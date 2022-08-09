The innovative ISPS Handa World Invitational tees off later this week at Galgorm Castle and Massereene in Northern Ireland from August 11-14.

The invitational is a tri-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour. Male and female players compete in two separate tournaments, but on the same courses at the same time. The $3 million total purse is split equally into two prize funds of $1.5 million each, with winners receiving $225,000 apiece.

Here’s how the tournament works and who is competing.

Field size?

There are 264 players, including 132 women and 132 men.