,440 -696 -39.91%
Piers Berrington 1,744 2,440 -696 -39.91%
James Hahn 215 301 -86 -40.00%
Anthony Choat 1,467 2,054 -587 -40.01%
Benjamin Henry Poke 919 1,287 -368 -40.04%
Akira Teranishi 1,217 1,705 -488 -40.10%
Eric Sugimoto 496 695 -199 -40.12%
Broc Everett 1,373 1,924 -551 -40.13%
Romain Vallaeys 1,337 1,874 -537 -40.16%
Dean O'Riley 978 1,371 -393 -40.18%
James Newton 1,243 1,744 -501 -40.31%
Justin Harding 119 167 -48 -40.34%
Sami Valimaki 228 320 -92 -40.35%
Naoyuki Kataoka 171 240 -69 -40.35%
Sungyeol Kwon 800 1,123 -323 -40.38%
Sebastian Wiis 1,296 1,820 -524 -40.43%
Emilio Puma Dominguez 1,603 2,252 -649 -40.49%
Dongwon Kim 1,427 2,005 -578 -40.50%
Ankur Chadha 928 1,304 -376 -40.52%
Daniel Smith 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Ben Robinson 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Ross Cameron 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Daniel Croft 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Brett Walker 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Tom Nettles 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Matthew Short 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Phanuvich Onchu 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Kritchayapol Sinchai 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Nanthanat Kongkaew 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Yi-tong Chen 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Wang Zi 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Nan Chenyou 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Liu Zehao 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Rafael Echenique 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Paul Foulquie 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Magnus B. Frederiksen (a) 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Daisuke Kotera (a) 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Ryuichi Arai 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Hyungsung Kim 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Kazuhiro Yamashita 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Nobuhiro Masuda 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Seunghyun Choi 1,744 2,451 -707 -40.54%
Jason Scrivener 148 208 -60 -40.54%
Andrew Wilson 323 454 -131 -40.56%
Paul Barjon 308 433 -125 -40.58%
James Morrison 238 335 -97 -40.76%
Tetsuji Hiratsuka 1,412 1,988 -576 -40.79%
Taisho Okabe 1,412 1,988 -576 -40.79%
Toni Hakula 1,196 1,684 -488 -40.80%
Allister de Kock 1,717 2,419 -702 -40.89%
Mathias Dahl 1,383 1,951 -568 -41.07%
Jack Hawksby 907 1,280 -373 -41.12%
Danny Lee 218 308 -90 -41.28%
Junhyung An 1,358 1,920 -562 -41.38%
Christopher F. Nielsen 348 493 -145 -41.67%
Peter Karmis 976 1,383 -407 -41.70%
Riekus Nortje 706 1,001 -295 -41.78%
Khalin H Joshi 511 725 -214 -41.88%
Chip McDaniel 1,041 1,478 -437 -41.98%
Abhishek Jha 1,683 2,390 -707 -42.01%
Ashley Chesters 409 581 -172 -42.05%
Taichi Teshima 1,108 1,574 -466 -42.06%
Marcos Pastor 1,234 1,753 -519 -42.06%
Hunter Mahan 1,440 2,046 -606 -42.08%
Jarand Ekeland Arnoy 518 736 -218 -42.08%
August Lindvall 1,262 1,794 -532 -42.16%
Henric Sturehed 519 738 -219 -42.20%
Sangtae Park 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Henning du Plooy 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Dwayne Basson 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
James Sugrue 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Lodovico Gallavresi (a) 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Pietro Ricci 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Sean Maruyama 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Ryuji Nozawa 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Kim Koivu 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Manish Thakran 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Pravin J Pathare 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Digraj Singh Gill 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Lachlan Armour 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Pang Ming 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Chun Liu 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
S. Ariyachatwaykin (a) 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Jesper Alm 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Owen Edwards 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Thomas Higson 1,744 2,480 -736 -42.20%
Rakhyun Cho 978 1,391 -413 -42.23%
Sungho Lee 1,055 1,502 -447 -42.37%
Michael Kok 1,075 1,531 -456 -42.42%
Sajawat Sriprasit 978 1,394 -416 -42.54%
Erhard Lambrechts 657 937 -280 -42.62%
Zabastian De Jager 1,201 1,713 -512 -42.63%
Sachin Baisoya 858 1,224 -366 -42.66%
Edouard Dubois 1,404 2,005 -601 -42.81%
Jason Froneman 1,289 1,841 -552 -42.82%
Paul McBride 1,116 1,595 -479 -42.92%
Brad Marek 1,353 1,935 -582 -43.02%
Shad Tuten 696 996 -300 -43.10%
Guido Migliozzi 88 126 -38 -43.18%
Samuel Del Val Onaederra 1,234 1,768 -534 -43.27%
Christiaan Basson 1,097 1,573 -476 -43.39%
Riccardo Bregoli 1,077 1,545 -468 -43.45%
Anton Karlsson 550 789 -239 -43.45%
Akira Kasahara (a) 1,422 2,040 -618 -43.46%
Ryo Ishikawa 184 264 -80 -43.48%
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 48 69 -21 -43.75%
Kuan-po Lin 1,682 2,419 -737 -43.82%
Alex Wennstam 1,052 1,513 -461 -43.82%
Todd Baek 260 374 -114 -43.85%
John Henry 1,744 2,509 -765 -43.86%
Robbie Morrison 1,744 2,509 -765 -43.86%
Borworn Chaisri 1,744 2,509 -765 -43.86%
Jin Daxing 1,744 2,509 -765 -43.86%
Shravan Desai 1,744 2,509 -765 -43.86%
Simon Zach 1,744 2,509 -765 -43.86%
Nicolas Calvet 1,744 2,509 -765 -43.86%
Honoo Oshima 1,744 2,509 -765 -43.86%
Tomoyuki Otsuka 1,744 2,509 -765 -43.86%
Wilson Choo 1,744 2,509 -765 -43.86%
Charles Weis (a) 1,744 2,509 -765 -43.86%
Andreas Gronkvist 1,599 2,301 -702 -43.90%
Jack Doherty 1,104 1,590 -486 -44.02%
Peyton White 1,155 1,664 -509 -44.07%
Nicolai Hojgaard 93 134 -41 -44.09%
Charles Huntzinger 1,236 1,781 -545 -44.09%
Zach Cabra 1,236 1,781 -545 -44.09%
Edoardo Giletta 1,449 2,090 -641 -44.24%
Xue Han 911 1,315 -404 -44.35%
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 211 305 -94 -44.55%
Niclas Weiland 967 1,398 -431 -44.57%
Victor Gebhard Osterby 1,457 2,109 -652 -44.75%
Anil Bajrang Mane 1,570 2,273 -703 -44.78%
Kong Loong Lam 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Narutoshi Yamaoka 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Tomoki Mitsuda 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Yusaku Tomizato 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Masaki Koizumi 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Hugo Esposito 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Vinay Kumar Yadav 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Mauro Baez Julien 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Anura Rohana 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Axel Ostensson 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
