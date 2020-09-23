Fall college golf: Who's playing and where, and who's not?

College golf is here, but because of COVID-19, the fall season will be unlike anything anyone has seen before. Here's a list of what conferences are playing and aren't playing golf this fall, plus the complete Division I schedule for men and women:

Playing

Big 12

Conference USA (Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, North Texas, Southern Miss, UAB, Western Kentucky)

MEAC (Augusta)

Missouri Valley (Drake, Missouri State, Southern Illinois)

SEC

Southern (Chattanooga, Citadel, East Tennessee State, Mercer, Western Carolina)

Southland (Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Houston Baptist, Lamar)

Sun Belt

West Coast (Pepperdine, BYU, San Diego, St. Mary’s, Loyola Marymount)

Not playing

American

Atlantic 10

Atlantic Sun

ACC

Big East

Big Sky

Big South

Big Ten

Big West

Colonial

Conference USA (Charlotte, FAU, FIU, Marshall, Old Dominion, Rice, UTEP, UTSA, William and Mary)

Horizon League

MAAC

MAC

MEAC (Bethune-Cookman, Howard, Maryland-Eastern Shore, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Savannah State)

Mountain West

Missouri Valley (Bradley, Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola-Chicago, Northern Iowa, Valparaiso)

Northeast

Ohio Valley

Pac-12

Patriot League

Southern (Furman, UNCG, Samford, Wofford)

Southland (Incarnate Word, McNeese State, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin)

Summit League

SWAC

Ivy League

WAC

West Coast (Gonzaga, Pacific, Portland State, San Francisco, Santa Clara)

Schedule

Men’s events

Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, Choudrant, La., Sept. 14-15 (Winner: UAB)

Scenic City Collegiate, Ooltewah, Tenn., Sept. 21-22 (Winner: UAB)

Colonial Collegiate, Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 28-29

J.T. Poston Invitational, Sapphire, N.C., Sept. 28-29

Zach Johnson Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 27-29

Graeme McDowell Invitational, Birmingham, Ala., Sept. 29-30

Big 12 Match Play, Hockley, Texas, Oct. 2-4

Blessings Collegiate, Fayetteville, Ark., Oct. 5-7

Intercollegiate at The Grove, Murfreesboro, Tenn., Oct. 12-13

Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, Jonesboro, Ark., Oct. 12-13

Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, Carrollton, Texas, Oct. 18-20

Mountaineer Invitational, Bridgeport, W.Va., Oct. 19-20

Little Rock Invitational, Little Rock, Ark., Oct. 19-20

Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate, Franklin, Tenn., Oct. 25-27

East Lake Cup, Atlanta, Oct. 26-28

Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, Vestavia Hills, Ala., Nov. 9-10

Women’s events