Farmers Insurance Open payout: Max Homa banks over $1.5 million

Max Homa earned his sixth PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open and with it, another $1.566 million for his bank account. Along with his successful title defense at the season-opening Fortinet Championship, he has pocketed more than $4 million in five starts for the 2022-23 campaign.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Homa and the rest of the players who made the cut at Torrey Pines:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Max Homa
|
500.00
|
1,566,000.00
|
2
|
Keegan Bradley
|
300.00
|
948,300.00
|
3
|
Collin Morikawa
|
190.00
|
600,300.00
|
T4
|
Sungjae Im
|
115.00
|
366,125.00
|
T4
|
Sam Ryder
|
115.00
|
366,125.00
|
T4
|
Sahith Theegala
|
115.00
|
366,125.00
|
T7
|
Jason Day
|
87.50
|
282,750.00
|
T7
|
Jon Rahm
|
87.50
|
282,750.00
|
T9
|
Tony Finau
|
77.50
|
245,775.00
|
T9
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
77.50
|
245,775.00
|
T11
|
Rickie Fowler
|
67.50
|
210,975.00
|
T11
|
Taylor Moore
|
67.50
|
210,975.00
|
T13
|
Erik Barnes
|
55.20
|
160,515.00
|
T13
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
55.20
|
160,515.00
|
T13
|
Xander Schauffele
|
55.20
|
160,515.00
|
T13
|
Sam Stevens
|
55.20
|
160,515.00
|
T13
|
Jimmy Walker
|
55.20
|
160,515.00
|
T18
|
Justin Rose
|
48.00
|
128,325.00
|
T18
|
Kevin Tway
|
48.00
|
128,325.00
|
T20
|
S.H. Kim
|
41.00
|
98,919.00
|
T20
|
Peter Malnati
|
41.00
|
98,919.00
|
T20
|
Adam Schenk
|
41.00
|
98,919.00
|
T20
|
Brendan Steele
|
41.00
|
98,919.00
|
T20
|
Justin Suh
|
41.00
|
98,919.00
|
T25
|
Brent Grant
|
31.75
|
66,845.00
|
T25
|
Si Woo Kim
|
31.75
|
66,845.00
|
T25
|
Luke List
|
31.75
|
66,845.00
|
T25
|
Callum Tarren
|
31.75
|
66,845.00
|
T25
|
Justin Thomas
|
31.75
|
66,845.00
|
T25
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|
31.75
|
66,845.00
|
T31
|
Ben Griffin
|
23.00
|
50,895.00
|
T31
|
Maverick McNealy
|
23.00
|
50,895.00
|
T31
|
Taylor Montgomery
|
23.00
|
50,895.00
|
T31
|
Trey Mullinax
|
23.00
|
50,895.00
|
T31
|
Augusto Núñez
|
23.00
|
50,895.00
|
T31
|
Scott Piercy
|
23.00
|
50,895.00
|
T37
|
Dean Burmester
|
16.00
|
37,845.00
|
T37
|
Wyndham Clark
|
16.00
|
37,845.00
|
T37
|
Thomas Detry
|
16.00
|
37,845.00
|
T37
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
16.00
|
37,845.00
|
T37
|
Lanto Griffin
|
16.00
|
37,845.00
|
T37
|
Alex Smalley
|
16.00
|
37,845.00
|
T37
|
Michael Thompson
|
16.00
|
37,845.00
|
T44
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
9.81
|
25,578.00
|
T44
|
Adam Hadwin
|
9.81
|
25,578.00
|
T44
|
Nick Hardy
|
9.81
|
25,578.00
|
T44
|
Harry Higgs
|
9.81
|
25,578.00
|
T44
|
Michael Kim
|
9.81
|
25,578.00
|
T44
|
S.Y. Noh
|
9.81
|
25,578.00
|
T44
|
Vincent Norrman
|
9.81
|
25,578.00
|
T44
|
Kevin Yu
|
9.81
|
25,578.00
|
52
|
Aaron Rai
|
7.50
|
21,315.00
|
T53
|
Cameron Champ
|
5.92
|
20,295.86
|
T53
|
Tano Goya
|
5.92
|
20,295.86
|
T53
|
Garrick Higgo
|
5.92
|
20,295.86
|
T53
|
Satoshi Kodaira
|
5.92
|
20,295.86
|
T53
|
Trevor Werbylo
|
5.92
|
20,295.86
|
T53
|
Austin Cook
|
5.92
|
20,295.85
|
T53
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
5.92
|
20,295.85
|
T60
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
4.90
|
19,488.00
|
T60
|
Kevin Streelman
|
4.90
|
19,488.00
|
T62
|
Byeong Hun An
|
4.20
|
18,879.00
|
T62
|
Zecheng Dou
|
4.20
|
18,879.00
|
T62
|
Paul Haley II
|
4.20
|
18,879.00
|
T62
|
Ryan Palmer
|
4.20
|
18,879.00
|
T62
|
Gary Woodland
|
4.20
|
18,879.00
|
T67
|
Taiga Semikawa
|
-
|
18,270.00
|
T67
|
Robby Shelton
|
3.50
|
18,270.00
|
T69
|
Scott Harrington
|
3.03
|
17,835.00
|
T69
|
Andrew Novak
|
3.03
|
17,835.00
|
T69
|
Davis Thompson
|
3.03
|
17,835.00
|
72
|
Scott Brown
|
2.80
|
17,487.00
|
73
|
Adam Long
|
2.70
|
17,313.00