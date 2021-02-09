Field announced for 2021 Augusta National Women's Amateur

The field is loaded for the return of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

All but two players in the top 30 of the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking are among the 85 players committed to compete in the March 31-April 3 championship at Augusta National Golf Club and Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The list of players includes world No. 1 Rose Zhang, a Stanford signee who won last year's U.S. Women's Amateur, and Texas senior Kaitlyn Papp, who tied for fifth along with another returner, UCLA signee Zoe Campos, in the inaugural event in 2019, which was on by former Wake Forest star Jennifer Kupcho.

Last year's second edition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the membership at Augusta National, it is my distinct honor and privilege to welcome these talented competitors to the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “While the wait for the return of this championship has been longer than expected, the excitement generated by the sportsmanship and competitive spirit showcased in the inaugural edition still resonates with us today. We look forward to hosting this elite field this spring and showcasing the future of the women’s game.”

NBC Sports will broadcast three hours (noon-3 p.m. ET) of live final-round coverage of the event at Augusta National. The first two rounds will be played at Champions.

Here is a look at the field and how each player qualified:

Alyaa Abdulghany, Johor Bahru, Malaysia (9)

Ty Akabane, Honolulu, Hawaii (8)

Hanna Alberto, Kingwood, Texas (8)

Ho Yu An, Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei (9)

Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. (11)

Addie Baggarly, Jonesborough, Tenn. (8)

Jaravee Boonchant, Bangkok, Thailand (9)

Zoe Campos, West Hills, Calif. (11)

Abbey Carlson, Lake Mary, Fla. (8)

Hailee Cooper, Montgomery, Texas (11)

Allisen Corpuz, Honolulu, Hawaii (8)

Caterina Don, Turin, Italy (9)

Sadie Englemann, Austin, Texas (8)

Isabella Fierro, Merida, Mexico (11)

Karen Fredgaard, Asserbo, Denmark (11)

Annabell Fuller, London, England (11)

Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (8)

Sofia Garcia, Asuncion, Paraguay (11)

Amelia Garvey, Christchurch, New Zealand (9)

Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn. (8)

Linn Grant, Viken, Sweden (9)

Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Ky. (8)

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (8)

Paris Hilinski, Los Angeles, Calif. (11)

Isabella Holpfer, Vienna, Austria (11)

Yu-Chiang (Vivian) Hou, Taipei, Chinese Taipei (9)

Yu-Sang Hou, Taipei, Chinese Taipei (9)

Lily May Humphreys, Chelmsford, England (9)

Julia Johnson, St. Gabriel, La. (8)

Tsubasa Kajitani, Okayama, Japan (9)

Gurleen Kaur, Houston, Texas (8)

Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Fla. (8)

Gina Kim, Albuquerque, N.M. (8)

Grace Kim, Sydney, Australia (11)

Paula Kirner, Lorsch, Germany (11)

Aline Krauter, Stuttgart, Germany (2)

Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, NC (8)

Agathe Laisne, Paris, France (9)

Ingrid Lindblad, Halmstad, Sweden (9)

Siyun Liu, Shanghai, China (9)

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Madrid, Spain (9)

Clarisse Louis, Brussels, Belgium (11)

Candice Mahe, Gourin, France (11)

Lucie Malchirand, Carnoux, France (9)

Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (8)

Julie McCarthy, Dublin, Ireland (11)

Olivia Mehaffey, Banbridge, Northern Ireland (9)

Alexa Melton, Covina, Calif. (11)

Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (8)

Kaitlin Milligan, Norman, Okla. (11)

Michaela Morard, Hunstville, Ala. (8)

Benedetta Moresco, Vicenza, Italy (9)

Malia Nam, Kailua, Hawaii (8)

Brianna Navarrosa, San Diego, Calif. (8)

Alessia Nobilio, Milan, Italy (9)

Tristyn Nowlin, Richmond, Ky. (11)

Emilie Alba Paltinieri, Milan, Italy (9)

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (8)

Pimnipa Panthong, Nakhon Sawan, Thailand (9)

Kaitlyn Papp, Austin, Texas (8)

Ana Peláez Triviño, Malaga, Spain (9)

Kiira Riihijarvi, Oulu, Finland (9)

Brooke Riley, Manteca, Calif. (11)

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Carqueiranne, France (9)

Amanda Sambach, Davidson, N.C. (8)

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (8)

Paula Schulz-Hanssen, St. Leon-Rot, Germany (9)

Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (8)

Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (11)

Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (8)

Katherine Smith, Detroit Lakes, Minn. (8)

Emma Spitz, Vienna, Austria (9)

Maja Stark, Skivarp, Sweden (9)

Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas (8)

Kaleigh Telfer, Johannesburg, South Africa (11)

Brigitte Thibault, Montreal, Canada (11)

Emily Toy, Carlyon Bay, England (11)

Nanako Ueno, Hirakata, Japan (9)

Beatrice Wallin, Gothenburg, Sweden (9)

Isobel Wardle, Alderley Edge, England (11)

Kenzie Wright, McKinney, Texas (8)

Lei (Angelina) Ye, Shanghai, China (5)

Anna Zanusso, Castelfranco Veneto, Italy (11)

Agustina Zeballos, Buenos Aires, Argentina (11)

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (1)

Qualifications for Invitation to the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur