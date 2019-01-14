Flashback: This week in golf, January 14-20

Let’s look back in history at this week in golf from Jan. 14-20. Information courtesy Golf Channel Research unit.

Jan. 15, 2004: Michelle Wie makes her PGA Tour debut when she tees it up in the Sony Open in Hawaii at the age of 14 years, 2 months, 29 days.

Jan. 16, 2000: Paul Azinger wins the Sony Open in Hawaii – his first PGA Tour victory since battling cancer six years earlier.

Jan. 17, 1916: A meeting of New York-area golf professionals and amateurs is held at the Taplow Club in New York City that would lead to the formation of the PGA of America.

Jan. 17, 1952: Boxing legend Joe Louis tees off as a competitor in the first round of the inaugural San Diego Open.

Jan. 17, 1995: Golf Channel goes on the air for the first time.

Jan. 18, 1997: Bob Hope receives the PGA Tour Humanitarian Award during the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic (now the Desert Classic)

Jan. 19, 1992: John Cook chips in twice during a playoff in the Desert Classic to win a five-way playoff.

Jan. 20, 1974: Johnny Miller wins the third consecutive event of the year in the Tucson Open.

Jan. 20, 1984: Arnold Palmer shoots a tournament and course record 63 in the 2nd round of the Senior PGA Championship, which he wound up winning by two strokes.