First-round tee times and how to watch the Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge begins Thursday at Albany Golf Club in Albany, Bahamas.

The field will feature 20 of the world’s top-ranked players. Henrik Stenson won the most recent edition, in 2019, as the 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Coverage begins Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Here’s how you can watch all four rounds of the event (all times ET):

Thursday, Rd. 1: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Friday, Rd. 2: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Saturday, Rd. 3: Noon-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 2:30-5 p.m., NBC Sports

Sunday, Rd. 4: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Golf Channel; 1-4 p.m., NBC Sports

The purse is $3.5 million with $1 million going to the winner. There are also world ranking points on offer. Here’s a look at Thursday’s first-round tee times (all times ET):

11:05 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton

11:16 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns

11:27 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger

11:38 a.m.: Harris English, Tony Finau

11:49 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer

Noon: Henrik Stenson, Viktor Hovland

12:11 p.m.: Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele

12:22 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy

12:33 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

12:44 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth

