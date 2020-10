NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – The field will go out early in the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the leading threesome not the in the final group.

Championship officials have the top players through 54 holes at Aronimink Golf Club going out before some of those out of contention, in order to be seen in the NBC Sports television broadcast window, from noon-2 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the final-round tee times: