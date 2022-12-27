Every player's OWGR movement in 2022: From Ben Griffin to DJ, and the 2,903 players in between

When it comes to the Official World Golf Ranking, no player had a better season than Rory McIlroy.
McIlroy’s 88.89% improvement in the rankings might’ve been second best in the world behind Ben Griffin (93.46%), but Griffin couldn’t claim the No. 1 spot like McIlroy did to end the year.
Both McIlroy and Griffin were among the 16 players whose rankings were up by more than 80% this year, a list that also includes world Nos. 2 and 3, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith, as well as rising stars Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young.
The downs were highlighted by some big names, which wasn’t surprising considering what has happened this year with LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and OWGR. Dustin Johnson (-1,266.67%) fell the most, percentage wise, followed by Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and three other LIV members in the bottom 10.
Tiger Woods was down 125.09%, from No. 566 to No. 1,274, a year after declining by a world-worst 1,280.49%, though he played just three events, all majors, after missing over a year following his severe car accident in February 2021.
And then there were the players who didn’t move at all. Five of them, to be exact: Patrick Cantlay (4), Xander Schauffele (6), Jordan Spieth (14), Taylor Moore (121) and Stefano Mazzoli (732).
Here is a closer look at some notable names who either rose or fell in the OWGR this year, plus a full breakdown of every players' movement from the end of 2021 to now:
UP
Ben Griffin
+1,630 | No. 1,744 to No. 114 (93.46%)
Just over a year ago, Griffin was working a desk job. Now, he’s a PGA Tour rookie and on the verge of cracking the top 100 in the OWGR.
After graduating from North Carolina and struggling his first few years as a pro, Griffin quit touring golf in spring 2021 because of financial issues and started working as a mortgage loan officer. A few months into the job, though, Griffin decided to make a brief return and ended up Monday qualifying for a KFT event. That eventually led to Q-School, which he also got through, and after notching a trio of runners-up and finishing eighth on last season’s KFT points list, Griffin earned his Tour card for the first time.
A T-3 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship highlighted his first seven events as an official Tour member as he’s currently No. 29 in FedExCup points.
“I can go out there and just try to win golf tournaments,” Griffin said prior to the final round in Bermuda, where he led by two shots with six holes to play before falling two short. “You see the best players in the world kind of have that mindset and it’s because they’re not thinking about anything except trying to win. When I came back to golf, all my sponsors and everyone has allowed me to think about winning. I haven’t won in the last year, I’ve had a lot of second-place finishes and been in contention a lot. I feel like my time’s coming pretty soon.”
Sahith Theegala
+338 | No. 381 to No. 43 (88.71%)
Theegala was poised for a big year, and he delivered.
The Pepperdine product turned pro in summer 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the reigning NCAA player of the year but without any status. But he earned his way into the 2021 KFT Finals via non-member FedExCup points and became a PGA Tour member last fall. He tied for eighth in just his second start as a Tour member, at the Sanderson.
But 2022 is when Theegala took off. He officially arrived on the big stage at the WM Phoenix Open in February, tied for the lead with two holes to play before hitting his tee shot at No. 17 into the water and eventually tying for third. He got emotional afterward, breaking down in his parents’ arms, but he’d put himself in contention plenty more.
After Phoenix, Theegala posted seven more top-10s this year, including most recently tying for second at the RSM Classic. He also made the Tour Championship this year (impressively, he did so despite not ranking inside the top 50 in any of the four major strokes-gained categories) and, in turn, qualified for next year’s Masters.
“It's just awesome to be in this position,” Theegala said Sunday of the RSM. “I feel like I'm getting more and more comfortable and also don't necessarily have to play my A-plus- or A-game to get there, whereas I felt like the first couple times, like in Phoenix and even at Sanderson, I was playing like as good as I could I feel like almost in those couple events. The last couple times I've been in the top 10, it's felt a lot more, I don't want to say easier, but I can feel the progression in my game, I can see the progression in my game. That's a big positive.”
Cameron Smith
+18 | No. 21 to No. 3 (85.71%)
Obviously, the emergence of LIV Golf and the continued fight by the Saudi-backed tour to earn world-ranking points amid PGA Tour suspensions has caused many LIV members to plummet in the OWGR.
Smith, however, was an exception.
The Aussie didn’t sign with LIV until after this year’s Tour Championship, when he was second in the world. He’s now third thanks in large part to an impressive first seven months (wins at Sentry TOC, The Players and The Open, plus a T-3 at the Masters) and a victory last month at the Australian PGA, which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour.
That said, maintaining his world rank through 2023 will be tough, unless Smith, who jumped from outside the top 50 to fifth in strokes gained approach last season, performs well in the majors and occasional starts on international tours or if LIV somehow is awarded world-ranking points.
“I think it's really a shame that we are not getting world-ranking points out here,” Smith said in his first LIV press conference near Boston. “To have 48 of the best, you know, guys around the world playing and not to get world-ranking points, I think, is perhaps a little bit unfair.”
Davis Thompson
+864 | No. 1,038 to No. 174 (83.24%)
Talk about being humbled right out of the gates.
Thompson, a former world No. 1 amateur and University of Georgia standout, was part of the inaugural PGA Tour University class two summers ago, finishing second in that program to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card. But he opted to play mostly PGA Tour events via sponsor exemptions that first summer and didn’t crack the top 30 in any of his six starts.
“I mean, that's kind of like the fairytale way to do it: Get sponsor exemptions right out of college and play well and get your card,” Thompson said. “It's really hard to do, to immediately transition from college to playing really well professionally. … I feel like the more normal route is what I'm doing.”
Thompson went to Q-School last winter and re-earned KFT status. He then won once and ended up No. 16 in points to graduate to the Tour. He was fourth on the KFT in total driving last season and currently ranks 19th in strokes gained off the tee this season on the PGA Tour.
Norman Xiong
+1,305 | No. 1,744 to No. 439 (74.83%)
Once a can’t-miss prospect who swept college golf’s player of the year awards in 2018, Xiong had zero world-ranking points at the end of last year. He was ranked No. 1,744, aka tied for last.
But then he went and qualified for the KFT’s Wichita Open in June – and he won.
“I guess this concludes Chapter 1,” Xiong said after shooting 26 under, the second lowest mark ever on the KFT, that week. “I feel so much different than I did when I was out here last year, a few years ago.”
At the end of the season, Xiong was No. 48 in KFT points, and though he’d failed to earn his PGA Tour card at KFT Finals, he had full status locked up on the KFT for 2023.
Kaito Onishi
+417 | No. 558 to No. 141 (74.73%)
As far as pro debuts go, Onishi’s was a first.
Onishi left the USC team prior to regionals of his senior year in May 2021 to turn pro and compete in a Japan Tour event. He then shot 62 in the third round and was tied for fourth, just four shots off the lead, when he was disqualified.
The reason for the DQ: Onishi had violated tournament and government COVID-19 regulations that required him to isolate for 14 days upon arrival from the U.S. He had produced a negative PCR test and was permitted by the tournament sponsor to compete before Japan Tour officials became aware of his situation prior to the final round.
“I have misunderstood the rules of the restriction period,” Onishi said in a statement back then. “I deeply apologize to every member of this tournament and golf fans for my misbehavior. I promise to do my best from now on.”
He kept his promise and notched five top-10s last year between the Japan Tour and Abema TV Tour. He did even better this year, posting nine top-10s, including a win, all on the Japan Tour while also earning his Korn Ferry Tour card for 2022 at Q-School.
J.J. Spaun
+205 | No. 291 to No. 86 (70.45%)
Spaun was misdiagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2018, and it wasn’t until the middle of 2021 that he found out he was actually late-onset Type 1.
“I went through two years of struggling,” said Spaun, who almost dropped out of the top 600 in the OWGR last year. “I’m not blaming that, but that was another contributing factor.”
Now healthy, Spaun is back inside the top 100, at No. 86. He won the Valero Texas Open this year and the next week tied for 23rd in his Masters debut. At No. 34 in the FedExCup, he nearly made the Tour Championship, too.
The year prior, Spaun was No. 174 and had to regain his PGA Tour card via KFT Finals.
“I think maybe that was the best thing for me,” Spaun said earlier this year on the Subpar Podcast. “It’s not like it was a mental thing that I was taking for granted of being on Tour, but it was like, wow, you had something you wanted so badly and now it’s gone. Not even conditional status. … I was able to play good and get my card back, and I’ve just been playing good ever since then. I think it’s also due to a lot of the work that I put in between then with my swing and attitude and just overcoming everything.”
Other big risers
1,000 spots or more
Taiga Semikawa: +1,446, No. 1,744 to No. 298 (82.91%)
Pierceson Coody: +1,375, No. 1,744 to No. 369 (78.84%)
Chris Gotterup: +1,356, No. 1,744 to No. 388 (77.75%)
Jed Morgan: +1,178, No. 1,518 to No. 340 (77.6%)
Zack Fischer: +1,343, No. 1,744 to No. 401 (77.01%)
Cristobal del Solar: +1,335, No. 1,744 to No. 409 (76.55%)
Andrew Kozan: +1,333, No. 1,744 to No. 411 (76.43%)
250 spots or more
MJ Daffue: +749, No. 897 to No. 148 (83.5%)
Justin Suh: +560, No. 675 to No. 115 (82.96%)
Taylor Montgomery: +299, No. 361 to No. 62 (82.83%)
Davis Riley: +295, No. 359 to No. 64 (82.17%)
Yuto Katsuragawa: +461, No. 577 to No. 116 (79.9%)
Pablo Larrazabal: +287, No. 362 to No. 75 (79.28%)
Ben Taylor: +521, No. 659 to No. 138 (79.06%)
80% and greater
Rory McIlroy: +8, No. 9 to No. 1 (88.89%)
Tom Kim: +116, No. 131 to No. 15
Cameron Young: +118, No. 134 to No. 16 (88.06%)
Sepp Straka: +187, No. 214 to No. 27 (87.38%)
Ryan Fox: +185, No. 213 to No. 28 (86.85%)
Scottie Scheffler: +10, No. 12 to No. 2 (83.33%)
Kurt Kitayama: +208, No. 250 to No. 42 (83.2%)
DOWN
Collin Morikawa
-9 | No. 2 to No. 11 (-450%)
At 25 years old, Morikawa is, in fact, not old. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t feel like it during much of 2022.
Morikawa called this year a stressful one, and his body just didn’t feel right. He drove it basically the same as he did the previous season – a campaign in which he won twice on the PGA Tour, including The Open, and then later captured the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai – ranking 36th in strokes gained off the tee for the second straight season. He improved almost 0.4 strokes per round on the greens as well. But while he dropped from No. 1 to only No. 3 in strokes gained approach, that amounted to about a fourth of a stroke’s difference per round. He also lost his cut for a period this summer.
In Morikawa’s words, “We took a couple steps back this year.” But after Trevor Immelman’s misunderstood “bar” comment a couple months ago, don’t think that Morikawa is just trying to get back to the level he played at when he won his first two majors.
He believes he can be better than that.
“I think I've got so much more to improve,” Morikawa said last month. “I've been near last on putting, and I don't think I've even finished close to being average on putting. If I just get my putting to be average, I think there is so much more to improve. … For me, I've never seen a ceiling. I just want to keep improving.”
Webb Simpson
-98 | No. 27 to No. 125 (-362.96%)
Simpson will be going into the new year with a new instructor, having left his longtime teacher, Butch Harmon, late last year in favor of a new partnership with Cameron McCormick, who most notably works with Jordan Spieth.
“I feel like what he’s trying to get me to do is get me in positions that I’ve been in before,” Simpson said of McCormick at last month’s RSM Classic. “I think I’m going to blame myself; for a couple years there I tried to hit the ball so much further that I got into a number of bad habits that it was hard to see because it happens incrementally over time.”
Simpson notched just one top-10 finish last season on the PGA Tour, the first time he’s had fewer than 6 since 2015-16. He was able to crack the top 100 in driving distance, but as a result, he lost his iron game, slipping to No. 80 in strokes gained approach; he was sixth just two seasons prior. He also was No. 93 putting after being a top-25 putter in each of the previous four seasons.
So, it wasn’t just swing for the 37-year-old Simpson; it was a bit of everything. And it hasn’t gotten any better.
He capped the fall portion of this season losing over 1.3 strokes per round to the field.
Ondrej Lieser
-1,166 | No. 352 to No. 1,518 (331.25%)
Yes, he’s the guy who used to have the weird golf bag.
Lieser is just two years removed from representing Czech Republic at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Now, he’s outside the top 1,500 in the world rankings.
He capped his year with 10 straight missed cuts between the DP World and Challenges tours, and for the year made just two of 14 cuts. He had never missed more than six cuts in a year before that; he turned pro in 2012. The culprit for the poor play: a left-hand injury that plagued Lieser for half the year. And it got worse as Lieser capped his season at the Spanish Open while battling a fever, muscle aches and vomiting.
“Unfortunately, the year 2022 has not been good for me at all,” Lieser wrote on Instagram.
More recently, Lieser has been posting about offering lessons or to play golf rounds with people.
Charley Hoffman
-228 | No. 75 to No. 303 (-304%)
We miss Hoffman on Masters Thursdays.
Hoffman, who has been known to start hot at the year’s first major, hasn’t teed it up at Augusta National since his T-29 in 2019. And he doesn’t appear to be going back any time soon.
This past season on the PGA Tour, Hoffman had just two top-25s in 25 starts and finished No. 161 in the FedExCup. A year removed from being No. 34 in the season-long points race, Hoffman now will have to tap into his career-money exemption.
Perhaps the only headline – aside from the QBE Shootout earlier this month – that Hoffman made this season was for something other than his play. At the WM Phoenix Open, Hoffman went on an Instagram rant after what he described as a “joke” ruling he’d received.
“It's still mind blowing that a group of amateurs rule the professional game of golf,” wrote Hoffman, a WM ambassador. “I also blame the PGA Tour rules officials for putting out a terrible penalty area line where this could even happen. No accountability at any level here. No protection for the players at all. You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour. Players need transparency, protection and consistency. We don't have that under the current governing bodies.”
He then tagged several accounts, including the PGA Tour, Golf Channel and… the Saudi International.
“Sorry Jay!” Hoffman added.
Hoffman later attempted to clarify his comments, saying, “Hopefully a little bit of hard times for me going through this – probably going to catch a ton of crap – will make the game better.” The original post is now deleted.
Ryan Palmer
-130 | No. 47 to No. 177 (-276.6%)
Like his partner Charley Hoffman, Palmer didn’t earn world-ranking points for their T-2 at the QBE earlier this month. He’ll instead settle for just one top-10 in 21 worldwide starts this calendar year, the first time he’s done that since 2009.
The poor year came after Palmer climbed to No. 24 last year, just one off his career-best mark.
During what would be his lone top-10 of the year, a T-5 at the Nelson, Palmer told reporters, “All around the game is, the chipping, the driving, everything's working right now.”
He ended the season having plummeted from No. 61 to No. 130 in strokes gained approach and No. 89 to No. 170 in putting. And in eight measured rounds this fall, he’s No. 170 in both strokes gained approach and, shockingly, off the tee.
Ollie Schniederjans
-817 | No. 367 to No. 1,184 (-222.62%)
Once considered one of the more promising members of that 2011 recruiting class along with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, Schniederjans didn’t log a PGA Tour start this year and has just five since July 2019, when he capped an 180th-place performance in the season-long FedExCup.
Even worse: He played just twice anywhere this year. And in those two January KFT starts in the Bahamas, he was solo 61st and then withdrew after an opening 77.
Shortly after losing his KFT card in September 2021, Schniederjans wrote on Instagram, “Physically, I have realized the way I need to move and know how it feels at my best. I have battled issues physically throughout the last few years that have made things difficult from small injuries discomfort and inability to execute movement consistently at the level I know I need to in order to perform day in day out tee to green. This has been a tricky thing to figure out and manage with all the play and travel but I am looking forward to some offseason time to really focus on and address getting stronger better movement consistently so I can execute and feel the way I need to more often.”
He's not posted again since.
But expect to see Schniederjans back in action, somewhere, in 2023.
Takumi Kanaya
-379 | No. 50 to No. 153 (-206%)
What a difference a year can make.
Last year, Kanaya posted 13 worldwide top-10s in 25 starts, including a win, a second and a third. This year, he had just five top-10s and missed a whopping 14 cuts in 25 events. Literally boom or bust.
But at age 24, there’s still plenty of hope the Japanese player can turn things around. He did cap the year with two top-7s on the DP World Tour in his last three starts.
Other big declines
1,000 spots or more
Austen Truslow, -2,251, No. 810 to No. 3,061 (-277.9%)
Kyle Jones, -2,216, No. 845 to No. 3,061 (262.25%)
Chris Paisley, -1,001, No. 383 to No. 1,384 (261.36%)
Evan Harmeling, -1,843, No. 740 to No. 2,583 (249.05%)
John Chin, -2,171, No. 890 to No. 3,061 (-243.93%)
Chase Johnson, -2,070, No. 991 to No. 3,061 (-208.88%)
Brendon Doyle, -2,027, No. 1,034 to No. 3,061 (-196.03%)
250 spots or more
Martin Kaymer, -358, No. 118 to No. 476 (-303.39%)
Steve Stricker, -917, No. 368 to No. 1,285 (-249.18%)
Andrew Landry, -379, No. 186 to No. 565 (-203.76%)
Jim Herman, -414, No. 208 to No. 622 (-199.04%)
Richy Werenski, -341, No. 189 to No. 530 (-180.42%)
Rafael Campos, -658, No. 373 to No. 1,031 (-176.41%)
Andrew Johnston, -320, No. 189 to No. 509 (-169.31%)
-300% or worse
Dustin Johnson, -38, No. 3 to No. 41 (-1,266.67%)
Bryson DeChambeau, -62, No. 5 to No. 67 (-1,240%)
Phil Mickelson, -180, No. 33 to No. 213 (-545.45%)
Matt Wolff, -121, No. 30 to No. 151 (-403.33%)
Jon Rahm, -4, No. 1 to No. 5 (-400%)
Louis Oosthuizen, -40, No. 10 to No. 50 (-400%)
Lee Westwood, -127, No. 37 to No. 164 (-343.24%)
Complete ranking
A look at the Official World Golf Ranking movement of every golfer who either started or finished 2022 with world-ranking points:
|Player
|End '21
|End '22
|Change
|%Change
|Ben Griffin
|1,744
|114
|1,630
|93.46%
|Rory McIlroy
|9
|1
|8
|88.89%
|Sahith Theegala
|381
|43
|338
|88.71%
|Tom Kim
|131
|15
|116
|88.55%
|Cameron Young
|134
|16
|118
|88.06%
|Sepp Straka
|214
|27
|187
|87.38%
|Ryan Fox
|213
|28
|185
|86.85%
|Cameron Smith
|21
|3
|18
|85.71%
|MJ Daffue
|897
|148
|749
|83.50%
|Scottie Scheffler
|12
|2
|10
|83.33%
|Davis Thompson
|1,038
|174
|864
|83.24%
|Kurt Kitayama
|250
|42
|208
|83.20%
|Justin Suh
|675
|115
|560
|82.96%
|Taiga Semikawa
|1,744
|298
|1,446
|82.91%
|Taylor Montgomery