David Laskin 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Jamie Savage 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Billy Spooner 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Charlie Strickland 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Giles Evans 1,744 2,525 -781 -44.78%
Oliver Suhr 1,091 1,580 -489 -44.82%
Andreas H. Sorensen 1,095 1,586 -491 -44.84%
Lucas Sapin 1,171 1,698 -527 -45.00%
Taehyun Kong 1,452 2,106 -654 -45.04%
Gary King 1,308 1,899 -591 -45.18%
Johnson Wagner 1,334 1,940 -606 -45.43%
Thomas Forster 1,333 1,940 -607 -45.54%
Jayden Schaper 340 495 -155 -45.59%
Graeme Storm 1,424 2,075 -651 -45.72%
Lorens Chan 1,316 1,918 -602 -45.74%
Joakim Wikstrom 356 519 -163 -45.79%
Sam Robinson 1,455 2,122 -667 -45.84%
Kyler Dunkle 1,167 1,702 -535 -45.84%
Federico Maccario 1,040 1,518 -478 -45.96%
Jose Luis Adarraga Gomez 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Max Hellstrom 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Daniel Palmquist 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Loris Schuepbach 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Jack Pountney 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Wu Hongfu 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Chen Xiaozhong 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Zhuang Zhu 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Nicolas Geyger 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Carl Bertrand 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Martin Farfal 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Girraj Singh Khadka 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Ajay Baisoya 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Gaurav Ghei 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Saurav Rathi 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Saku Tuusa 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Keen Bernberg 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Federico Zucchetti 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Elki Kow 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Myeongjae Seo 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Martin Ulseth 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Maverick Faber 1,744 2,549 -805 -46.16%
Andrew Novak 301 440 -139 -46.18%
John Augenstein 500 731 -231 -46.20%
J.T. Griffin 883 1,291 -408 -46.21%
Janne Kaske 1,516 2,217 -701 -46.24%
Desne van den Bergh 1,239 1,813 -574 -46.33%
Lucas Herbert 41 60 -19 -46.34%
Rafa Cabrera Bello 153 224 -71 -46.41%
Chris Cannon 1,062 1,557 -495 -46.61%
Hideto Kobukuro 791 1,160 -369 -46.65%
Calum Fyfe 636 933 -297 -46.70%
Yuichi Ohta 1,314 1,928 -614 -46.73%
Jack Senior 325 477 -152 -46.77%
Oliver Farr 510 749 -239 -46.86%
Liang Wenchong 1,389 2,040 -651 -46.87%
Jake Redman 874 1,284 -410 -46.91%
Michael DeMorat 1,101 1,618 -517 -46.96%
Chris Wood 839 1,233 -394 -46.96%
Jack  Floydd 1,092 1,606 -514 -47.07%
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 212 312 -100 -47.17%
Camilo Aguado 853 1,256 -403 -47.25%
Gabriel Axell 1,065 1,570 -505 -47.42%
Jarrod Stirling 1,467 2,163 -696 -47.44%
Yosuke Tsukada 413 609 -196 -47.46%
Keiichiro Fukabori 1,211 1,786 -575 -47.48%
Otto Van Buynder (a) 1,265 1,866 -601 -47.51%
Gerard Piris Mateu 1,099 1,622 -523 -47.59%
Steve Marino 1,465 2,163 -698 -47.65%
Keaton Slatter 1,471 2,174 -703 -47.79%
Nico Lang (a) 1,202 1,777 -575 -47.84%
Christian Dahl 1,114 1,648 -534 -47.94%
Andreas Halvorsen 1,395 2,064 -669 -47.96%
Geonha Kim 1,302 1,927 -625 -48.00%
C. Dejpiratanamongkol 854 1,264 -410 -48.01%
Nicklaus Chiam 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Sungpil Park 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Shunta Maeawakura 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Hakon Hardarson 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Adam Bresnu (a) 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Gabriel Naveau 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Harsh Gangwar 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Akshay Damale 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Tom Bueschges 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Matias Dominguez 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Wang Xinxing 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Wu Tuxuan 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Harry Takis (a) 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Lawrence Curtis 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Jordan Garner 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Ho Yu-cheng 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Weerachai Yuanyang 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Naras Luangphetcharaporn 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
C. Kittirattanapaiboon 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Chanjiti Kanoksaksakul (a) 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Oliver Jacobsson 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Hjalmar Nyhlen (a) 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
James Cooper 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Colin Fairweather 1,744 2,583 -839 -48.11%
Joost Luiten 295 437 -142 -48.14%
Eirik Tage Johansen 1,334 1,978 -644 -48.28%
Taylor Dickson 465 690 -225 -48.39%
Maximilian Oelfke 1,134 1,684 -550 -48.50%
Seungsu Han 418 621 -203 -48.56%
Frederic LaCroix 216 321 -105 -48.61%
Chandler Blanchet 634 943 -309 -48.74%
Leonardo Rigamonti (a) 1,208 1,798 -590 -48.84%
George Woolgar 1,213 1,808 -595 -49.05%
Sejin Lee 1,352 2,017 -665 -49.19%
Algot Kleen (a) 1,145 1,710 -565 -49.34%
Niclas Johansson 806 1,204 -398 -49.38%
Lyle Rowe 439 656 -217 -49.43%
Shivendra Singh Sisodia 1,243 1,859 -616 -49.56%
Alex Esmatges 1,086 1,625 -539 -49.63%
Roland Massimino 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Gustav Andersson 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Fang Yin Jen 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Darcy Brereton 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Clemens Gaster 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Michael Choi 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Zhang Zhongyu 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Xie Qiantong 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Sujjan Singh 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Mathias Lorentzen (a) 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Cristiano Terragni 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Tim Rice 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Keiichi Kaneko 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Leon Vorster 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Andrew Williamson 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Gerard Du Plooy 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Ahmed Reda Rhazali 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
