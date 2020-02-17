First-of-its-kind Topgolf set to open in Augusta by Masters

Getty Images

Come Masters Tournament time in April, the city of Augusta, Georgia, will be able to boast another golf venue.

And unlike the tournament practice area at Augusta National, this range has multiple floors.

Topgolf recently announced plans to open a new location just two miles from Magnolia Lane. And unlike the other Topgolfs across the country, this one will be a first of its kind, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

"We're incredibly proud to be launching this new prototype in a city that has done so much for the game of golf," said Craig Kessler, Topgolf's chief operating officer.

In addition to the traditional hitting bays and various game modes, Kessler says this new location will feature a vast outdoor space that will include fire pits, a nine-hole mini golf course, lawn games and more.

It will also be the first Topgolf to feature the Toptracer technology, the same that is used in golf broadcasts to display the shot path of the golf ball. 

Per Kessler, this new, souped-up version of Topgolf will next expand to Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Waco, Texas.

