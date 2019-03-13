Flashback: How Players competitors fared in AJGA event at TPC Sawgrass

Cameron Champ and Wyndham Clark are among the first-timers at this week's Players Championship. But it isn't the first time they've played a big event at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course.

Champ and Clark are two of the 24 AJGA Junior Players alums teeing it up this week. That group also includes Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka.

Here's a look at how each player fared as junior golfers at TPC Sawgrass, courtesy of the AJGA:

Byeong-hun An: T-49, 2007; 52nd, 2008; T-19, 2009

Daniel Berger: T-8, 2010

Lucas Bjerregaard: T-43, 2007; T-13, 2008; T-38, 2009

Dominic Bozzelli: T-47, 2008

Patrick Cantlay: T-6, 2008; T-14, 2009

Bud Cauley: T-7, 2007

Cameron Champ: T-14, 2012

Wyndham Clark: T-38, 2009; T-11, 2010

Matthew Fitzpatrick: T-43, 2011

Talor Gooch: T-3, 2008; T-50, 2009

Emiliano Grillo: T-25, 2008; T-2, 2010

Beau Hossler: T-22, 2018; T-7, 2011

Michael Kim: T-22, 2010

Brooks Koepka: T-9, 2007

Denny McCarthy: T-54, 2010

Keith Mitchell: T-72, 2008

Grayson Murray: 6th, 2010; T-68, 2011

C.T. Pan: T-14, 2009

Patrick Rodgers: T-3, 2009; 7th, 2010

Ollie Schniederjans: T-5, 2009; T8, 2010

Jordan Spieth: T-2, 2010

Justin Thomas: T-38, 2008; T-26, 2009

Peter Uihlein: T-9, 2007

Richy Werenski: T-14, 2009