Defending champion Dustin Johnson will play alongside Francesco Molinari and Abraham Ancer in the first two rounds of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The trio will go out at 12:39 p.m. ET off the 10th tee in Round 1 and 1:51 p.m. ET off the first tee in Round 2 at Chapultepec Golf Club.

Here's a look at a few other notable groups (all times ET):

12:51 p.m. Thursday, No. 10; 2:03 p.m. Friday, No. 1: Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy

McIlroy is the odds-on favorite this week, coming off T-5 finish last week at the Genesis Invitational. He finished runner-up to Johnson at this event a year ago. Fleetwood remains in search of his first PGA Tour win, while Woodland is seeking his first victory since capturing last year's U.S. Open.

1:51 p.m. Thursday, No. 1; 12:39 p.m. Friday, No. 10: Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Justin Thomas

Matsuyama also tied for fifth at Riviera Country Club, but he hasn't won on Tour since the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Leishman (Farmers Insurance Open) and Thomas (CJ Cup and Sentry Tournament of Champions) both have wins this season.

2:03 p.m. Thursday, No. 1; 12:51 p.m. Friday, No. 10: Adam Scott, Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm

Scott ended a four-year winless drought on Tour last week at the Genesis. He won this tournament in 2016, when it was contested at Doral. Rahm is vying for his first individual PGA Tour title in over two years, while Ortiz is making his maiden WGC start.