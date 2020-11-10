AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods will begin his title defense at the Masters at 7:55 a.m. ET, off the 10th hole on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. He will be grouped with reigning Open champion Shane Lowry and 2019 U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree.

The Masters Tournament is implementing split tees for the first two rounds because of the reduced daylight in November.

Woods’ threesome will go out at noon ET in Friday’s second round, off the first tee.

Other notable groups include world No. 2 Jon Rahm, reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and frequent Masters contender Louis Oosthuizen at 7:33 a.m. ET (Round 1, 10th tee) and 11:38 a.m. ET (Round 2, first tee).

Following Woods’ group off the 10th tee on Thursday will be 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth, 2019 U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland and Ian Poulter. They will go out at 8:06 a.m. ET and then 12:11 p.m. ET (Friday, first tee).

Three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson will tee off at 11:27 a.m. ET on the first hole in Round 1. He is alongside Abraham Ancer and Bernd Wiesberger (7:22 a.m. ET on Friday off No. 10).

Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka are off the first tee on Thursday at 11:49 a.m. ET and off No. 10 on Friday at 7:44 a.m. ET.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy will follow them at noon ET and 7:55 a.m. ET, for the first two rounds, respectively.