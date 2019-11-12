Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff are about to team up again.

No, they aren't donning the orange and black they wore while guiding Oklahoma State to a national championship in 2018. Instead the two fledgling pros will join forces at next month's QBE Shootout, where they will comprise one of the 12 two-person teams competing in Naples, Fla.

Wolff broke into the winner's circle shortly after turning pro at the 3M Open this summer, while Hovland was low amateur at both the Masters and U.S. Open before earning his PGA Tour card at Korn Ferry Tour Finals. They'll play together Dec. 13-15 in the 54-hole, unofficial event which features scramble, modified alternate shot and fourball formats.

Other teams include former Ryder Cup teammates Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter, fellow FedExCup champs Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker, and tournament defending champs Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman. LPGA star Lexi Thompson returns for the fourth straight year, this time pairing with veteran Sean O'Hair.

Kevin Kisner will team up with Charley Hoffman, although with the event played at the same time as the Presidents Cup there could potentially be a lineup change if Kisner is chosen as an injury replacement for world No. 1 Brooks Koepka. Two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson will play alongside Charles Howell III.

Other teams include Corey Conners and Andrew Putnam, Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway, Ryan Palmer and Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston, and Chez Reavie and Kevin Chappell.

Hosted by Greg Norman, the tournament will be played at the Tiburon Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples.