The innovative ISPS Handa World Invitational tees off later this week at Galgorm Castle and Massereene in Northern Ireland from August 11-14.
The invitational is a tri-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour. Male and female players compete in two separate tournaments, but on the same courses at the same time. The $3 million total purse is split equally into two prize funds of $1.5 million each, with winners receiving $225,000 apiece.
Here’s how the tournament works and who is competing.
Field size?
There are 264 players, including 132 women and 132 men.
What is the format?
Players will compete in two 72-hole stroke-play events, with the first two rounds being played over Galgorm and Massereene – all competitors will play both venues. The final two rounds will be played at Galgorm.
Is there a cut?
Yes. The top 60 and ties will advance after Round 2 (36 holes). After Round 3 (54 holes), the top 35 and ties will advance to the final round.
What's the playoff format?
In the event of a tie for first place, there will be a sudden-death, hole-by-hole playoff.
How to watch?
The event will be broadcast on Golf Channel and streamed on the NBC Sports App and GolfChannel.com at the following times (all Eastern):
Thursday, August 11: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Friday, August 12: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Saturday, August 13: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 14: 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Who is competing?
Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn and Englishman Daniel Gavins will return to defend their 2021 titles.
Joining Anannarukarn in the women’s field is Ireland’s Leona Maguire, who will play in front of her home crowd for the first time competitively since making history as the first-ever Irish winner on the LPGA Tour earlier this season, as well as Northern Irishwoman Stephanie Meadow and 2019 ISPS Handa World Invitational and 2018 Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall.
Joining Gavins in the men’s field is 2019 champion Jack Senior, Italy’s two-time DP World Tour winner Guido Migliozzi and Northern Irishman Dermot McElroy.