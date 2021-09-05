FedExCup payout: What Patrick Cantlay and others won at East Lake

At the FedExCup playoff finale, Patrick Cantlay came away with the grand prize of $15 million, and there were consolation prizes for the remaining 29 players in the field at East Lake.

1st: $15 million - Patrick Cantlay

2nd: $5 million - Jon Rahm

3rd: $4 million - Kevin Na

4th: $3 million - Justin Thomas

T-5: $2.5 million ($2.2 million each) - Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

7th: $1.3 million - Bryson DeChambeau

8th: $1.1 million - Dustin Johnson

T-9: $950,000 ($890,000 each) - Abraham Ancer, Billy Horschel

T-11: $750,000 ($705,000 each) - Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Jason Kokrak

T-14: $620,000 ($583,750 each) - Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith

T-18: $535,000 ($527,500 each) - Sam Burns, Harris English

T-20: $505,000 ($497,500 each) - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

T-22: $478,000 ($466,667 each) - Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler

25th: $445,000 -Patrick Reed

T-26: $435,000 ($425,000 each) - Stewart Cink, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama

29th: $405,000 - Joaquin Niemann

30th (WD): $395,000 - Brooks Koepka