R. Nachimuthu 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Daehyun Jun 1,744 2,612 -868 -49.77%
Keller Harper 1,038 1,557 -519 -50.00%
Martin Laird 132 198 -66 -50.00%
Mukesh Kumar 1,520 2,282 -762 -50.13%
Matt Saulez 1,447 2,174 -727 -50.24%
Danny Masrin 1,271 1,911 -640 -50.35%
Ludovico Addabbo 1,220 1,837 -617 -50.57%
Sebastien Gandon 1,523 2,294 -771 -50.62%
Josh Hill(Mar2004) (a) 1,691 2,549 -858 -50.74%
Sangjun Hong 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Basil Wright 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Joao Girao 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Saud Al Sharif (a) 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Shintaro Kai 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Yoshifumi Sugishita 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Luke Donnelly 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Ramadhan Alwie 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Karan Vasudeva 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Andrea Ferraris (a) 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Alexander George Frances 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Oskar Ambrosius 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Lassi Burman 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Nicklas Blyth 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Zhang Changlei 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Clemens Prader 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Andrew Campbell 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Zachary Maxwell 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Chen Hao-sen 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Lin Yung Lung 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Chiang Chen-chih 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Wongsakorn Choowong 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Henric Hedman 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Yoon Chung 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
James Rooney 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Josh Crumplin 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Sam Rook 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Joe Stock 1,744 2,632 -888 -50.92%
Jakob van de Flierdt 1,497 2,261 -764 -51.04%
Jaekyeong Lee 378 571 -193 -51.06%
Jimmy Walker 329 497 -168 -51.06%
Ruan Korb 537 813 -276 -51.40%
Noel Anderson 978 1,481 -503 -51.43%
Thanyakon Khrongpha 449 680 -231 -51.45%
Tom Gandy 1,052 1,595 -543 -51.62%
Takahiro Hataji 447 678 -231 -51.68%
Kyungnam Kang 350 531 -181 -51.71%
Yue Liu 1,165 1,768 -603 -51.76%
Jin Cheng 1,241 1,884 -643 -51.81%
Joel Stalter 652 990 -338 -51.84%
Mitch Waite 472 717 -245 -51.91%
Ryan Moore 279 424 -145 -51.97%
Sean Lawrie 1,020 1,551 -531 -52.06%
Yuya Tokumitsu 1,285 1,956 -671 -52.22%
Jesper Svensson 365 557 -192 -52.60%
Timo Vahlenkamp 798 1,218 -420 -52.63%
Johannes Axell 895 1,367 -472 -52.74%
Ben Amor 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Billy Hemstock 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Olle Ryberg 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Gustaf Kocken 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Max Helgesson 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Haiko Dana 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Wade Jacobs 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Akedanai Ponghathaikul 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Supakom Meesom 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
James Macklin 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Yannik Alexander 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Joseph Buttress (a) 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Corey Lamb 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Md Muaj 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Kevin Hesbois 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Bo Peng (a) 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Yao Yu 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Jian Chuan-lin 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Song Chao 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Arjun Singh 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Dipankar Kaushal 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Rajesh Kumar 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Casper Simberg 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Jaakko Makitalo 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Louis Darthenay 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Christopher Labadie 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Markus Luoma (a) 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Emil Guldbrandt Pedersen 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Oliver Wendt 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Indra Hermawan 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Philip Geerts 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Yosuke Iwamoto 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Hamza Amin 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Chris Swanepoel 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Rizal Amin 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Ye Htet Aung 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Bob Van Der Voort (a) 1,744 2,664 -920 -52.75%
Jonathan Thomson 382 584 -202 -52.88%
Paul Boshoff 1,090 1,667 -577 -52.94%
Shae Wools Cobb 1,048 1,604 -556 -53.05%
C.T. Pan 145 222 -77 -53.10%
James Nicholas 986 1,511 -525 -53.25%
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 426 653 -227 -53.29%
Leunkwang Kim 1,647 2,525 -878 -53.31%
Jaehyung Hahm 1,260 1,935 -675 -53.57%
Charl Schwartzel 108 166 -58 -53.70%
Harry Goddard 969 1,490 -521 -53.77%
Merrick Bremner 1,111 1,711 -600 -54.01%
Renato Paratore 256 395 -139 -54.30%
Raththee Sirithanakunsak 1,626 2,509 -883 -54.31%
Zhang Jin 628 970 -342 -54.46%
Dawson Armstrong 591 913 -322 -54.48%
Kisang Lee 877 1,355 -478 -54.50%
Hiroki Abe 708 1,094 -386 -54.52%
Joseph Harrison 948 1,466 -518 -54.64%
Nick Flanagan 1,069 1,654 -585 -54.72%
M. Sasidaran 1,647 2,549 -902 -54.77%
Stefano Pitoni 1,086 1,681 -595 -54.79%
Kyung-Tae Kim 1,093 1,694 -601 -54.99%
Robert Foley 621 965 -344 -55.39%
Bryson Nimmer 702 1,091 -389 -55.41%
Ben Kohles 430 669 -239 -55.58%
Youngwoong Kim 1,191 1,853 -662 -55.58%
