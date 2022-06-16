×

Every U.S. Open needs an Everyman, and the 122nd edition has Joel Dahmen

Getty Images

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Every U.S. Open needs an Everyman, and this edition has Joel Dahmen, one of the PGA Tour’s most popular and endearing characters.

Dahmen posted a perfectly respectable 67 at The Country Club for a share of the early lead, and unlike many in his position, who would dismiss an early lead, the 34-year-old was savoring the accomplishment.

Full-field scores from U.S. Open

“I had two putts from 30 feet. I don't think anyone in the afternoon is probably going to shoot [3 under],” Dahmen said. “That would be a hell of a score, but it would be a really cool footnote. Even if I ended up 40th, who cares?”

Dahmen, who is playing his ninth major this week, explained that his brand of self-deprecating humor is how his father taught him to deal with success, but his confidence on the course runs higher than many might think.

He also said he’s seen plenty of similarly-minded players contend in golf’s biggest events.

“It's just understanding who I am and where I'm at. Rocco Mediate took Tiger to 91 holes [at the 2008 U.S. Open]; I think I can do OK,” he smiled.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Dahmen from lead to 9 back with poor finish

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Joel Dahmen eagled the par-4 14th to lead the Wells Fargo, but finished nine back after a disastrous finish.

DK
News & Opinion

Players expect more rowdiness as fans gamble

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

As golf enters the new world of sports betting, the faceless on social media are only going to become more outspoken and angry.
Golf Central

Higgs may be fined, but (clothed) fun planned

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Higgs said he and Dahmen plan to make the most of any potential fine by creating a GoFundMe page with an eye toward charity.