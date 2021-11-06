Final stage of KFT Q-School extends into Monday after Saturday play scrapped due to weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School is extending into at least another day.

Inclement weather scrapped third-round play on Saturday at The Landings Club, forcing officials to implement a Monday finish. The third round will now begin at 8 a.m. ET Sunday on both the Marshwood and Magnolia courses while the final round will start at the same time Monday morning.

The last tee times on those days will be 10:12 a.m.

"I’ve never been so pumped to get a text regarding golf in my life," said Blayne Barber, who was likely not alone in rejoicing that no golf would be played Saturday in 40-degree temperatures, 15-20 mph winds and heavy rain.

Full-field scores from the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament

Officials deemed conditions unplayable before a tee ball was even struck Saturday. By 9 a.m., the had called play for the day. The tour's meteorologist said 1 1/2 inches of rain had fallen between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Korn Ferry Tour bylaws allow the competition to extend further if unplayable conditions caused by this cold front persist.

Oklahoma grad Jonathan Brightwell leads Brazil's Rafael Becker by a shot at 9 under through 36 holes. Barber, Vincent Norrman, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Daniel Summerhays, Albin Choi, Brandon Stone, John Pak, Kevin Yu, Will Gordon and Tain Lee are among the players currently inside the top 40 and ties, which comes with guaranteed starts for next season.