|361
|62
|299
|82.83%
|Davis Riley
|359
|64
|295
|82.17%
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|577
|116
|461
|79.90%
|Will Zalatoris
|34
|7
|27
|79.41%
|Pablo Larrazabal
|362
|75
|287
|79.28%
|Benjamin Taylor
|659
|138
|521
|79.06%
|Pierceson Coody
|1,744
|369
|1,375
|78.84%
|Chris Gotterup
|1,744
|388
|1,356
|77.75%
|Jediah Morgan
|1,518
|340
|1,178
|77.60%
|Aguri Iwasaki
|999
|225
|774
|77.48%
|Zack Fischer
|1,744
|401
|1,343
|77.01%
|Cristobal Del Solar
|1,744
|409
|1,335
|76.55%
|Andrew Kozan
|1,744
|411
|1,333
|76.43%
|Junggon Hwang
|1,127
|275
|852
|75.60%
|Simon Forsstrom
|1,614
|400
|1,214
|75.22%
|Norman Xiong
|1,744
|439
|1,305
|74.83%
|Kaito Onishi
|558
|141
|417
|74.73%
|Michael Thorbjornsen (a)
|1,744
|443
|1,301
|74.60%
|Tom McKibbin
|1,140
|290
|850
|74.56%
|Harrison Crowe (a)
|1,744
|455
|1,289
|73.91%
|Marco Penge
|1,744
|469
|1,275
|73.11%
|Thriston Lawrence
|230
|63
|167
|72.61%
|Hyungjoon Lee
|1,724
|481
|1,243
|72.10%
|Scott Stallings
|193
|54
|139
|72.02%
|Sanghee Lee
|1,629
|456
|1,173
|72.01%
|Nitithorn Thippong
|952
|268
|684
|71.85%
|Michael Kim
|1,186
|334
|852
|71.84%
|Alex Smalley
|321
|92
|229
|71.34%
|Cole Hammer
|1,744
|501
|1,243
|71.27%
|Keegan Bradley
|87
|25
|62
|71.26%
|Oliver H. Jorgensen
|903
|263
|640
|70.87%
|Adrian Meronk
|163
|48
|115
|70.55%
|David Micheluzzi
|1,683
|496
|1,187
|70.53%
|J.J. Spaun
|291
|86
|205
|70.45%
|Mitchell Meissner
|1,744
|519
|1,225
|70.24%
|J.T. Poston
|174
|53
|121
|69.54%
|Noah Goodwin
|1,744
|532
|1,212
|69.50%
|David Lingmerth
|637
|199
|438
|68.76%
|Augusto Nunez
|1,057
|332
|725
|68.59%
|Euan Walker
|1,744
|549
|1,195
|68.52%
|Jordan Smith
|246
|78
|168
|68.29%
|Haotong Li
|460
|146
|314
|68.26%
|Kevin Velo
|1,744
|556
|1,188
|68.12%
|Callum Tarren
|494
|158
|336
|68.02%
|Trevor Cone
|1,289
|419
|870
|67.49%
|Carl Yuan
|358
|117
|241
|67.32%
|Tom Hoge
|110
|36
|74
|67.27%
|Marc Hammer
|899
|297
|602
|66.96%
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|432
|144
|288
|66.67%
|Anirban Lahiri
|278
|94
|184
|66.19%
|Velten Meyer
|1,319
|446
|873
|66.19%
|Will Gordon
|384
|131
|253
|65.89%
|James Allan
|1,671
|572
|1,099
|65.77%
|Paul Waring
|589
|202
|387
|65.70%
|Takanori Konishi
|1,656
|574
|1,082
|65.34%
|Ruaidhri McGee
|1,744
|608
|1,136
|65.14%
|Riki Kawamoto
|653
|228
|425
|65.08%
|Thomas Walsh
|1,744
|625
|1,119
|64.16%
|Adam Svensson
|181
|65
|116
|64.09%
|Nathan Kimsey
|699
|252
|447
|63.95%
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|1,302
|472
|830
|63.75%
|Terumichi Kakazu
|1,412
|513
|899
|63.67%
|Stefan Wears Taylor
|1,744
|641
|1,103
|63.25%
|Gary Hurley
|1,332
|490
|842
|63.21%
|Adrian Otaegui
|198
|73
|125
|63.13%
|Koen Kouwenaar
|1,744
|643
|1,101
|63.13%
|T.J. Vogel
|1,227
|460
|767
|62.51%
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|24
|9
|15
|62.50%
|Tom Vaillant (a)
|1,449
|553
|896
|61.84%
|Heemin Chang
|1,744
|673
|1,071
|61.41%
|Matthew NeSmith
|251
|97
|154
|61.35%
|Tyson Alexander
|408
|159
|249
|61.03%
|Conor Purcell
|1,630
|638
|992
|60.86%
|Ashton Van Horne
|1,744
|685
|1,059
|60.72%
|Pierre Pineau
|928
|365
|563
|60.67%
|Brian Harman
|61
|24
|37
|60.66%
|Robby Shelton IV
|429
|169
|260
|60.61%
|Scott Stevens
|1,439
|567
|872
|60.60%
|Ben Campbell
|1,323
|523
|800
|60.47%
|Kazuki Higa
|172
|68
|104
|60.47%
|Trey Mullinax
|252
|100
|152
|60.32%
|Matt Ryan
|1,744
|693
|1,051
|60.26%
|Louis Dobbelaar
|1,387
|555
|832
|59.99%
|Julien-Alexandre Sale
|1,341
|540
|801
|59.73%
|Seamus Power
|72
|29
|43
|59.72%
|Manav Shah
|1,744
|703
|1,041
|59.69%
|Andrew Dodt
|1,017
|410
|607
|59.69%
|Yunseok Kang
|1,744
|707
|1,037
|59.46%
|Sarit Suwannarut
|1,249
|508
|741
|59.33%
|Frederik Birkelund
|1,744
|710
|1,034
|59.29%
|Minjun Kim
|1,582
|645
|937
|59.23%
|JJ Senekal
|1,744
|713
|1,031
|59.12%
|Wilson Bateman
|1,099
|451
|648
|58.96%
|Joe Highsmith
|1,744
|718
|1,026
|58.83%
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|1,311
|541
|770
|58.73%
|Austin Hitt
|1,744
|720
|1,024
|58.72%
|Richie Ramsay
|368
|152
|216
|58.70%
|Danny Walker
|1,744
|726
|1,018
|58.37%
|Tommy Cocha
|1,691
|704
|987
|58.37%
|Todd Clements
|691
|289
|402
|58.18%
|Spencer Ralston
|1,744
|730
|1,014
|58.14%
|Chun-an Yu
|463
|194
|269
|58.10%
|Daniel Gale
|1,487
|624
|863
|58.04%
|Clement Sordet
|703
|296
|407
|57.89%
|Jiho Yang
|1,196
|504
|692
|57.86%
|Steve Lewton
|639
|270
|369
|57.75%
|Jake Knapp
|1,184
|503
|681
|57.52%
|Taiga Nagano
|1,744
|741
|1,003
|57.51%
|Brad Kennedy
|351
|150
|201
|57.26%
|Trent Phillips
|1,744
|748
|996
|57.11%
|Todd Sinnott
|951
|408
|543
|57.10%
|Martin Contini
|1,744
|752
|992
|56.88%
|Kensei Hirata
|1,744
|754
|990
|56.77%
|Jinho Choi
|1,494
|648
|846
|56.63%
|Rasmus Holmberg
|1,744
|758
|986
|56.54%
|Gregorio De Leo
|975
|426
|549
|56.31%
|N. Ramadhan Putra
|1,744
|762
|982
|56.31%
|Sihwan Kim
|436
|191
|245
|56.19%
|Kyle Westmoreland
|1,326
|584
|742
|55.96%
|Han Lee
|1,307
|576
|731
|55.93%
|Ryan Brooks
|1,744
|769
|975
|55.91%
|Paul Haley-II
|354
|157
|197
|55.65%
|Ryan Blaum
|1,744
|777
|967
|55.45%
|Parker Coody
|1,744
|779
|965
|55.33%
|Denny McCarthy
|179
|80
|99
|55.31%
|Philip Knowles
|785
|351
|434
|55.29%
|Genki Okada
|1,744
|781
|963
|55.22%
|Victor Pastor Rufian
|1,744
|782
|962
|55.16%
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|98
|44
|54
|55.10%
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|1,744
|784
|960
|55.05%
|Beau Hossler
|380
|171
|209
|55.00%
|Osang Kwon
|1,744
|785
|959
|54.99%
|Anthony Quayle
|556
|251
|305
|54.86%
|Casey Jarvis
|1,650
|745
|905
|54.85%
|Deon Germishuys
|611
|276
|335
|54.83%
|Ewen Ferguson
|303
|137
|166
|54.79%
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|223
|101
|122
|54.71%
|Callum Shinkwin
|205
|93
|112
|54.63%
|Shane Lowry
|44
|20
|24
|54.55%
|Jose Toledo
|1,669
|765
|904
|54.16%
|Benjamin Jones
|1,744
|800
|944
|54.13%
|Javier Sainz
|1,050
|483
|567
|54.00%
|C. Chuenboonngam
|1,507
|694
|813
|53.95%
|Borja Virto Astudillo
|1,057
|488
|569
|53.83%
|Hamish Brown
|1,251
|578
|673
|53.80%
|Jamal Hossain
|1,744
|807
|937
|53.73%
|V. Rattanaphiboonkij
|1,188
|550
|638
|53.70%
|Marty Dou Zecheng
|404
|188
|216
|53.47%
|Derek Ackerman
|1,744
|812
|932
|53.44%
|Yannik Paul
|290
|136
|154
|53.10%
|Taylor Pendrith
|226
|106
|120
|53.10%
|Akshay Bhatia
|917
|431
|486
|53.00%
|Austin Bautista
|1,029
|486
|543
|52.77%
|Austin Eckroat
|480
|227
|253
|52.71%
|Vince Van Veen
|1,744
|826
|918
|52.64%
|Richard Mansell
|395
|189
|206
|52.15%
|Matthew Griffin
|1,621
|776
|845
|52.13%
|Harold Varner III
|94
|45
|49
|52.13%
|Shahriffudin Ariffin
|1,744
|838
|906
|51.95%
|Eric Cole
|799
|384
|415
|51.94%
|Martin Leth Simonsen
|804
|387
|417
|51.87%
|Christoffer Bring
|1,744
|842
|902
|51.72%
|Chen Dinggen
|1,744
|845
|899
|51.55%
|Wynand Dingle
|1,375
|667
|708
|51.49%
|Max Homa
|35
|17
|18
|51.43%
|Jarin Todd
|1,076
|524
|552
|51.30%
|John Parry
|834
|407
|427
|51.20%
|William McGirt
|1,074
|525
|549
|51.12%
|Jesus Montenegro
|1,744
|857
|887
|50.86%
|Ryan Brehm
|847
|417
|430
|50.77%
|Junsung Kim
|1,744
|860
|884
|50.69%
|Adam Hadwin
|150
|74
|76
|50.67%
|Ockie Strydom
|490
|242
|248
|50.61%
|Frederik Schott
|684
|338
|346
|50.58%
|Gyumin Lee
|1,744
|863
|881
|50.52%
|Bio Kim
|257
|128
|129
|50.19%
|Josh Armstrong
|1,610
|802
|808
|50.19%
|Yujiro Ohori
|1,404
|700
|704
|50.14%
|Aaron Wise
|66
|33
|33
|50.00%
|Jeffrey Kang
|1,744
|874
|870
|49.89%
|Harrison Endycott
|617
|311
|306
|49.59%
|Anders Albertson
|759
|383
|376
|49.54%
|Brandon Matthews
|548
|277
|271
|49.45%
|Jamie Lopez Rivarola
|1,744
|883
|861
|49.37%
|Andrew Putnam
|156
|79
|77
|49.36%
|Shota Matsumoto
|1,744
|888
|856
|49.08%
|Jeremy Paul
|913
|466
|447
|48.96%
|Hiroki Tanaka
|1,744
|893
|851
|48.80%
|Cameron Sisk
|1,744
|901
|843
|48.34%
|Danthai Boonma
|1,311
|678
|633
|48.28%
|Peter Wilson
|1,683
|874
|809
|48.07%
|Davey Porsius
|1,418
|737
|681
|48.03%
|Jens Dantorp
|454
|237
|217
|47.80%
|Alan De Bondt
|1,744
|914
|830
|47.59%
|Jay Mackenzie
|1,744
|915
|829
|47.53%
|Braden Becker
|1,540
|810
|730
|47.40%
|Russell Henley
|57
|30
|27
|47.37%
|Albert Venter
|782
|412
|370
|47.31%
|Cody Gribble
|1,744
|920
|824
|47.25%
|Jaemin Hwang
|1,744
|921
|823
|47.19%
|Liam Johnston
|1,096
|580
|516
|47.08%
|Chanat Sakulpolphaisan
|978
|518
|460
|47.03%
|Oliver Wilson
|621
|329
|292
|47.02%
|Kevin Yuan
|1,744
|925
|819
|46.96%
|Filippo Celli
|1,744
|926
|818
|46.90%
|Ben Wharton
|1,744
|927
|817
|46.85%
|Takashi Ogiso
|1,204
|640
|564
|46.84%
|Gavin Green
|487
|259
|228
|46.82%
|Minkyu Kim
|479
|255
|224
|46.76%
|Travis Smyth
|734
|393
|341
|46.46%
|Alejandro Tosti
|1,164
|627
|537
|46.13%
|Combrinck Smit
|1,744
|941
|803
|46.04%
|Aaron Pike
|994
|537
|457
|45.98%
|Seungyul Noh
|1,170
|634
|536
|45.81%
|John Lyras
|1,376
|746
|630
|45.78%
|Eddie Pepperell
|394
|214
|180
|45.69%
|TK Chantananuwat (a)
|651
|354
|297
|45.62%
|Kittitee Pombunmee
|1,744
|949
|795
|45.58%
|Seonghyeon Jeon
|966
|526
|440
|45.55%
|Dongseop Maeng
|1,559
|849
|710
|45.54%
|Hayden Hopewell
|1,160
|632
|528
|45.52%
|Hurly Long
|321
|175
|146
|45.48%
|Nobuaki Oda
|1,744
|952
|792
|45.41%
|Adri Arnaus
|141
|77
|64
|45.39%
|Alex Noren
|71
|39
|32
|45.07%
|Yongjun Bae
|659
|362
|297
|45.07%
|Luca Filippi
|1,024
|563
|461
|45.02%
|Chanmin Jung
|1,744
|959
|785
|45.01%
|Nick Hardy
|336
|185
|151
|44.94%
|Jarryd Felton
|1,067
|588
|479
|44.89%
|Tano Goya
|1,050
|579
|471
|44.86%
|Max Schmitt
|877
|484
|393
|44.81%
|Gwanwoo Ma
|1,744
|966
|778
|44.61%
|Ryo Noro
|1,744
|970
|774
|44.38%
|Carson Young
|765
|427
|338
|44.18%
|Satoshi Hara
|1,744
|974
|770
|44.15%
|Sungmin Cho
|1,559
|871
|688
|44.13%
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|576
|322
|254
|44.10%
|Michael Stewart
|1,744
|975
|769
|44.09%
|Yuki Usami
|1,744
|978
|766
|43.92%
|Christopher Petefish
|1,744
|980
|764
|43.81%
|Mitsumasa Tamura
|1,217
|684
|533
|43.80%
|Kosuke Suzuki (a)
|1,530
|861
|669
|43.73%
|Blake Collyer
|1,711
|964
|747
|43.66%
|Myles Creighton
|1,395
|786
|609
|43.66%
|Wu Ashun
|391
|221
|170
|43.48%
|B. Robinson-Thompson
|1,354
|767
|587
|43.35%
|Teayang Jung
|1,744
|988
|756
|43.35%
|Tomas Guimaraes Bessa
|1,339
|759
|580
|43.32%
|Christian Jacobsen
|1,358
|770
|588
|43.30%
|Ricky Hendler
|1,471
|837
|634
|43.10%
|Thomas Pieters
|65
|37
|28
|43.08%
|Md Siddikur Rahman
|1,691
|963
|728
|43.05%
|Sam Saunders
|1,599
|911
|688
|43.03%
|Alex Weiss
|1,744
|996
|748
|42.89%
|Marcelo Rozo
|1,744
|998
|746
|42.78%
|Jakraphan Premsirigorn
|1,663
|955
|708
|42.57%
|Jake Ian McLeod
|1,231
|707
|524
|42.57%
|Oihan Guillamoundeguy
|1,744
|1,002
|742
|42.55%
|Brandon Wu
|334
|192
|142
|42.51%
|Justin Lower
|374
|215
|159
|42.51%
|Tommy Fleetwood
|40
|23
|17
|42.50%
|Taiki Yoshida
|1,020
|589
|431
|42.25%
|Lee Detmer
|1,744
|1,009
|735
|42.14%
|Adam Bland
|1,732
|1,004
|728
|42.03%
|Chunho Choi
|1,744
|1,012
|732
|41.97%
|Pavan Sagoo
|1,744
|1,015
|729
|41.80%
|Jorge Villar
|1,744
|1,017
|727
|41.69%
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|789
|462
|327
|41.44%
|Chris Stroud
|862
|505
|357
|41.42%
|Adam Breen
|1,744
|1,022
|722
|41.40%
|Linus Lilliedahl
|1,563
|916
|647
|41.39%
|Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|770
|452
|318
|41.30%
|Gary Stal
|1,409
|836
|573
|40.67%
|Jonathan Wijono
|1,744
|1,035
|709
|40.65%
|Yente Van Doren
|1,744
|1,039
|705
|40.42%
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|1,178
|702
|476
|40.41%
|Quade Cummins
|1,282
|767
|515
|40.17%
|Chang Wei Lun
|1,486
|890
|596
|40.11%
|Taehoon Ok
|562
|337
|225
|40.04%
|Sam Brazel
|1,744
|1,046
|698
|40.02%
|Nick Cunningham
|1,744
|1,047
|697
|39.97%
|Lloyd Jefferson Go
|1,744
|1,049
|695
|39.85%
|Taichi Kimura
|1,744
|1,051
|693
|39.74%
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|63
|38
|25
|39.68%
|Justin De Los Santos
|715
|432
|283
|39.58%
|Toshinori Muto
|1,547
|938
|609
|39.37%
|Witchayapat Sinsrang
|1,744
|1,060
|684
|39.22%
|Kevin Roy
|650
|396
|254
|39.08%
|Manuel Morugan
|1,744
|1,063
|681
|39.05%
|Sean Bradley
|1,744
|1,064
|680
|38.99%
|Nicolas Echavarria
|692
|423
|269
|38.87%
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|502
|307
|195
|38.84%
|Chris Naegel
|1,744
|1,067
|677
|38.82%
|Joel Thelen
|1,744
|1,067
|677
|38.82%
|Poosit Supupramai
|923
|566
|357
|38.68%
|Mathias Gladbjerg
|1,178
|723
|455
|38.62%
|Gavin Hall
|1,744
|1,071
|673
|38.59%
|Chase Parker
|1,744
|1,073
|671
|38.47%
|Manfredi Manica
|1,744
|1,077
|667
|38.25%
|Lee Hodges
|296
|183
|113
|38.18%
|Haydn Barron
|1,379
|853
|526
|38.14%
|Markus Brier
|1,744
|1,079
|665
|38.13%
|Tom Power Horan
|1,559
|967
|592
|37.97%
|Tobias Ruth
|1,583
|983
|600
|37.90%
|Trevor Werbylo
|549
|342
|207
|37.70%
|Mark Hubbard
|264
|165
|99
|37.50%
|Russell Knox
|299
|187
|112
|37.46%
|Rourke Van der Spuy
|1,141
|714
|427
|37.42%
|Jake Ayres
|1,427
|894
|533
|37.35%
|Brendan Jones
|1,501
|943
|558
|37.18%
|Vincent Norrman
|515
|324
|191
|37.09%
|Luke List
|151
|95
|56
|37.09%
|Mateusz Gradecki
|626
|394
|232
|37.06%
|Michael Feagles
|1,744
|1,099
|645
|36.98%
|Adrien Pendaries
|1,744
|1,099
|645
|36.98%
|Steven Tiley
|1,162
|734
|428
|36.83%
|Junseok Lee
|527
|333
|194
|36.81%
|Etienne Papineau
|1,744
|1,103
|641
|36.75%
|Eunshin Park
|428
|271
|157
|36.68%
|David Dixon
|972
|616
|356
|36.63%
|John Huh
|284
|180
|104
|36.62%
|Masanori Kobayashi
|1,744
|1,107
|637
|36.53%
|Junsub Park
|1,744
|1,108
|636
|36.47%
|Jaeho Kim
|1,180
|750
|430
|36.44%
|Ryan Hall
|1,744
|1,109
|635
|36.41%
|Kota Yuta Kaneko
|1,744
|1,111
|633
|36.30%
|Rafael Becker
|1,744
|1,111
|633
|36.30%
|Lawry Flynn
|1,617
|1,032
|585
|36.18%
|Victor Riu
|1,274
|814
|460
|36.11%
|Zac Blair
|1,123
|718
|405
|36.06%
|Doyeon Hwang
|1,744
|1,117
|627
|35.95%
|Connor Syme
|306
|196
|110
|35.95%
|Hennie O'Kennedy
|850
|545
|305
|35.88%
|Hanmil Jung
|1,744
|1,120
|624
|35.78%
|Daniel Brown
|689
|444
|245
|35.56%
|Stan Kraai
|1,744
|1,128
|616
|35.32%
|Paul Maddy
|1,367
|885
|482
|35.26%
|Conrad Shindler
|1,744
|1,130
|614
|35.21%
|Nolan Ray
|1,744
|1,136
|608
|34.86%
|Alexander Herrmann
|1,744
|1,139
|605
|34.69%
|Ben Leong
|1,679
|1,097
|582
|34.66%
|Oliver Bekker
|159
|104
|55
|34.59%
|David Puig Currius
|1,744
|1,141
|603
|34.58%
|Wyndham Clark
|249
|163
|86
|34.54%
|Chez Reavie
|197
|129
|68
|34.52%
|Samuel Stevens
|616
|404
|212
|34.42%
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|837
|551
|286
|34.17%
|Settee Prakongvech
|524
|345
|179
|34.16%
|Cameron John
|997
|657
|340
|34.10%
|David Law
|412
|272
|140
|33.98%
|Clodomiro Carranza
|1,744
|1,154
|590
|33.83%
|Keith Mitchell
|89
|59
|30
|33.71%
|Kelly Kraft
|742
|492
|250
|33.69%
|Xu Wang
|1,744
|1,157
|587
|33.66%
|Shiso Go
|1,744
|1,157
|587
|33.66%
|Dongkwan Kim
|1,744
|1,157
|587
|33.66%
|McClure Meissner
|772
|514
|258
|33.42%
|Eduardo De la Riva
|1,744
|1,162
|582
|33.37%
|Tain Lee
|1,016
|677
|339
|33.37%
|Chan Shih-chang
|420
|280
|140
|33.33%
|Amarin R. Kraivixien
|1,744
|1,164
|580
|33.26%
|Joshua McMahon
|1,744
|1,166
|578
|33.14%
|Brent Grant
|547
|366
|181
|33.09%
|Ryan Tipping
|1,744
|1,167
|577
|33.08%
|Aaron Wilkin
|1,631
|1,092
|539
|33.05%
|Jorge Maicas
|1,744
|1,169
|575
|32.97%
|Martin Flores
|1,744
|1,169
|575
|32.97%
|Jinsung Kim
|1,512
|1,014
|498
|32.94%
|Seonghyeon Kim
|207
|139
|68
|32.85%
|Louis de Jager
|370
|249
|121
|32.70%
|Philipp Katich
|1,744
|1,175
|569
|32.63%
|Joel Sjoholm
|1,150
|775
|375
|32.61%
|Chaiphat T. Koonmark
|1,744
|1,177
|567
|32.51%
|Francesco Molinari
|240
|162
|78
|32.50%
|Axel Boasson
|1,358
|918
|440
|32.40%
|Thitipat Lem
|1,744
|1,179
|565
|32.40%
|Rhett Rasmussen
|1,744
|1,181
|563
|32.28%
|Samuel Anderson
|1,744
|1,185
|559
|32.05%
|Zach Murray
|1,162
|790
|372
|32.01%
|Mathias Eggenberger
|1,077
|733
|344
|31.94%
|Dalton Ward
|1,744
|1,190
|554
|31.77%
|Herman Loubser
|841
|575
|266
|31.63%
|Thomas Bjorn
|1,744
|1,197
|547
|31.36%
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|779
|535
|244
|31.32%
|Poom Saksansin
|1,137
|783
|354
|31.13%
|Tristen Strydom
|437
|302
|135
|30.89%
|Chapchai Nirat
|1,744
|1,207
|537
|30.79%
|Andrea Pavan
|1,609
|1,114
|495
|30.76%
|Oliver Lindell
|1,116
|773
|343
|30.73%
|Jack Slater
|1,744
|1,208
|536
|30.73%
|Rory Hie
|1,631
|1,132
|499
|30.59%
|Takumi Murakami
|1,744
|1,211
|533
|30.56%
|Martin Vorster
|1,744
|1,214
|530
|30.39%
|Nick Marsh
|1,744
|1,214
|530
|30.39%
|Matt McCarty
|1,106
|772
|334
|30.20%
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|815
|569
|246
|30.18%
|Justin Quiban
|1,744
|1,218
|526
|30.16%
|Tomohiro Kondo
|757
|529
|228
|30.12%
|Richard Sterne
|812
|568
|244
|30.05%
|Changgi Lee
|1,579
|1,105
|474
|30.02%
|David Kocher
|683
|478
|205
|30.01%
|Bailey Gill
|1,506
|1,054
|452
|30.01%
|Seungbin Choi
|1,744
|1,221
|523
|29.99%
|August Thor Host
|1,174
|822
|352
|29.98%
|Marcus Kinhult
|452
|317
|135
|29.87%
|Nicholas Poppleton
|1,168
|820
|348
|29.79%
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|842
|592
|250
|29.69%
|Kazuma Kobori (a)
|1,744
|1,227
|517
|29.64%
|Ryo Hisatsune
|285
|201
|84
|29.47%
|Magnus A. Ostergaard
|1,744
|1,230
|514
|29.47%
|Michael Wright
|1,744
|1,231
|513
|29.42%
|Jonas Lykke Petersen
|1,744
|1,232
|512
|29.36%
|Chankyu Park
|1,744
|1,233
|511
|29.30%
|Aaron Cockerill
|489
|346
|143
|29.24%
|Elias Bertheussen
|1,744
|1,236
|508
|29.13%
|Joaquin Niemann
|31
|22
|9
|29.03%
|Hung Chien-Yao
|1,671
|1,187
|484
|28.96%
|Alfons Bondesson (a)
|1,744
|1,241
|503
|28.84%
|Adam Blyth
|1,744
|1,243
|501
|28.73%
|Antti Ahokas
|1,744
|1,244
|500
|28.67%
|Bradley Bawden
|1,744
|1,244
|500
|28.67%
|Joshua Goldenberg
|1,744
|1,246
|498
|28.56%
|Tsubasa Ukita (a)
|1,744
|1,248
|496
|28.44%
|JC Ritchie
|304
|218
|86
|28.29%
|Mingyu Cho
|443
|318
|125
|28.22%
|Arjun Bhati
|1,744
|1,252
|492
|28.21%
|Mark Hensby
|1,744
|1,253
|491
|28.15%
|Jack Murdoch
|1,744
|1,256
|488
|27.98%
|Christopher Mivis
|665
|479
|186
|27.97%
|Ben Schmidt
|1,410
|1,017
|393
|27.87%
|Katsuhiro Kushiyama
|1,744
|1,261
|483
|27.69%
|Jean Bekirian
|1,149
|832
|317
|27.59%
|Nelson Ledesma
|776
|562
|214
|27.58%
|Matthieu Pavon
|276
|200
|76
|27.54%
|Lee Slattery
|963
|699
|264
|27.41%
|Eemil Alajarvi
|1,744
|1,266
|478
|27.41%
|Robin Petersson
|889
|646
|243
|27.33%
|Sam Bennett (a)
|1,744
|1,268
|476
|27.29%
|Gerhard Pepler
|1,225
|891
|334
|27.27%
|Patrick Fishburn
|745
|542
|203
|27.25%
|Lars Keunen
|1,463
|1,065
|398
|27.20%
|Marcos Montenegro
|1,744
|1,272
|472
|27.06%
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|695
|507
|188
|27.05%
|Christiaan Maas (a)
|1,239
|904
|335
|27.04%
|Aoki Takano
|1,744
|1,274
|470
|26.95%
|Sangchai Kaewcharoen
|1,744
|1,274
|470
|26.95%
|Sungjae Im
|26
|19
|7
|26.92%
|Pontus Nyholm
|903
|660
|243
|26.91%
|Masayuki Yamashita (a)
|1,744
|1,277
|467
|26.78%
|Jeppe Kristian Andersen
|674
|494
|180
|26.71%
|Felix Jordansson
|1,744
|1,279
|465
|26.66%
|Arjun Prasad
|1,700
|1,247
|453
|26.65%
|Ruan de Smidt
|1,721
|1,263
|458
|26.61%
|Sam Hutsby
|1,744
|1,280
|464
|26.61%
|Dylan Naidoo
|1,160
|852
|308
|26.55%
|Hudson Swafford
|162
|119
|43
|26.54%
|Dario Antonisse
|1,367
|1,005
|362
|26.48%
|Rashid Khan
|514
|378
|136
|26.46%
|Franck Daux
|1,645
|1,210
|435
|26.44%
|Jens Fahrbring
|885
|651
|234
|26.44%
|Jacob Solomon
|1,744
|1,285
|459
|26.32%
|Tim Widing
|1,357
|1,000
|357
|26.31%
|Benjamin Rusch
|810
|597
|213
|26.30%
|David Ravetto
|804
|593
|211
|26.24%
|Kevin Kisner
|42
|31
|11
|26.19%
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|444
|328
|116
|26.13%
|Marcus Garfield Hansen
|1,744
|1,289
|455
|26.09%
|Innchoon Hwang
|1,586
|1,175
|411
|25.91%
|Malthe Tandrup Laustsen
|1,744
|1,295
|449
|25.75%
|Pisitchai Thippong
|1,744
|1,296
|448
|25.69%
|Stuart Grehan
|1,744
|1,301
|443
|25.40%
|Ruan Conradie
|1,169
|873
|296
|25.32%
|Seukhyun Baek
|1,605
|1,200
|405
|25.23%
|Taehee Lee
|667
|499
|168
|25.19%
|Dodge Kemmer
|771
|577
|194
|25.16%
|Paul Dunne
|1,744
|1,306
|438
|25.11%
|Kristian K. Johannessen
|328
|246
|82
|25.00%
|Dylan Mostert
|581
|436
|145
|24.96%
|Pattaraphol Khanthacha
|1,744
|1,309
|435
|24.94%
|Rodolfo Cazaubon
|1,744
|1,309
|435
|24.94%
|Jacob Bergeron
|893
|671
|222
|24.86%
|Julien Guerrier
|457
|344
|113
|24.73%
|Kade McBride
|1,744
|1,313
|431
|24.71%
|Nirun Sae-Ueng
|1,543
|1,162
|381
|24.69%
|Raul Pereda De La Huerta
|1,124
|848
|276
|24.56%
|Brady Watt
|1,597
|1,206
|391
|24.48%
|Lee Chieh-po
|1,660
|1,254
|406
|24.46%
|Tawit Pothai
|1,744
|1,318
|426
|24.43%
|Isidro Benitez
|1,188
|900
|288
|24.24%
|Jamie Rutherford
|615
|466
|149
|24.23%
|Lucas Higgins
|1,744
|1,322
|422
|24.20%
|Mao Ishizaki
|1,744
|1,323
|421
|24.14%
|Badal Hossain
|1,744
|1,325
|419
|24.03%
|Patrick Rodgers
|196
|149
|47
|23.98%
|Adam Scott
|46
|35
|11
|23.91%
|Tatsunori Shogenji
|1,744
|1,328
|416
|23.85%
|Pat Perez
|277
|211
|66
|23.83%
|Danny Willett
|126
|96
|30
|23.81%
|Danie Van Niekerk
|1,744
|1,329
|415
|23.80%
|Nick Bachem
|570
|435
|135
|23.68%
|Matt Kuchar
|114
|87
|27
|23.68%
|Viktor Edin
|1,744
|1,331
|413
|23.68%
|Stephen Stallings Jr.
