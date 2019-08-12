FedExCup Playoffs Culminate on NBC Sports at BMW Championship, TOUR Championship

The newly-enhanced FedExCup Playoffs continues this week, bringing the 2018-19 PGA TOUR season to a thrilling conclusion for the first time in the month of August. Coverage of the final two events will air exclusively on GOLF Channel and NBC with the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship.

Following Patrick Reed’s victory yesterday at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the FedExCup Playoffs have been narrowed to the top-70 players for this week’s event, The BMW Championship, being staged at Medinah Country Club (No. 3) outside of Chicago and taking place Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 15-18. Complementing NBC Sports’ linear live tournament coverage of the Playoffs, PGA TOUR LIVE coverage on NBC Sports Gold on Thursday and Friday morning will lead into live coverage on GOLF Channel (3-7 p.m. ET). GOLF Channel and NBC will combine to air live weekend coverage from Noon-6 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 17-18).

The top-30 in the standings will advance to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta the following week (Aug. 22-25) for the TOUR Championship, with a $15 million first-place prize on the line at week’s end. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will precede GOLF Channel’s live tournament coverage on Thursday-Friday (1-6 p.m. ET), while GOLF Channel and NBC will combine to air six hours of live coverage on both Saturday-Sunday (Aug. 24-25). NBC Sports’ tournament coverage also will feature an enhanced graphics package for the FedExCup Playoffs as well as new theme music during the telecasts.

VANTAGE POINT WITH MIKE TIRICO, WEDNESDAY (AUG. 21) AT 9 P.M. ET: A new episode of Vantage Point with Mike Tirico will air live at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday (Aug. 21), originating from East Lake Golf Club on-site at the TOUR Championship. The roundtable style show hosted by Tirico will preview the storylines on the eve of the TOUR Championship and will feature panel discussions reflecting on the first year of golf’s newly enhanced schedule and discussing the current state of the game. Panelists joining Tirico for Vantage Point include Paul Azinger, Dan Hicks, Justin Leonard and Steve Sands.

PAYNE STEWART AWARD CEREMONY, TUESDAY (AUG. 20) AT 7 P.M. ET: Hosted by NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks and taking place at the Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, GOLF Channel will air live coverage of the Payne Stewart Award ceremony from 7-8 pm ET as a Golf Central Special. World Golf Hall of Fame member Hale Irwin is the 2019 honoree of the Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company in acknowledgement of his exceptional character, sportsmanship and unwavering commitment to charitable impact. The Payne Stewart Award is presented annually by the PGA TOUR to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship. Todd Lewis will host Golf Channel’s ceremony coverage from Atlanta, with NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks emceeing the ceremony. From 6-7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Golf Channel will air conduct multiple live interviews within Golf Central in previewing the ceremony.

PAIR OF GOLF FILMS AIRING ON BACK-TO-BACK DAYS: Airing Sunday (Aug. 18) at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, GOLF Films will present an updated version of the Emmy-nominated Payne (2014). On the eve of the PGA TOUR’s 20th annual Payne Stewart Award recognition, the film will focus on how the late Stewart’s charismatic spirit is being passed down to future generations of professionals. The following evening (Monday, Aug. 19 – 10 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel), GOLF Films will premiere its latest project, The Legend of East Lake. The film will reflect on Bobby Jones and Tom Cousins’ impact on the East Lake (Atlanta) golf landscape and community, and recount Tiger Woods’ unforgettable TOUR Championship victory last September.

GOLF CHANNEL AND SKY SPORTS COLLABORATE FOR ON THE RANGE: GOLF Channel and Sky Sports are teaming up for collaborative news coverage during the FedExCup Playoffs. Beginning last week at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the networks will join up for live news coverage for On The Range, previewing the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship on consecutive Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. ET for 90 minutes leading into an hour-long Golf Central at 4 p.m. ET.

COMPREHENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE: Golf Channel’s news programs, Golf Central and Morning Drive, will provide comprehensive wraparound news coverage over the next two weeks, with interviews, highlights, on-site reports and features. George Savaricas will report on-site for Golf Central at the BMW Championship, while Todd Lewis will be on-site at the TOUR Championship.

In-studio pre-and-post round coverage (Thursday-Sunday) will feature analysis from Notah Begay and David Duval (BMW Championship), along with Brandel Chamblee and Mark Rolfing (TOUR Championship).

Gary Williams and Brian Bateman will be on-site at the BMW Championship for Morning Drive, offering updates, reports and interviews with guests from Medinah Country Club. PGA TOUR winner Stuart Appleby will join Morning Drive in-studio throughout the week of the BMW Championship for analysis.

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: GOLF Channel Digital will have comprehensive editorial coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs with columns and daily blogs. Coverage across the three playoff events will be led by Will Gray and Nick Menta (BMW Championship) and Rex Hoggard (TOUR Championship).

GOLF Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – will provide expanded social coverage surrounding the final stretch of the season. GOLF Channel and NBC also will integrate social media content throughout its live tournament telecasts, incorporating social media posts from players and fans. News and tournament action surrounding the FedExCup Playoffs can be accessed at any time on any mobile device and online via GOLF Channel Digital. Fans also can stream NBC Sports’ coverage of live golf via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

BROADCAST TEAMS:

BMW Championship: Dan Hicks, Paul Azinger, Frank Nobilo, David Feherty, Gary Koch, Roger Maltbie, Mark Rolfing, Jim "Bones" Mackay, Steve Sands, Jimmy Roberts

TOUR Championship: Mike Tirico, Dan Hicks, Terry Gannon, Paul Azinger, Justin Leonard, David Feherty, Gary Koch, Roger Maltbie, Notah Begay, Jim "Bones" Mackay, Steve Sands, Jimmy Roberts

NBC SPORTS’ FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE (ET):

BMW Championship (Aug. 15-18)

Thursday, Aug. 15

9:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups) PGA TOUR LIVE

3-7 p.m. (Live) GOLF Channel

Friday, Aug. 16 9:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups) PGA TOUR LIVE

3-7 p.m. (Live) GOLF Channel

Saturday, Aug. 17

Noon-3 p.m. (Live) GOLF Channel

3-6 p.m. (Live) NBC

Sunday, Aug. 18

Noon-2 p.m. (Live) GOLF Channel

2-6 p.m. (Live) NBC

TOUR Championship (Aug. 22-25)

Thursday, Aug. 22

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Featured Groups) PGA TOUR LIVE

1-6 p.m. (Live) GOLF Channel

Friday, Aug. 23

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Featured Groups) PGA TOUR LIVE

1-6 p.m. (Live) GOLF Channel

Saturday, Aug. 24

1-2:30 p.m. (Live) GOLF Channel

2:30-7 p.m. (Live) NBC

Sunday, Aug. 25

Noon-1:30 p.m. (Live) GOLF Channel

1:30-6 p.m. (Live) NBC