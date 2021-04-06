Featured groups at the Masters: Spieth wraps up Day 1 tee times

AUGUSTA, Ga. – A day that will begin with a historic third member of the honorary starters will end with what may be Thursday’s most anticipated threesome.

Lee Elder will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player at 7:45 a.m. ET for the ceremonial first tee shots to start the 85th Masters. Elder was the first Black man to play the Masters in 1975.

85th Masters Tournament: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

At the other end of the tee sheet will be Jordan Spieth, who ended a long victory drought last week at the Valero Texas Open, with Cameron Smith, who finished second to Dustin Johnson last year, and Collin Morikawa at 2 p.m., the day’s final tee time.

Johnson highlights the early wave with a 10:30 a.m. time alongside Lee Westwood and amateur Tyler Strafaci. Also in the early wave will be the 10:42 a.m. threesome of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.

This week’s Masters marks the 10-year anniversary of when McIlroy took a commanding lead into the final round but struggled to a closing 80 and tied for 15th place, while Rahm celebrated the birth of his first child last weekend.

Much of the focus on Day 1 will be on the final few groups, including Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott and Max Homa at 1:36 p.m., followed by world No. 2 Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and Louis Oosthuizen at 1:48 p.m.