|1,744
|1,334
|410
|23.51%
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|792
|606
|186
|23.48%
|Craig Ross
|1,151
|881
|270
|23.46%
|Mithun Perera
|1,537
|1,178
|359
|23.36%
|She Zihan
|1,380
|1,058
|322
|23.33%
|Manuel Elvira
|888
|681
|207
|23.31%
|Ren Kurosaki
|1,744
|1,338
|406
|23.28%
|Timon Baltl
|1,744
|1,338
|406
|23.28%
|Brandon Harkins
|680
|522
|158
|23.24%
|W. Chothirunrungrueng
|1,044
|802
|242
|23.18%
|Ryan McCormick
|600
|461
|139
|23.17%
|Sarun Sirithon
|1,033
|794
|239
|23.14%
|Pieter Moolman
|459
|353
|106
|23.09%
|Sungho Yun
|1,066
|821
|245
|22.98%
|James Hervol
|1,744
|1,344
|400
|22.94%
|Yashas M S Chandra
|1,744
|1,344
|400
|22.94%
|Mathiam Keyser
|1,744
|1,344
|400
|22.94%
|Mats Markovits
|1,744
|1,344
|400
|22.94%
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|607
|468
|139
|22.90%
|Soren Kjeldsen
|568
|438
|130
|22.89%
|Felix Schulz
|1,243
|961
|282
|22.69%
|Stephen Ferreira
|1,135
|879
|256
|22.56%
|James Du Preez Jr.
|1,251
|969
|282
|22.54%
|Connor McKinney
|1,744
|1,351
|393
|22.53%
|Daniel Young
|1,073
|832
|241
|22.46%
|Tim Hart
|1,467
|1,138
|329
|22.43%
|Yuvraj Singh Sandhu
|505
|392
|113
|22.38%
|Yuki Shino
|1,744
|1,355
|389
|22.31%
|Shunya Takeyasu
|879
|683
|196
|22.30%
|Andrea Saracino
|1,341
|1,042
|299
|22.30%
|Dayne Moore
|1,744
|1,357
|387
|22.19%
|Jimmy Stanger
|623
|485
|138
|22.15%
|Ben Martin
|456
|355
|101
|22.15%
|Taichi Kho (a)
|1,744
|1,358
|386
|22.13%
|Jake Higginbottom
|1,475
|1,150
|325
|22.03%
|David Boriboonsub
|477
|372
|105
|22.01%
|Jesse Yap
|1,744
|1,361
|383
|21.96%
|Billy Horschel
|23
|18
|5
|21.74%
|Jordan Mullaney
|1,744
|1,367
|377
|21.62%
|Michael Johnson
|1,246
|977
|269
|21.59%
|Douglas Klein
|1,744
|1,373
|371
|21.27%
|Shamim Khan
|1,433
|1,130
|303
|21.14%
|Soren Broholt Lind
|1,744
|1,377
|367
|21.04%
|Samuel Eaves
|1,604
|1,267
|337
|21.01%
|Ryota Wakahara
|1,744
|1,380
|364
|20.87%
|Brian Carlson
|940
|744
|196
|20.85%
|Benjamin Hjort
|1,744
|1,382
|362
|20.76%
|Taeho Kim
|816
|647
|169
|20.71%
|Yeongsu Kim
|470
|373
|97
|20.64%
|Junghwan Lee
|1,019
|809
|210
|20.61%
|Jared Harvey
|1,141
|907
|234
|20.51%
|Jannik De Bruyn
|993
|790
|203
|20.44%
|Davis Shore
|1,744
|1,388
|356
|20.41%
|Ryan Chisnall
|1,675
|1,334
|341
|20.36%
|Piya Sawangarunporn
|1,221
|973
|248
|20.31%
|Kodai Aoyama
|1,744
|1,391
|353
|20.24%
|Erik Barnes
|387
|309
|78
|20.16%
|Parker Gillam
|1,744
|1,394
|350
|20.07%
|Tony Finau
|15
|12
|3
|20.00%
|Kazuya Koura
|1,744
|1,400
|344
|19.72%
|Peter Kuest
|1,424
|1,146
|278
|19.52%
|Byeong Hun An
|287
|231
|56
|19.51%
|Kapil Kumar
|1,675
|1,349
|326
|19.46%
|Michael Hirmer
|838
|675
|163
|19.45%
|Martin Wiegele
|1,744
|1,405
|339
|19.44%
|Taiki Otsuka
|1,744
|1,407
|337
|19.32%
|Manu Gandas
|605
|489
|116
|19.17%
|Yasuki Hiramoto
|1,744
|1,410
|334
|19.15%
|Cooper Musselman
|1,228
|994
|234
|19.06%
|Kaigo Tamaki
|1,744
|1,412
|332
|19.04%
|Oliver Percy-Smith
|1,744
|1,412
|332
|19.04%
|Brooklin Bailey
|1,744
|1,412
|332
|19.04%
|Dermot McElroy
|584
|474
|110
|18.84%
|Brett White
|1,744
|1,416
|328
|18.81%
|Ian Holt
|932
|757
|175
|18.78%
|Ross Fisher
|417
|339
|78
|18.71%
|Jack Davidson
|1,294
|1,052
|242
|18.70%
|Guillaume Fanonnel
|1,744
|1,418
|326
|18.69%
|Sho Nagasawa
|1,744
|1,418
|326
|18.69%
|Gunner Wiebe
|1,744
|1,423
|321
|18.41%
|William Harrold
|1,744
|1,423
|321
|18.41%
|Yonggu Shin
|582
|475
|107
|18.38%
|Scott Harrington
|728
|595
|133
|18.27%
|Hennie Du Plessis
|219
|179
|40
|18.26%
|Doug McGuigan
|1,744
|1,426
|318
|18.23%
|Benedikt Thalmayr
|1,744
|1,427
|317
|18.18%
|Nicholas Fung
|1,744
|1,428
|316
|18.12%
|Taisei Yamada
|1,008
|826
|182
|18.06%
|Taisei Shimizu
|466
|382
|84
|18.03%
|Romain Langasque
|312
|256
|56
|17.95%
|Dean Burmester
|67
|55
|12
|17.91%
|Liu Enhua
|1,744
|1,432
|312
|17.89%
|Jackson Bugdalski
|1,744
|1,434
|310
|17.78%
|Chanwoo Kim
|1,744
|1,434
|310
|17.78%
|Giacomo Fortini
|1,401
|1,152
|249
|17.77%
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|1,449
|1,195
|254
|17.53%
|Nicolai B Kristensen
|520
|429
|91
|17.50%
|Thomas Sloman
|726
|599
|127
|17.49%
|Gavin Fairfax
|1,744
|1,439
|305
|17.49%
|Maximilian Herrmann
|1,279
|1,056
|223
|17.44%
|Sebastien Gros
|1,511
|1,249
|262
|17.34%
|Joe Heraty
|1,744
|1,442
|302
|17.32%
|Thanpisit Omsin
|1,744
|1,442
|302
|17.32%
|Alexander Knappe
|438
|363
|75
|17.12%
|Matthew Millar
|1,046
|867
|179
|17.11%
|Ekpharit Wu
|1,744
|1,448
|296
|16.97%
|Andy Ogletree
|1,036
|861
|175
|16.89%
|F. Severin Tottenborg
|1,744
|1,450
|294
|16.86%
|Kevin Dougherty
|635
|528
|107
|16.85%
|Santiago Bauni
|1,744
|1,452
|292
|16.74%
|Jordan Zunic
|748
|623
|125
|16.71%
|Dai Takeuchi
|1,744
|1,453
|291
|16.69%
|Hiroya Kubota
|1,744
|1,454
|290
|16.63%
|Daniel O'Loughlin
|1,744
|1,454
|290
|16.63%
|Oscar Lengden
|672
|561
|111
|16.52%
|Scott Vincent
|109
|91
|18
|16.51%
|Kohei Okada (a)
|1,744
|1,457
|287
|16.46%
|Jeffrey Guan (a)
|1,744
|1,457
|287
|16.46%
|Dale Whitnell
|366
|306
|60
|16.39%
|Keisuke Ozaki
|1,341
|1,122
|219
|16.33%
|Mikael Lindberg
|467
|391
|76
|16.27%
|Jiung Jeong
|1,744
|1,461
|283
|16.23%
|Zander Lombard
|389
|326
|63
|16.20%
|Daihan Lee
|1,273
|1,067
|206
|16.18%
|Jan Cafourek
|1,187
|995
|192
|16.18%
|Jeong Weon Ko
|575
|482
|93
|16.17%
|Jeff Wright
|1,213
|1,017
|196
|16.16%
|Andrew Yun
|585
|491
|94
|16.07%
|Tom Murray
|1,744
|1,464
|280
|16.06%
|Mark Anderson
|536
|450
|86
|16.04%
|Christopher Sahlstrom
|1,744
|1,466
|278
|15.94%
|Nicholaus Frade
|1,744
|1,466
|278
|15.94%
|Aaron Baddeley
|640
|538
|102
|15.94%
|Michael Gligic
|415
|349
|66
|15.90%
|Tomofumi Ouchi
|1,285
|1,083
|202
|15.72%
|Richard Green
|1,455
|1,227
|228
|15.67%
|Sam Lee
|1,744
|1,471
|273
|15.65%
|Ryo Okamura
|1,744
|1,472
|272
|15.60%
|Sebastian Crampton
|1,744
|1,472
|272
|15.60%
|Wolmer Murillo
|1,302
|1,101
|201
|15.44%
|Gary Woodland
|117
|99
|18
|15.38%
|Ludvig Eriksson (a)
|1,744
|1,476
|268
|15.37%
|Shubhankar Sharma
|275
|233
|42
|15.27%
|Albin Bergstrom
|1,744
|1,478
|266
|15.25%
|Taichi Nabetani
|610
|517
|93
|15.25%
|Alejandro del Rey
|402
|341
|61
|15.17%
|Sebastian Soderberg
|246
|209
|37
|15.04%
|Brendon Todd
|127
|108
|19
|14.96%
|Sam Bairstow
|1,744
|1,484
|260
|14.91%
|Yuta Sugiura (a)
|1,157
|985
|172
|14.87%
|Denzel Ieremia
|1,276
|1,087
|189
|14.81%
|Rowin Caron
|971
|828
|143
|14.73%
|Luke Jerling
|763
|651
|112
|14.68%
|Jason Roets
|1,744
|1,490
|254
|14.56%
|Antoine Auboin
|1,744
|1,490
|254
|14.56%
|Md Akbar Hossain
|1,744
|1,494
|250
|14.33%
|Robert Garrigus
|1,605
|1,376
|229
|14.27%
|Jinjae Byun
|1,176
|1,010
|166
|14.12%
|Sukwoan Ko
|1,744
|1,499
|245
|14.05%
|Manuel Torres
|1,744
|1,499
|245
|14.05%
|Jonathan Byrd
|730
|628
|102
|13.97%
|Clement Guichard
|1,744
|1,501
|243
|13.93%
|Robert Dinwiddie
|1,554
|1,338
|216
|13.90%
|Jason Norris
|1,744
|1,502
|242
|13.88%
|Frithjof A. Rasmussen (a)
|1,744
|1,505
|239
|13.70%
|Stewart Hagestad (a)
|1,744
|1,508
|236
|13.53%
|Vikrant Chopra
|1,671
|1,446
|225
|13.46%
|Rasmus Broholt Lind
|1,744
|1,512
|232
|13.30%
|Derek Oland
|1,744
|1,513
|231
|13.25%
|Daan Huizing
|495
|430
|65
|13.13%
|Hennie Otto
|724
|629
|95
|13.12%
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|199
|173
|26
|13.07%
|Scott Jamieson
|337
|293
|44
|13.06%
|Taiko Nishiyama
|768
|668
|100
|13.02%
|Robin Dawson
|1,744
|1,518
|226
|12.96%
|Chan Choi
|1,744
|1,518
|226
|12.96%
|Yusuke Sakamoto
|868
|756
|112
|12.90%
|John VanDerLaan
|706
|616
|90
|12.75%
|Hannes Hilburger
|1,744
|1,523
|221
|12.67%
|Waris Manthorn
|1,738
|1,518
|220
|12.66%
|Madalitso Muthiya
|1,013
|886
|127
|12.54%
|Brett Rankin
|1,023
|895
|128
|12.51%
|Ashley Mansell
|1,744
|1,526
|218
|12.50%
|Lucas Glover
|120
|105
|15
|12.50%
|Fan Shiyu
|1,744
|1,530
|214
|12.27%
|Trystan Perkins
|1,744
|1,531
|213
|12.21%
|Matthieu Caron
|1,744
|1,534
|210
|12.04%
|Nadaraja Thangaraja
|1,663
|1,464
|199
|11.97%
|Luke Joy
|1,744
|1,536
|208
|11.93%
|Jesper Hagborg Asp
|1,027
|905
|122
|11.88%
|Chesson Hadley
|320
|282
|38
|11.88%
|Newport Laparojkit
|1,744
|1,537
|207
|11.87%
|Sirapob Yapala
|1,744
|1,537
|207
|11.87%
|Davide Buchi
|1,744
|1,537
|207
|11.87%
|Carlo Casalegno
|1,744
|1,537
|207
|11.87%
|Maverick McNealy
|69
|61
|8
|11.59%
|Nicholas Lindheim
|859
|760
|99
|11.53%
|Andrea Romano
|1,744
|1,544
|200
|11.47%
|Alexandre Petit
|1,488
|1,318
|170
|11.42%
|Joe Long
|1,173
|1,040
|133
|11.34%
|Adam Wallin (a)
|1,744
|1,547
|197
|11.30%
|Edoardo Molinari
|286
|254
|32
|11.19%
|Vanchai Luangnitikul
|1,744
|1,551
|193
|11.07%
|Joe Brooks
|894
|797
|97
|10.85%
|Trevor Sluman
|1,744
|1,555
|189
|10.84%
|Matt Gilchrest
|1,744
|1,555
|189
|10.84%
|Ilari Saulo
|1,744
|1,557
|187
|10.72%
|Jaco Ahlers
|280
|250
|30
|10.71%
|Lars Buijs
|1,744
|1,560
|184
|10.55%
|Matty Lamb
|1,744
|1,560
|184
|10.55%
|Nathan Barbieri
|950
|850
|100
|10.53%
|Corey Conners
|38
|34
|4
|10.53%
|Taylor Funk
|1,744
|1,562
|182
|10.44%
|K. Jaekyung Park
|1,744
|1,564
|180
|10.32%
|Cameron Percy
|388
|348
|40
|10.31%
|Kohei Tsuda (a)
|1,744
|1,565
|179
|10.26%
|Mikumu Horikawa
|147
|132
|15
|10.20%
|Cameron Davis
|79
|71
|8
|10.13%
|Sean Towndrow
|1,744
|1,568
|176
|10.09%
|Kittiporn Javanapong
|1,744
|1,568
|176
|10.09%
|Daniel J Loypur
|1,744
|1,570
|174
|9.98%
|Andrew Evans
|774
|697
|77
|9.95%
|Hoyoung Choi
|1,744
|1,574
|170
|9.75%
|Eric Lilleboe
|1,744
|1,574
|170
|9.75%
|Josh Hilleard
|873
|788
|85
|9.74%
|Matthew Baldwin
|566
|511
|55
|9.72%
|Joel Girrbach
|937
|847
|90
|9.61%
|Joey Garber
|648
|586
|62
|9.57%
|Victor Veyret
|1,030
|932
|98
|9.51%
|Sanghun Shin
|491
|445
|46
|9.37%
|Rintaro Nakano (a)
|1,744
|1,581
|163
|9.35%
|Ryan Cairns
|1,744
|1,581
|163
|9.35%
|Estiaan Conradie
|801
|727
|74
|9.24%
|Jack Singh Brar
|1,128
|1,024
|104
|9.22%
|Sentanio Minnie
|1,744
|1,585
|159
|9.12%
|Timothy Kelly
|1,236
|1,124
|112
|9.06%
|Nordin Van Tilburg
|1,744
|1,587
|157
|9.00%
|Gregor Main
|1,744
|1,587
|157
|9.00%
|Jason Day
|123
|112
|11
|8.94%
|Sean O'Hair
|462
|421
|41
|8.87%
|Soonsang Hong
|1,443
|1,315
|128
|8.87%
|Jacquin Hess
|1,744
|1,590
|154
|8.83%
|Kammalas Namuangruk
|1,341
|1,223
|118
|8.80%
|Thomas Detry
|91
|83
|8
|8.79%
|Justin Walters
|376
|343
|33
|8.78%
|Ryo Katsumata
|796
|727
|69
|8.67%
|Martin Trainer
|554
|506
|48
|8.66%
|Stuart Mclaren
|1,744
|1,593
|151
|8.66%
|Cole Madey
|1,744
|1,593
|151
|8.66%
|Shugo Imahira
|139
|127
|12
|8.63%
|Bill Haas
|637
|583
|54
|8.48%
|Wooyoung Cho (a)
|1,744
|1,599
|145
|8.31%
|Jakob Hansson
|1,744
|1,599
|145
|8.31%
|Benjamin Hallam
|1,744
|1,599
|145
|8.31%
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|255
|234
|21
|8.24%
|Hyunwoo Ryu
|670
|615
|55
|8.21%
|Gregory Havret
|1,507
|1,384
|123
|8.16%
|Kyle Barker
|988
|908
|80
|8.10%
|Ugo Coussaud
|497
|457
|40
|8.05%
|Ervin Chang
|1,744
|1,606
|138
|7.91%
|Andy Spencer
|1,744
|1,608
|136
|7.80%
|John Pak
|1,437
|1,325
|112
|7.79%
|Maximilian Lechner
|1,744
|1,610
|134
|7.68%
|Natipong Srithong
|720
|665
|55
|7.64%
|Simon Du Plooy (a)
|1,744
|1,611
|133
|7.63%
|Emiliano Grillo
|92
|85
|7
|7.61%
|Jesper Olsson
|1,744
|1,614
|130
|7.45%
|Peradol Panyathanasedh
|1,647
|1,526
|121
|7.35%
|Laird Shepherd
|1,744
|1,616
|128
|7.34%
|Christopher Crawford
|1,744
|1,619
|125
|7.17%
|Yusaku Hosono
|1,744
|1,619
|125
|7.17%
|Joseph Winslow
|1,153
|1,072
|81
|7.03%
|Brad Brunner
|1,477
|1,374
|103
|6.97%
|Kyle Michel
|1,744
|1,623
|121
|6.94%
|Harry Hall
|261
|243
|18
|6.90%
|Ranjit Singh
|1,364
|1,270
|94
|6.89%
|Enrique Marin Santander
|1,744
|1,626
|118
|6.77%
|Sandy Scott
|1,744
|1,626
|118
|6.77%
|Troy Merritt
|105
|98
|7
|6.67%
|Sangyeop Lee
|1,744
|1,628
|116
|6.65%
|Hakhyung Kim
|1,744
|1,628
|116
|6.65%
|Brian Ohr
|1,744
|1,630
|114
|6.54%
|Tomoyo Ikemura
|231
|216
|15
|6.49%
|Cao Yi
|1,744
|1,633
|111
|6.36%
|Chris Kirk
|95
|89
|6
|6.32%
|Rob Oppenheim
|582
|546
|36
|6.19%
|Kevin Esteve
|1,744
|1,638
|106
|6.08%
|Anthony Paolucci
|1,744
|1,638
|106
|6.08%
|Sungkug Park
|587
|552
|35
|5.96%
|Shota Konishi
|1,744
|1,642
|102
|5.85%
|Shawn Stefani
|1,200
|1,132
|68
|5.67%
|Ben Hutchinson
|1,215
|1,147
|68
|5.60%
|Andrew Dorn
|1,744
|1,647
|97
|5.56%
|Maximilian Kieffer
|236
|223
|13
|5.51%
|John Hill
|1,744
|1,648
|96
|5.50%
|Seungtaek Lee
|1,744
|1,648
|96
|5.50%
|Clement Berardo
|822
|777
|45
|5.47%
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|248
|235
|13
|5.24%
|Jared Du Toit
|1,744
|1,655
|89
|5.10%
|Patrick Cover
|1,514
|1,438
|76
|5.02%
|Taiga Iwata
|1,744
|1,657
|87
|4.99%
|Seungmin Kim
|1,744
|1,658
|86
|4.93%
|Noah Steele
|1,744
|1,660
|84
|4.82%
|Armando Favela
|1,744
|1,660
|84
|4.82%
|Adam Andersson
|1,744
|1,660
|84
|4.82%
|Matti Schmid
|253
|241
|12
|4.74%
|Ayoub Lguirati
|1,744
|1,663
|81
|4.64%
|Arjun Sharma
|1,744
|1,666
|78
|4.47%
|Alessandro Tadini
|1,221
|1,167
|54
|4.42%
|Varun Parikh
|1,744
|1,667
|77
|4.42%
|Ben Ferguson
|1,744
|1,667
|77
|4.42%
|Taylor Carter
|1,328
|1,270
|58
|4.37%
|Keith Horne
|778
|746
|32
|4.11%
|Koki Ishihara
|1,744
|1,673
|71
|4.07%
|Karan Pratap Singh
|1,744
|1,675
|69
|3.96%
|Syotaro Tanaka
|1,744
|1,675
|69
|3.96%
|Luke Toomey
|1,744
|1,675
|69
|3.96%
|Yuto Katsumata
|1,248
|1,199
|49
|3.93%
|Satoshi Kodaira
|307
|295
|12
|3.91%
|Kevin Chappell
|687
|661
|26
|3.78%
|Joonhyeong Jeon
|1,744
|1,678
|66
|3.78%
|Lincoln Tighe
|1,744
|1,679
|65
|3.73%
|Kshitij Naveed Kaul
|713
|687
|26
|3.65%
|Max Albertus
|1,282
|1,236
|46
|3.59%
|Jamie Hook
|1,744
|1,682
|62
|3.56%
|Sam Horsfield
|115
|111
|4
|3.48%
|Reinhardt Blaauw
|1,441
|1,391
|50
|3.47%
|Emilio Gonzalez
|1,744
|1,684
|60
|3.44%
|Albin Choi
|1,478
|1,428
|50
|3.38%
|Daijiro Izumida
|503
|486
|17
|3.38%
|Matthew Southgate
|363
|351
|12
|3.31%
|Tyler Strafaci
|1,424
|1,377
|47
|3.30%
|R Mari Muthu
|1,592
|1,542
|50
|3.14%
|Erik Compton
|988
|957
|31
|3.14%
|Akira Endo
|1,744
|1,690
|54
|3.10%
|Dalan Refioglu
|1,744
|1,690
|54
|3.10%
|Ian Snyman
|461
|447
|14
|3.04%
|Yoshikazu Haku
|974
|946
|28
|2.87%
|Sungjoon Park
|1,744
|1,694
|50
|2.87%
|Andre Lautee
|1,744
|1,694
|50
|2.87%
|Richard Joubert
|1,438
|1,397
|41
|2.85%
|OJ Farrell
|1,057
|1,028
|29
|2.74%
|Seungbo Jang
|1,575
|1,534
|41
|2.60%
|Matthew Spacey
|1,691
|1,648
|43
|2.54%
|Luke Donald
|553
|539
|14
|2.53%
|Paul Peterson
|476
|465
|11
|2.31%
|Ryan Armour
|305
|298
|7
|2.30%
|Joel Dahmen
|90
|88
|2
|2.22%
|Charlie Lindh
|737
|721
|16
|2.17%
|Yuto Soeda
|930
|910
|20
|2.15%
|Oliver Goss
|1,534
|1,502
|32
|2.09%
|Yuta Kawakami
|1,744
|1,708
|36
|2.06%
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|482
|473
|9
|1.87%
|Hayden Springer
|1,147
|1,126
|21
|1.83%
|John Axelsen
|564
|554
|10
|1.77%
|Grayson Murray
|641
|630
|11
|1.72%
|Guntaek Koh
|723
|711
|12
|1.66%
|Suttinon Panyo
|1,744
|1,716
|28
|1.61%
|Paul San
|1,744
|1,716
|28
|1.61%
|Austin Smotherman
|330
|325
|5
|1.52%
|Seung Jongheon Park
|1,478
|1,456
|22
|1.49%
|Byungjun Kim
|1,744
|1,720
|24
|1.38%
|Joey Savoie
|960
|947
|13
|1.35%
|Marcel Schneider
|170
|168
|2
|1.18%
|Takuya Higa
|1,241
|1,227
|14
|1.13%
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|1,146
|1,136
|10
|0.87%
|T. Pachuayaprakong
|1,744
|1,729
|15
|0.86%
|Zachary Bauchou
|1,744
|1,729
|15
|0.86%
|Takashi Iwamoto
|1,744
|1,729
|15
|0.86%
|Lu Wei-chih
|1,744
|1,732
|12
|0.69%
|Lukas Lipold
|1,299
|1,292
|7
|0.54%
|Jack Munro
|1,744
|1,735
|9
|0.52%
|Lars Van Meijel
|601
|598
|3
|0.50%
|Mikael Lundberg
|912
|908
|4
|0.44%
|Kevin Phelan
|1,744
|1,737
|7
|0.40%
|Fredrik Gustavsson
|1,383
|1,380
|3
|0.22%
|Aman Gupta
|1,744
|1,741
|3
|0.17%
|Matt Killen
|1,689
|1,687
|2
|0.12%
|Stefano Mazzoli
|732
|732
|0
|0.00%
|Taylor Moore
|121
|121
|0
|0.00%
|Jordan Spieth
|14
|14
|0
|0.00%
|Xander Schauffele
|6
|6
|0
|0.00%
|Patrick Cantlay
|4
|4
|0
|0.00%
|Thomas Thurloway
|1,404
|1,405
|-1
|-0.07%
|John Murphy
|469
|470
|-1
|-0.21%
|David Carey
|886
|889
|-3
|-0.34%
|Masashi Hidaka
|1,412
|1,418
|-6
|-0.42%
|Kosuke Sunagawa
|1,724
|1,732
|-8
|-0.46%
|Daiki Imano
|872
|877
|-5
|-0.57%
|Kyle De Beer (a)
|1,744
|1,757
|-13
|-0.75%
|Geoff Ogilvy
|1,744
|1,759
|-15
|-0.86%
|Scott Fernandez
|797
|804
|-7
|-0.88%
|Oliver Gillberg
|1,341
|1,353
|-12
|-0.89%
|Charlie Hillier
|1,744
|1,763
|-19
|-1.09%
|Victor H Sidal Svendsen
|1,744
|1,763
|-19
|-1.09%
|Jonas Blixt
|1,209
|1,224
|-15
|-1.24%
|Yoseop Seo
|300
|304
|-4
|-1.33%
|Danny Ochoa
|1,744
|1,768
|-24
|-1.38%
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|138
|140
|-2
|-1.45%
|Finn Fleer
|1,089
|1,105
|-16
|-1.47%
|Kaito Sato (a)
|1,744
|1,773
|-29
|-1.66%
|Woohyun Kim
|1,527
|1,553
|-26
|-1.70%
|Gunn Charoenkul
|507
|516
|-9
|-1.78%
|Sengyong Kim
|1,744
|1,775
|-31
|-1.78%
|Floris De Haas
|1,744
|1,775
|-31
|-1.78%
|Alexandre Rocha
|955
|972
|-17
|-1.78%
|Lorenzo Filipo Scalise
|560
|570
|-10
|-1.79%
|James Marchesani
|1,185
|1,208
|-23
|-1.94%
|Daisuke Uemori
|1,744
|1,781
|-37
|-2.12%
|Thongchai Jaidee
|1,441
|1,472
|-31
|-2.15%
|Wang Wei Hsuan
|1,656
|1,694
|-38
|-2.29%
|Taeyoung Kang
|1,295
|1,325
|-30
|-2.32%
|Frederik Kjettrup (a)
|1,744
|1,786
|-42
|-2.41%
|Rhys West
|1,724
|1,766
|-42
|-2.44%
|Bryce Easton
|431
|442
|-11
|-2.55%
|Berry Henson
|603
|619
|-16
|-2.65%
|Fabian Gomez
|596
|612
|-16
|-2.68%
|Richard McEvoy
|818
|840
|-22
|-2.69%
|Turk Pettit
|678
|697
|-19
|-2.80%
|Wilson Furr
|1,744
|1,793
|-49
|-2.81%
|Jordan Duminy
|1,744
|1,794
|-50
|-2.87%
|Max McGreevy
|266
|274
|-8
|-3.01%
|Matthew Negri
|1,744
|1,798
|-54
|-3.10%
|Ben Stow
|900
|928
|-28
|-3.11%
|Kyongjun Moon
|385
|397
|-12
|-3.12%
|Corey Pereira
|1,114
|1,149
|-35
|-3.14%
|Nikhil Rama
|1,204
|1,242
|-38
|-3.16%
|Taihei Sato
|655
|676
|-21
|-3.21%
|Zack Sucher
|1,154
|1,191
|-37
|-3.21%
|Nicolo Galletti
|1,296
|1,338
|-42
|-3.24%
|Daisuke Kataoka
|1,666
|1,720
|-54
|-3.24%
|Ricardo Celia
|1,583
|1,635
|-52
|-3.28%
|Alexandre Liu
|1,744
|1,803
|-59
|-3.38%
|Clay Feagler
|851
|880
|-29
|-3.41%
|Yoonho Bae
|1,744
|1,804
|-60
|-3.44%
|Taichiro Ideriha (a)
|1,744
|1,804
|-60
|-3.44%
|Suttijet Kooratanapisan
|1,641
|1,698
|-57
|-3.47%
|Ricardo Santos
|787
|815
|-28
|-3.56%
|Julian Etulain
|1,003
|1,040
|-37
|-3.69%
|Greg Dalziel
|1,328
|1,377
|-49
|-3.69%
|Jigen Serizawa
|1,744
|1,809
|-65
|-3.73%
|Sho Nagasawa (1994)
|1,180
|1,224
|-44
|-3.73%
|Chen Guxin
|442
|459
|-17
|-3.85%
|Martin Couvra (a)
|1,744
|1,813
|-69
|-3.96%
|Daniel Hudson
|1,744
|1,813
|-69
|-3.96%
|Nick Watson
|1,744
|1,820
|-76
|-4.36%
|Takahiro Yamamoto
|1,744
|1,820
|-76
|-4.36%
|He Shaocai
|1,256
|1,312
|-56
|-4.46%
|Doyeob Mun
|488
|510
|-22
|-4.51%
|Tommy Gainey
|685
|716
|-31
|-4.53%
|Philip Bootsma
|1,221
|1,277
|-56
|-4.59%
|Kartik Sharma
|978
|1,024
|-46
|-4.70%
|A.J. Crouch
|935
|979
|-44
|-4.71%
|Dominik Pietzsch
|1,538
|1,611
|-73
|-4.75%
|Jooyeob Baek
|1,744
|1,827
|-83
|-4.76%
|Chase Hanna
|271
|284
|-13
|-4.80%
|Jorge Campillo
|241
|253
|-12
|-4.98%
|Carlos Pigem
|1,289
|1,354
|-65
|-5.04%
|Seongje Park
|1,744
|1,834
|-90
|-5.16%
|James Clancy Waugh
|1,744
|1,836
|-92
|-5.28%
|Skyler Finnell
|1,744
|1,837
|-93
|-5.33%
|Scott Gutschewski
|579
|610
|-31
|-5.35%
|Andres Gallegos
|1,111
|1,172
|-61
|-5.49%
|Doohwan Bang
|1,131
|1,194
|-63
|-5.57%
|Giwhan Kim
|1,292
|1,365
|-73
|-5.65%
|Matias Simasky
|1,744
|1,843
|-99
|-5.68%
|Kwanchai Tannin
|1,232
