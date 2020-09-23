Fall college golf: Who's playing and where, and who's not?

College golf is here, but because of COVID-19, the fall season will be unlike anything anyone has seen before. Here's a list of what conferences are playing and aren't playing golf this fall, plus the complete Division I schedule for men and women:
Playing
- Big 12
- Conference USA (Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, North Texas, Southern Miss, UAB, Western Kentucky)
- MEAC (Augusta)
- Missouri Valley (Drake, Missouri State, Southern Illinois)
- SEC
- Southern (Chattanooga, Citadel, East Tennessee State, Mercer, Western Carolina)
- Southland (Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Houston Baptist, Lamar)
- Sun Belt
- West Coast (Pepperdine, BYU, San Diego, St. Mary’s, Loyola Marymount)
Not playing
- American
- Atlantic 10
- Atlantic Sun
- ACC
- Big East
- Big Sky
- Big South
- Big Ten
- Big West
- Colonial
- Conference USA (Charlotte, FAU, FIU, Marshall, Old Dominion, Rice, UTEP, UTSA, William and Mary)
- Horizon League
- MAAC
- MAC
- MEAC (Bethune-Cookman, Howard, Maryland-Eastern Shore, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Savannah State)
- Mountain West
- Missouri Valley (Bradley, Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola-Chicago, Northern Iowa, Valparaiso)
- Northeast
- Ohio Valley
- Pac-12
- Patriot League
- Southern (Furman, UNCG, Samford, Wofford)
- Southland (Incarnate Word, McNeese State, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin)
- Summit League
- SWAC
- Ivy League
- WAC
- West Coast (Gonzaga, Pacific, Portland State, San Francisco, Santa Clara)
Schedule
Men’s events
- Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, Choudrant, La., Sept. 14-15 (Winner: UAB)
- Scenic City Collegiate, Ooltewah, Tenn., Sept. 21-22 (Winner: UAB)
- Colonial Collegiate, Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 28-29
- J.T. Poston Invitational, Sapphire, N.C., Sept. 28-29
- Zach Johnson Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 27-29
- Graeme McDowell Invitational, Birmingham, Ala., Sept. 29-30
- Big 12 Match Play, Hockley, Texas, Oct. 2-4
- Blessings Collegiate, Fayetteville, Ark., Oct. 5-7
- Intercollegiate at The Grove, Murfreesboro, Tenn., Oct. 12-13
- Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, Jonesboro, Ark., Oct. 12-13
- Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, Carrollton, Texas, Oct. 18-20
- Mountaineer Invitational, Bridgeport, W.Va., Oct. 19-20
- Little Rock Invitational, Little Rock, Ark., Oct. 19-20
- Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate, Franklin, Tenn., Oct. 25-27
- East Lake Cup, Atlanta, Oct. 26-28
- Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, Vestavia Hills, Ala., Nov. 9-10
Women’s events
- USA Intercollegiate, Mobile, Ala., Sept. 5-7 (Winner: Western Kentucky)
- Hoover Invitational, Birmingham, Ala., Sept. 21-22
- Schooner Fall Classic, Norman, Okla., Sept. 27-29
- Blessings Collegiate, Fayetteville, Ark., Oct. 5-7
- Betsy Rawls Invitational, Austin, Texas, Oct. 10-11
- Lady Red Wolves Classic, State University, Ark., Oct. 12-13
- Callaway Gardens Invitational, Pine Mountain, Ga., Oct. 19-20
- MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial, Springfield, Mo., Oct. 19-20
- The Ally at Old Waverly, Starkville, Miss., Oct. 19-21
- Cowgirl Classic, Stillwater, Okla., Oct. 22-23
- East Lake Cup, Atlanta, Oct. 26-28
- Mercer Invitational, Macon, Ga., Nov. 9-10