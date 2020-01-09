One win away from the PGA Tour's all-time record, Tiger Woods will make his 2020 debut at Torrey Pines.

Woods announced on social media Thursday that he’ll play in two weeks at the Farmers Insurance Open, followed by the Genesis Invitational in mid-February.

The move was expected, of course: Woods is an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open. Since Woods stopped playing at Kapalua, in '05, he has often made his first start of the year at Torrey Pines. His most recent win at the Farmers came in 2013. Since then, he hasn’t finished better than a tie for 20th (last year).

Woods is also the tournament host for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, a venue at which he’s never won. This is the first year that the Genesis has elevated tournament status, with a smaller field (120 players), a larger purse ($9.3 million) and a three-year exemption to the winner.

Expectations for Woods’ 2020 ratcheted up significantly following his record-tying 82nd victory last fall, at the Zozo Championship, and then when he posted a 3-0 record as a playing captain at the Presidents Cup.

Now 44, Woods is expected to play a similar schedule to last year in the run-up to the Masters, with the likely addition of the Arnold Palmer Invitational (which he missed last year because of a neck strain).

The Farmers, which begins Jan. 23, will be Woods' second start of the season.