Joost ter Veld 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Luke Brown 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Sazanur Iman Salenin 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Sukree Othman 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Peter Baeg 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Bradley Taslim 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Gabriel Hansel Hari (a) 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Syuhei Yokokawa 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Augustin Hole 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Sebastian Sondergaard (a) 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Mads  Laage (a) 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Prakhar Asawa 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Milind Soni (a) 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Bishmadpal Singh Seerha 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Hardik S Chawda 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Martendeya K. Sinha 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Imran Ali Mollah 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Georg Martin Schultes 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Sun Yan 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Ma Zonghu 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Xu Lirunze 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Md Sazib Ali 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Md Sagor 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Maximilian Mayer 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
 Jeong Woo Ha 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Doeun An 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Wilmer Edero (a) 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
C. Chanjaruphong 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Joakim Persson 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Connor Mohan 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Will Porter 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
George Goddard 1,744 2,715 -971 -55.68%
Keita Nakajima 201 313 -112 -55.72%
He Zeming 1,085 1,690 -605 -55.76%
Morten Orum Madsen 1,028 1,602 -574 -55.84%
Kevin Tway 233 364 -131 -56.22%
Kenshiro Ikegami 552 864 -312 -56.52%
Shingo Ito 955 1,495 -540 -56.54%
Jordi Garcia del Moral 988 1,547 -559 -56.58%
Jhonattan Vegas 83 130 -47 -56.63%
Mathieu Fenasse 1,193 1,870 -677 -56.75%
Hinrich Arkenau 1,047 1,642 -595 -56.83%
Simon Thornton 895 1,404 -509 -56.87%
Chandler Phillips 1,177 1,850 -673 -57.18%
Damien Perrier 773 1,216 -443 -57.31%
Dylan Perry 593 933 -340 -57.34%
Meenwhee Kim 927 1,460 -533 -57.50%
Peter Cooke 1,262 1,988 -726 -57.53%
Siwoo Kim 52 82 -30 -57.69%
Jean-Paul Strydom 743 1,172 -429 -57.74%
Chen Zihao 848 1,338 -490 -57.78%
Bjorn Akesson 571 901 -330 -57.79%
Robbie Lupini 1,253 1,978 -725 -57.86%
David Pastore 731 1,154 -423 -57.87%
Theo Brizard 1,274 2,012 -738 -57.93%
Charlie Saxon 592 936 -344 -58.11%
George Raitt 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Nathan Longley 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Anton Frondelius 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Natchapol Srinoon 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Natanon Thanoorat (a) 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Pasavee Lertvilai 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Phatthara Amornwetcharat 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Huan-jyun Liao 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Cedric Gugler 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Algot Strandvi 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Ediz Kemaloglu 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Stuart Krog 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Nabil Abdul 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Matthew Dowling 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Cooper Geddes 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Florian Thuller (a) 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
William Bruyeres 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Mohammad Sayum 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Li Junhong 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Lin Jiahoa 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Wan Zhidong 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Tan Peiyi 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Han Ren 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Xing Yixin 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Adrien Bernadet 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Mansukh Sandhu 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Kartik Digvijay Singh 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Raja B R 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Vijay Kumar 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Wasim Khan 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Ragnar Gardarsson 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Malthe Rasmussen (a) 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Clement Heurtin 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Anders Emil Ejlersen 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Gregory Molteni 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Yasuo Sawasaki 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Yuki Ishikawa 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Taiji Maekawa 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Marcel Steyn Scholtz 1,744 2,758 -1,014 -58.14%
Harry Bateman 1,489 2,356 -867 -58.23%
Doc Redman 254 402 -148 -58.27%
Curtis Luck 669 1,059 -390 -58.30%
Sebastian Heisele 539 854 -315 -58.44%
Jose M Olazabal 1,192 1,889 -697 -58.47%
Elis Svard 891 1,412 -521 -58.47%
Dylan Wu 344 546 -202 -58.72%
Aadil Bedi 1,008 1,602 -594 -58.93%
Terry Pilkadaris 1,258 2,000 -742 -58.98%
Jacopo Vecchi Fossa 464 739 -275 -59.27%
Lauri Ruuska 663 1,056 -393 -59.28%
Leonard Bem 1,045 1,667 -622 -59.52%
Alvaro Ortiz Becerra 747 1,192 -445 -59.57%
Anton Wilbertsson 1,476 2,356 -880 -59.62%
Othman Raouzi 1,571 2,509 -938 -59.71%
Jaewoong Eom 1,496 2,390 -894 -59.76%
Yusaku Miyazato 224 358 -134 -59.82%
Kyle McClatchie 528 844 -316 -59.85%
Ronan Kleu (a) 1,069 1,709 -640 -59.87%
Om Prakash Chouhan 573 917 -344 -60.03%
Michael Thompson 178 285 -107 -60.11%
Ayumi Kawamitsu 996 1,595 -599 -60.14%
Marcus Armitage 149 239 -90 -60.40%
Suzuchiyo Ishida 1,507 2,419 -912 -60.52%
Akihiro Narutomi 931 1,495 -564 -60.58%
Matthew Oshrine 892 1,434 -542 -60.76%
Xavier Poncelet 921 1,481 -560 -60.80%
Oscar Fraustro 960 1,545 -585 -60.94%
Minchel Choi 543 874 -331 -60.96%
Brad Miller 738 1,188 -450 -60.98%
Nicholas Thompson 1,056 1,700 -644 -60.98%