|1,302
|-70
|-5.68%
|Tomohiro Umeyama
|1,262
|1,334
|-72
|-5.71%
|Kazumasa Matsuda
|1,407
|1,488
|-81
|-5.76%
|Matt Jones
|104
|110
|-6
|-5.77%
|Junhong Park
|1,744
|1,845
|-101
|-5.79%
|David Oh
|1,744
|1,845
|-101
|-5.79%
|Daniel Hillier
|258
|273
|-15
|-5.81%
|Jean Hugo
|751
|795
|-44
|-5.86%
|Alex Edge
|1,744
|1,848
|-104
|-5.96%
|Christian Braeunig
|1,323
|1,402
|-79
|-5.97%
|Joakim Lagergren
|234
|248
|-14
|-5.98%
|Masatsugu Morofuji
|1,744
|1,850
|-106
|-6.08%
|Thomas Aiken
|1,015
|1,078
|-63
|-6.21%
|Mitchell Schow
|1,744
|1,853
|-109
|-6.25%
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|96
|102
|-6
|-6.25%
|Clinton Grobler
|1,721
|1,830
|-109
|-6.33%
|Ben Crane
|1,705
|1,813
|-108
|-6.33%
|Wil Besseling
|282
|300
|-18
|-6.38%
|Trevor Fisher Jr.
|530
|564
|-34
|-6.42%
|Noriyuki Kurogi
|1,744
|1,856
|-112
|-6.42%
|Viktor Hagborg Asp
|1,744
|1,858
|-114
|-6.54%
|Briggs Duce
|1,744
|1,859
|-115
|-6.59%
|Luis Gagne
|1,744
|1,861
|-117
|-6.71%
|J. Goth-Rasmussen
|1,538
|1,642
|-104
|-6.76%
|Jaehyun Chung
|1,744
|1,862
|-118
|-6.77%
|Keigo Kaneoka
|1,744
|1,862
|-118
|-6.77%
|Jaehoon Choi
|1,744
|1,862
|-118
|-6.77%
|C. Baramithana Seth
|1,744
|1,862
|-118
|-6.77%
|Conner Godsey
|580
|620
|-40
|-6.90%
|Tyler Duncan
|372
|398
|-26
|-6.99%
|Oscar Zetterwall
|1,744
|1,866
|-122
|-7.00%
|Travis Trace
|925
|991
|-66
|-7.14%
|Kenya Nakayama
|1,744
|1,870
|-126
|-7.22%
|Gregory Mckay
|943
|1,012
|-69
|-7.32%
|Brandon Crick
|874
|938
|-64
|-7.32%
|John Greco
|1,744
|1,874
|-130
|-7.45%
|Joshua Grenville-Wood
|1,064
|1,144
|-80
|-7.52%
|Josh Younger
|1,002
|1,079
|-77
|-7.68%
|Rick Lamb
|937
|1,010
|-73
|-7.79%
|Veer Ahlawat
|445
|480
|-35
|-7.87%
|Amrit Lal Lubana
|1,744
|1,882
|-138
|-7.91%
|Liu Yen-hung
|1,744
|1,882
|-138
|-7.91%
|Heungchol Joo
|769
|830
|-61
|-7.93%
|Kangho Cha
|1,258
|1,358
|-100
|-7.95%
|Udorn Duangdecha
|1,744
|1,884
|-140
|-8.03%
|Benjamin Shipp
|1,744
|1,884
|-140
|-8.03%
|Ataru Tokumoto
|1,744
|1,884
|-140
|-8.03%
|Ronan Mullarney
|1,744
|1,884
|-140
|-8.03%
|Patrick Flavin
|614
|664
|-50
|-8.14%
|Joshua Lee
|1,459
|1,578
|-119
|-8.16%
|Jonathan Agren
|907
|981
|-74
|-8.16%
|Gudmundur Kristjansson
|704
|762
|-58
|-8.24%
|Henrik Stenson
|182
|197
|-15
|-8.24%
|Viraj Madappa
|569
|616
|-47
|-8.26%
|Siyanda Mwandla
|1,744
|1,889
|-145
|-8.31%
|Alex Scott
|1,744
|1,889
|-145
|-8.31%
|Keenan Davidse
|606
|657
|-51
|-8.42%
|Yuki Takeuchi
|1,228
|1,333
|-105
|-8.55%
|Pawin Ingkhapradit
|1,107
|1,202
|-95
|-8.58%
|Wallie Coetsee
|1,744
|1,894
|-150
|-8.60%
|Alfie Plant
|406
|441
|-35
|-8.62%
|Alvaro Quiros
|627
|682
|-55
|-8.77%
|Trevor Simsby
|781
|851
|-70
|-8.96%
|Shingo Katayama
|379
|413
|-34
|-8.97%
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|411
|448
|-37
|-9.00%
|Abdul Hadi
|1,744
|1,902
|-158
|-9.06%
|James Walker
|1,744
|1,902
|-158
|-9.06%
|Yeunsub Kim
|1,084
|1,183
|-99
|-9.13%
|Kohei Kinoshita
|1,744
|1,905
|-161
|-9.23%
|Max Sekulic
|1,744
|1,905
|-161
|-9.23%
|Warun Ieamgaew
|1,580
|1,727
|-147
|-9.30%
|Rupert Kaminski
|551
|603
|-52
|-9.44%
|Ravi Kumar
|1,744
|1,910
|-166
|-9.52%
|Gregory Bourdy
|1,744
|1,911
|-167
|-9.58%
|Adam Chapman
|1,744
|1,911
|-167
|-9.58%
|Jeremy Wendelken
|1,744
|1,911
|-167
|-9.58%
|John Ross Galbraith
|1,738
|1,905
|-167
|-9.61%
|Leandro Marelli
|1,137
|1,249
|-112
|-9.85%
|Chargng-Tai Sudsom
|978
|1,075
|-97
|-9.92%
|Harendra Gupta
|978
|1,076
|-98
|-10.02%
|Ricky Barnes
|1,497
|1,648
|-151
|-10.09%
|Galven K Green
|1,744
|1,920
|-176
|-10.09%
|Perry Cohen
|1,744
|1,920
|-176
|-10.09%
|Andrew Martin
|740
|816
|-76
|-10.27%
|Cory Crawford
|1,036
|1,143
|-107
|-10.33%
|Masamichi Ito
|1,732
|1,911
|-179
|-10.33%
|Jordan Wrisdale
|1,018
|1,125
|-107
|-10.51%
|Nicolai Tinning
|485
|536
|-51
|-10.52%
|Yeh Yu-Chen
|1,669
|1,845
|-176
|-10.55%
|Alfred Eriksson
|1,744
|1,928
|-184
|-10.55%
|Pol Kemmarat
|1,744
|1,928
|-184
|-10.55%
|Andrew Alligood
|1,267
|1,402
|-135
|-10.66%
|Wonjoon Lee
|623
|690
|-67
|-10.75%
|Shintaro Kobayashi
|481
|533
|-52
|-10.81%
|Jazz Janewattananond
|221
|245
|-24
|-10.86%
|Michael Tran
|1,744
|1,935
|-191
|-10.95%
|Ma Chengyao
|1,744
|1,935
|-191
|-10.95%
|David Howell
|1,217
|1,352
|-135
|-11.09%
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|1,116
|1,240
|-124
|-11.11%
|Ernie Els
|1,547
|1,719
|-172
|-11.12%
|Ignacio Marino
|1,744
|1,940
|-196
|-11.24%
|Takuyoshi Handa
|1,744
|1,940
|-196
|-11.24%
|Richard T, Lee
|338
|376
|-38
|-11.24%
|Sanghyun Park
|203
|226
|-23
|-11.33%
|Kenta Endo
|1,077
|1,200
|-123
|-11.42%
|Haraldur Magnus
|594
|662
|-68
|-11.45%
|Nacho Elvira
|314
|350
|-36
|-11.46%
|Kodai Ichihara
|632
|705
|-73
|-11.55%
|Adam Schenk
|154
|172
|-18
|-11.69%
|George Bloor
|1,744
|1,948
|-204
|-11.70%
|Ben Silverman
|907
|1,015
|-108
|-11.91%
|Callum Farr
|1,744
|1,953
|-209
|-11.98%
|Conor O'Rourke
|1,744
|1,953
|-209
|-11.98%
|Chris Crisologo
|1,744
|1,953
|-209
|-11.98%
|Magnus A Carlsson
|1,594
|1,786
|-192
|-12.05%
|Sam Locke
|1,284
|1,440
|-156
|-12.15%
|Matias Sanchez
|1,744
|1,956
|-212
|-12.16%
|Rikuya Hoshino
|97
|109
|-12
|-12.37%
|Simon Hawkes
|1,744
|1,960
|-216
|-12.39%
|Julius Kreutzer
|1,744
|1,960
|-216
|-12.39%
|Filip Lundell
|1,744
|1,960
|-216
|-12.39%
|Dongmin Kim
|739
|831
|-92
|-12.45%
|Ryan Evans
|1,554
|1,749
|-195
|-12.55%
|Fabian Sunden
|1,744
|1,964
|-220
|-12.61%
|Sam Ryder
|237
|267
|-30
|-12.66%
|Takashi Hirukawa
|1,549
|1,747
|-198
|-12.78%
|Jake Hapgood
|1,744
|1,967
|-223
|-12.79%
|Wang Wei Hsiang
|1,744
|1,967
|-223
|-12.79%
|Malte Lindell (a)
|1,744
|1,967
|-223
|-12.79%
|William Wistrand (a)
|1,744
|1,967
|-223
|-12.79%
|Gregory Foo
|1,744
|1,967
|-223
|-12.79%
|Dengshan Koh
|1,744
|1,967
|-223
|-12.79%
|Shinichi Fujii
|1,744
|1,967
|-223
|-12.79%
|Itsuki Kurokawa
|1,744
|1,967
|-223
|-12.79%
|Niklas Regner
|563
|635
|-72
|-12.79%
|Sam Broadhurst
|1,068
|1,205
|-137
|-12.83%
|Amardeep Malik
|1,005
|1,134
|-129
|-12.84%
|Miguel Tabuena
|1,366
|1,542
|-176
|-12.88%
|Shotaro Wada
|1,060
|1,197
|-137
|-12.92%
|Harry Konig
|1,626
|1,837
|-211
|-12.98%
|Amir Nazrin
|1,663
|1,879
|-216
|-12.99%
|Pelle Edberg
|1,228
|1,389
|-161
|-13.11%
|David Lipsky
|183
|207
|-24
|-13.11%
|Felix Palson
|1,610
|1,825
|-215
|-13.35%
|Mats Heien
|1,744
|1,977
|-233
|-13.36%
|Kit Bittle
|1,744
|1,978
|-234
|-13.42%
|Woongteak Jung
|1,744
|1,978
|-234
|-13.42%
|Jake Hughes
|1,744
|1,978
|-234
|-13.42%
|Lawren Rowe
|1,744
|1,978
|-234
|-13.42%
|Ollie Charles Osborne
|1,744
|1,978
|-234
|-13.42%
|James Frazer
|1,744
|1,978
|-234
|-13.42%
|Sushi Ishigaki
|1,540
|1,747
|-207
|-13.44%
|Darius Van Driel
|318
|361
|-43
|-13.52%
|Greg Chalmers
|1,109
|1,259
|-150
|-13.53%
|Michael Gellerman
|709
|806
|-97
|-13.68%
|Tyler Duncan (a)
|1,744
|1,988
|-244
|-13.99%
|Jaejin Lee
|1,744
|1,988
|-244
|-13.99%
|Pawan Kumar
|1,744
|1,988
|-244
|-13.99%
|Kevin Caesario Akbar
|1,744
|1,988
|-244
|-13.99%
|Louis Albertse
|397
|453
|-56
|-14.11%
|Bradley Diggeden
|1,024
|1,169
|-145
|-14.16%
|Min Woo Lee
|49
|56
|-7
|-14.29%
|Justin Thomas
|7
|8
|-1
|-14.29%
|Arjun Atwal
|1,586
|1,813
|-227
|-14.31%
|Shinichi Mizuno
|1,744
|2,000
|-256
|-14.68%
|Stefan Idstam
|1,744
|2,000
|-256
|-14.68%
|Thepbadin Amaranan
|1,744
|2,000
|-256
|-14.68%
|Brice Garnett
|310
|356
|-46
|-14.84%
|Yuan Tian
|1,225
|1,408
|-183
|-14.94%
|Max Orrin
|1,744
|2,005
|-261
|-14.97%
|Jairaj Singh Sandhu
|1,744
|2,005
|-261
|-14.97%
|James Leow Kwang Aik (a)
|1,744
|2,005
|-261
|-14.97%
|Deyen Lawson
|744
|856
|-112
|-15.05%
|Edgar Catherine
|876
|1,008
|-132
|-15.07%
|Jack Harrison
|1,650
|1,902
|-252
|-15.27%
|Syed Saqib Ahmed
|1,221
|1,408
|-187
|-15.32%
|Harshjeet Singh Sethie
|1,744
|2,012
|-268
|-15.37%
|Jacob Oakley
|1,744
|2,012
|-268
|-15.37%
|Bryce Emory
|1,744
|2,012
|-268
|-15.37%
|Harry Ellis
|865
|998
|-133
|-15.38%
|Mathieu Decottignies Lafon
|531
|614
|-83
|-15.63%
|Hyowon Park
|1,744
|2,017
|-273
|-15.65%
|Sattaya Supupramai
|1,697
|1,964
|-267
|-15.73%
|Nick Taylor
|222
|257
|-35
|-15.77%
|Divan Van Den Heever
|1,744
|2,020
|-276
|-15.83%
|Masashi Nakamura
|1,744
|2,020
|-276
|-15.83%
|Samarth Dwivedi
|1,744
|2,020
|-276
|-15.83%
|Thomas Plumb
|1,744
|2,020
|-276
|-15.83%
|Ryan Cornfield
|1,744
|2,020
|-276
|-15.83%
|Karandeep Kochhar
|517
|600
|-83
|-16.05%
|Nattawat Suvajanakorn
|1,744
|2,025
|-281
|-16.11%
|Mohd Azhar
|1,744
|2,025
|-281
|-16.11%
|Flavio Michetti (a)
|1,744
|2,025
|-281
|-16.11%
|Callum Mowat
|1,744
|2,025
|-281
|-16.11%
|Blayne Barber
|756
|878
|-122
|-16.14%
|Lukas Nemecz
|272
|316
|-44
|-16.18%
|Shotaro Onuki
|1,744
|2,029
|-285
|-16.34%
|Shun Murayama
|1,744
|2,029
|-285
|-16.34%
|Espen Kofstad
|318
|370
|-52
|-16.35%
|Andre De Decker
|1,708
|1,988
|-280
|-16.39%
|CJ du Plessis
|506
|589
|-83
|-16.40%
|Ryunosuke Furukawa (a)
|1,744
|2,031
|-287
|-16.46%
|Sam Gillis
|1,744
|2,031
|-287
|-16.46%
|Mark Young
|1,744
|2,031
|-287
|-16.46%
|David Langley
|954
|1,111
|-157
|-16.46%
|Jbe Kruger
|452
|527
|-75
|-16.59%
|Jyoti Randhawa
|1,591
|1,856
|-265
|-16.66%
|Hideki Matsuyama
|18
|21
|-3
|-16.67%
|Naoto Takayanagi
|863
|1,007
|-144
|-16.69%
|Hiroshi Iwata
|167
|195
|-28
|-16.77%
|Carter Jenkins
|960
|1,121
|-161
|-16.77%
|Yuki Mori(July1990)
|1,744
|2,037
|-293
|-16.80%
|Carlos Bustos
|1,744
|2,037
|-293
|-16.80%
|Akio Sadakata
|555
|649
|-94
|-16.94%
|Kouki Tomimoto
|1,744
|2,040
|-296
|-16.97%
|Dongmin Ro
|1,744
|2,040
|-296
|-16.97%
|Doohyun Hwang
|1,744
|2,040
|-296
|-16.97%
|Ayoub Id Omar
|1,744
|2,040
|-296
|-16.97%
|Koki Shiomi
|1,504
|1,760
|-256
|-17.02%
|Shiv Kapur
|704
|824
|-120
|-17.05%
|Michael Hendry
|643
|753
|-110
|-17.11%
|Doug Ghim
|227
|266
|-39
|-17.18%
|Kevin Chun
|1,452
|1,702
|-250
|-17.22%
|Zack Taylor
|1,744
|2,046
|-302
|-17.32%
|Kamaiu Johnson
|1,744
|2,046
|-302
|-17.32%
|Conor White
|1,744
|2,046
|-302
|-17.32%
|Stuart Manley
|508
|596
|-88
|-17.32%
|Victor Dubuisson
|316
|371
|-55
|-17.41%
|Thomas Lilly
|1,744
|2,050
|-306
|-17.55%
|Go Yamamoto
|1,744
|2,050
|-306
|-17.55%
|Koichi Kitamura
|965
|1,135
|-170
|-17.62%
|Toru Nakajima
|1,401
|1,648
|-247
|-17.63%
|Brendan Steele
|102
|120
|-18
|-17.65%
|Donlaphatchai Niyomchon
|1,120
|1,318
|-198
|-17.68%
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|1,465
|1,724
|-259
|-17.68%
|Gaurav Pratap Singh
|1,744
|2,054
|-310
|-17.78%
|Gordan Brixi
|1,744
|2,054
|-310
|-17.78%
|Mackenzie Hughes
|39
|46
|-7
|-17.95%
|Isaiah Salinda
|1,337
|1,578
|-241
|-18.03%
|Nate Lashley
|294
|347
|-53
|-18.03%
|Jim Knous
|698
|824
|-126
|-18.05%
|Olly Huggins
|1,744
|2,059
|-315
|-18.06%
|Huang Chi
|1,744
|2,059
|-315
|-18.06%
|Jing Zeyu
|1,744
|2,059
|-315
|-18.06%
|Yustin Lee
|1,744
|2,059
|-315
|-18.06%
|Sangmoon Bae
|916
|1,082
|-166
|-18.12%
|Tyrrell Hatton
|22
|26
|-4
|-18.18%
|Sam Burns
|11
|13
|-2
|-18.18%
|Bradley Neil
|1,300
|1,537
|-237
|-18.23%
|Lindani Ndwandwe
|1,744
|2,064
|-320
|-18.35%
|Clayton Mansfield
|1,744
|2,064
|-320
|-18.35%
|Haruo Fujishima
|1,744
|2,064
|-320
|-18.35%
|Mohammad Sanju
|1,744
|2,064
|-320
|-18.35%
|Tong Yang
|1,744
|2,064
|-320
|-18.35%
|Gustavo Silva
|1,744
|2,064
|-320
|-18.35%
|Tatsuya Kodai
|802
|951
|-149
|-18.58%
|Robbie Busher
|1,732
|2,054
|-322
|-18.59%
|Chase Koepka
|1,211
|1,437
|-226
|-18.66%
|Jeunghun Wang
|835
|991
|-156
|-18.68%
|Keunho Lee
|1,276
|1,515
|-239
|-18.73%
|Jimmy Jones
|1,744
|2,071
|-327
|-18.75%
|Aldrich Potgieter (a)
|1,744
|2,071
|-327
|-18.75%
|Adam Keogh
|1,744
|2,071
|-327
|-18.75%
|Yuta Uetake
|327
|389
|-62
|-18.96%
|Blake Proverbs
|1,671
|1,988
|-317
|-18.97%
|Joseph Bramlett
|195
|232
|-37
|-18.97%
|Aron Bergsson
|1,744
|2,075
|-331
|-18.98%
|Daniel Gurtner
|1,744
|2,075
|-331
|-18.98%
|Kevin Rhoderick
|1,744
|2,075
|-331
|-18.98%
|Chanmin Jeon
|1,744
|2,075
|-331
|-18.98%
|Romain Guillon
|1,152
|1,371
|-219
|-19.01%
|Matteo Manassero
|389
|463
|-74
|-19.02%
|Felix Mory
|499
|594
|-95
|-19.04%
|Hannes Ronneblad
|813
|968
|-155
|-19.07%
|Henry Simpson
|1,133
|1,350
|-217
|-19.15%
|Yuki Inamori
|99
|118
|-19
|-19.19%
|Albin Tiden
|1,610
|1,920
|-310
|-19.25%
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|633
|755
|-122
|-19.27%
|Chad Ramey
|176
|210
|-34
|-19.32%
|Kieran Cantley
|1,642
|1,960
|-318
|-19.37%
|Heinrich Bruiners
|751
|897
|-146
|-19.44%
|Niclas Hellberg
|914
|1,092
|-178
|-19.47%
|Tobias Eden
|777
|929
|-152
|-19.56%
|Marco Florioli (a)
|1,744
|2,086
|-342
|-19.61%
|Yuki Kitagawa
|1,744
|2,086
|-342
|-19.61%
|David Tomi (a)
|1,744
|2,086
|-342
|-19.61%
|Yurav Premlall (a)
|1,292
|1,547
|-255
|-19.74%
|Wang Tsung-chieh
|1,744
|2,090
|-346
|-19.84%
|Andreas Tancred
|1,744
|2,090
|-346
|-19.84%
|Connor Fewkes (a)
|1,744
|2,090
|-346
|-19.84%
|Kheng-Hwai Khor
|1,744
|2,090
|-346
|-19.84%
|Philipp Mejow
|760
|911
|-151
|-19.87%
|Matias Honkala
|716
|859
|-143
|-19.97%
|Alex Chiarella
|871
|1,045
|-174
|-19.98%
|Christopher Wood
|735
|882
|-147
|-20.00%
|William Cannon
|1,183
|1,423
|-240
|-20.29%
|Taro Yamamoto
|1,744
|2,099
|-355
|-20.36%
|Takanori Kawa
|1,744
|2,099
|-355
|-20.36%
|Calle Strandberg
|1,744
|2,099
|-355
|-20.36%
|Gary Boyd
|1,744
|2,099
|-355
|-20.36%
|Erik Lindwall
|1,207
|1,457
|-250
|-20.71%
|Taiga Mishima
|1,744
|2,106
|-362
|-20.76%
|Hayden Buckley
|168
|203
|-35
|-20.83%
|Peter Lonard
|1,605
|1,940
|-335
|-20.87%
|Sunghyun Oh
|1,744
|2,109
|-365
|-20.93%
|Kiet Van Der Weele
|1,744
|2,109
|-365
|-20.93%
|Chris Hanson
|1,744
|2,109
|-365
|-20.93%
|Jordan Gumberg
|1,744
|2,109
|-365
|-20.93%
|Alan Wagner
|645
|780
|-135
|-20.93%
|Rickie Fowler
|85
|103
|-18
|-21.18%
|Ryuji Masaoka
|1,596
|1,935
|-339
|-21.24%
|Jovan Rebula
|861
|1,044
|-183
|-21.25%
|Mehdi El Fakouri (a)
|1,744
|2,115
|-371
|-21.27%
|Juan Carlos Serrano
|1,744
|2,115
|-371
|-21.27%
|Choo Tze-huang
|1,744
|2,115
|-371
|-21.27%
|Dongha Lee
|1,412
|1,713
|-301
|-21.32%
|Hosung Tora San Choi
|902
|1,095
|-193
|-21.40%
|David Bransdon
|1,391
|1,689
|-298
|-21.42%
|Keita Inoue
|1,744
|2,119
|-375
|-21.50%
|Chandler Eaton
|1,744
|2,119
|-375
|-21.50%
|Adrien Saddier
|446
|542
|-96
|-21.52%
|Richard Bland
|74
|90
|-16
|-21.62%
|Nicolai Nohr Madsen
|712
|866
|-154
|-21.63%
|Juan Salama
|1,744
|2,122
|-378
|-21.67%
|Nopparat Panichphol
|1,744
|2,122
|-378
|-21.67%
|Ikjae Jang
|1,744
|2,122
|-378
|-21.67%
|Wataru Ishikawa
|1,744
|2,122
|-378
|-21.67%
|Jun Kikuchi
|1,744
|2,122
|-378
|-21.67%
|Juuso Kahlos
|1,199
|1,461
|-262
|-21.85%
|Pukhraj Singh Gill
|1,744
|2,131
|-387
|-22.19%
|James Conran
|1,744
|2,131
|-387
|-22.19%
|Gabriel Morgan-Birke
|1,744
|2,131
|-387
|-22.19%
|Nattapong Putta
|1,744
|2,131
|-387
|-22.19%
|Tripp Kinney
|1,744
|2,131
|-387
|-22.19%
|Daniel Fox
|1,463
|1,790
|-327
|-22.35%
|James Kamte
|933
|1,142
|-209
|-22.40%
|Antoine Rozner
|116
|142
|-26
|-22.41%
|Yoshinori Fujimoto
|1,643
|2,012
|-369
|-22.46%
|Gustav Adell
|935
|1,145
|-210
|-22.46%
|Vincent Whaley
|267
|327
|-60
|-22.47%
|William Nygard
|1,011
|1,239
|-228
|-22.55%
|Greyson Sigg
|155
|190
|-35
|-22.58%
|Erik Jonasson
|1,744
|2,138
|-394
|-22.59%
|Sandeep Singh
|1,744
|2,138
|-394
|-22.59%
|Hiroshi Tai (a)
|1,744
|2,138
|-394
|-22.59%
|George Coetzee
|177
|217
|-40
|-22.60%
|Martin Rohwer
|493
|605
|-112
|-22.72%
|Sangpil Yoon
|817
|1,003
|-186
|-22.77%
|Pedro Figueiredo
|795
|976
|-181
|-22.77%
|Li Linqiang
|1,744
|2,142
|-398
|-22.82%
|Rory Smith
|1,744
|2,142
|-398
|-22.82%
|Roope Kakko
|830
|1,020
|-190
|-22.89%
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|292
|359
|-67
|-22.95%
|Jack Thompson
|565
|695
|-130
|-23.01%
|John Gough (a)
|1,744
|2,146
|-402
|-23.05%
|Tawan Phongphun
|1,744
|2,146
|-402
|-23.05%
|Tudpong Chutimaphorn
|1,744
|2,146
|-402
|-23.05%
|Luke Gannon
|1,744
|2,146
|-402
|-23.05%
|Arjun Puri
|1,744
|2,146
|-402
|-23.05%
|Ahmad Baig
|1,744
|2,146
|-402
|-23.05%
|Mitsuhiro Watanabe
|1,744
|2,146
|-402
|-23.05%
|Raphael Jacquelin
|1,411
|1,737
|-326
|-23.10%
|Mathis Pansart
|1,412
|1,739
|-327
|-23.16%
|Jeongmin Park
|1,052
|1,296
|-244
|-23.19%
|Jack South
|882
|1,087
|-205
|-23.24%
|Dominic Foos
|964
|1,189
|-225
|-23.34%
|Patrick Newcomb
|625
|771
|-146
|-23.36%
|Konosuke Nakazato
|679
|839
|-160
|-23.56%
|Aron Zemmer
|1,319
|1,630
|-311
|-23.58%
|Graeme McDowell
|326
|403
|-77
|-23.62%
|Yutaka Araki
|1,744
|2,157
|-413
|-23.68%
|Yubin Jang (a)
|1,744
|2,157
|-413
|-23.68%
|Linus Lang
|1,744
|2,157
|-413
|-23.68%
|Jean De Wouters
|1,744
|2,157
|-413
|-23.68%
|Daniel Hebenstreit
|1,744
|2,157
|-413
|-23.68%
|Jonathan Yates
|1,418
|1,755
|-337
|-23.77%
|Tatsunori Nukaga
|1,443
|1,786
|-343
|-23.77%
|Josh Hart
|1,308
|1,619
|-311
|-23.78%
|Luke Schniederjans
|937
|1,160
|-223
|-23.80%
|Kasidit Lepkurte
|1,714
|2,122
|-408
|-23.80%
|Pedro Oriol
|760
|941
|-181
|-23.82%
|Jack Gaunt
|1,744
|2,163
|-419
|-24.03%
|Brendan MacDougall
|1,744
|2,163
|-419
|-24.03%
|Yannick Schutz
|1,744
|2,163
|-419
|-24.03%
|IL Aalaap
|1,744
|2,163
|-419
|-24.03%
|Jiwoo Kim
|1,744
|2,163
|-419
|-24.03%
|Junhyeok Park
|1,744
|2,163
|-419
|-24.03%
|Shota Ueki
|1,744
|2,163
|-419
|-24.03%
|Naoyuki Kaneda
|1,744
|2,163
|-419
|-24.03%
|Dongkyu Jang
|613
|761
|-148
|-24.14%
|Shota Seki
|1,473
|1,830
|-357
|-24.24%
|Jaco Van Zyl
|680
|845
|-165
|-24.26%
|Hayden Griffiths
|1,031
|1,282
|-251
|-24.35%
|Minsu Kim
|1,069
|1,332
|-263
|-24.60%
|Josh Geary
|483
|602
|-119
|-24.64%
|Sudhir Sharma
|1,744
|2,174
|-430
|-24.66%
|Mikkel Antonsen
|1,744
|2,174
|-430
|-24.66%
|Joaquin Lolas
|1,744
|2,174
|-430
|-24.66%
|Jordan Niebrugge
|1,744
|2,174
|-430
|-24.66%
|Angus Flanagan
|1,744
|2,174
|-430
|-24.66%
|Max Rottluff
|766
|955
|-189
|-24.67%
|Victor Garcia Broto
|720
|898
|-178
|-24.72%
|Steve Allan
|1,527
|1,905
|-378
|-24.75%
|Stephan Jaeger
|129
|161
|-32
|-24.81%
|Edoardo Lipparelli
|1,699
|2,122
|-423
|-24.90%
|Josh Teater
|673
|841
|-168
|-24.96%
|Talor Gooch
|32
|40
|-8
|-25.00%
|Viktor Hovland
|8
|10
|-2
|-25.00%
|Divyanshu Bajaj
|1,679
|2,099
|-420
|-25.01%
|S. Garcia Rodriguez
|371
|464
|-93
|-25.07%
|Lin Keng-wei
|1,744
|2,182
|-438
|-25.11%
|Taewoo Kim
|1,744
|2,182
|-438
|-25.11%
|Karan Taunk
|1,744
|2,182
|-438
|-25.11%
|Uli Weinhandl
|1,744
|2,182
|-438
|-25.11%
|Austin Cook
|333
|417
|-84
|-25.23%
|Angad Cheema
|828
|1,037
|-209
|-25.24%
|Justin Warren
|857
|1,074
|-217
|-25.32%
|Jens Kristian Thysted (a)
|1,744
|2,187
|-443
|-25.40%
|Eetu Isometsa
|1,744
|2,187
|-443
|-25.40%
|Mani Ram
|1,744
|2,187
|-443
|-25.40%
|Philip Mattsson
|1,744
|2,187
|-443
|-25.40%
|Devon Bling
|1,744
|2,187
|-443
|-25.40%
|Quintin Wilsnach
|1,427
|1,794
|-367
|-25.72%
|Alvaro H. Cabezuela
|1,744
|2,193
|-449
|-25.75%
|Lu Chien-Soon
|1,744
|2,193
|-449
|-25.75%
|Jaturon Duangphaichoom
|1,744
|2,193
|-449
|-25.75%
|Benita Kasiadi
|1,744
|2,193
|-449
|-25.75%
|Muhammad Danial Faidz
|1,744
|2,193
|-449
|-25.75%
|Jonathan Waschefort
|1,744
|2,193
|-449
|-25.75%
|Julian Suri
|866
|1,090
|-224
|-25.87%
|Morten Toft Hansen
|1,281
|1,613
|-332
|-25.92%
|Makhetha Mazibuko
|1,383
|1,744
|-361
|-26.10%
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|827
|1,043
|-216
|-26.12%
|Lorenzo Gagli
|846
|1,067
|-221
|-26.12%
|Hiroyuki Nagamatsu
|1,744
|2,201
|-457
|-26.20%
|Trishul Chinnappa
|1,744
|2,201
|-457
|-26.20%
|Dhruv Sheoran
|1,744
|2,201
|-457
|-26.20%
|Saarthak Chhibber
|1,744
