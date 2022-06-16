Every U.S. Open needs an Everyman, and the 122nd edition has Joel Dahmen

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Every U.S. Open needs an Everyman, and this edition has Joel Dahmen, one of the PGA Tour’s most popular and endearing characters.

Dahmen posted a perfectly respectable 67 at The Country Club for a share of the early lead, and unlike many in his position, who would dismiss an early lead, the 34-year-old was savoring the accomplishment.

“I had two putts from 30 feet. I don't think anyone in the afternoon is probably going to shoot [3 under],” Dahmen said. “That would be a hell of a score, but it would be a really cool footnote. Even if I ended up 40th, who cares?”

Dahmen, who is playing his ninth major this week, explained that his brand of self-deprecating humor is how his father taught him to deal with success, but his confidence on the course runs higher than many might think.

He also said he’s seen plenty of similarly-minded players contend in golf’s biggest events.

“It's just understanding who I am and where I'm at. Rocco Mediate took Tiger to 91 holes [at the 2008 U.S. Open]; I think I can do OK,” he smiled.