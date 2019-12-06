The Hero World Challenge will wrap up on Saturday as U.S. Presidents Cup team members ready for their lengthy journey to Australia for next week's Presidents Cup.

Here's a look at the final-round tee times at Albany (all times ET):

9:37AM: Bryson DeChambeau (+1), Patrick Cantlay (+1)

9:48AM: Tony Finau (E), Bubba Watson (E)

9:59AM: Xander Schauffele (-3), Jordan Spieth (-2)

10:10AM: Kevin Kisner (-5), Webb Simpson (-4)

10:21AM: Justin Rose (-6), Matt Kuchar (-5)

10:32AM: Chez Reavie (-6), Rickie Fowler (-6)

10:43AM: Jon Rahm (-11), Patrick Reed (-10)

10:54AM: Tiger Woods (-11), Justin Thomas (-11)

11:05AM: Gary Woodland (-13), Henrik Stenson (-12)