|2,201
|-457
|-26.20%
|Weerawish Narkprachar (a)
|1,744
|2,201
|-457
|-26.20%
|Sebastian Nilsson (a)
|1,744
|2,201
|-457
|-26.20%
|Callan Barrow
|1,744
|2,201
|-457
|-26.20%
|Marco Iten
|728
|919
|-191
|-26.24%
|Marc Warren
|297
|375
|-78
|-26.26%
|Jamie Arnold
|1,481
|1,870
|-389
|-26.27%
|Jacques de Villiers
|1,007
|1,272
|-265
|-26.32%
|Zhang Jia
|1,446
|1,827
|-381
|-26.35%
|Shunsuke Ohtani
|1,549
|1,958
|-409
|-26.40%
|Yuta Kinoshita
|647
|818
|-171
|-26.43%
|Daniel Beckmann
|1,077
|1,363
|-286
|-26.56%
|Jake Scott
|1,267
|1,604
|-337
|-26.60%
|Zhou Ziqin (a)
|1,364
|1,727
|-363
|-26.61%
|Sarosh Adi
|1,744
|2,210
|-466
|-26.72%
|Brian Bullington
|1,744
|2,210
|-466
|-26.72%
|James Pennington
|1,744
|2,210
|-466
|-26.72%
|Rohan Dhole Patil
|1,744
|2,210
|-466
|-26.72%
|Yetaek Lim
|1,744
|2,210
|-466
|-26.72%
|Mark Hutson
|1,744
|2,210
|-466
|-26.72%
|Peter Malnati
|265
|336
|-71
|-26.79%
|Thanda Mavundla
|1,367
|1,735
|-368
|-26.92%
|Adam Blomme
|556
|706
|-150
|-26.98%
|Curtis Knipes
|1,203
|1,528
|-325
|-27.02%
|Leon Visser
|1,744
|2,217
|-473
|-27.12%
|Clyde Mondilla
|1,744
|2,217
|-473
|-27.12%
|Mardan Mamat
|1,744
|2,217
|-473
|-27.12%
|Juan Benitez
|1,744
|2,217
|-473
|-27.12%
|Ferdinand Mueller
|1,744
|2,217
|-473
|-27.12%
|Christoffer Palsson
|1,744
|2,217
|-473
|-27.12%
|Jack T Clarkson
|1,744
|2,217
|-473
|-27.12%
|George Baylis
|1,744
|2,217
|-473
|-27.12%
|Yu Morimoto
|1,077
|1,370
|-293
|-27.21%
|Kalle Samooja
|180
|229
|-49
|-27.22%
|Arnond Vongvanij
|1,631
|2,075
|-444
|-27.22%
|Robert MacIntyre
|55
|70
|-15
|-27.27%
|Brian Stuard
|259
|330
|-71
|-27.41%
|MJ Maguire
|754
|961
|-207
|-27.45%
|Alex Hietala
|1,372
|1,749
|-377
|-27.48%
|Nick Watney
|335
|428
|-93
|-27.76%
|Kosei Takeyama
|1,435
|1,834
|-399
|-27.80%
|Jonathan Brightwell
|1,744
|2,229
|-485
|-27.81%
|Nutdanai Nuangjaknin
|1,744
|2,229
|-485
|-27.81%
|Marcus Svensson
|1,744
|2,229
|-485
|-27.81%
|Michael Blair
|1,744
|2,229
|-485
|-27.81%
|Samuel Simpson
|1,744
|2,229
|-485
|-27.81%
|Dongmin Lee
|599
|766
|-167
|-27.88%
|Christopher Maclean
|1,523
|1,948
|-425
|-27.91%
|Scott Piercy
|204
|261
|-57
|-27.94%
|Filip Mruzek
|1,102
|1,410
|-308
|-27.95%
|Othman Al Mulla
|1,744
|2,234
|-490
|-28.10%
|Andoni Etchenique
|1,744
|2,234
|-490
|-28.10%
|Anton Mostrom
|1,744
|2,234
|-490
|-28.10%
|Chanadol Dontree (a)
|1,744
|2,234
|-490
|-28.10%
|Hsieh Chi-Hsien
|1,744
|2,234
|-490
|-28.10%
|Franklin Manchest
|1,341
|1,720
|-379
|-28.26%
|Tom Whitney
|522
|670
|-148
|-28.35%
|Tunyapat Sukkoed
|1,744
|2,239
|-495
|-28.38%
|Miguel Delgado
|1,744
|2,239
|-495
|-28.38%
|Antoine Santarelli
|1,744
|2,239
|-495
|-28.38%
|Stepan Danek
|1,744
|2,239
|-495
|-28.38%
|Kemarol Baharin
|1,744
|2,239
|-495
|-28.38%
|Makoto Inoue
|1,744
|2,239
|-495
|-28.38%
|Taishi Moto (a)
|1,744
|2,239
|-495
|-28.38%
|Kazuki Yasumori
|1,744
|2,239
|-495
|-28.38%
|Souta Teraoka
|1,744
|2,239
|-495
|-28.38%
|Rodrigo Lee
|1,370
|1,760
|-390
|-28.47%
|M. Dharma
|631
|811
|-180
|-28.53%
|Sebastian Eidaether Syr
|1,013
|1,302
|-289
|-28.53%
|Ren Yonezawa
|973
|1,251
|-278
|-28.57%
|Charles Howell III
|206
|265
|-59
|-28.64%
|Mikko Korhonen
|185
|238
|-53
|-28.65%
|Ryoma Iwai
|1,001
|1,288
|-287
|-28.67%
|Jamie Dick
|1,427
|1,837
|-410
|-28.73%
|Akshay Neranjen
|1,667
|2,146
|-479
|-28.73%
|Jeonghyeob Hyun
|860
|1,109
|-249
|-28.95%
|David Borda Antonana
|1,086
|1,401
|-315
|-29.01%
|Shinji Tomimura
|1,744
|2,252
|-508
|-29.13%
|Aydan Verdonk
|1,744
|2,252
|-508
|-29.13%
|Camille Bordone
|1,744
|2,252
|-508
|-29.13%
|Manav Jaini
|1,744
|2,252
|-508
|-29.13%
|Thammanoon Sriroj
|1,744
|2,252
|-508
|-29.13%
|Jakkanat Inmee
|1,744
|2,252
|-508
|-29.13%
|Yi-tseng Huang
|1,744
|2,252
|-508
|-29.13%
|Sean Crocker
|144
|186
|-42
|-29.17%
|Spencer Levin
|1,043
|1,348
|-305
|-29.24%
|Ryan Cole
|1,302
|1,683
|-381
|-29.26%
|Ross McGowan
|413
|534
|-121
|-29.30%
|Mikiya Akutsu
|419
|542
|-123
|-29.36%
|Jack McDonald
|763
|987
|-224
|-29.36%
|Cameron Tringale
|51
|66
|-15
|-29.41%
|Santiago Gomez
|1,499
|1,940
|-441
|-29.42%
|Wongsakorn Pikunsawat
|1,744
|2,261
|-517
|-29.64%
|Jesper Littorin (a)
|1,744
|2,261
|-517
|-29.64%
|Tyko Tuohimaa (a)
|1,744
|2,261
|-517
|-29.64%
|Asier Aguirre Izcue
|1,744
|2,261
|-517
|-29.64%
|Jordan Hahn
|1,744
|2,261
|-517
|-29.64%
|Evan Katz
|1,744
|2,261
|-517
|-29.64%
|Joe Retford
|1,744
|2,261
|-517
|-29.64%
|Max Smith
|1,744
|2,261
|-517
|-29.64%
|Matej Baca (a)
|1,744
|2,261
|-517
|-29.64%
|Kazuki Yamaura
|1,744
|2,261
|-517
|-29.64%
|Maxwell McCardle
|1,655
|2,146
|-491
|-29.67%
|Shankar Das
|1,634
|2,119
|-485
|-29.68%
|Jeongwoo Ham
|293
|380
|-87
|-29.69%
|Daniel Berna Manzanares
|918
|1,192
|-274
|-29.85%
|Yuki Kono
|1,530
|1,988
|-458
|-29.93%
|Gavin Moynihan
|1,687
|2,193
|-506
|-29.99%
|Vitor Londot Lopes
|948
|1,233
|-285
|-30.06%
|Shergo Kurdi
|1,621
|2,109
|-488
|-30.10%
|Fredrik Lindgren(1990)
|1,383
|1,801
|-418
|-30.22%
|Malcolm Mitchell
|641
|835
|-194
|-30.27%
|Shoji Kawai Sakamoto
|1,744
|2,273
|-529
|-30.33%
|Heejun Yang
|1,744
|2,273
|-529
|-30.33%
|Juan Ignacio Noba
|1,744
|2,273
|-529
|-30.33%
|Ben A Campbell
|1,744
|2,273
|-529
|-30.33%
|Zinyo Garcia
|1,744
|2,273
|-529
|-30.33%
|James Meyer de Beco
|1,744
|2,273
|-529
|-30.33%
|Victor Trehet
|1,341
|1,749
|-408
|-30.43%
|Keagan Thomas
|619
|808
|-189
|-30.53%
|Abhijit Singh Chadha
|784
|1,024
|-240
|-30.61%
|Keelan Van Wyk
|1,132
|1,480
|-348
|-30.74%
|Van Thomas
|1,744
|2,282
|-538
|-30.85%
|Noah Phan (a)
|1,744
|2,282
|-538
|-30.85%
|Bjorn la Cour Soborg (a)
|1,744
|2,282
|-538
|-30.85%
|Luis Fernando Barco
|1,744
|2,282
|-538
|-30.85%
|Michele Ortolani
|1,744
|2,282
|-538
|-30.85%
|George Gandranata
|1,744
|2,282
|-538
|-30.85%
|Chen Yilong
|1,339
|1,753
|-414
|-30.92%
|Wanich Petcharit
|1,341
|1,756
|-415
|-30.95%
|Scott Strange
|1,060
|1,390
|-330
|-31.13%
|MJ Viljoen
|427
|560
|-133
|-31.15%
|Robin Roussel
|869
|1,140
|-271
|-31.19%
|Martin Eriksson
|808
|1,060
|-252
|-31.19%
|Corey Shaun
|525
|689
|-164
|-31.24%
|Blake Windred
|342
|449
|-107
|-31.29%
|Jaco Prinsloo
|274
|360
|-86
|-31.39%
|Khemkhon Limbhasut
|1,003
|1,318
|-315
|-31.41%
|Sangkeup Jung
|1,744
|2,294
|-550
|-31.54%
|Jacob Jorgensen
|1,744
|2,294
|-550
|-31.54%
|George Worrall
|1,744
|2,294
|-550
|-31.54%
|Abel Gallegos
|1,744
|2,294
|-550
|-31.54%
|Osten Waite
|1,744
|2,294
|-550
|-31.54%
|Daniel O'Rourke
|1,744
|2,294
|-550
|-31.54%
|Jongryeol Jeong
|1,210
|1,592
|-382
|-31.57%
|Brian Richey
|1,374
|1,809
|-435
|-31.66%
|Evan Long
|1,302
|1,715
|-413
|-31.72%
|Delano Kotze
|1,341
|1,768
|-427
|-31.84%
|Robin Williams
|1,129
|1,489
|-360
|-31.89%
|Joshua Greer (a)
|1,744
|2,301
|-557
|-31.94%
|Zhou Yanhan (a)
|1,744
|2,301
|-557
|-31.94%
|Jonas lykke Sorensen
|1,744
|2,301
|-557
|-31.94%
|Gyeongseop Lee
|1,744
|2,301
|-557
|-31.94%
|U-Minn Woon
|1,744
|2,301
|-557
|-31.94%
|Genki Tamashiro
|1,744
|2,301
|-557
|-31.94%
|Victor Perez
|81
|107
|-26
|-32.10%
|Angelo Que
|843
|1,115
|-272
|-32.27%
|Niall Kearney
|440
|582
|-142
|-32.27%
|Danny Chia
|1,314
|1,739
|-425
|-32.34%
|Aaron Terrazas
|1,296
|1,716
|-420
|-32.41%
|Rowan Lester
|1,744
|2,311
|-567
|-32.51%
|Suguru Shimoke (a)
|1,744
|2,311
|-567
|-32.51%
|Pedro Lencart Silva
|1,744
|2,311
|-567
|-32.51%
|Jorgen Winther Johansen
|1,744
|2,311
|-567
|-32.51%
|Michal Pospisil
|1,744
|2,311
|-567
|-32.51%
|Amandeep Johl
|1,744
|2,311
|-567
|-32.51%
|Anshul Patel
|1,744
|2,311
|-567
|-32.51%
|Quinnton Croker (a)
|1,744
|2,311
|-567
|-32.51%
|Wutthipong Seehapunt
|1,744
|2,311
|-567
|-32.51%
|Gustav Fransson
|1,744
|2,311
|-567
|-32.51%
|Fraser Moore
|1,744
|2,311
|-567
|-32.51%
|Zhou Guowu
|1,341
|1,777
|-436
|-32.51%
|Krittin Sunthornnon
|1,341
|1,777
|-436
|-32.51%
|Xiao Bowen
|1,427
|1,892
|-465
|-32.59%
|Graysen Huff
|1,380
|1,830
|-450
|-32.61%
|Jeremy Gandon
|717
|952
|-235
|-32.78%
|K.J. Choi
|1,077
|1,432
|-355
|-32.96%
|Robbie Van West
|1,113
|1,481
|-368
|-33.06%
|Rohan Blizard
|1,188
|1,581
|-393
|-33.08%
|Tadeas Tetak
|1,356
|1,806
|-450
|-33.19%
|Fred Meyer
|1,744
|2,325
|-581
|-33.31%
|Worrasorn Suwanpanang
|1,744
|2,325
|-581
|-33.31%
|J. Manuel Pardo Benitez
|1,744
|2,325
|-581
|-33.31%
|Agustin Errazuriz
|1,744
|2,325
|-581
|-33.31%
|Himmat Singh Rai
|1,744
|2,325
|-581
|-33.31%
|Luke Trocado
|1,744
|2,325
|-581
|-33.31%
|Colin Nel
|1,744
|2,325
|-581
|-33.31%
|Daeng Abd Rahman
|1,744
|2,325
|-581
|-33.31%
|Rodi Vlasveld
|1,744
|2,325
|-581
|-33.31%
|Toto Thimba Jnr
|1,253
|1,671
|-418
|-33.36%
|Brett Rumford
|1,276
|1,702
|-426
|-33.39%
|Matthew Jordan
|242
|323
|-81
|-33.47%
|Franck Medale
|943
|1,259
|-316
|-33.51%
|Aaron Rai
|101
|135
|-34
|-33.66%
|Luca Galliano
|884
|1,182
|-298
|-33.71%
|Jorge Fernandez-Valdes
|498
|666
|-168
|-33.73%
|Garrick Porteous
|545
|729
|-184
|-33.76%
|Aneurin Gounden
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Mitchell Slorach
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Ryoma Miki
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Koh Ono
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Ilhwan Park
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Felix Katzy
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Antti-Jussi Lintunen (a)
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Charles Wang
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Cougar Collins
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Edward Donoghue
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Jack Buchanan (a)
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Jesper Sandborg
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Natthaphong Ratchatorn
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Lu Sun-Yi (a)
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Sung Mao-chang
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Barrett Kelpin
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Aaron Beverly
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Rhys Thompson
|1,744
|2,334
|-590
|-33.83%
|Cao Tommy Senshou
|1,418
|1,899
|-481
|-33.92%
|Koumei Oda
|451
|604
|-153
|-33.92%
|Yoshitaka Takeya
|629
|843
|-214
|-34.02%
|Sanjeev L Kumar
|1,246
|1,673
|-427
|-34.27%
|Akihiro Nitta
|1,354
|1,820
|-466
|-34.42%
|Carlo Heunis
|1,255
|1,687
|-432
|-34.42%
|Andres Romero
|1,407
|1,892
|-485
|-34.47%
|Sven Maurits
|1,358
|1,827
|-469
|-34.54%
|Shunsuke Sonoda
|758
|1,020
|-262
|-34.56%
|Stuart J. Smith
|1,323
|1,781
|-458
|-34.62%
|Peter Uihlein
|280
|377
|-97
|-34.64%
|Yuta Ikeda
|152
|205
|-53
|-34.87%
|Daisuke Yasumoto
|573
|773
|-200
|-34.90%
|Hirotaka Ashizawa
|1,260
|1,700
|-440
|-34.92%
|Shen Nan-nan
|1,174
|1,584
|-410
|-34.92%
|Honey Baisoya
|807
|1,089
|-282
|-34.94%
|Hugo Stark (a)
|1,744
|2,356
|-612
|-35.09%
|Sagar Raghuvanshi
|1,744
|2,356
|-612
|-35.09%
|Gianmaria R. Trinchero
|1,744
|2,356
|-612
|-35.09%
|Fadhli Rahman Soetarso
|1,744
|2,356
|-612
|-35.09%
|Tyler Hogarty
|1,744
|2,356
|-612
|-35.09%
|Thabang Simon
|1,744
|2,356
|-612
|-35.09%
|Ahmed Marjan
|1,744
|2,356
|-612
|-35.09%
|Hyun Park
|1,744
|2,356
|-612
|-35.09%
|Jimin Park
|1,744
|2,356
|-612
|-35.09%
|Mike Toorop
|1,194
|1,615
|-421
|-35.26%
|Prayad Marksaeng
|1,598
|2,163
|-565
|-35.36%
|Elvis Smylie
|701
|949
|-248
|-35.38%
|Ryuko Tokimatsu
|217
|294
|-77
|-35.48%
|Stephen Gallacher
|588
|797
|-209
|-35.54%
|Keita Suzuki
|1,401
|1,899
|-498
|-35.55%
|Yuichi Teruya
|1,331
|1,807
|-476
|-35.76%
|Tuomas Salminen
|1,395
|1,894
|-499
|-35.77%
|Dylan Meyer
|1,395
|1,894
|-499
|-35.77%
|Ryan Van Velzen
|656
|891
|-235
|-35.82%
|Hyukchul Shin
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Luis Gerardo Garza
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Brendan McCarroll
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Yukito Suzuki
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Taiga Harada
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Shota Takahana
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Koki Furuta
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Shunichiro Morioka
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Tapy Ghai
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Maximiliano Godoy
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Elliot Gothe
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Tung-hung Hsieh
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Lin Wen-Tang
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Woraphon Koravich Inmee
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Dechawat Phetprayoon
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Thitipat Supravee Phatam
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Philip Matsson
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Beau Breault
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|James Sparrow
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Matthew Nixon
|1,744
|2,369
|-625
|-35.84%
|Daisuke Matsubara
|1,473
|2,005
|-532
|-36.12%
|David Hague
|1,399
|1,905
|-506
|-36.17%
|Hampus Bergman
|829
|1,129
|-300
|-36.19%
|Vaughn Taylor
|402
|548
|-146
|-36.32%
|Alejandro Canizares
|311
|425
|-114
|-36.66%
|Joe Macilwraith
|1,744
|2,390
|-646
|-37.04%
|Wen Cheng Hsiang
|1,744
|2,390
|-646
|-37.04%
|Christofer Rahm
|1,744
|2,390
|-646
|-37.04%
|Albert Hansson (a)
|1,744
|2,390
|-646
|-37.04%
|Md Nooruzzaman
|1,744
|2,390
|-646
|-37.04%
|Lachlan Aylen
|1,744
|2,390
|-646
|-37.04%
|Brandon Dietzel
|1,744
|2,390
|-646
|-37.04%
|Kristian Kulokorpi
|1,744
|2,390
|-646
|-37.04%
|Masaru Takahashi
|1,744
|2,390
|-646
|-37.04%
|Ryunosuke Watanabe
|1,744
|2,390
|-646
|-37.04%
|Joshua Andrew Wirawan
|1,744
|2,390
|-646
|-37.04%
|Peter Gunawan
|1,744
|2,390
|-646
|-37.04%
|Keegan Mclachlan
|1,744
|2,390
|-646
|-37.04%
|Matthew Cort
|1,319
|1,809
|-490
|-37.15%
|Sebastian Munoz
|59
|81
|-22
|-37.29%
|Tobias Jonsson (a)
|1,267
|1,741
|-474
|-37.41%
|Seohyun Yeom
|1,358
|1,868
|-510
|-37.56%
|Keisuke Otawa
|1,196
|1,646
|-450
|-37.63%
|Katsumasa Miyamoto
|332
|457
|-125
|-37.65%
|David Boote
|658
|906
|-248
|-37.69%
|Bai Bobby Zhengkai
|887
|1,222
|-335
|-37.77%
|Yushi Ito
|970
|1,337
|-367
|-37.84%
|Per Langfors
|955
|1,317
|-362
|-37.91%
|Daniel Mulligan
|1,744
|2,407
|-663
|-38.02%
|Jakob Kollerup
|1,744
|2,407
|-663
|-38.02%
|Deepinder Singh Kullar
|1,744
|2,407
|-663
|-38.02%
|C. Muniyappa
|1,744
|2,407
|-663
|-38.02%
|Florian Schweighofer (a)
|1,744
|2,407
|-663
|-38.02%
|Adam Brady (a)
|1,744
|2,407
|-663
|-38.02%
|Zhang Zihong
|1,744
|2,407
|-663
|-38.02%
|Wu Di
|1,744
|2,407
|-663
|-38.02%
|Billy McKenzie
|1,744
|2,407
|-663
|-38.02%
|Zulqarnain Haider Hussain
|1,744
|2,407
|-663
|-38.02%
|Anthony Michael
|676
|933
|-257
|-38.02%
|Grant Hirschman
|654
|903
|-249
|-38.07%
|Reece Samson
|1,313
|1,813
|-500
|-38.08%
|Sunit Chowrasia
|668
|923
|-255
|-38.17%
|Leo Johansson (a)
|1,392
|1,924
|-532
|-38.22%
|Scott Arnold
|1,422
|1,967
|-545
|-38.33%
|Alexander Bjork
|133
|184
|-51
|-38.35%
|Cameron Phillips
|1,418
|1,964
|-546
|-38.50%
|Juan Carlos Benitez
|1,392
|1,928
|-536
|-38.51%
|Ryann Ree
|1,392
|1,928
|-536
|-38.51%
|Masatsugu Fujishima
|1,435
|1,988
|-553
|-38.54%
|Xiong Tianyi (a)
|1,427
|1,978
|-551
|-38.61%
|Abhinav Lohan
|1,279
|1,773
|-494
|-38.62%
|Abs Mawji
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Chris Gane
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Attachai Jaichalad
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Somprad Rattanasuwan
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Woradech Jangpan
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Markus Mellqvist
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Filip Jinglov
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Cooper Eccleston
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|James Grierson
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Ryley Martin
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Aaron Townsend
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Syukrizal S.
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Taiga Kobayashi (a)
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Norihiko Furusho
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Alexander Settemsdal (a)
|1,744
|2,419
|-675
|-38.70%
|Rahil Gangjee
|831
|1,153
|-322
|-38.75%
|Brett Munson
|1,660
|2,311
|-651
|-39.22%
|Fumihiro Ebine
|870
|1,212
|-342
|-39.31%
|Junya Kameshiro
|533
|743
|-210
|-39.40%
|Bongsub Kim
|620
|865
|-245
|-39.52%
|Christiaan Burke
|688
|960
|-272
|-39.53%
|Coert Groenewald
|1,732
|2,419
|-687
|-39.67%
|Jonathan Hodge
|1,389
|1,940
|-551
|-39.67%
|Ben Eccles
|1,501
|2,099
|-598
|-39.84%
|Fredrik From
|1,171
|1,638
|-467
|-39.88%
|Shinichi Yokota
|1,744
|2,440
|-696
|-39.91%
|Carl Siemens (a)
|1,744
|2,440
|-696
|-39.91%
|Alexandre Daydou
|1,744
|2,440
|-696
|-39.91%
|Yin Yongxuan
|1,744
|2,440
|-696
|-39.91%
|Thibaut Leys
|1,744
|2,440
|-696
|-39.91%
|Gustav Salander
|1,744
|2,440
|-696
|-39.91%
|Thanakorn Thipayachan
|1,744
|2,440
|-696
|-39.91%
|Piers Berrington
|1,744
|2,440
|-696
|-39.91%
|James Hahn
|215
|301
|-86
|-40.00%
|Anthony Choat
|1,467
|2,054
|-587
|-40.01%
|Benjamin Henry Poke
|919
|1,287
|-368
|-40.04%
|Akira Teranishi
|1,217
|1,705
|-488
|-40.10%
|Eric Sugimoto
|496
|695
|-199
|-40.12%
|Broc Everett
|1,373
|1,924
|-551
|-40.13%
|Romain Vallaeys
|1,337
|1,874
|-537
|-40.16%
|Dean O'Riley
|978
|1,371
|-393
|-40.18%
|James Newton
|1,243
|1,744
|-501
|-40.31%
|Justin Harding
|119
|167
|-48
|-40.34%
|Sami Valimaki
|228
|320
|-92
|-40.35%
|Naoyuki Kataoka
|171
|240
|-69
|-40.35%
|Sungyeol Kwon
|800
|1,123
|-323
|-40.38%
|Sebastian Wiis
|1,296
|1,820
|-524
|-40.43%
|Emilio Puma Dominguez
|1,603
|2,252
|-649
|-40.49%
|Dongwon Kim
|1,427
|2,005
|-578
|-40.50%
|Ankur Chadha
|928
|1,304
|-376
|-40.52%
|Daniel Smith
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Ben Robinson
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Ross Cameron
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Daniel Croft
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Brett Walker
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Tom Nettles
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Matthew Short
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Phanuvich Onchu
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Kritchayapol Sinchai
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Nanthanat Kongkaew
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Yi-tong Chen
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Wang Zi
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Nan Chenyou
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Liu Zehao
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Rafael Echenique
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Paul Foulquie
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Magnus B. Frederiksen (a)
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Daisuke Kotera (a)
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Ryuichi Arai
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Hyungsung Kim
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Kazuhiro Yamashita
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Nobuhiro Masuda