Sandro Piaget 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Mohd Zurie Harun 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Yong Sherng Hui 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Gookmin Kim 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Musiwalo Nethunzwi 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Hiroki Izumida (a) 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Federico Bugane 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Kristian Hjort Bressum (a) 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Knud Storgaard 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Gregoire Luck (a) 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Henri Satama 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Aryan Roopa Anand (a) 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Ashbeer Saini 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Naman Dawar 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Lukas Gras 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Lionel Weber 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Yao Xuefeng 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Fiorino Clerici 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Pijit Petchkasem 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Kwanchai Kongtavee 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Sukiat Sungwanpeth 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Polakrit Pawichai (a) 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Nisse Strom 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Markus Lindgren 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Rasmus Rosin 1,744 2,808 -1,064 -61.01%
Ryutaro Nagano 262 422 -160 -61.07%
Lin Yuxin (a) 1,143 1,843 -700 -61.24%
Zander Lui Rivas 946 1,528 -582 -61.52%
Mark Baldwin 1,257 2,037 -780 -62.05%
Marthin Scheepers 1,675 2,715 -1,040 -62.09%
Wilco Nienaber 220 357 -137 -62.27%
Luca Cianchetti 955 1,550 -595 -62.30%
Conor O'Neil 943 1,531 -588 -62.35%
Jason Smith 1,063 1,726 -663 -62.37%
Panuphol Pittayarat 649 1,055 -406 -62.56%
Toru Taniguchi 1,093 1,777 -684 -62.58%
Prom Meesawat 534 869 -335 -62.73%
Younghan Song 424 690 -266 -62.74%
Michael Hollick 1,120 1,825 -705 -62.95%
Jack Yule 914 1,490 -576 -63.02%
Joseph Dean 833 1,358 -525 -63.03%
Mark L. James 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
James Robinson 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Callum Blinkhorn 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Kevin Bengtsson 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Wiktor Friberg 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Emil Hagdahl Sorebo 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Tanakrit Rattanadilok (a) 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Paphangkorn Itthiratchai 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Meechok Phantharak 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Bhurinat Songpaiboon 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Yeh Wei-Tze 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Chan Yih-Shin 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Alexander Stern 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Paul Harris 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
ZhangWen Tong 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Chen Zhang Haolong Yihe 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Lai Qinwen 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Huang Zhi 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Wu Wenxuan 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Tang Haizhao (a) 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Alex Maxwell (a) 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Aarav D Shah (a) 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Adam Hatch (a) 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Peter Martin 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Paul Spargo 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Raunil Kukar 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Sander Aadusaar 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Jonatan Jolkkonen 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Matias Rantala (a) 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Matthew Lumbantoruan (a) 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Asep Saefulloh 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Almay Rayhan Yagutah 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Naomi Ohta 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Katsufumi Suzuki 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Axel A Berner Einan 1,744 2,848 -1,104 -63.30%
Chris Baker(Mar1986) 664 1,085 -421 -63.40%
Ryuichi Oiwa 225 368 -143 -63.56%
Stephen Shephard 921 1,507 -586 -63.63%
Marcel Siem 202 331 -129 -63.86%
Ashton Turner 1,182 1,940 -758 -64.13%
Brett Stegmaier 881 1,446 -565 -64.13%
Jay Choi 435 715 -280 -64.37%
Scott Brown 433 712 -279 -64.43%
Vince India 484 796 -312 -64.46%
Petr Valasek 926 1,523 -597 -64.47%
Lanto Griffin 107 176 -69 -64.49%
Charlie Dann 1,072 1,766 -694 -64.74%
Giovanni Manzoni (a) 953 1,570 -617 -64.74%
Inhoi Hur 486 801 -315 -64.81%
Taiga Sugihara 529 872 -343 -64.84%
Ben Evans 825 1,361 -536 -64.97%
Patton Kizzire 143 236 -93 -65.03%
Hongtaek Kim 559 923 -364 -65.12%
Raphael De Sousa 1,031 1,705 -674 -65.37%
Paul Imondi 976 1,616 -640 -65.57%
Thomas Elissalde 1,523 2,525 -1,002 -65.79%
Alex Kang 822 1,364 -542 -65.94%
Peter Launer Baek 714 1,185 -471 -65.97%
Y.E. Yang 854 1,418 -564 -66.04%
Jinichiro Kozuma 124 206 -82 -66.13%
Elvis Sithebe 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Irvin Mazibuko 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
A Sugann 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Rizchy Subakti 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Alfred Raja Sitohang (a) 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Fahmi Reza 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Jamel Ondo 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Dominik  Pavoucek 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Thomas Lecomte (a) 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Marko Savela 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Pranav Kaul 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Arjun Singh Chaudhri 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Kurush Heerjee 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Philip Coles 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Jan Philipp Nebe (a) 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Pu Xi 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Zhou Cilin 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Li Jianshan 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Wang Yichen 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Yang Yinong 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Wu Jiangyang 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Joshua Seale 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Sasha Wortelboer 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
