The second Augusta National Women’s Amateur takes place this week in Augusta, Georgia, with 82 of the top female players in amateur golf.

The field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.

The low 30 players after 36 holes will qualify for the final 18. Ties will be determined by a sudden-death playoff.

Golf Channel will showcase coverage of the playoff, if one is necessary. After a day of practice at Augusta National on Friday, open to all ANWA participants, the conclusion will take place on Saturday. Golf Channel will air live action, beginning at noon ET.

Golf Central Watch: ANA, Augusta National Women's Am Here's how you can watch two of the premiere events in women's golf this week on Golf Channel and NBC Sports.

Wake Forest's Jennifer Kupcho won the inaugural edition in 2019. The event was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how the field was determined. Click here to see who is competing.

Augusta National Women's Amateur qualifying criteria

1. Reigning U.S. Women's Amateur champion

2. Reigning Ladies' British Open Amateur champion

3. Reigning Women's Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

4. Reigning Girls' British Open Amateur champion

5. Reigning U.S. Girls' Junior champion

6. Reigning Girls Junior PGA champion

7. Past champions of the Augusta National Women's Amateur within the last five years

8. The 30 highest ranked players from the United States of America based on the prior year's (2020) final Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking, not otherwise qualified

9. After qualifications 1-8 above, the 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year's (2020) final Women's World Amateur Ranking

10. Players receiving special invitations of the Augusta National Women's Amateur Committee

11. After qualifications 1-10 above, players that accepted invitations to the 2020 Augusta National Women's Amateur, not otherwise qualified