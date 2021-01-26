Farmers Insurance Open odds: Rory McIlroy or Jon Rahm the favorite?

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are the two betting favorites for this week's Farmers Insurance Open, but it's the former who has the edge.

Rahm won this tournament in 2017 and is the No. 2-ranked player in the world. He withdrew from last week's American Express after tweaking a muscle, but said the WD was mostly precautionary and he expected to be fine for Torrey Pines.

McIlroy was in the Middle East last week, finishing third at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. McIlroy led through 54 holes but couldn't close for his first title since 2019.

Here's a look at notable odds to win the Farmers Insurance Open:

+700: Jon Rahm

+850: Rory McIlroy

+1400: Xander Schauffele

+2100: Tony Finau

+2400: Harris English

+2800: Patrick Reed

+3000: Hideki Matsuyama

+3100: Viktor Hovland

+3500: Matthew Wolff, Scottie Scheffler

+3700: Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im

+3800: Jason Day

+4000: Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim

+4700: Bubba Watson

+5000: Adam Scott

Click here for complete odds.