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Seunghyun Choi
|1,744
|2,451
|-707
|-40.54%
|Jason Scrivener
|148
|208
|-60
|-40.54%
|Andrew Wilson
|323
|454
|-131
|-40.56%
|Paul Barjon
|308
|433
|-125
|-40.58%
|James Morrison
|238
|335
|-97
|-40.76%
|Tetsuji Hiratsuka
|1,412
|1,988
|-576
|-40.79%
|Taisho Okabe
|1,412
|1,988
|-576
|-40.79%
|Toni Hakula
|1,196
|1,684
|-488
|-40.80%
|Allister de Kock
|1,717
|2,419
|-702
|-40.89%
|Mathias Dahl
|1,383
|1,951
|-568
|-41.07%
|Jack Hawksby
|907
|1,280
|-373
|-41.12%
|Danny Lee
|218
|308
|-90
|-41.28%
|Junhyung An
|1,358
|1,920
|-562
|-41.38%
|Christopher F. Nielsen
|348
|493
|-145
|-41.67%
|Peter Karmis
|976
|1,383
|-407
|-41.70%
|Riekus Nortje
|706
|1,001
|-295
|-41.78%
|Khalin H Joshi
|511
|725
|-214
|-41.88%
|Chip McDaniel
|1,041
|1,478
|-437
|-41.98%
|Abhishek Jha
|1,683
|2,390
|-707
|-42.01%
|Ashley Chesters
|409
|581
|-172
|-42.05%
|Taichi Teshima
|1,108
|1,574
|-466
|-42.06%
|Marcos Pastor
|1,234
|1,753
|-519
|-42.06%
|Hunter Mahan
|1,440
|2,046
|-606
|-42.08%
|Jarand Ekeland Arnoy
|518
|736
|-218
|-42.08%
|August Lindvall
|1,262
|1,794
|-532
|-42.16%
|Henric Sturehed
|519
|738
|-219
|-42.20%
|Sangtae Park
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Henning du Plooy
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Dwayne Basson
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|James Sugrue
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Lodovico Gallavresi (a)
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Pietro Ricci
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Sean Maruyama
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Ryuji Nozawa
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Kim Koivu
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Manish Thakran
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Pravin J Pathare
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Digraj Singh Gill
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Lachlan Armour
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Pang Ming
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Chun Liu
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|S. Ariyachatwaykin (a)
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Jesper Alm
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Owen Edwards
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Thomas Higson
|1,744
|2,480
|-736
|-42.20%
|Rakhyun Cho
|978
|1,391
|-413
|-42.23%
|Sungho Lee
|1,055
|1,502
|-447
|-42.37%
|Michael Kok
|1,075
|1,531
|-456
|-42.42%
|Sajawat Sriprasit
|978
|1,394
|-416
|-42.54%
|Erhard Lambrechts
|657
|937
|-280
|-42.62%
|Zabastian De Jager
|1,201
|1,713
|-512
|-42.63%
|Sachin Baisoya
|858
|1,224
|-366
|-42.66%
|Edouard Dubois
|1,404
|2,005
|-601
|-42.81%
|Jason Froneman
|1,289
|1,841
|-552
|-42.82%
|Paul McBride
|1,116
|1,595
|-479
|-42.92%
|Brad Marek
|1,353
|1,935
|-582
|-43.02%
|Shad Tuten
|696
|996
|-300
|-43.10%
|Guido Migliozzi
|88
|126
|-38
|-43.18%
|Samuel Del Val Onaederra
|1,234
|1,768
|-534
|-43.27%
|Christiaan Basson
|1,097
|1,573
|-476
|-43.39%
|Riccardo Bregoli
|1,077
|1,545
|-468
|-43.45%
|Anton Karlsson
|550
|789
|-239
|-43.45%
|Akira Kasahara (a)
|1,422
|2,040
|-618
|-43.46%
|Ryo Ishikawa
|184
|264
|-80
|-43.48%
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|48
|69
|-21
|-43.75%
|Kuan-po Lin
|1,682
|2,419
|-737
|-43.82%
|Alex Wennstam
|1,052
|1,513
|-461
|-43.82%
|Todd Baek
|260
|374
|-114
|-43.85%
|John Henry
|1,744
|2,509
|-765
|-43.86%
|Robbie Morrison
|1,744
|2,509
|-765
|-43.86%
|Borworn Chaisri
|1,744
|2,509
|-765
|-43.86%
|Jin Daxing
|1,744
|2,509
|-765
|-43.86%
|Shravan Desai
|1,744
|2,509
|-765
|-43.86%
|Simon Zach
|1,744
|2,509
|-765
|-43.86%
|Nicolas Calvet
|1,744
|2,509
|-765
|-43.86%
|Honoo Oshima
|1,744
|2,509
|-765
|-43.86%
|Tomoyuki Otsuka
|1,744
|2,509
|-765
|-43.86%
|Wilson Choo
|1,744
|2,509
|-765
|-43.86%
|Charles Weis (a)
|1,744
|2,509
|-765
|-43.86%
|Andreas Gronkvist
|1,599
|2,301
|-702
|-43.90%
|Jack Doherty
|1,104
|1,590
|-486
|-44.02%
|Peyton White
|1,155
|1,664
|-509
|-44.07%
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|93
|134
|-41
|-44.09%
|Charles Huntzinger
|1,236
|1,781
|-545
|-44.09%
|Zach Cabra
|1,236
|1,781
|-545
|-44.09%
|Edoardo Giletta
|1,449
|2,090
|-641
|-44.24%
|Xue Han
|911
|1,315
|-404
|-44.35%
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|211
|305
|-94
|-44.55%
|Niclas Weiland
|967
|1,398
|-431
|-44.57%
|Victor Gebhard Osterby
|1,457
|2,109
|-652
|-44.75%
|Anil Bajrang Mane
|1,570
|2,273
|-703
|-44.78%
|Kong Loong Lam
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Narutoshi Yamaoka
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Tomoki Mitsuda
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Yusaku Tomizato
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Masaki Koizumi
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Hugo Esposito
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Vinay Kumar Yadav
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Mauro Baez Julien
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Anura Rohana
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Axel Ostensson
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|David Laskin
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Jamie Savage
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Billy Spooner
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Charlie Strickland
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Giles Evans
|1,744
|2,525
|-781
|-44.78%
|Oliver Suhr
|1,091
|1,580
|-489
|-44.82%
|Andreas H. Sorensen
|1,095
|1,586
|-491
|-44.84%
|Lucas Sapin
|1,171
|1,698
|-527
|-45.00%
|Taehyun Kong
|1,452
|2,106
|-654
|-45.04%
|Gary King
|1,308
|1,899
|-591
|-45.18%
|Johnson Wagner
|1,334
|1,940
|-606
|-45.43%
|Thomas Forster
|1,333
|1,940
|-607
|-45.54%
|Jayden Schaper
|340
|495
|-155
|-45.59%
|Graeme Storm
|1,424
|2,075
|-651
|-45.72%
|Lorens Chan
|1,316
|1,918
|-602
|-45.74%
|Joakim Wikstrom
|356
|519
|-163
|-45.79%
|Sam Robinson
|1,455
|2,122
|-667
|-45.84%
|Kyler Dunkle
|1,167
|1,702
|-535
|-45.84%
|Federico Maccario
|1,040
|1,518
|-478
|-45.96%
|Jose Luis Adarraga Gomez
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Max Hellstrom
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Daniel Palmquist
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Loris Schuepbach
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Jack Pountney
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Wu Hongfu
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Chen Xiaozhong
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Zhuang Zhu
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Nicolas Geyger
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Carl Bertrand
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Martin Farfal
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Girraj Singh Khadka
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Ajay Baisoya
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Gaurav Ghei
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Saurav Rathi
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Saku Tuusa
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Keen Bernberg
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Federico Zucchetti
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Elki Kow
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Myeongjae Seo
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Martin Ulseth
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Maverick Faber
|1,744
|2,549
|-805
|-46.16%
|Andrew Novak
|301
|440
|-139
|-46.18%
|John Augenstein
|500
|731
|-231
|-46.20%
|J.T. Griffin
|883
|1,291
|-408
|-46.21%
|Janne Kaske
|1,516
|2,217
|-701
|-46.24%
|Desne van den Bergh
|1,239
|1,813
|-574
|-46.33%
|Lucas Herbert
|41
|60
|-19
|-46.34%
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|153
|224
|-71
|-46.41%
|Chris Cannon
|1,062
|1,557
|-495
|-46.61%
|Hideto Kobukuro
|791
|1,160
|-369
|-46.65%
|Calum Fyfe
|636
|933
|-297
|-46.70%
|Yuichi Ohta
|1,314
|1,928
|-614
|-46.73%
|Jack Senior
|325
|477
|-152
|-46.77%
|Oliver Farr
|510
|749
|-239
|-46.86%
|Liang Wenchong
|1,389
|2,040
|-651
|-46.87%
|Jake Redman
|874
|1,284
|-410
|-46.91%
|Michael DeMorat
|1,101
|1,618
|-517
|-46.96%
|Chris Wood
|839
|1,233
|-394
|-46.96%
|Jack Floydd
|1,092
|1,606
|-514
|-47.07%
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|212
|312
|-100
|-47.17%
|Camilo Aguado
|853
|1,256
|-403
|-47.25%
|Gabriel Axell
|1,065
|1,570
|-505
|-47.42%
|Jarrod Stirling
|1,467
|2,163
|-696
|-47.44%
|Yosuke Tsukada
|413
|609
|-196
|-47.46%
|Keiichiro Fukabori
|1,211
|1,786
|-575
|-47.48%
|Otto Van Buynder (a)
|1,265
|1,866
|-601
|-47.51%
|Gerard Piris Mateu
|1,099
|1,622
|-523
|-47.59%
|Steve Marino
|1,465
|2,163
|-698
|-47.65%
|Keaton Slatter
|1,471
|2,174
|-703
|-47.79%
|Nico Lang (a)
|1,202
|1,777
|-575
|-47.84%
|Christian Dahl
|1,114
|1,648
|-534
|-47.94%
|Andreas Halvorsen
|1,395
|2,064
|-669
|-47.96%
|Geonha Kim
|1,302
|1,927
|-625
|-48.00%
|C. Dejpiratanamongkol
|854
|1,264
|-410
|-48.01%
|Nicklaus Chiam
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Sungpil Park
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Shunta Maeawakura
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Hakon Hardarson
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Adam Bresnu (a)
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Gabriel Naveau
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Harsh Gangwar
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Akshay Damale
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Tom Bueschges
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Matias Dominguez
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Wang Xinxing
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Wu Tuxuan
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Harry Takis (a)
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Lawrence Curtis
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Jordan Garner
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Ho Yu-cheng
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Weerachai Yuanyang
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Naras Luangphetcharaporn
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|C. Kittirattanapaiboon
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Chanjiti Kanoksaksakul (a)
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Oliver Jacobsson
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Hjalmar Nyhlen (a)
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|James Cooper
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Colin Fairweather
|1,744
|2,583
|-839
|-48.11%
|Joost Luiten
|295
|437
|-142
|-48.14%
|Eirik Tage Johansen
|1,334
|1,978
|-644
|-48.28%
|Taylor Dickson
|465
|690
|-225
|-48.39%
|Maximilian Oelfke
|1,134
|1,684
|-550
|-48.50%
|Seungsu Han
|418
|621
|-203
|-48.56%
|Frederic LaCroix
|216
|321
|-105
|-48.61%
|Chandler Blanchet
|634
|943
|-309
|-48.74%
|Leonardo Rigamonti (a)
|1,208
|1,798
|-590
|-48.84%
|George Woolgar
|1,213
|1,808
|-595
|-49.05%
|Sejin Lee
|1,352
|2,017
|-665
|-49.19%
|Algot Kleen (a)
|1,145
|1,710
|-565
|-49.34%
|Niclas Johansson
|806
|1,204
|-398
|-49.38%
|Lyle Rowe
|439
|656
|-217
|-49.43%
|Shivendra Singh Sisodia
|1,243
|1,859
|-616
|-49.56%
|Alex Esmatges
|1,086
|1,625
|-539
|-49.63%
|Roland Massimino
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Gustav Andersson
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Fang Yin Jen
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Darcy Brereton
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Clemens Gaster
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Michael Choi
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Zhang Zhongyu
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Xie Qiantong
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Sujjan Singh
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Mathias Lorentzen (a)
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Cristiano Terragni
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Tim Rice
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Keiichi Kaneko
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Leon Vorster
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Andrew Williamson
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Gerard Du Plooy
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Ahmed Reda Rhazali
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|R. Nachimuthu
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Daehyun Jun
|1,744
|2,612
|-868
|-49.77%
|Keller Harper
|1,038
|1,557
|-519
|-50.00%
|Martin Laird
|132
|198
|-66
|-50.00%
|Mukesh Kumar
|1,520
|2,282
|-762
|-50.13%
|Matt Saulez
|1,447
|2,174
|-727
|-50.24%
|Danny Masrin
|1,271
|1,911
|-640
|-50.35%
|Ludovico Addabbo
|1,220
|1,837
|-617
|-50.57%
|Sebastien Gandon
|1,523
|2,294
|-771
|-50.62%
|Josh Hill(Mar2004) (a)
|1,691
|2,549
|-858
|-50.74%
|Sangjun Hong
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Basil Wright
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Joao Girao
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Saud Al Sharif (a)
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Shintaro Kai
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Yoshifumi Sugishita
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Luke Donnelly
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Ramadhan Alwie
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Karan Vasudeva
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Andrea Ferraris (a)
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Alexander George Frances
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Oskar Ambrosius
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Lassi Burman
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Nicklas Blyth
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Zhang Changlei
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Clemens Prader
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Andrew Campbell
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Zachary Maxwell
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Chen Hao-sen
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Lin Yung Lung
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Chiang Chen-chih
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Wongsakorn Choowong
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Henric Hedman
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Yoon Chung
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|James Rooney
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Josh Crumplin
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Sam Rook
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Joe Stock
|1,744
|2,632
|-888
|-50.92%
|Jakob van de Flierdt
|1,497
|2,261
|-764
|-51.04%
|Jaekyeong Lee
|378
|571
|-193
|-51.06%
|Jimmy Walker
|329
|497
|-168
|-51.06%
|Ruan Korb
|537
|813
|-276
|-51.40%
|Noel Anderson
|978
|1,481
|-503
|-51.43%
|Thanyakon Khrongpha
|449
|680
|-231
|-51.45%
|Tom Gandy
|1,052
|1,595
|-543
|-51.62%
|Takahiro Hataji
|447
|678
|-231
|-51.68%
|Kyungnam Kang
|350
|531
|-181
|-51.71%
|Yue Liu
|1,165
|1,768
|-603
|-51.76%
|Jin Cheng
|1,241
|1,884
|-643
|-51.81%
|Joel Stalter
|652
|990
|-338
|-51.84%
|Mitch Waite
|472
|717
|-245
|-51.91%
|Ryan Moore
|279
|424
|-145
|-51.97%
|Sean Lawrie
|1,020
|1,551
|-531
|-52.06%
|Yuya Tokumitsu
|1,285
|1,956
|-671
|-52.22%
|Jesper Svensson
|365
|557
|-192
|-52.60%
|Timo Vahlenkamp
|798
|1,218
|-420
|-52.63%
|Johannes Axell
|895
|1,367
|-472
|-52.74%
|Ben Amor
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Billy Hemstock
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Olle Ryberg
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Gustaf Kocken
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Max Helgesson
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Haiko Dana
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Wade Jacobs
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Akedanai Ponghathaikul
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Supakom Meesom
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|James Macklin
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Yannik Alexander
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Joseph Buttress (a)
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Corey Lamb
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Md Muaj
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Kevin Hesbois
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Bo Peng (a)
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Yao Yu
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Jian Chuan-lin
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Song Chao
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Arjun Singh
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Dipankar Kaushal
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Rajesh Kumar
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Casper Simberg
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Jaakko Makitalo
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Louis Darthenay
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Christopher Labadie
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Markus Luoma (a)
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Emil Guldbrandt Pedersen
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Oliver Wendt
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Indra Hermawan
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Philip Geerts
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Yosuke Iwamoto
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Hamza Amin
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Chris Swanepoel
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Rizal Amin
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Ye Htet Aung
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Bob Van Der Voort (a)
|1,744
|2,664
|-920
|-52.75%
|Jonathan Thomson
|382
|584
|-202
|-52.88%
|Paul Boshoff
|1,090
|1,667
|-577
|-52.94%
|Shae Wools Cobb
|1,048
|1,604
|-556
|-53.05%
|C.T. Pan
|145
|222
|-77
|-53.10%
|James Nicholas
|986
|1,511
|-525
|-53.25%
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|426
|653
|-227
|-53.29%
|Leunkwang Kim
|1,647
|2,525
|-878
|-53.31%
|Jaehyung Hahm
|1,260
|1,935
|-675
|-53.57%
|Charl Schwartzel
|108
|166
|-58
|-53.70%
|Harry Goddard
|969
|1,490
|-521
|-53.77%
|Merrick Bremner
|1,111
|1,711
|-600
|-54.01%
|Renato Paratore
|256
|395
|-139
|-54.30%
|Raththee Sirithanakunsak
|1,626
|2,509
|-883
|-54.31%
|Zhang Jin
|628
|970
|-342
|-54.46%
|Dawson Armstrong
|591
|913
|-322
|-54.48%
|Kisang Lee
|877
|1,355
|-478
|-54.50%
|Hiroki Abe
|708
|1,094
|-386
|-54.52%
|Joseph Harrison
|948
|1,466
|-518
|-54.64%
|Nick Flanagan
|1,069
|1,654
