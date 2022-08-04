×

FedExCup cheat sheet: A guide for how players can qualify for playoffs at the Wyndham

Getty Images

It's the last week of the PGA Tour's regular season, which means the last chance for guys on the bubble to make the FedExCup Playoffs that start next week.

Thankfully, PGA Tour communications' resident stat king Jack Ryan pulled together a cheat sheet for fans, detailing the players that are on the bubble and the minimum finish required for them to finish inside the top 125 and qualify to the FedExCup Playoffs.

Important to note: This list does not mean a player is guaranteed to make the playoffs if he meets his particular mark. It means he has to meet that mark, at minimum, to have a chance.

Players listed in italics are fully exempt on Tour thru at least the 2022-23 season.

Current FEC Ranking NAME MINIMUM FINISH AT WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP TO QUALIFY
119 Kevin Tway Currently positioned to qualify.
120 Nick Taylor Currently positioned to qualify.
121 Chesson Hadley Currently positioned to qualify.
122 Kramer Hickok Currently positioned to qualify.
123 Rickie Fowler Currently positioned to qualify.
124 Matt Wallace Currently positioned to qualify.
125 Austin Smotherman Currently positioned to qualify.
126 Max McGreevy 46th
127 Danny Willett 44th
128 Justin Lower

37th
129 Nick Hardy 31st
130 Cameron Champ 30th
131 Kelly Kraft 27th
132 Michael Gligic 25th
135 Martin Trainer 18th
136 Doc Redman 18th
137 Brian Stuard 14th
138 Harry Higgs 13th
139 Hank Lebioda 10th
140 Rory Sabbatini 9th
141 Andrew Novak 8th
142 Zach Johnson 8th
143 Garrick Higgo Top-seven finish
144 Brice Garnett Top-seven finish
145 Henrik Norlander Top-seven finish
146 Jonathan Byrd Top-six finish
147 Austin Cook Top-five finish
148 Charley Hoffman Top-four finish
150 Ben Martin Top-four finish
151 Bill Haas Top-four finish
152 Andrew Landry Top-four finish
153 Ryan Armour Top-four finish
154 Satoshi Kodaira Top-four finish
155 Dylan Wu Top-three finish
156 Chase Seiffert Top-three finish
157 Paul Barjon Top-three finish
158 Cameron Percy Top-three finish
159 Luke Donald Top-three finish
160 Sung Kang Top-three finish
161 Joseph Bramlett Top-three finish
162 Scott Gutschewski Top-three finish
163 Seth Reeves Top-three finish
164 Roger Sloan Top-three finish
166 William McGirt Top-three finish
167 Vaughn Taylor Top-three finish
169 Ben Kohles Top-three finish
170 Kevin Chappell Top-three finish
171 Curtis Thompson Top-three finish
173 Camilo Villegas Top-three finish
174 Jim Knous Top-three finish
176 Richy Werenski Top-two finish
177 Brandon Hagy Top-two finish
178 Tommy Gainey Top-two finish
179 Scott Brown Top-two finish
180 Aaron Baddeley Top-two finish
181 David Skinns Top-two finish
182 Harris English Top-two finish
183 Ryan Moore Top-two finish
184 Brian Gay Top-two finish
185 Wesley Bryan Top-two finish
186 Bo Hoag Top-two finish
191 David Lingmerth Top-two finish
192 Robert Garrigus Top-two finish
193 Jared Wolfe Top-two finish
194 Dawie van der Walt Top-two finish
195 Jim Herman Top-two finish
197 Kiradech Aphibarnrat Top-two finish
198 Bo Van Pelt Top-two finish
199 Jason Dufner Top-two finish
201 Joshua Creel Top-two finish
202 Chris Stroud Top-two finish
204 Ricky Barnes Top-two finish
205 Brett Drewitt Top-two finish
225 Davis Love III Win

More articles like this
Golf Central

These 12 are among real FedExCup bubble boys

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Here are 12 names on or near the playoff bubble who either play their way into the top 125 this week at Wyndham or head to the KFT Finals with their cards on the line.
Golf Central

Updated playoff eligibility list entering finale

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at the Tour's eligibility points list, in which the top 125 will qualify for the first playoff event.
News & Opinion

Cut Line: Did Stenson leverage captaincy?

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

In this week’s penultimate playoff edition, we celebrate the return of the bubble, a new FEC list, and Stenson’s Ryder Cup contract.