MEDINAH, Ill. – The PGA Tour is moving up tee times for the final round of the BMW Championship with thunderstorms expected at Medinah.

After switching to twosomes Saturday, players will be back in threesomes Sunday and going off Nos. 1 and 10 in a two-tee start from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.

The Tour’s most recent forecast states that “a complex of thunderstorms” will develop overnight and persist through the late morning. Up to an inch of rainfall is expected, “with locally higher totals possible.” There also exists the possibility isolated thunderstorms will redevelop in the afternoon.

The No. 3 course has been susceptible to low scores all week and more rain figures to make for even more target practice.

Play was suspended 76 minutes Saturday when lightning and heavy showers moved into the area. The horn blew 12:29 p.m. ET, and players returned to the course at 1:45 p.m. ET.