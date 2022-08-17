Final week to qualify for U.S. and International Presidents Cup teams

This is the final week of qualifying for the Presidents Cup. At the conclusion of the BMW Championship, the top six players in points for the U.S. and the top eight in points for the Internationals, will earn spots on their respective teams.

The event will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 22-25.

Here are the players who are currently inside the cut line for both teams:

United States

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Patrick Cantlay

3. Sam Burns

4. Xander Schauffele

5. Justin Thomas

6. Tony Finau

Internationals

1. Cameron Smith

2. Hideki Matsuyama

3. Sungjae Im

4. Joaquin Niemann

5. Joohyung Kim

6. Corey Conners

7. Adam Scott

8. Mito Pereira

Will Zalatoris is currently in the seventh position for United States, following his triumph at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship. Jordan Spieth is eighth, Collin Morikawa ninth and Max Homa 10th.

Only Zalatoris and Spieth could crack the top six after this week, based on current standings and point allotment for the BMW Championship.

On the International side, three of the players from nine through 12 in the standings are in the field in Delaware, but there was little shifting after the playoff opener and it will be difficult for anyone to surpass Pereira.

U.S. captain Davis Love III (six) and International captain Trevor Immelman (four) will reveal their captain’s picks on Aug. 29.