It's the last week of the PGA Tour's regular season, which means the last chance for guys on the bubble to make the FedExCup Playoffs that start next week.
Thankfully, PGA Tour communications' resident stat king Jack Ryan pulled together a cheat sheet for fans, detailing the players that are on the bubble and the minimum finish required for them to finish inside the top 125 and qualify to the FedExCup Playoffs.
Important to note: This list does not mean a player is guaranteed to make the playoffs if he meets his particular mark. It means he has to meet that mark, at minimum, to have a chance.
Players listed in italics are fully exempt on Tour thru at least the 2022-23 season.
|Current FEC Ranking
|NAME
|MINIMUM FINISH AT WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP TO QUALIFY
|119
|Kevin Tway
|Currently positioned to qualify.
|120
|Nick Taylor
|Currently positioned to qualify.
|121
|Chesson Hadley
|Currently positioned to qualify.
|122
|Kramer Hickok
|Currently positioned to qualify.
|123
|Rickie Fowler
|Currently positioned to qualify.
|124
|Matt Wallace
|Currently positioned to qualify.
|125
|Austin Smotherman
|Currently positioned to qualify.
|126
|Max McGreevy
|46th
|127
|Danny Willett
|44th
|128
|Justin Lower
|
37th
|129
|Nick Hardy
|31st
|130
|Cameron Champ
|30th
|131
|Kelly Kraft
|27th
|132
|Michael Gligic
|25th
|135
|Martin Trainer
|18th
|136
|Doc Redman
|18th
|137
|Brian Stuard
|14th
|138
|Harry Higgs
|13th
|139
|Hank Lebioda
|10th
|140
|Rory Sabbatini
|9th
|141
|Andrew Novak
|8th
|142
|Zach Johnson
|8th
|143
|Garrick Higgo
|Top-seven finish
|144
|Brice Garnett
|Top-seven finish
|145
|Henrik Norlander
|Top-seven finish
|146
|Jonathan Byrd
|Top-six finish
|147
|Austin Cook
|Top-five finish
|148
|Charley Hoffman
|Top-four finish
|150
|Ben Martin
|Top-four finish
|151
|Bill Haas
|Top-four finish
|152
|Andrew Landry
|Top-four finish
|153
|Ryan Armour
|Top-four finish
|154
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Top-four finish
|155
|Dylan Wu
|Top-three finish
|156
|Chase Seiffert
|Top-three finish
|157
|Paul Barjon
|Top-three finish
|158
|Cameron Percy
|Top-three finish
|159
|Luke Donald
|Top-three finish
|160
|Sung Kang
|Top-three finish
|161
|Joseph Bramlett
|Top-three finish
|162
|Scott Gutschewski
|Top-three finish
|163
|Seth Reeves
|Top-three finish
|164
|Roger Sloan
|Top-three finish
|166
|William McGirt
|Top-three finish
|167
|Vaughn Taylor
|Top-three finish
|169
|Ben Kohles
|Top-three finish
|170
|Kevin Chappell
|Top-three finish
|171
|Curtis Thompson
|Top-three finish
|173
|Camilo Villegas
|Top-three finish
|174
|Jim Knous
|Top-three finish
|176
|Richy Werenski
|Top-two finish
|177
|Brandon Hagy
|Top-two finish
|178
|Tommy Gainey
|Top-two finish
|179
|Scott Brown
|Top-two finish
|180
|Aaron Baddeley
|Top-two finish
|181
|David Skinns
|Top-two finish
|182
|Harris English
|Top-two finish
|183
|Ryan Moore
|Top-two finish
|184
|Brian Gay
|Top-two finish
|185
|Wesley Bryan
|Top-two finish
|186
|Bo Hoag
|Top-two finish
|191
|David Lingmerth
|Top-two finish
|192
|Robert Garrigus
|Top-two finish
|193
|Jared Wolfe
|Top-two finish
|194
|Dawie van der Walt
|Top-two finish
|195
|Jim Herman
|Top-two finish
|197
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Top-two finish
|198
|Bo Van Pelt
|Top-two finish
|199
|Jason Dufner
|Top-two finish
|201
|Joshua Creel
|Top-two finish
|202
|Chris Stroud
|Top-two finish
|204
|Ricky Barnes
|Top-two finish
|205
|Brett Drewitt
|Top-two finish
|225
|Davis Love III
|Win