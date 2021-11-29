The Hero World Challenge begins Thursday at Albany Golf Club in Albany, Bahamas.

The field will feature 20 of the world’s top-ranked players. Henrik Stenson won the most recent edition, in 2019, as the 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Coverage begins Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Here’s how you can watch all four rounds of the event (all times ET):

Thursday, Rd. 1: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Friday, Rd. 2: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Saturday, Rd. 3: Noon-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 2:30-5 p.m., NBC Sports

Sunday, Rd. 4: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Golf Channel; 1-4 p.m., NBC Sports

The purse is $3.5 million with $1 million going to the winner. There are also world ranking points on offer. Here’s a look at Thursday’s first-round tee times (all times ET):

11:05 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton

11:16 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns

11:27 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger

11:38 a.m.: Harris English, Tony Finau

11:49 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer

Noon: Henrik Stenson, Viktor Hovland

12:11 p.m.: Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele

12:22 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy

12:33 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

12:44 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth