Field set for Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup at Quail Hollow

The field is set for the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup.

Howard, Florida A&M, Alabama State, Texas Southern and Livingstone College (Division II) will compete alongside host Johnson C. Smith in a Presidents Cup-style competition between historically Black colleges and universities.

The event will be held Aug. 29, about a month before the top Americans and international players compete in the Presidents Cup.

Following the conclusion of the Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup, U.S. captain Davis Love III and International captain Trevor Immelman will make their wildcard selections for the Presidents Cup. Those picks will be made live on Golf Channel from Quail Hollow's Green Mile Club.

The format for the Centennial Cup calls for the players to be split into teams of 12 with a four-ball competition in the morning and a singles session in the afternoon. The teams qualified for the event based on their 2022 Golfstat ranking.