Field of 80 determined for Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National

The field for the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals has been finalized.

Eighty junior boys and girls, ages 7-15 from 30 different U.S. states, will compete at Augusta National Golf Club on April 2, the Sunday before the Masters Tournament.

The list of qualifiers are below. Click here for more details on the kids in next year's field.

Girls 7-9

Name

City

State/Province

Regional

Kylie Miller

Mayfield

Ky.

Scioto Country Club

Minlin Ou

Shelby

N.C.

Quail Hollow Club

Hazel Hegstrom

Providence

R.I.

TPC Boston

Angelina Chang

Aurora

Ontario

Oak Hill Country Club

Anna Midyett

Bennington

Neb.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Emily Nguyen

Richland

Wash.

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Ashley Kim

Cerritos

Calif.

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Adalyn Lupton

Waunakee

Wis.

Medinah Country Club

Allie Stevens

Austin

Texas

Champions Golf Club

Larissa Wheelless

Miami

Fla.

The Bear’s Club

Girls 10-11

Name

City

State/Province

Regional

Ava Gilbart

Toronto

Ontario

Scioto Country Club

Ada Inderlied

Virginia Beach

Va.

Quail Hollow Club

Alexandra Phung

Forest Hills

N.Y.

TPC Boston

Adelyn Rosado

Cary

N.C.

Oak Hill Country Club

Natalie Martin

Park Rapids

Minn.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Caroline Cui

Redwood City

Calif.

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Hana McGarry

San Diego

Calif.

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Sophia Miller

Princeton

Iowa

Medinah Country Club

Viktoria Germain

Houston

Texas

Champions Golf Club

Lily Wachter

Saint Augustine

Fla.

The Bear’s Club

Girls 12-13

Name

City

State/Province

Regional

Paige Radebach

Webberville

Mich.

Scioto Country Club

Narah Hope Kim

Duluth

Ga.

Quail Hollow Club

Maya Palanza Gaudin

East Falmouth

Mass.

TPC Boston

Macie Rasmussen

Chesapeake

Va.

Oak Hill Country Club

Reese Barry

Medina

Minn.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Ruihan (Kendria) Wang

Bellevue

Wash.

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Maria Fernanda Giles

El Paso

Texas

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Anna Bell

Poplar Bluff

Mo.

Medinah Country Club

Katelyn Davis

Argyle

Texas

Champions Golf Club

Leah Gram

Jupiter

Fla.

The Bear’s Club

Girls 14-15

Name

City

State/Province

Regional

Lyla Hampton

Grosse Pointe Park

Mich.

Scioto Country Club

Grave Outhavong

Hampton

Ga.

Quail Hollow Club

Ava Taylor Estrella

Brookville

N.Y.

TPC Boston

Julianna Ishii

Cockeysville

Md.

Oak Hill Country Club

Saydie Wagner

Alpine

Utah

Castle Pines Golf Club

Ha Young Chang

Surrey

British Columbia

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Emma Bush

Poway

Calif.

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Martha Kuwahara

Northbrook

Ill.

Medinah Country Club

Audrey Mcintyre

Lakeway

Texas

Champions Golf Club

Jolie Pastorick

Sarasota

Fla.

The Bear’s Club

Boys 7-9

Name

City

State/Province

Regional

Maxwell Lattavo

Chillicothe

Ohio

Scioto Country Club

Knox Mason

Portland

Tenn.

Quail Hollow Club

Reid Meyers

Kensington

Conn.

TPC Boston

Ezekiel Wong

Markham

Ontario

Oak Hill Country Club

Jacob Eagan

Castle Rock

Colo.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Carter Cline

Sammamish

Wash.

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Koehn Kuenzler

Cortez

Colo.

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Emory Munoz

Lockport

Ill.

Medinah Country Club

Wesley Powers

Friendswood

Texas

Champions Golf Club

Alfred Carmenate

Miami

Fla.

The Bear’s Club

Boys 10-11

Name

City

State/Province

Regional

Robert Melendez

Ann Arbor

Mich.

Scioto Country Club

Hudson Justus

Gainesville

Ga.

Quail Hollow Club

Adam Silverman

Ashland

Mass.

TPC Boston

Logan McGinn

S. Williamsport

Penn.

Oak Hill Country Club

Brady Shaw

Pueblo

Colo.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Jairo Sanchez-Godinez

Everett

Wash.

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Neal Manutai

Laie

Hawaii

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

William Comiskey

Hinsdale

Ill.

Medinah Country Club

Beckett McLaughlin

Austin

Texas

Champions Golf Club

Daniel Barcenas

Weston

Fla.

The Bear’s Club

Boys 12-13

Name

City

State/Province

Regional

Harrison Young

Springfield

Ohio

Scioto Country Club

Slater Meade

North Wilkesboro

N.C.

Quail Hollow Club

Aarav Lavu

Wellesley

Mass.

TPC Boston

Dawson Lew

Toronto

Ontario

Oak Hill Country Club

Charlie Haney

Manhattan

Kan.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Jace Benson

Morgan

Utah

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Leo Saito

Hilo

Hawaii

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Ben Patel

North Aurora

Ill.

Medinah Country Club

Carson James

Prosper

Texas

Champions Golf Club

Carson Perry

Port Orange

Fla.

The Bear’s Club

Boys 14-15

Name

City

State/Province

Regional

Elijah Lemmon

McCordsville

Ind.

Scioto Country Club

Jake Sheffield

Knoxville

Tenn.

Quail Hollow Club

Jacob Olearczyk

Barneveld

N.Y.

TPC Boston

Joseph Morinelli

Crozet

Va.

Oak Hill Country Club

Sander Ohe

Edina

Minn.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Kyler Heath

Hillsborough

Calif.

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Keita Yobiko

West Covina

Calif.

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Alex Kim

Brookfield

Wis.

Medinah Country Club

Aadi Parmar

Selma

Texas

Champions Golf Club

Luke Parsons

Salley

S.C.

The Bear’s Club