William Lugnfors Asplund 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Mauro Gilardi 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Teng Kao 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Sakchai Sirimaya 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Kittada Kosalutta (a) 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Carlo Jr Rhodin 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
K Prabagaran 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Phillip McLean 1,744 2,898 -1,154 -66.17%
Juvic Pagunsan 302 502 -200 -66.23%
Julien Foret 1,206 2,005 -799 -66.25%
Masahiro Kawamura 169 281 -112 -66.27%
Matthew Rushton 1,083 1,801 -718 -66.30%
Daniel Gavins 173 288 -115 -66.47%
Tadahiro Takayama 355 591 -236 -66.48%
Brad Hopfinger 722 1,203 -481 -66.62%
Songgyu Yoo 1,285 2,142 -857 -66.69%
Therion Nel 793 1,323 -530 -66.83%
Philip Eriksson 1,135 1,894 -759 -66.87%
Grant Forrest 157 262 -105 -66.88%
Sebastian Petersen 618 1,033 -415 -67.15%
Dale Williamson 1,120 1,874 -754 -67.32%
Shota Akiyoshi 666 1,115 -449 -67.42%
S.S.P. Chawrasia 749 1,254 -505 -67.42%
Sunil Richard Jung Bell 753 1,262 -509 -67.60%
Chen Peicheng (a) 1,026 1,720 -694 -67.64%
Will Enefer 780 1,308 -528 -67.69%
Benjamin David 1,617 2,715 -1,098 -67.90%
Wesley Bryan 509 855 -346 -67.98%
Jacques Blaauw 392 659 -267 -68.11%
Zhang Xinjun 608 1,023 -415 -68.26%
Rikard Karlberg 375 631 -256 -68.27%
Pontus Widegren 1,143 1,924 -781 -68.33%
Stephen Franken 532 896 -364 -68.42%
Michael Palmer 644 1,085 -441 -68.48%
Slade Pickering 682 1,150 -468 -68.62%
Paul Dwyer 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Tiger Adams 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Patchakorn Chantawiang 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Napat Pattamasing 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Paiboon Phumkliang 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Vuttivit Charoenpornanukul 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Attapol Charanahut 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Wenkang Ouyang 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Wu Weihuang 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Wang Dongyu 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Huang Qifeng 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Chen Jingming 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Chen Peilin 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Shi Zhen 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Aaron Leitmannstetter 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Hemendra Choudhary 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Jay Pandya 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Vishal Singh 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Shubham Narain 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Harmeet Kahlon 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Veikka Viskari (a) 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Tuure Lahti (a) 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Rasmus Karlsson 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Elmo Gerkman (a) 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Aditya Bhandarkar 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Kyaw Thet Oo 1,744 2,942 -1,198 -68.69%
Kevin Na 29 49 -20 -68.97%
Ales Korinek 992 1,679 -687 -69.25%
Daniel Greene 746 1,265 -519 -69.57%
Wade Ormsby 245 416 -171 -69.80%
Shaun Norris 73 124 -51 -69.86%
Gian-Marco Petrozzi 955 1,623 -668 -69.95%
Jeff Winther 158 269 -111 -70.25%
Tomoyasu Sugiyama 243 414 -171 -70.37%
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 187 319 -132 -70.59%
Michael Sim 711 1,213 -502 -70.60%
Martin Granstad 1,614 2,758 -1,144 -70.88%
Dulal Kalowar 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Lakshya Nagar 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Mohd Nawab 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Raju Ali Mollah 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Sourav Choudhary 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Manav Bais 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Lin Xingzhi (a) 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Sebastian F Sliwka 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Dennis Fuchs 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Bai Xiangyun (a) 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Ma Mingrui (a) 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Wang Lei 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Luo Xuan (a) 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Tian Wei 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Fang Yu 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Zhu Geliang 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Mai Junce 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Gu Cui-lin 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Xu Qin 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
David Shen 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
L. Numpituckchaikul 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Thanarat Srisathaporn 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Chen Yi-chian 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Zeno Felder 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Apisit Nimnual 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Pattarapoom Pacharn 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Poopirat Klinkesorn 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Jomyoot Gettong 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Pitchakorn Tirakul 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Panat Bodhidatta 1,744 2,982 -1,238 -70.99%
Hideto Tanihara 128 219 -91 -71.09%
Paul Elissalde 755 1,292 -537 -71.13%
Yikeun Chang 604 1,034 -430 -71.19%
Taehoon Kim 401 687 -286 -71.32%
Paul Margolis 1,011 1,734 -723 -71.51%
Yasunobu Fukunaga 995 1,711 -716 -71.96%
Tomas Melo Gouveia 686 1,180 -494 -72.01%
Samuel Saunders 794 1,369 -575 -72.42%
Hyungseok Seo 947 1,633 -686 -72.44%
Kevin Streelman 77 133 -56 -72.73%
Su Dong 1,010 1,749 -739 -73.17%
Jaehan Chun 690 1,196 -506 -73.33%
Justin Doeden 824 1,430 -606 -73.54%
Hsieh Min-hsuan 1,744 3,027 -1,283 -73.57%
Lai Wei-lun 1,744 3,027 -1,283 -73.57%
Tsai Tsung-yu 1,744 3,027 -1,283 -73.57%
Chiu Han-Ting 1,744 3,027 -1,283 -73.57%
Jin Qihui 1,744 3,027 -1,283 -73.57%
Wang Xinjie 1,744 3,027 -1,283 -73.57%
Zhao Jingtang 1,744 3,027 -1,283 -73.57%
Tao Yuezu 1,744 3,027 -1,283 -73.57%
Peng Huangheqing 1,744 3,027 -1,283 -73.57%
Chen Chunyang 1,744 3,027 -1,283 -73.57%
Yin Shuaiqi (a) 1,744 3,027 -1,283 -73.57%
Zhou Yibaoluo (a) 1,744 3,027 -1,283 -73.57%
Jeev Milkha Singh 1,744 3,027 -1,283 -73.57%
Dylan Frittelli 111 193 -82 -73.87%
Campbell Rawson 1,586 2,758 -1,172 -73.90%
Benedict Staben 940 1,636 -696 -74.04%
KIM Bael Jun 832 1,449 -617 -74.16%
Steven Alker 789 1,375 -586 -74.27%
