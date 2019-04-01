Flashback: This week in golf, April 1-8

Let’s look back in history at this week in golf from April 1-8. Information courtesy Golf Channel Research unit.

April 2, 1939: After finishing runner-up the previous two years, Ralph Guldahl wins the Masters by one over Sam Snead.

April 2, 1958: The Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson Bridges are dedicated at Augusta National Golf Club.

April 3, 1988: Amy Alcott wins the ANA Inspiration and becomes the first champion to jump into the water at 18.

April 4, 1937: Byron Nelson goes 2-3 on holes 12 and 13 in the final round to win the Masters by two over Ralph Guldahl.

April 4, 1952: Ben Hogan hosts the first meeting of the Masters Club at Augusta National in what would become the traditional Champions Dinner.

April 5, 1959: Art Wall Jr. becomes the first Masters champion to have started the final round out of the top 10 (T-13).

April 6, 1941: Craig Wood becomes the first wire-to-wire winner of the Masters.

April 6, 1947: Jimmy Demaret wins his second Masters and becomes the first to shoot four subpar rounds in one year.

April 6, 1958: Arnold Palmer earns the first of his four Masters wins.

April 6, 2014: The inaugural edition of the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals is held at Augusta National Golf Club.

April 7, 1935: Gene Sarazen hits the “shot heard round the world” when he made a double-eagle 2 on hole number 15 on his way to winning the Masters.

April 7, 1963: Jack Nicklaus earns the first of his record six wins in the Masters.

April 8, 1935: Gene Sarazen defeats Craig Wood in the only 36-hole playoff in Masters history and becomes the first player to win the modern career Grand Slam.

April 8, 1951: Ben Hogan wins the first of his two Masters titles.

April 8, 2001: Tiger Woods wins the Masters and becomes the first player to win four consecutive professional majors.