|-585
|-54.72%
|M. Sasidaran
|1,647
|2,549
|-902
|-54.77%
|Stefano Pitoni
|1,086
|1,681
|-595
|-54.79%
|Kyung-Tae Kim
|1,093
|1,694
|-601
|-54.99%
|Robert Foley
|621
|965
|-344
|-55.39%
|Bryson Nimmer
|702
|1,091
|-389
|-55.41%
|Ben Kohles
|430
|669
|-239
|-55.58%
|Youngwoong Kim
|1,191
|1,853
|-662
|-55.58%
|Joost ter Veld
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Luke Brown
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Sazanur Iman Salenin
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Sukree Othman
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Peter Baeg
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Bradley Taslim
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Gabriel Hansel Hari (a)
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Syuhei Yokokawa
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Augustin Hole
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Sebastian Sondergaard (a)
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Mads Laage (a)
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Prakhar Asawa
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Milind Soni (a)
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Bishmadpal Singh Seerha
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Hardik S Chawda
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Martendeya K. Sinha
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Imran Ali Mollah
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Georg Martin Schultes
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Sun Yan
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Ma Zonghu
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Xu Lirunze
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Md Sazib Ali
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Md Sagor
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Maximilian Mayer
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Jeong Woo Ha
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Doeun An
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Wilmer Edero (a)
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|C. Chanjaruphong
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Joakim Persson
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Connor Mohan
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Will Porter
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|George Goddard
|1,744
|2,715
|-971
|-55.68%
|Keita Nakajima
|201
|313
|-112
|-55.72%
|He Zeming
|1,085
|1,690
|-605
|-55.76%
|Morten Orum Madsen
|1,028
|1,602
|-574
|-55.84%
|Kevin Tway
|233
|364
|-131
|-56.22%
|Kenshiro Ikegami
|552
|864
|-312
|-56.52%
|Shingo Ito
|955
|1,495
|-540
|-56.54%
|Jordi Garcia del Moral
|988
|1,547
|-559
|-56.58%
|Jhonattan Vegas
|83
|130
|-47
|-56.63%
|Mathieu Fenasse
|1,193
|1,870
|-677
|-56.75%
|Hinrich Arkenau
|1,047
|1,642
|-595
|-56.83%
|Simon Thornton
|895
|1,404
|-509
|-56.87%
|Chandler Phillips
|1,177
|1,850
|-673
|-57.18%
|Damien Perrier
|773
|1,216
|-443
|-57.31%
|Dylan Perry
|593
|933
|-340
|-57.34%
|Meenwhee Kim
|927
|1,460
|-533
|-57.50%
|Peter Cooke
|1,262
|1,988
|-726
|-57.53%
|Siwoo Kim
|52
|82
|-30
|-57.69%
|Jean-Paul Strydom
|743
|1,172
|-429
|-57.74%
|Chen Zihao
|848
|1,338
|-490
|-57.78%
|Bjorn Akesson
|571
|901
|-330
|-57.79%
|Robbie Lupini
|1,253
|1,978
|-725
|-57.86%
|David Pastore
|731
|1,154
|-423
|-57.87%
|Theo Brizard
|1,274
|2,012
|-738
|-57.93%
|Charlie Saxon
|592
|936
|-344
|-58.11%
|George Raitt
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Nathan Longley
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Anton Frondelius
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Natchapol Srinoon
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Natanon Thanoorat (a)
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Pasavee Lertvilai
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Phatthara Amornwetcharat
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Huan-jyun Liao
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Cedric Gugler
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Algot Strandvi
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Ediz Kemaloglu
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Stuart Krog
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Nabil Abdul
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Matthew Dowling
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Cooper Geddes
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Florian Thuller (a)
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|William Bruyeres
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Mohammad Sayum
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Li Junhong
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Lin Jiahoa
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Wan Zhidong
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Tan Peiyi
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Han Ren
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Xing Yixin
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Adrien Bernadet
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Mansukh Sandhu
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Kartik Digvijay Singh
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Raja B R
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Vijay Kumar
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Wasim Khan
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Ragnar Gardarsson
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Malthe Rasmussen (a)
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Clement Heurtin
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Anders Emil Ejlersen
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Gregory Molteni
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Yasuo Sawasaki
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Yuki Ishikawa
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Taiji Maekawa
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Marcel Steyn Scholtz
|1,744
|2,758
|-1,014
|-58.14%
|Harry Bateman
|1,489
|2,356
|-867
|-58.23%
|Doc Redman
|254
|402
|-148
|-58.27%
|Curtis Luck
|669
|1,059
|-390
|-58.30%
|Sebastian Heisele
|539
|854
|-315
|-58.44%
|Jose M Olazabal
|1,192
|1,889
|-697
|-58.47%
|Elis Svard
|891
|1,412
|-521
|-58.47%
|Dylan Wu
|344
|546
|-202
|-58.72%
|Aadil Bedi
|1,008
|1,602
|-594
|-58.93%
|Terry Pilkadaris
|1,258
|2,000
|-742
|-58.98%
|Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
|464
|739
|-275
|-59.27%
|Lauri Ruuska
|663
|1,056
|-393
|-59.28%
|Leonard Bem
|1,045
|1,667
|-622
|-59.52%
|Alvaro Ortiz Becerra
|747
|1,192
|-445
|-59.57%
|Anton Wilbertsson
|1,476
|2,356
|-880
|-59.62%
|Othman Raouzi
|1,571
|2,509
|-938
|-59.71%
|Jaewoong Eom
|1,496
|2,390
|-894
|-59.76%
|Yusaku Miyazato
|224
|358
|-134
|-59.82%
|Kyle McClatchie
|528
|844
|-316
|-59.85%
|Ronan Kleu (a)
|1,069
|1,709
|-640
|-59.87%
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|573
|917
|-344
|-60.03%
|Michael Thompson
|178
|285
|-107
|-60.11%
|Ayumi Kawamitsu
|996
|1,595
|-599
|-60.14%
|Marcus Armitage
|149
|239
|-90
|-60.40%
|Suzuchiyo Ishida
|1,507
|2,419
|-912
|-60.52%
|Akihiro Narutomi
|931
|1,495
|-564
|-60.58%
|Matthew Oshrine
|892
|1,434
|-542
|-60.76%
|Xavier Poncelet
|921
|1,481
|-560
|-60.80%
|Oscar Fraustro
|960
|1,545
|-585
|-60.94%
|Minchel Choi
|543
|874
|-331
|-60.96%
|Brad Miller
|738
|1,188
|-450
|-60.98%
|Nicholas Thompson
|1,056
|1,700
|-644
|-60.98%
|Sandro Piaget
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Mohd Zurie Harun
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Yong Sherng Hui
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Gookmin Kim
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Musiwalo Nethunzwi
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Hiroki Izumida (a)
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Federico Bugane
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Kristian Hjort Bressum (a)
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Knud Storgaard
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Gregoire Luck (a)
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Henri Satama
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Aryan Roopa Anand (a)
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Ashbeer Saini
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Naman Dawar
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Lukas Gras
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Lionel Weber
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Yao Xuefeng
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Fiorino Clerici
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Pijit Petchkasem
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Kwanchai Kongtavee
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Sukiat Sungwanpeth
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Polakrit Pawichai (a)
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Nisse Strom
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Markus Lindgren
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Rasmus Rosin
|1,744
|2,808
|-1,064
|-61.01%
|Ryutaro Nagano
|262
|422
|-160
|-61.07%
|Lin Yuxin (a)
|1,143
|1,843
|-700
|-61.24%
|Zander Lui Rivas
|946
|1,528
|-582
|-61.52%
|Mark Baldwin
|1,257
|2,037
|-780
|-62.05%
|Marthin Scheepers
|1,675
|2,715
|-1,040
|-62.09%
|Wilco Nienaber
|220
|357
|-137
|-62.27%
|Luca Cianchetti
|955
|1,550
|-595
|-62.30%
|Conor O'Neil
|943
|1,531
|-588
|-62.35%
|Jason Smith
|1,063
|1,726
|-663
|-62.37%
|Panuphol Pittayarat
|649
|1,055
|-406
|-62.56%
|Toru Taniguchi
|1,093
|1,777
|-684
|-62.58%
|Prom Meesawat
|534
|869
|-335
|-62.73%
|Younghan Song
|424
|690
|-266
|-62.74%
|Michael Hollick
|1,120
|1,825
|-705
|-62.95%
|Jack Yule
|914
|1,490
|-576
|-63.02%
|Joseph Dean
|833
|1,358
|-525
|-63.03%
|Mark L. James
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|James Robinson
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Callum Blinkhorn
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Kevin Bengtsson
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Wiktor Friberg
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Emil Hagdahl Sorebo
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Tanakrit Rattanadilok (a)
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Paphangkorn Itthiratchai
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Meechok Phantharak
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Bhurinat Songpaiboon
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Yeh Wei-Tze
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Chan Yih-Shin
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Alexander Stern
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Paul Harris
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|ZhangWen Tong
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Chen Zhang Haolong Yihe
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Lai Qinwen
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Huang Zhi
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Wu Wenxuan
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Tang Haizhao (a)
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Alex Maxwell (a)
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Aarav D Shah (a)
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Adam Hatch (a)
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Peter Martin
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Paul Spargo
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Raunil Kukar
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Sander Aadusaar
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Jonatan Jolkkonen
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Matias Rantala (a)
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Matthew Lumbantoruan (a)
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Asep Saefulloh
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Almay Rayhan Yagutah
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Naomi Ohta
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Katsufumi Suzuki
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Axel A Berner Einan
|1,744
|2,848
|-1,104
|-63.30%
|Chris Baker(Mar1986)
|664
|1,085
|-421
|-63.40%
|Ryuichi Oiwa
|225
|368
|-143
|-63.56%
|Stephen Shephard
|921
|1,507
|-586
|-63.63%
|Marcel Siem
|202
|331
|-129
|-63.86%
|Ashton Turner
|1,182
|1,940
|-758
|-64.13%
|Brett Stegmaier
|881
|1,446
|-565
|-64.13%
|Jay Choi
|435
|715
|-280
|-64.37%
|Scott Brown
|433
|712
|-279
|-64.43%
|Vince India
|484
|796
|-312
|-64.46%
|Petr Valasek
|926
|1,523
|-597
|-64.47%
|Lanto Griffin
|107
|176
|-69
|-64.49%
|Charlie Dann
|1,072
|1,766
|-694
|-64.74%
|Giovanni Manzoni (a)
|953
|1,570
|-617
|-64.74%
|Inhoi Hur
|486
|801
|-315
|-64.81%
|Taiga Sugihara
|529
|872
|-343
|-64.84%
|Ben Evans
|825
|1,361
|-536
|-64.97%
|Patton Kizzire
|143
|236
|-93
|-65.03%
|Hongtaek Kim
|559
|923
|-364
|-65.12%
|Raphael De Sousa
|1,031
|1,705
|-674
|-65.37%
|Paul Imondi
|976
|1,616
|-640
|-65.57%
|Thomas Elissalde
|1,523
|2,525
|-1,002
|-65.79%
|Alex Kang
|822
|1,364
|-542
|-65.94%
|Peter Launer Baek
|714
|1,185
|-471
|-65.97%
|Y.E. Yang
|854
|1,418
|-564
|-66.04%
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|124
|206
|-82
|-66.13%
|Elvis Sithebe
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Irvin Mazibuko
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|A Sugann
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Rizchy Subakti
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Alfred Raja Sitohang (a)
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Fahmi Reza
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Jamel Ondo
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Dominik Pavoucek
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Thomas Lecomte (a)
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Marko Savela
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Pranav Kaul
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Arjun Singh Chaudhri
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Kurush Heerjee
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Philip Coles
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Jan Philipp Nebe (a)
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Pu Xi
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Zhou Cilin
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Li Jianshan
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Wang Yichen
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Yang Yinong
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Wu Jiangyang
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Joshua Seale
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Sasha Wortelboer
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|William Lugnfors Asplund
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Mauro Gilardi
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Teng Kao
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Sakchai Sirimaya
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Kittada Kosalutta (a)
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Carlo Jr Rhodin
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|K Prabagaran
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Phillip McLean
|1,744
|2,898
|-1,154
|-66.17%
|Juvic Pagunsan
|302
|502
|-200
|-66.23%
|Julien Foret
|1,206
|2,005
|-799
|-66.25%
|Masahiro Kawamura
|169
|281
|-112
|-66.27%
|Matthew Rushton
|1,083
|1,801
|-718
|-66.30%
|Daniel Gavins
|173
|288
|-115
|-66.47%
|Tadahiro Takayama
|355
|591
|-236
|-66.48%
|Brad Hopfinger
|722
|1,203
|-481
|-66.62%
|Songgyu Yoo
|1,285
|2,142
|-857
|-66.69%
|Therion Nel
|793
|1,323
|-530
|-66.83%
|Philip Eriksson
|1,135
|1,894
|-759
|-66.87%
|Grant Forrest
|157
|262
|-105
|-66.88%
|Sebastian Petersen
|618
|1,033
|-415
|-67.15%
|Dale Williamson
|1,120
|1,874
|-754
|-67.32%
|Shota Akiyoshi
|666
|1,115
|-449
|-67.42%
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|749
|1,254
|-505
|-67.42%
|Sunil Richard Jung Bell
|753
|1,262
|-509
|-67.60%
|Chen Peicheng (a)
|1,026
|1,720
|-694
|-67.64%
|Will Enefer
|780
|1,308
|-528
|-67.69%
|Benjamin David
|1,617
|2,715
|-1,098
|-67.90%
|Wesley Bryan
|509
|855
|-346
|-67.98%
|Jacques Blaauw
|392
|659
|-267
|-68.11%
|Zhang Xinjun
|608
|1,023
|-415
|-68.26%
|Rikard Karlberg
|375
|631
|-256
|-68.27%
|Pontus Widegren
|1,143
|1,924
|-781
|-68.33%
|Stephen Franken
|532
|896
|-364
|-68.42%
|Michael Palmer
|644
|1,085
|-441
|-68.48%
|Slade Pickering
|682
|1,150
|-468
|-68.62%
|Paul Dwyer
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Tiger Adams
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Patchakorn Chantawiang
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Napat Pattamasing
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Paiboon Phumkliang
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Vuttivit Charoenpornanukul
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Attapol Charanahut
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Wenkang Ouyang
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Wu Weihuang
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Wang Dongyu
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Huang Qifeng
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Chen Jingming
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Chen Peilin
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Shi Zhen
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Aaron Leitmannstetter
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Hemendra Choudhary
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Jay Pandya
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Vishal Singh
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Shubham Narain
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Harmeet Kahlon
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Veikka Viskari (a)
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Tuure Lahti (a)
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Rasmus Karlsson
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Elmo Gerkman (a)
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Aditya Bhandarkar
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Kyaw Thet Oo
|1,744
|2,942
|-1,198
|-68.69%
|Kevin Na
|29
|49
|-20
|-68.97%
|Ales Korinek
|992
|1,679
|-687
|-69.25%
|Daniel Greene
|746
|1,265
|-519
|-69.57%
|Wade Ormsby
|245
|416
|-171
|-69.80%
|Shaun Norris
|73
|124
|-51
|-69.86%
|Gian-Marco Petrozzi
|955
|1,623
|-668
|-69.95%
|Jeff Winther
|158
|269
|-111
|-70.25%
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama
|243
|414
|-171
|-70.37%
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|187
|319
|-132
|-70.59%
|Michael Sim
|711
|1,213
|-502
|-70.60%
|Martin Granstad
|1,614
|2,758
|-1,144
|-70.88%
|Dulal Kalowar
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Lakshya Nagar
