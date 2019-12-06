Final-round tee times at Hero: Woods, Thomas together again

The Hero World Challenge will wrap up on Saturday as U.S. Presidents Cup team members ready for their lengthy journey to Australia for next week's Presidents Cup.

Here's a look at the final-round tee times at Albany (all times ET):

9:37AM: Bryson DeChambeau (+1), Patrick Cantlay (+1)

9:48AM: Tony Finau (E), Bubba Watson (E)

9:59AM: Xander Schauffele (-3), Jordan Spieth (-2)

10:10AM: Kevin Kisner (-5), Webb Simpson (-4)

10:21AM: Justin Rose (-6), Matt Kuchar (-5)

10:32AM: Chez Reavie (-6), Rickie Fowler (-6)

10:43AM: Jon Rahm (-11), Patrick Reed (-10)

10:54AM: Tiger Woods (-11), Justin Thomas (-11)

11:05AM: Gary Woodland (-13), Henrik Stenson (-12)