Cormac Sharvin 898 1,565 -667 -74.28%
Nick Voke 700 1,220 -520 -74.29%
David Drysdale 492 858 -366 -74.39%
Stuart MacDonald 458 799 -341 -74.45%
Naoto Nakanishi 475 829 -354 -74.53%
Matias Calderon 999 1,744 -745 -74.57%
Garrett May 1,104 1,928 -824 -74.64%
Azuma Yano 423 740 -317 -74.94%
Jacques Kruyswijk 232 406 -174 -75.00%
Hanbyeol Kim 268 471 -203 -75.75%
Jerome Lando-Casanova 586 1,030 -444 -75.77%
Filippo Bergamaschi 1,005 1,768 -763 -75.92%
Alex Haindl 450 792 -342 -76.00%
Luke Kwon 1,738 3,061 -1,323 -76.12%
Liu Yanwei 501 884 -383 -76.45%
Robert Rock 360 636 -276 -76.67%
Andy Zhang 1,732 3,061 -1,329 -76.73%
Justin Rose 43 76 -33 -76.74%
Niklas Lemke 396 700 -304 -76.77%
Dongeun Kim 521 921 -400 -76.78%
Brady Schnell 854 1,510 -656 -76.81%
Kunihiro Kamii 324 573 -249 -76.85%
David Horsey 229 405 -176 -76.86%
Cyril Bouniol 1,730 3,061 -1,331 -76.94%
Robert Hogan 1,730 3,061 -1,331 -76.94%
Poonnavich Hirayama 1,729 3,061 -1,332 -77.04%
Aman Raj 736 1,304 -568 -77.17%
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet 786 1,394 -608 -77.35%
Miguel A Jimenez 787 1,399 -612 -77.76%
Gideon Van der Vyver 1,718 3,061 -1,343 -78.17%
Vaughn Van Deventer 766 1,366 -600 -78.33%
Scott Henry 1,716 3,061 -1,345 -78.38%
Chao Haimeng 1,522 2,715 -1,193 -78.38%
Benjamin Cook 808 1,442 -634 -78.47%
John Merrick 1,714 3,061 -1,347 -78.59%
Craig Howie 313 559 -246 -78.59%
Rhys Enoch 526 940 -414 -78.71%
Oliver Clarke 1,711 3,061 -1,350 -78.90%
Ryan Campbell 1,711 3,061 -1,350 -78.90%
Thabiso Ngcobo 1,708 3,061 -1,353 -79.22%
Blair Hamilton 1,708 3,061 -1,353 -79.22%
Bubba Watson 82 147 -65 -79.27%
Bradley Dredge 1,706 3,061 -1,355 -79.43%
Ryuta Kamimura 1,700 3,061 -1,361 -80.06%
Teemu Putkonen 1,700 3,061 -1,361 -80.06%
Taylor MacDonald 1,700 3,061 -1,361 -80.06%
John Somers 1,700 3,061 -1,361 -80.06%
Boo Weekley 1,698 3,061 -1,363 -80.27%
Kyle Reifers 609 1,098 -489 -80.30%
Julien Brun 122 220 -98 -80.33%
Jamie Donaldson 113 204 -91 -80.53%
Luke Brown (1998) 353 638 -285 -80.74%
Lukas Euler 864 1,562 -698 -80.79%
Haydn Porteous 920 1,664 -744 -80.87%
Adam Eineving 718 1,299 -581 -80.92%
Jonathan Garrick 1,691 3,061 -1,370 -81.02%
Panuwat Bulsombath 1,689 3,061 -1,372 -81.23%
Neil Schietekat 209 379 -170 -81.34%
Scott Hend 349 633 -284 -81.38%
Braden Thornberry 597 1,083 -486 -81.41%
Poom Pattaropong 818 1,484 -666 -81.42%
Dawie van der Walt 421 764 -343 -81.47%
Jose-Filipe Lima 1,686 3,061 -1,375 -81.55%
Naoki Sekito 901 1,636 -735 -81.58%
David Hearn 783 1,422 -639 -81.61%
Steve Surry 578 1,050 -472 -81.66%
Adam Long 142 258 -116 -81.69%
Roberto Castro 1,130 2,054 -924 -81.77%
Ratchapol Jantavara 1,148 2,090 -942 -82.06%
Jonathan Randolph 987 1,798 -811 -82.17%
N. Harnchokchaiskul 1,679 3,061 -1,382 -82.31%
Matthias Schwab 160 292 -132 -82.50%
Yuwa Kosaihira 544 993 -449 -82.54%
Hirotaro Naito 540 986 -446 -82.59%
Mario Beltran 1,675 3,061 -1,386 -82.75%
Kei Takahashi 1,124 2,059 -935 -83.19%
Bo Van Pelt 393 721 -328 -83.46%
Smylie Kaufman 1,667 3,061 -1,394 -83.62%
Lin Wen-Ko 1,660 3,061 -1,401 -84.40%
Cameron Champ 84 155 -71 -84.52%
Brian Campbell 825 1,523 -698 -84.61%
Maverick Antcliff 345 637 -292 -84.64%
Leon Breimer (a) 1,493 2,758 -1,265 -84.73%
Byron Coetzee 1,656 3,061 -1,405 -84.84%
Gregory Yates 968 1,790 -822 -84.92%
Allen John 697 1,289 -592 -84.94%
Shohei Hasegawa 1,653 3,061 -1,408 -85.18%
Lukas Michel (a) 1,653 3,061 -1,408 -85.18%
Pannakorn Uthaipas 1,563 2,898 -1,335 -85.41%
Enrico Di Nitto 1,157 2,146 -989 -85.48%
Jared Wolfe 400 742 -342 -85.50%
Mark Williams 1,650 3,061 -1,411 -85.52%
Chase Seiffert 347 644 -297 -85.59%
Kristoffer Ventura 572 1,062 -490 -85.66%
Roberto Diaz 441 819 -378 -85.71%
Atomu Shigenaga 836 1,553 -717 -85.77%
Laurie Canter 86 160 -74 -86.05%
Yassine Touhami 1,645 3,061 -1,416 -86.08%
Guan Tianlang 1,459 2,715 -1,256 -86.09%
Robert S Karlsson 694 1,292 -598 -86.17%
Juran Dreyer 1,643 3,061 -1,418 -86.31%
Junwon Park 803 1,498 -695 -86.55%
Andre Nel 1,640 3,061 -1,421 -86.65%
Scott Langley 1,639 3,061 -1,422 -86.76%
Robert Karlsson 1,638 3,061 -1,423 -86.87%
Nino Bertasio 343 642 -299 -87.17%
Chiragh Kumar 1,635 3,061 -1,426 -87.22%
Matt Stieger 1,635 3,061 -1,426 -87.22%
Mario Galiano Aguilar 1,233 2,311 -1,078 -87.43%
Yuki Furukawa 377 709 -332 -88.06%
Jamie Lovemark 504 948 -444 -88.10%
Michael Hoey 523 984 -461 -88.15%
Abraham Ancer 17 32 -15 -88.24%
Benjamin Hebert 434 817 -383 -88.25%
Tag Ridings 471 887 -416 -88.32%
Francesco Laporta 164 309 -145 -88.41%
Giulio Castagnara 1,621 3,061 -1,440 -88.83%
Micah Lauren Shin 1,621 3,061 -1,440 -88.83%
Matt Every 1,617 3,061 -1,444 -89.30%
Jesper Kennegard 356 674 -318 -89.33%
Ahoua Arnaud  1,530 2,898 -1,368 -89.41%
Tseng Tzu Hsuan 1,595 3,027 -1,432 -89.78%
Harry Higgs 137 260 -123 -89.78%
Breyten Meyer 1,610 3,061 -1,451 -90.12%
Padraig Harrington 165 314 -149 -90.30%
Ricardo Gouveia 146 278 -132 -90.41%
Adilson da Silva 602 1,147 -545 -90.53%
Erik van Rooyen 64 122 -58 -90.63%
Luke Guthrie 1,605 3,061 -1,456 -90.72%
George Cunningham 541 1,035 -494 -91.31%
Akshay Sharma 852 1,630 -778 -91.31%
Daniel Miernicki 1,599 3,061 -1,462 -91.43%
Shane Smith 1,593 3,061 -1,468 -92.15%
Kristoffer Broberg 200 385 -185 -92.50%
Zach Wright 719 1,386 -667 -92.77%
Alex Prugh 1,586 3,061 -1,475 -93.00%
Linus Vaisanen 1,585 3,061 -1,476 -93.12%
Ulrich Van Den Berg 692 1,338 -646 -93.35%
Chikkarangappa S 416 805 -389 -93.51%
Parathakorn Suyasri 1,580 3,061 -1,481 -93.73%
Tanapat Pichaikool 907 1,760 -853 -94.05%
Maxime Radureau 1,577 3,061 -1,484 -94.10%
Thaya Mo Lim 1,577 3,061 -1,484 -94.10%
Youngjea Byun 1,575 3,061 -1,486 -94.35%
Cameron Moralee 1,513 2,942 -1,429 -94.45%
Jacobo Pastor Lopez 1,022 1,988 -966 -94.52%
Bjorn Hellgren 478 931 -453 -94.77%
Huang Wenyi 750 1,461 -711 -94.80%
Yannik Emmert 1,571 3,061 -1,490 -94.84%
Davis Love III 1,571 3,061 -1,490 -94.84%
Will Wilcox 1,571 3,061 -1,490 -94.84%
Alessandro Noseda 1,124 2,193 -1,069 -95.11%
Oliver Fisher 733 1,431 -698 -95.23%
David Heinzinger 1,566 3,061 -1,495 -95.47%
Jonas Kolbing 1,566 3,061 -1,495 -95.47%
Stanislas Gautier 1,566 3,061 -1,495 -95.47%
Steven Jeffress 1,566 3,061 -1,495 -95.47%
Alexander Kopp 1,387 2,715 -1,328 -95.75%
Drew Weaver 1,563 3,061 -1,498 -95.84%
Takaya Onoda 661 1,296 -635 -96.07%
Jim Furyk 762 1,495 -733 -96.19%
Pierre Junior Verlaar 1,559 3,061 -1,502 -96.34%
Tomas Silva 1,557 3,061 -1,504 -96.60%
George McNeill 1,557 3,061 -1,504 -96.60%
Toby Tree 867 1,705 -838 -96.66%
Sunghoon Kang 341 672 -331 -97.07%
Kevin Lucas 1,553 3,061 -1,508 -97.10%
Joshua Creel 283 558 -275 -97.17%
Luo Xuewen 590 1,165 -575 -97.46%
Kieran Muir 1,549 3,061 -1,512 -97.61%
Darren Walkley 1,549 3,061 -1,512 -97.61%
Scott Wolfes 1,545 3,061 -1,516 -98.12%
Christopher O'Neill 1,545 3,061 -1,516 -98.12%
Ippei Koike 1,540 3,061 -1,521 -98.77%
Tomohiro Ishizaka 194 386 -192 -98.97%
Brian Gay 398 793 -395 -99.25%
Chinnarat Phadungsil 1,534 3,061 -1,527 -99.54%
