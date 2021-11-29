The Hero World Challenge begins Thursday at Albany Golf Club in Albany, Bahamas.
The field will feature 20 of the world’s top-ranked players. Henrik Stenson won the most recent edition, in 2019, as the 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Coverage begins Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.
Here’s how you can watch all four rounds of the event (all times ET):
Thursday, Rd. 1: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Golf Channel
Friday, Rd. 2: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Golf Channel
Saturday, Rd. 3: Noon-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 2:30-5 p.m., NBC Sports
Sunday, Rd. 4: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Golf Channel; 1-4 p.m., NBC Sports
The purse is $3.5 million with $1 million going to the winner. There are also world ranking points on offer. Here’s a look at Thursday’s first-round tee times (all times ET):
11:05 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton
11:16 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns
11:27 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger
11:38 a.m.: Harris English, Tony Finau
11:49 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer
Noon: Henrik Stenson, Viktor Hovland
12:11 p.m.: Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele
12:22 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy
12:33 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
12:44 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth