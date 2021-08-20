Northern Trust leader Jon Rahm on current playoff system: 'I don't like it'

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The next three weeks are going to feature wild fluctuations and plenty of projections, but there was an interesting moment Friday at The Northern Trust when Jon Rahm was asked his thoughts on the current playoff format.

“I don’t like it,” he said, flatly. “I don’t think it’s fair.”

Rahm is hardly the first player to question the circuit’s strokes-based scoring system that will decide the FedExCup champion at the Tour Championship, but he was likely the first to publicly do so while projected first on the points list.

“I understand the system, and the way I was told by one of the PGA Tour officials – I'm a Patriots fan, and the Patriots win everything, and get to the Super Bowl and they don't win the Super Bowl, you don't win the Lombardi Trophy, right?” said Rahm, who remained in the lead at The Northern Trust following a second-round 67. “My answer was, they still finished second. They have to understand golf is a little different.”

Rahm’s point – which, again, has been echoed by many since the Tour transitioned to strokes-based scoring at the Tour Championship – is that the staggered start at East Lake may provide some much-needed clarity and drama, but it’s probably not the best way to crown a season-long champion.

“At the end of the day you could win 15 events, including both playoffs events, and you have a two-shot lead [to start the week at the Tour Championship],” he said. “I understand it's for TV purposes and excitement and just making it more of a winner-take-all, and they give you a two-shot advantage, but over four days that can be gone in two holes.”

The points leader begins the week at the Tour Championship at 10 under while second place starts at 8 under, all the way down to No. 30 on the list who starts at even par.