Chase Wright 1,530 3,061 -1,531 -100.07%
Marcus Fraser 725 1,451 -726 -100.14%
Jonas Carlson 1,529 3,061 -1,532 -100.20%
James Anstiss 1,035 2,075 -1,040 -100.48%
Udayan Mane 410 823 -413 -100.73%
Llewellyn Booysen 1,523 3,061 -1,538 -100.98%
Michael Arnaud 1,520 3,061 -1,541 -101.38%
Ashley Hall 1,518 3,061 -1,543 -101.65%
Tom Lewis 298 601 -303 -101.68%
D.J. Trahan 1,110 2,239 -1,129 -101.71%
Julien De Poyen Bellisle 1,516 3,061 -1,545 -101.91%
Seunghyuk Kim 468 945 -477 -101.92%
Max Greyserman 546 1,103 -557 -102.01%
Kyubeom Jun 1,515 3,061 -1,546 -102.05%
Ye Wocheng 474 958 -484 -102.11%
Rhein Gibson 820 1,658 -838 -102.20%
Jake Roos 727 1,472 -745 -102.48%
Bronson Burgoon 309 626 -317 -102.59%
Drew Nesbitt 646 1,309 -663 -102.63%
Warwick Purchase (a) 1,505 3,061 -1,556 -103.39%
Sean Walsh 1,501 3,061 -1,560 -103.93%
Richard Hoey 1,499 3,061 -1,562 -104.20%
Jason Dufner 425 868 -443 -104.24%
Jiho Jung 1,494 3,061 -1,567 -104.89%
Kramer Hickok 136 279 -143 -105.15%
Namchok Tantipokhakul 1,492 3,061 -1,569 -105.16%
Kyle Wilshire 1,489 3,061 -1,572 -105.57%
Johannes Veerman 103 212 -109 -105.83%
Eduard Rousaud 535 1,102 -567 -105.98%
Alex Cejka 1,485 3,061 -1,576 -106.13%
Sebastian Vazquez 1,483 3,061 -1,578 -106.41%
Moritz Lampert 1,483 3,061 -1,578 -106.41%
Werner Deyzel (a) 1,481 3,061 -1,580 -106.68%
Philipp Matlari (a) 1,480 3,061 -1,581 -106.82%
Paul Casey 28 58 -30 -107.14%
Bo Hoag 331 686 -355 -107.25%
Camilo Villegas 315 654 -339 -107.62%
Seunghwan Jung 1,467 3,061 -1,594 -108.66%
Hank Lebioda 191 399 -208 -108.90%
Shun Yat Hak 346 723 -377 -108.96%
Ryan Lumsden 455 952 -497 -109.23%
Carl Pettersson 1,462 3,061 -1,599 -109.37%
David Coupland 560 1,174 -614 -109.64%
Brad Schneider 1,459 3,061 -1,602 -109.80%
Mark Blakefield 1,458 3,061 -1,603 -109.95%
Seth Reeves 288 607 -319 -110.76%
Brody Martin 1,452 3,061 -1,609 -110.81%
David Gleeson 1,447 3,061 -1,614 -111.54%
Andy Pope 1,445 3,061 -1,616 -111.83%
Bernd Wiesberger 58 123 -65 -112.07%
Kristoffer Reitan 923 1,958 -1,035 -112.13%
Roger Sloan 235 500 -265 -112.77%
Lucas Vacarisas 676 1,442 -766 -113.31%
Matt Ford 612 1,306 -694 -113.40%
Hugo Leon 244 521 -277 -113.52%
Ren Takeuchi 849 1,813 -964 -113.55%
Darren Beck 1,433 3,061 -1,628 -113.61%
Anton Haig 512 1,095 -583 -113.87%
Hiroyuki Fujita 934 2,000 -1,066 -114.13%
Brett Coletta 661 1,417 -756 -114.37%
Daichi Sato 843 1,809 -966 -114.59%
Zhang Huilin 671 1,440 -769 -114.61%
David Skinns 239 514 -275 -115.06%
Ye Jianfeng 814 1,758 -944 -115.97%
Darren Fichardt 270 587 -317 -117.41%
Yosuke Asaji 192 420 -228 -118.75%
Michael Bullen 1,399 3,061 -1,662 -118.80%
John Catlin 130 286 -156 -120.00%
Brandt Snedeker 188 415 -227 -120.74%
Lasse Jensen 339 751 -412 -121.53%
Julien Quesne 1,380 3,061 -1,681 -121.81%
Ake Nilsson 1,376 3,061 -1,685 -122.46%
Jack Maguire 1,376 3,061 -1,685 -122.46%
Marcus Helligkilde 80 178 -98 -122.50%
Zach Johnson 175 390 -215 -122.86%
Bernd Ritthammer 840 1,874 -1,034 -123.10%
John Oda 1,371 3,061 -1,690 -123.27%
Thaworn Wiratchant 998 2,239 -1,241 -124.35%
Martin Piller 1,363 3,061 -1,698 -124.58%
J.B. Holmes 775 1,741 -966 -124.65%
Andy Sullivan 140 315 -175 -125.00%
Tiger Woods 566 1,274 -708 -125.09%
Kristof Ulenaers 399 899 -500 -125.31%
Ding Wenyi (a) 386 870 -484 -125.39%
Jihoon Lee 905 2,050 -1,145 -126.52%
Curtis Thompson 364 834 -470 -129.12%
Tyler McCumber 289 663 -374 -129.41%
Justin Hueber 1,334 3,061 -1,727 -129.46%
Robert Streb 125 287 -162 -129.60%
Jerry Kelly 1,328 3,061 -1,733 -130.50%
Dylan Kok 1,326 3,061 -1,735 -130.84%
Mike Weir 1,137 2,632 -1,495 -131.49%
Jonathan Caldwell 317 735 -418 -131.86%
Cole Miller 1,319 3,061 -1,742 -132.07%
Charlie Wi 1,318 3,061 -1,743 -132.25%
Matt Atkins 1,316 3,061 -1,745 -132.60%
Alexander Levy 263 613 -350 -133.08%
Matt Wallace 78 182 -104 -133.33%
Marc Leishman 36 84 -48 -133.33%
Chan Kim 62 145 -83 -133.87%
Chris Wiatr 1,308 3,061 -1,753 -134.02%
Jason Kokrak 20 47 -27 -135.00%
Romain Wattel 1,300 3,061 -1,761 -135.46%
Henrik Norlander 161 381 -220 -136.65%
Brandon Hagy 210 498 -288 -137.14%
Wes Roach 710 1,690 -980 -138.03%
Daniel Sutton 1,285 3,061 -1,776 -138.21%
Tim Wilkinson 880 2,099 -1,219 -138.52%
Kyle Stanley 273 655 -382 -139.93%
Daniel McCarthy 513 1,236 -723 -140.94%
Michael Miller 1,267 3,061 -1,794 -141.59%
Pep Angles Ros 269 650 -381 -141.64%
Sejun Yoon 1,265 3,061 -1,796 -141.98%
Ryosuke Kinoshita 70 170 -100 -142.86%
Billy Kennerly 473 1,154 -681 -143.97%
Santiago Tarrio Ben 100 244 -144 -144.00%
Theo Humphrey 538 1,313 -775 -144.05%
Stoney Crouch 1,249 3,061 -1,812 -145.08%
Ted Potter Jr. 598 1,466 -868 -145.15%
Steven Brown 516 1,268 -752 -145.74%
Sergio Garcia 45 113 -68 -151.11%
Christofer Blomstrand 448 1,126 -678 -151.34%
Derek Ernst 1,216 3,061 -1,845 -151.73%
Bryden MacPherson 422 1,066 -644 -152.61%
Rory Sabbatini 112 283 -171 -152.68%
Brett Drewitt 405 1,024 -619 -152.84%
Nicolas Colsaerts 407 1,038 -631 -155.04%
Hayden Shieh 1,195 3,061 -1,866 -156.15%
Tyler Koivisto 820 2,115 -1,295 -157.93%
Garrick Higgo 60 156 -96 -160.00%
Brandon Stone 166 434 -268 -161.45%
Daniel Summerhays 1,159 3,061 -1,902 -164.11%
Joungwhan Park 1,156 3,061 -1,905 -164.79%
Ian Poulter 54 143 -89 -164.81%
Branden Grace 68 181 -113 -166.18%
Daniel Berger 19 51 -32 -168.42%
Andrew Johnston 189 509 -320 -169.31%
Calum Hill 135 367 -232 -171.85%
Ryan Ruffels 1,119 3,061 -1,942 -173.55%
Thomas Rosenmuller 630 1,724 -1,094 -173.65%
Joachim B Hansen 106 291 -185 -174.53%
Rafael Campos 373 1,031 -658 -176.41%
Trace Crowe 1,103 3,061 -1,958 -177.52%
Scott Gregory 1,097 3,061 -1,964 -179.03%
Richy Werenski 189 530 -341 -180.42%
Patrick Reed 25 72 -47 -188.00%
Stewart Cink 53 154 -101 -190.57%
Bernhard Langer 1,049 3,061 -2,012 -191.80%
Changwoo Lee 542 1,587 -1,045 -192.80%
Sebastian Cappelen 1,041 3,061 -2,020 -194.04%
Brendon Doyle 1,034 3,061 -2,027 -196.03%
Jim Herman 208 622 -414 -199.04%
Andrew Landry 186 565 -379 -203.76%
Takumi Kanaya 50 153 -103 -206.00%
Chase Johnson 991 3,061 -2,070 -208.88%
Ollie Schniederjans 367 1,184 -817 -222.62%
Ludvig Aberg (a) 942 3,061 -2,119 -224.95%
Daniel van Tonder 76 247 -171 -225.00%
Brooks Koepka 16 52 -36 -225.00%
John Chin 890 3,061 -2,171 -243.93%
Evan Harmeling 740 2,583 -1,843 -249.05%
Steve Stricker 368 1,285 -917 -249.18%
Chris Paisley 383 1,384 -1,001 -261.36%
Kyle Jones 845 3,061 -2,216 -262.25%
Ryan Palmer 47 177 -130 -276.60%
Austen Truslow 810 3,061 -2,251 -277.90%
Martin Kaymer 118 476 -358 -303.39%
Charley Hoffman 75 303 -228 -304.00%
Carlos Ortiz 56 230 -174 -310.71%
Ondrej Lieser 352 1,518 -1,166 -331.25%
Harris English 13 57 -44 -338.46%
Lee Westwood 37 164 -127 -343.24%
Webb Simpson 27 125 -98 -362.96%
Louis Oosthuizen 10 50 -40 -400.00%
Jon Rahm 1 5 -4 -400.00%
Matthew Wolff 30 151 -121 -403.33%
Collin Morikawa 2 11 -9 -450.00%
Phil Mickelson 33 213 -180 -545.45%
Bryson DeChambeau 5 67 -62 -1240.00%
Dustin Johnson 3 41 -38 -1266.67%

