Flashback: This week in golf, January 14-20

By
Getty Images

Let’s look back in history at this week in golf from Jan. 14-20. Information courtesy Golf Channel Research unit.

Jan. 15, 2004: Michelle Wie makes her PGA Tour debut when she tees it up in the Sony Open in Hawaii at the age of 14 years, 2 months, 29 days.

Jan. 16, 2000: Paul Azinger wins the Sony Open in Hawaii – his first PGA Tour victory since battling cancer six years earlier.

Jan. 17, 1916: A meeting of New York-area golf professionals and amateurs is held at the Taplow Club in New York City that would lead to the formation of the PGA of America.

Joe Louis

Jan. 17, 1952: Boxing legend Joe Louis tees off as a competitor in the first round of the inaugural San Diego Open.

Jan. 17, 1995: Golf Channel goes on the air for the first time.

Jan. 18, 1997: Bob Hope receives the PGA Tour Humanitarian Award during the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic (now the Desert Classic)

Jan. 19, 1992: John Cook chips in twice during a playoff in the Desert Classic to win a five-way playoff.

Jan. 20, 1974: Johnny Miller wins the third consecutive event of the year in the Tucson Open.

Jan. 20, 1984: Arnold Palmer shoots a tournament and course record 63 in the 2nd round of the Senior PGA Championship, which he wound up winning by two strokes.