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Mohd Nawab
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Raju Ali Mollah
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Sourav Choudhary
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Manav Bais
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Lin Xingzhi (a)
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Sebastian F Sliwka
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Dennis Fuchs
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Bai Xiangyun (a)
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Ma Mingrui (a)
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Wang Lei
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Luo Xuan (a)
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Tian Wei
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Fang Yu
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Zhu Geliang
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Mai Junce
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Gu Cui-lin
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Xu Qin
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|David Shen
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|L. Numpituckchaikul
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Thanarat Srisathaporn
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Chen Yi-chian
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Zeno Felder
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Apisit Nimnual
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Pattarapoom Pacharn
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Poopirat Klinkesorn
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Jomyoot Gettong
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Pitchakorn Tirakul
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Panat Bodhidatta
|1,744
|2,982
|-1,238
|-70.99%
|Hideto Tanihara
|128
|219
|-91
|-71.09%
|Paul Elissalde
|755
|1,292
|-537
|-71.13%
|Yikeun Chang
|604
|1,034
|-430
|-71.19%
|Taehoon Kim
|401
|687
|-286
|-71.32%
|Paul Margolis
|1,011
|1,734
|-723
|-71.51%
|Yasunobu Fukunaga
|995
|1,711
|-716
|-71.96%
|Tomas Melo Gouveia
|686
|1,180
|-494
|-72.01%
|Samuel Saunders
|794
|1,369
|-575
|-72.42%
|Hyungseok Seo
|947
|1,633
|-686
|-72.44%
|Kevin Streelman
|77
|133
|-56
|-72.73%
|Su Dong
|1,010
|1,749
|-739
|-73.17%
|Jaehan Chun
|690
|1,196
|-506
|-73.33%
|Justin Doeden
|824
|1,430
|-606
|-73.54%
|Hsieh Min-hsuan
|1,744
|3,027
|-1,283
|-73.57%
|Lai Wei-lun
|1,744
|3,027
|-1,283
|-73.57%
|Tsai Tsung-yu
|1,744
|3,027
|-1,283
|-73.57%
|Chiu Han-Ting
|1,744
|3,027
|-1,283
|-73.57%
|Jin Qihui
|1,744
|3,027
|-1,283
|-73.57%
|Wang Xinjie
|1,744
|3,027
|-1,283
|-73.57%
|Zhao Jingtang
|1,744
|3,027
|-1,283
|-73.57%
|Tao Yuezu
|1,744
|3,027
|-1,283
|-73.57%
|Peng Huangheqing
|1,744
|3,027
|-1,283
|-73.57%
|Chen Chunyang
|1,744
|3,027
|-1,283
|-73.57%
|Yin Shuaiqi (a)
|1,744
|3,027
|-1,283
|-73.57%
|Zhou Yibaoluo (a)
|1,744
|3,027
|-1,283
|-73.57%
|Jeev Milkha Singh
|1,744
|3,027
|-1,283
|-73.57%
|Dylan Frittelli
|111
|193
|-82
|-73.87%
|Campbell Rawson
|1,586
|2,758
|-1,172
|-73.90%
|Benedict Staben
|940
|1,636
|-696
|-74.04%
|KIM Bael Jun
|832
|1,449
|-617
|-74.16%
|Steven Alker
|789
|1,375
|-586
|-74.27%
|Cormac Sharvin
|898
|1,565
|-667
|-74.28%
|Nick Voke
|700
|1,220
|-520
|-74.29%
|David Drysdale
|492
|858
|-366
|-74.39%
|Stuart MacDonald
|458
|799
|-341
|-74.45%
|Naoto Nakanishi
|475
|829
|-354
|-74.53%
|Matias Calderon
|999
|1,744
|-745
|-74.57%
|Garrett May
|1,104
|1,928
|-824
|-74.64%
|Azuma Yano
|423
|740
|-317
|-74.94%
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|232
|406
|-174
|-75.00%
|Hanbyeol Kim
|268
|471
|-203
|-75.75%
|Jerome Lando-Casanova
|586
|1,030
|-444
|-75.77%
|Filippo Bergamaschi
|1,005
|1,768
|-763
|-75.92%
|Alex Haindl
|450
|792
|-342
|-76.00%
|Luke Kwon
|1,738
|3,061
|-1,323
|-76.12%
|Liu Yanwei
|501
|884
|-383
|-76.45%
|Robert Rock
|360
|636
|-276
|-76.67%
|Andy Zhang
|1,732
|3,061
|-1,329
|-76.73%
|Justin Rose
|43
|76
|-33
|-76.74%
|Niklas Lemke
|396
|700
|-304
|-76.77%
|Dongeun Kim
|521
|921
|-400
|-76.78%
|Brady Schnell
|854
|1,510
|-656
|-76.81%
|Kunihiro Kamii
|324
|573
|-249
|-76.85%
|David Horsey
|229
|405
|-176
|-76.86%
|Cyril Bouniol
|1,730
|3,061
|-1,331
|-76.94%
|Robert Hogan
|1,730
|3,061
|-1,331
|-76.94%
|Poonnavich Hirayama
|1,729
|3,061
|-1,332
|-77.04%
|Aman Raj
|736
|1,304
|-568
|-77.17%
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|786
|1,394
|-608
|-77.35%
|Miguel A Jimenez
|787
|1,399
|-612
|-77.76%
|Gideon Van der Vyver
|1,718
|3,061
|-1,343
|-78.17%
|Vaughn Van Deventer
|766
|1,366
|-600
|-78.33%
|Scott Henry
|1,716
|3,061
|-1,345
|-78.38%
|Chao Haimeng
|1,522
|2,715
|-1,193
|-78.38%
|Benjamin Cook
|808
|1,442
|-634
|-78.47%
|John Merrick
|1,714
|3,061
|-1,347
|-78.59%
|Craig Howie
|313
|559
|-246
|-78.59%
|Rhys Enoch
|526
|940
|-414
|-78.71%
|Oliver Clarke
|1,711
|3,061
|-1,350
|-78.90%
|Ryan Campbell
|1,711
|3,061
|-1,350
|-78.90%
|Thabiso Ngcobo
|1,708
|3,061
|-1,353
|-79.22%
|Blair Hamilton
|1,708
|3,061
|-1,353
|-79.22%
|Bubba Watson
|82
|147
|-65
|-79.27%
|Bradley Dredge
|1,706
|3,061
|-1,355
|-79.43%
|Ryuta Kamimura
|1,700
|3,061
|-1,361
|-80.06%
|Teemu Putkonen
|1,700
|3,061
|-1,361
|-80.06%
|Taylor MacDonald
|1,700
|3,061
|-1,361
|-80.06%
|John Somers
|1,700
|3,061
|-1,361
|-80.06%
|Boo Weekley
|1,698
|3,061
|-1,363
|-80.27%
|Kyle Reifers
|609
|1,098
|-489
|-80.30%
|Julien Brun
|122
|220
|-98
|-80.33%
|Jamie Donaldson
|113
|204
|-91
|-80.53%
|Luke Brown (1998)
|353
|638
|-285
|-80.74%
|Lukas Euler
|864
|1,562
|-698
|-80.79%
|Haydn Porteous
|920
|1,664
|-744
|-80.87%
|Adam Eineving
|718
|1,299
|-581
|-80.92%
|Jonathan Garrick
|1,691
|3,061
|-1,370
|-81.02%
|Panuwat Bulsombath
|1,689
|3,061
|-1,372
|-81.23%
|Neil Schietekat
|209
|379
|-170
|-81.34%
|Scott Hend
|349
|633
|-284
|-81.38%
|Braden Thornberry
|597
|1,083
|-486
|-81.41%
|Poom Pattaropong
|818
|1,484
|-666
|-81.42%
|Dawie van der Walt
|421
|764
|-343
|-81.47%
|Jose-Filipe Lima
|1,686
|3,061
|-1,375
|-81.55%
|Naoki Sekito
|901
|1,636
|-735
|-81.58%
|David Hearn
|783
|1,422
|-639
|-81.61%
|Steve Surry
|578
|1,050
|-472
|-81.66%
|Adam Long
|142
|258
|-116
|-81.69%
|Roberto Castro
|1,130
|2,054
|-924
|-81.77%
|Ratchapol Jantavara
|1,148
|2,090
|-942
|-82.06%
|Jonathan Randolph
|987
|1,798
|-811
|-82.17%
|N. Harnchokchaiskul
|1,679
|3,061
|-1,382
|-82.31%
|Matthias Schwab
|160
|292
|-132
|-82.50%
|Yuwa Kosaihira
|544
|993
|-449
|-82.54%
|Hirotaro Naito
|540
|986
|-446
|-82.59%
|Mario Beltran
|1,675
|3,061
|-1,386
|-82.75%
|Kei Takahashi
|1,124
|2,059
|-935
|-83.19%
|Bo Van Pelt
|393
|721
|-328
|-83.46%
|Smylie Kaufman
|1,667
|3,061
|-1,394
|-83.62%
|Lin Wen-Ko
|1,660
|3,061
|-1,401
|-84.40%
|Cameron Champ
|84
|155
|-71
|-84.52%
|Brian Campbell
|825
|1,523
|-698
|-84.61%
|Maverick Antcliff
|345
|637
|-292
|-84.64%
|Leon Breimer (a)
|1,493
|2,758
|-1,265
|-84.73%
|Byron Coetzee
|1,656
|3,061
|-1,405
|-84.84%
|Gregory Yates
|968
|1,790
|-822
|-84.92%
|Allen John
|697
|1,289
|-592
|-84.94%
|Shohei Hasegawa
|1,653
|3,061
|-1,408
|-85.18%
|Lukas Michel (a)
|1,653
|3,061
|-1,408
|-85.18%
|Pannakorn Uthaipas
|1,563
|2,898
|-1,335
|-85.41%
|Enrico Di Nitto
|1,157
|2,146
|-989
|-85.48%
|Jared Wolfe
|400
|742
|-342
|-85.50%
|Mark Williams
|1,650
|3,061
|-1,411
|-85.52%
|Chase Seiffert
|347
|644
|-297
|-85.59%
|Kristoffer Ventura
|572
|1,062
|-490
|-85.66%
|Roberto Diaz
|441
|819
|-378
|-85.71%
|Atomu Shigenaga
|836
|1,553
|-717
|-85.77%
|Laurie Canter
|86
|160
|-74
|-86.05%
|Yassine Touhami
|1,645
|3,061
|-1,416
|-86.08%
|Guan Tianlang
|1,459
|2,715
|-1,256
|-86.09%
|Robert S Karlsson
|694
|1,292
|-598
|-86.17%
|Juran Dreyer
|1,643
|3,061
|-1,418
|-86.31%
|Junwon Park
|803
|1,498
|-695
|-86.55%
|Andre Nel
|1,640
|3,061
|-1,421
|-86.65%
|Scott Langley
|1,639
|3,061
|-1,422
|-86.76%
|Robert Karlsson
|1,638
|3,061
|-1,423
|-86.87%
|Nino Bertasio
|343
|642
|-299
|-87.17%
|Chiragh Kumar
|1,635
|3,061
|-1,426
|-87.22%
|Matt Stieger
|1,635
|3,061
|-1,426
|-87.22%
|Mario Galiano Aguilar
|1,233
|2,311
|-1,078
|-87.43%
|Yuki Furukawa
|377
|709
|-332
|-88.06%
|Jamie Lovemark
|504
|948
|-444
|-88.10%
|Michael Hoey
|523
|984
|-461
|-88.15%
|Abraham Ancer
|17
|32
|-15
|-88.24%
|Benjamin Hebert
|434
|817
|-383
|-88.25%
|Tag Ridings
|471
|887
|-416
|-88.32%
|Francesco Laporta
|164
|309
|-145
|-88.41%
|Giulio Castagnara
|1,621
|3,061
|-1,440
|-88.83%
|Micah Lauren Shin
|1,621
|3,061
|-1,440
|-88.83%
|Matt Every
|1,617
|3,061
|-1,444
|-89.30%
|Jesper Kennegard
|356
|674
|-318
|-89.33%
|Ahoua Arnaud
|1,530
|2,898
|-1,368
|-89.41%
|Tseng Tzu Hsuan
|1,595
|3,027
|-1,432
|-89.78%
|Harry Higgs
|137
|260
|-123
|-89.78%
|Breyten Meyer
|1,610
|3,061
|-1,451
|-90.12%
|Padraig Harrington
|165
|314
|-149
|-90.30%
|Ricardo Gouveia
|146
|278
|-132
|-90.41%
|Adilson da Silva
|602
|1,147
|-545
|-90.53%
|Erik van Rooyen
|64
|122
|-58
|-90.63%
|Luke Guthrie
|1,605
|3,061
|-1,456
|-90.72%
|George Cunningham
|541
|1,035
|-494
|-91.31%
|Akshay Sharma
|852
|1,630
|-778
|-91.31%
|Daniel Miernicki
|1,599
|3,061
|-1,462
|-91.43%
|Shane Smith
|1,593
|3,061
|-1,468
|-92.15%
|Kristoffer Broberg
|200
|385
|-185
|-92.50%
|Zach Wright
|719
|1,386
|-667
|-92.77%
|Alex Prugh
|1,586
|3,061
|-1,475
|-93.00%
|Linus Vaisanen
|1,585
|3,061
|-1,476
|-93.12%
|Ulrich Van Den Berg
|692
|1,338
|-646
|-93.35%
|Chikkarangappa S
|416
|805
|-389
|-93.51%
|Parathakorn Suyasri
|1,580
|3,061
|-1,481
|-93.73%
|Tanapat Pichaikool
|907
|1,760
|-853
|-94.05%
|Maxime Radureau
|1,577
|3,061
|-1,484
|-94.10%
|Thaya Mo Lim
|1,577
|3,061
|-1,484
|-94.10%
|Youngjea Byun
|1,575
|3,061
|-1,486
|-94.35%
|Cameron Moralee
|1,513
|2,942
|-1,429
|-94.45%
|Jacobo Pastor Lopez
|1,022
|1,988
|-966
|-94.52%
|Bjorn Hellgren
|478
|931
|-453
|-94.77%
|Huang Wenyi
|750
|1,461
|-711
|-94.80%
|Yannik Emmert
|1,571
|3,061
|-1,490
|-94.84%
|Davis Love III
|1,571
|3,061
|-1,490
|-94.84%
|Will Wilcox
|1,571
|3,061
|-1,490
|-94.84%
|Alessandro Noseda
|1,124
|2,193
|-1,069
|-95.11%
|Oliver Fisher
|733
|1,431
|-698
|-95.23%
|David Heinzinger
|1,566
|3,061
|-1,495
|-95.47%
|Jonas Kolbing
|1,566
|3,061
|-1,495
|-95.47%
|Stanislas Gautier
|1,566
|3,061
|-1,495
|-95.47%
|Steven Jeffress
|1,566
|3,061
|-1,495
|-95.47%
|Alexander Kopp
|1,387
|2,715
|-1,328
|-95.75%
|Drew Weaver
|1,563
|3,061
|-1,498
|-95.84%
|Takaya Onoda
|661
|1,296
|-635
|-96.07%
|Jim Furyk
|762
|1,495
|-733
|-96.19%
|Pierre Junior Verlaar
|1,559
|3,061
|-1,502
|-96.34%
|Tomas Silva
|1,557
|3,061
|-1,504
|-96.60%
|George McNeill
|1,557
|3,061
|-1,504
|-96.60%
|Toby Tree
|867
|1,705
|-838
|-96.66%
|Sunghoon Kang
|341
|672
|-331
|-97.07%
|Kevin Lucas
|1,553
|3,061
|-1,508
|-97.10%
|Joshua Creel
|283
|558
|-275
|-97.17%
|Luo Xuewen
|590
|1,165
|-575
|-97.46%
|Kieran Muir
|1,549
|3,061
|-1,512
|-97.61%
|Darren Walkley
|1,549
|3,061
|-1,512
|-97.61%
|Scott Wolfes
|1,545
|3,061
|-1,516
|-98.12%
|Christopher O'Neill
|1,545
|3,061
|-1,516
|-98.12%
|Ippei Koike
|1,540
|3,061
|-1,521
|-98.77%
|Tomohiro Ishizaka
|194
|386
|-192
|-98.97%
|Brian Gay
|398
|793
|-395
|-99.25%
|Chinnarat Phadungsil
|1,534
|3,061
|-1,527
|-99.54%
|Chase Wright
|1,530
|3,061
|-1,531
|-100.07%
|Marcus Fraser
|725
|1,451
|-726
|-100.14%
|Jonas Carlson
|1,529
|3,061
|-1,532
|-100.20%
|James Anstiss
|1,035
|2,075
|-1,040
|-100.48%
|Udayan Mane
|410
|823
|-413
|-100.73%
|Llewellyn Booysen
|1,523
|3,061
|-1,538
|-100.98%
|Michael Arnaud
|1,520
|3,061
|-1,541
|-101.38%
|Ashley Hall
|1,518
|3,061
|-1,543
|-101.65%
|Tom Lewis
|298
|601
|-303
|-101.68%
|D.J. Trahan
|1,110
|2,239
|-1,129
|-101.71%
|Julien De Poyen Bellisle
|1,516
|3,061
|-1,545
|-101.91%
|Seunghyuk Kim
|468
|945
|-477
|-101.92%
|Max Greyserman
|546
|1,103
|-557
|-102.01%
|Kyubeom Jun
|1,515
|3,061
|-1,546
|-102.05%
|Ye Wocheng
|474
|958
|-484
|-102.11%
|Rhein Gibson
|820
|1,658
|-838
|-102.20%
|Jake Roos
|727
|1,472
|-745
|-102.48%
|Bronson Burgoon
|309
|626
|-317
|-102.59%
|Drew Nesbitt
|646
|1,309
|-663
|-102.63%
|Warwick Purchase (a)
|1,505
|3,061
|-1,556
|-103.39%
|Sean Walsh
|1,501
|3,061
|-1,560
|-103.93%
|Richard Hoey
|1,499
|3,061
|-1,562
|-104.20%
|Jason Dufner
|425
|868
|-443
|-104.24%
|Jiho Jung
|1,494
|3,061
|-1,567
|-104.89%
|Kramer Hickok
|136
|279
|-143
|-105.15%
|Namchok Tantipokhakul
|1,492
|3,061
|-1,569
|-105.16%
|Kyle Wilshire
|1,489
|3,061
|-1,572
|-105.57%
|Johannes Veerman
|103
|212
|-109
|-105.83%
|Eduard Rousaud
|535
|1,102
|-567
|-105.98%
|Alex Cejka
|1,485
|3,061
|-1,576
|-106.13%
|Sebastian Vazquez
|1,483
|3,061
|-1,578
|-106.41%
|Moritz Lampert
|1,483
|3,061
|-1,578
|-106.41%
|Werner Deyzel (a)
|1,481
|3,061
|-1,580
|-106.68%
|Philipp Matlari (a)
|1,480
|3,061
|-1,581
|-106.82%
|Paul Casey
|28
|58
|-30
|-107.14%
|Bo Hoag
|331
|686
|-355
|-107.25%
|Camilo Villegas
|315
|654
|-339
|-107.62%
|Seunghwan Jung
|1,467
|3,061
|-1,594
|-108.66%
|Hank Lebioda
|191
|399
|-208
|-108.90%
|Shun Yat Hak
|346
|723
|-377
|-108.96%
|Ryan Lumsden
|455
|952
|-497
|-109.23%
|Carl Pettersson
|1,462
|3,061
|-1,599
|-109.37%
|David Coupland
|560
|1,174
|-614
|-109.64%
|Brad Schneider
|1,459
|3,061
|-1,602
|-109.80%
|Mark Blakefield
|1,458
|3,061
|-1,603
|-109.95%
|Seth Reeves
|288
|607
|-319
|-110.76%
|Brody Martin
|1,452
|3,061
|-1,609
|-110.81%
|David Gleeson
|1,447
|3,061
|-1,614
|-111.54%
|Andy Pope
|1,445
|3,061
|-1,616
|-111.83%
|Bernd Wiesberger
|58
|123
|-65
|-112.07%
|Kristoffer Reitan
|923
|1,958
|-1,035
|-112.13%
|Roger Sloan
|235
|500
|-265
|-112.77%
|Lucas Vacarisas
|676
|1,442
|-766
|-113.31%
|Matt Ford
|612
|1,306
|-694
|-113.40%
|Hugo Leon
|244
|521
|-277
|-113.52%
|Ren Takeuchi
|849
|1,813
|-964
|-113.55%
|Darren Beck
|1,433
|3,061
|-1,628
|-113.61%
|Anton Haig
|512
|1,095
|-583
|-113.87%
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|934
|2,000
|-1,066
|-114.13%
|Brett Coletta
|661
|1,417
|-756
|-114.37%
|Daichi Sato
|843
|1,809
|-966
|-114.59%
|Zhang Huilin
|671
|1,440
|-769
|-114.61%
|David Skinns
|239
|514
|-275
|-115.06%
|Ye Jianfeng
|814
|1,758
|-944
|-115.97%
|Darren Fichardt
|270
|587
|-317
|-117.41%
|Yosuke Asaji
|192
|420
|-228
|-118.75%
|Michael Bullen
|1,399
|3,061
|-1,662
|-118.80%
|John Catlin
|130
|286
|-156
|-120.00%
|Brandt Snedeker
|188
|415
|-227
|-120.74%
|Lasse Jensen
|339
|751
|-412
|-121.53%
|Julien Quesne
|1,380
|3,061
|-1,681
|-121.81%
|Ake Nilsson
|1,376
|3,061
|-1,685
|-122.46%
|Jack Maguire
|1,376
|3,061
|-1,685
|-122.46%
|Marcus Helligkilde
|80
|178
|-98
|-122.50%
|Zach Johnson
|175
|390
|-215
|-122.86%
|Bernd Ritthammer
|840
|1,874
|-1,034
|-123.10%
|John Oda
|1,371
|3,061
|-1,690
|-123.27%
|Thaworn Wiratchant
|998
|2,239
|-1,241
|-124.35%
|Martin Piller
|1,363
|3,061
|-1,698
|-124.58%
|J.B. Holmes
|775
|1,741
|-966
|-124.65%
|Andy Sullivan
|140
|315
|-175
|-125.00%
|Tiger Woods
|566
|1,274
|-708
|-125.09%
|Kristof Ulenaers
|399
|899
|-500
|-125.31%
|Ding Wenyi (a)
|386
|870
|-484
|-125.39%
|Jihoon Lee
|905
|2,050
|-1,145
|-126.52%
|Curtis Thompson
|364
|834
|-470
|-129.12%
|Tyler McCumber
|289
|663
|-374
|-129.41%
|Justin Hueber
|1,334
|3,061
|-1,727
|-129.46%
|Robert Streb
|125
|287
|-162
|-129.60%
|Jerry Kelly
|1,328
|3,061
|-1,733
|-130.50%
|Dylan Kok
|1,326
|3,061
|-1,735
|-130.84%
|Mike Weir
|1,137
|2,632
|-1,495
|-131.49%
|Jonathan Caldwell
|317
|735
|-418
|-131.86%
|Cole Miller
|1,319
|3,061
|-1,742
|-132.07%
|Charlie Wi
|1,318
|3,061
|-1,743
|-132.25%
|Matt Atkins
|1,316
|3,061
|-1,745
|-132.60%
|Alexander Levy
|263
|613
|-350
|-133.08%
|Matt Wallace
|78
|182
|-104
|-133.33%
|Marc Leishman
|36
|84
|-48
|-133.33%
|Chan Kim
|62
|145
|-83
|-133.87%
|Chris Wiatr
|1,308
|3,061
|-1,753
|-134.02%
|Jason Kokrak
|20
|47
|-27
|-135.00%
|Romain Wattel
|1,300
|3,061
|-1,761
|-135.46%
|Henrik Norlander
|161
|381
|-220
|-136.65%
|Brandon Hagy
|210
|498
|-288
|-137.14%
|Wes Roach
|710
|1,690
|-980
|-138.03%
|Daniel Sutton
|1,285
|3,061
|-1,776
|-138.21%
|Tim Wilkinson
|880
|2,099
|-1,219
|-138.52%
|Kyle Stanley
|273
|655
|-382
|-139.93%
|Daniel McCarthy
|513
|1,236
|-723
|-140.94%
|Michael Miller
|1,267
|3,061
|-1,794
|-141.59%
|Pep Angles Ros
|269
|650
|-381
|-141.64%
|Sejun Yoon
|1,265
|3,061
|-1,796
|-141.98%
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|70
|170
|-100
|-142.86%
|Billy Kennerly
|473
|1,154
|-681
|-143.97%
|Santiago Tarrio Ben
|100
|244
|-144
|-144.00%
|Theo Humphrey
|538
|1,313
|-775
|-144.05%
|Stoney Crouch
|1,249
|3,061
|-1,812
|-145.08%
|Ted Potter Jr.
|598
|1,466
|-868
|-145.15%
|Steven Brown
|516
|1,268
|-752
|-145.74%
|Sergio Garcia
|45
|113
|-68
|-151.11%
|Christofer Blomstrand
|448
|1,126
|-678
|-151.34%
|Derek Ernst
|1,216
|3,061
|-1,845
|-151.73%
|Bryden MacPherson
|422
|1,066
|-644
|-152.61%
|Rory Sabbatini
|112
|283
|-171
|-152.68%
|Brett Drewitt
|405
|1,024
|-619
|-152.84%
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|407
|1,038
|-631
|-155.04%
|Hayden Shieh
|1,195
|3,061
|-1,866
|-156.15%
|Tyler Koivisto
|820
|2,115
|-1,295
|-157.93%
|Garrick Higgo
|60
|156
|-96
|-160.00%
|Brandon Stone
|166
|434
|-268
|-161.45%
|Daniel Summerhays
|1,159
|3,061
|-1,902
|-164.11%
|Joungwhan Park
|1,156
|3,061
|-1,905
|-164.79%
|Ian Poulter
|54
|143
|-89
|-164.81%
|Branden Grace
|68
|181
|-113
|-166.18%
|Daniel Berger
|19
|51
|-32
|-168.42%
|Andrew Johnston
|189
|509
|-320
|-169.31%
|Calum Hill
|135
|367
|-232
|-171.85%
|Ryan Ruffels
|1,119
|3,061
|-1,942
|-173.55%
|Thomas Rosenmuller
|630
|1,724
|-1,094
|-173.65%
|Joachim B Hansen
|106
|291
|-185
|-174.53%
|Rafael Campos
|373
|1,031
|-658
|-176.41%
|Trace Crowe
|1,103
|3,061
|-1,958
|-177.52%
|Scott Gregory
|1,097
|3,061
|-1,964
|-179.03%
|Richy Werenski
|189
|530
|-341
|-180.42%
|Patrick Reed
|25
|72
|-47
|-188.00%
|Stewart Cink
|53
|154
|-101
|-190.57%
|Bernhard Langer
|1,049
|3,061
|-2,012
|-191.80%
|Changwoo Lee
|542
|1,587
|-1,045
|-192.80%
|Sebastian Cappelen
|1,041
|3,061
|-2,020
|-194.04%
|Brendon Doyle
|1,034
|3,061
|-2,027
|-196.03%
|Jim Herman
|208
|622
|-414
|-199.04%
|Andrew Landry
|186
|565
|-379
|-203.76%
|Takumi Kanaya
|50
|153
|-103
|-206.00%
|Chase Johnson
|991
|3,061
|-2,070
|-208.88%
|Ollie Schniederjans
|367
|1,184
|-817
|-222.62%
|Ludvig Aberg (a)
|942
|3,061
|-2,119
|-224.95%
|Daniel van Tonder
|76
|247
|-171
|-225.00%
|Brooks Koepka
|16
|52
|-36
|-225.00%
|John Chin
|890
|3,061
|-2,171
|-243.93%
|Evan Harmeling
|740
|2,583
|-1,843
|-249.05%
|Steve Stricker
|368
|1,285
|-917
|-249.18%
|Chris Paisley
|383
|1,384
|-1,001
|-261.36%
|Kyle Jones
|845
|3,061
|-2,216
|-262.25%
|Ryan Palmer
|47
|177
|-130
|-276.60%
|Austen Truslow
|810
|3,061
|-2,251
|-277.90%
|Martin Kaymer
|118
|476
|-358
|-303.39%
|Charley Hoffman
|75
|303
|-228
|-304.00%
|Carlos Ortiz
|56
|230
|-174
|-310.71%
|Ondrej Lieser
|352
|1,518
|-1,166
|-331.25%
|Harris English
|13
|57
|-44
|-338.46%
|Lee Westwood
|37
|164
|-127
|-343.24%
|Webb Simpson
|27
|125
|-98
|-362.96%
|Louis Oosthuizen
|10
|50
|-40
|-400.00%
|Jon Rahm
|1
|5
|-4
|-400.00%
|Matthew Wolff
|30
|151
|-121
|-403.33%
|Collin Morikawa
|2
|11
|-9
|-450.00%
|Phil Mickelson
|33
|213
|-180
|-545.45%
|Bryson DeChambeau
|5
|67
|-62
|-1240.00%
|Dustin Johnson
|3
|41
|-38
|-1266.67%