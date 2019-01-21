Flashback: This week in golf, January 21-27

Let’s look back in history at this week in golf from Jan. 21-27. Information courtesy of Golf Channel Research Unit.

Jan. 22, 1950: Polly Riley, an amateur, wins the Tampa Open, the inaugural event of the newly founded LPGA.

Jan. 22, 1995: Phil Mickelson wins the Tucson Open, becoming the first player to win the same event as an amateur and professional.

Jan. 23, 2011: Jhonattan Vegas wins the Desert Classic to become the first player from Venezuela to win on the PGA Tour.

Jan. 24, 1999: David Duval records the third score of 59 in PGA Tour history – and the first to shoot it in a final round – in winning the Desert Classic at PGA West’s Palmer Private Course.

Jan. 25, 1997: Tiger Woods makes a hole-in-one on the raucous 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale in the third round of the Phoenix Open.

Jan. 25, 1998: Tiger Woods mounts the largest final-found comeback of his career, coming from eight strokes back to defeat Ernie Els in a playoff at the Johnnie Walker Classic in Thailand.

Jan. 28, 2007: Tiger Woods wins the Farmers Insurance Open for his seventh consecutive PGA Tour victory – the second longest winning streak in PGA Tour history.