False restart: Scott McCarron's putter head breaks off on first hole at Colonial

Getty Images

Scott McCarron may have been ready for a return to competitive golf.

But his putter wasn't.

Playing the PGA Tour this week via a sponsor exemption, the 54-year-old, reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion took to Twitter after his opening round at Colonial Country Club to reveal that his putter head fell off on his very first hole Thursday.

The three-time PGA Tour winner and 11-time PGA Tour Champions winner went on to card three birdies, two bogeys and a double in an opening 1-over 71.

As for the other over-50s in the field, 61-year-old Tom Lehman posted 65, 50-year-old Jim Furyk 67, 62-year-old Bernhard Langer 70, 53-year-old Steve Stricker 73, 60-year-old Keith Clearwater 76, and 60-year-old David Frost 77.

More articles like this

Scott McCarron at the 2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Golf Central

McCarron leads, Clarke two back in Japan

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Scott McCarron made a 20-foot birdie on his final hole Saturday to grab a one-stroke lead with one round to play at the PGA Tour Champions’ Mastercard Japan Championship.
News & Opinion

McCarron wins Insperity for 10th senior title

BY Associated Press  — 

Scott McCarron won the Insperity Invitational on Sunday for his 10th PGA Tour Champions victory and second in three weeks.
News & Opinion

McCarron takes three-shot lead into final round at Insperity Invitational

BY Associated Press  — 

Scott McCarron took a three-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions' Insperity Invitational, completing a 5-under 67 in the storm-delayed first round and adding a 65 in the second.