Flashback: How Players competitors fared in AJGA event at TPC Sawgrass

Cameron Champ and Wyndham Clark are among the first-timers at this week's Players Championship. But it isn't the first time they've played a big event at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course.
Champ and Clark are two of the 24 AJGA Junior Players alums teeing it up this week. That group also includes Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka.
Here's a look at how each player fared as junior golfers at TPC Sawgrass, courtesy of the AJGA:
Byeong-hun An: T-49, 2007; 52nd, 2008; T-19, 2009
Daniel Berger: T-8, 2010
Lucas Bjerregaard: T-43, 2007; T-13, 2008; T-38, 2009
Dominic Bozzelli: T-47, 2008
Patrick Cantlay: T-6, 2008; T-14, 2009
Bud Cauley: T-7, 2007
Cameron Champ: T-14, 2012
Wyndham Clark: T-38, 2009; T-11, 2010
Matthew Fitzpatrick: T-43, 2011
Talor Gooch: T-3, 2008; T-50, 2009
Emiliano Grillo: T-25, 2008; T-2, 2010
Beau Hossler: T-22, 2018; T-7, 2011
Michael Kim: T-22, 2010
Brooks Koepka: T-9, 2007
Denny McCarthy: T-54, 2010
Keith Mitchell: T-72, 2008
Grayson Murray: 6th, 2010; T-68, 2011
C.T. Pan: T-14, 2009
Patrick Rodgers: T-3, 2009; 7th, 2010
Ollie Schniederjans: T-5, 2009; T8, 2010
Jordan Spieth: T-2, 2010
Justin Thomas: T-38, 2008; T-26, 2009
Peter Uihlein: T-9, 2007
Richy Werenski: T-14, 2009