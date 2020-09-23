Fall college golf: Who's playing and where, and who's not?

College golf is here, but because of COVID-19, the fall season will be unlike anything anyone has seen before. Here's a list of what conferences are playing and aren't playing golf this fall, plus the complete Division I schedule for men and women:

Playing

  • Big 12
  • Conference USA (Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, North Texas, Southern Miss, UAB, Western Kentucky)
  • MEAC (Augusta)
  • Missouri Valley (Drake, Missouri State, Southern Illinois)
  • SEC
  • Southern (Chattanooga, Citadel, East Tennessee State, Mercer, Western Carolina)
  • Southland (Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Houston Baptist, Lamar)
  • Sun Belt
  • West Coast (Pepperdine, BYU, San Diego, St. Mary’s, Loyola Marymount)

Not playing

  • American
  • Atlantic 10
  • Atlantic Sun
  • ACC
  • Big East
  • Big Sky
  • Big South
  • Big Ten
  • Big West
  • Colonial
  • Conference USA (Charlotte, FAU, FIU, Marshall, Old Dominion, Rice, UTEP, UTSA, William and Mary)
  • Horizon League
  • MAAC
  • MAC
  • MEAC (Bethune-Cookman, Howard, Maryland-Eastern Shore, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Savannah State)
  • Mountain West
  • Missouri Valley (Bradley, Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola-Chicago, Northern Iowa, Valparaiso)
  • Northeast
  • Ohio Valley
  • Pac-12
  • Patriot League
  • Southern (Furman, UNCG, Samford, Wofford)
  • Southland (Incarnate Word, McNeese State, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin)
  • Summit League
  • SWAC
  • Ivy League
  • WAC
  • West Coast (Gonzaga, Pacific, Portland State, San Francisco, Santa Clara)

Schedule

Men’s events

  • Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, Choudrant, La., Sept. 14-15 (Winner: UAB)
  • Scenic City Collegiate, Ooltewah, Tenn., Sept. 21-22 (Winner: UAB)
  • Colonial Collegiate, Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 28-29
  • J.T. Poston Invitational, Sapphire, N.C., Sept. 28-29
  • Zach Johnson Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 27-29
  • Graeme McDowell Invitational, Birmingham, Ala., Sept. 29-30
  • Big 12 Match Play, Hockley, Texas, Oct. 2-4
  • Blessings Collegiate, Fayetteville, Ark., Oct. 5-7
  • Intercollegiate at The Grove, Murfreesboro, Tenn., Oct. 12-13
  • Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, Jonesboro, Ark., Oct. 12-13
  • Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, Carrollton, Texas, Oct. 18-20
  • Mountaineer Invitational, Bridgeport, W.Va., Oct. 19-20
  • Little Rock Invitational, Little Rock, Ark., Oct. 19-20
  • Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate, Franklin, Tenn., Oct. 25-27
  • East Lake Cup, Atlanta, Oct. 26-28
  • Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, Vestavia Hills, Ala., Nov. 9-10

Women’s events

  • USA Intercollegiate, Mobile, Ala., Sept. 5-7 (Winner: Western Kentucky)
  • Hoover Invitational, Birmingham, Ala., Sept. 21-22
  • Schooner Fall Classic, Norman, Okla., Sept. 27-29
  • Blessings Collegiate, Fayetteville, Ark., Oct. 5-7
  • Betsy Rawls Invitational, Austin, Texas, Oct. 10-11
  • Lady Red Wolves Classic, State University, Ark., Oct. 12-13
  • Callaway Gardens Invitational, Pine Mountain, Ga., Oct. 19-20
  • MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial, Springfield, Mo., Oct. 19-20
  • The Ally at Old Waverly, Starkville, Miss., Oct. 19-21
  • Cowgirl Classic, Stillwater, Okla., Oct. 22-23
  • East Lake Cup, Atlanta, Oct. 26-28
  • Mercer Invitational, Macon, Ga., Nov. 9-10