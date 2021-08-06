KAWAGOE, Japan – Final-round play at the Olympic women’s golf competition was suspended Saturday at 12:26 p.m. JST (11:26 p.m. ET Friday) because of dangerous weather with the final group on the 71st hole.

However, the delay is slated to be a short one.

American Nelly Korda, whose lead had been trimmed to one stroke, had just teed off on the 17th hole when the horn sounded. Japan’s Mone Inami was alone in second place followed by India’s Aditi Ashok and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko.

The forecast was to improve after 2 p.m. local time, but officials, confident they would be able to complete 72 holes and a potential playoff, announced that play would resume at 1:15 p.m. local.

Full-field scores from the Olympic Women’s Competition

Officials had moved up final-round tee times and sent the field off the first and 10th tees in an attempt to avoid Tropical Storm Mirinae, which is forecast to linger over the Tokyo area the next two days.