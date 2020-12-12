Final-round tee times moved up to try and avoid bad weather at U.S. Women's Open

Getty Images

For the second time this week, tee times are being moved up in order to avoid inclement weather at the U.S. Women's Open, this time for the final round.

The USGA announced on Saturday that tee times for Sunday’s conclusion at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas will begin at 8:45 a.m. ET, with inclement weather forecast in the afternoon.

U.S. Women’s Open: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Players will tee off both the first and 10th tees at Cypress Creek Course as originally scheduled.

There is a 40% chance of rain beginning around 10 a.m. ET, which increases to 60 % after noon. Winds are expected to gust as high as 18 mph. Tee times were also moved up to avoid inclement weather for Friday's second round.

In order to accommodate the new schedule, the broadcast coverage has been adjusted as well.

Golf Channel will begin the final-round broadcast at 10 a.m. ET, with NBC Sports picking up coverage at 2 p.m. ET.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Major champ Shibuno leads USWO by three shots

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Hinako Shibuno won the Women's Open last year in a surprise. But that won't be the case if she prevails at the U.S. Women's Open this week.
Golf Central

Lexi, Nelly among notables to miss USWO cut

BY Amy Rogers  — 

Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda are among the top-ranked players who failed to advance to the weekend.
Golf Central

Cristie Kerr still in pain, still in contention

BY Amy Rogers  — 

Cristie Kerr continued to battle pain on Friday at the U.S. Women's Open, but didn't drop a shot.