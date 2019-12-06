The Hero World Challenge will wrap up on Saturday as U.S. Presidents Cup team members ready for their lengthy journey to Australia for next week's Presidents Cup.
Here's a look at the final-round tee times at Albany (all times ET):
9:37AM: Bryson DeChambeau (+1), Patrick Cantlay (+1)
9:48AM: Tony Finau (E), Bubba Watson (E)
9:59AM: Xander Schauffele (-3), Jordan Spieth (-2)
10:10AM: Kevin Kisner (-5), Webb Simpson (-4)
10:21AM: Justin Rose (-6), Matt Kuchar (-5)
10:32AM: Chez Reavie (-6), Rickie Fowler (-6)
10:43AM: Jon Rahm (-11), Patrick Reed (-10)
10:54AM: Tiger Woods (-11), Justin Thomas (-11)
11:05AM: Gary Woodland (-13), Henrik Stenson (-12)