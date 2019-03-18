Flashback: This week in golf, March 18-24

Let’s look back in history at this week in golf from March 18-24. Information courtesy Golf Channel Research unit.

March 19, 1993: Arnold Palmer, 63, makes the cut for the last time on the PGA Tour in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

March 19, 2000: Charlotta Sorenstam wins the Standard Register Ping and joins her sister Annika as the first pair of siblings to win on the LPGA.

March 20, 1994: Loren Roberts earns his first PGA Tour win in the Arnold Palmer Invitational after 349 career starts.

March 21, 1982: After winning the first Players Championship held at TPC Sawgrass, Jerry Pate throws Pete Dye and PGA Tour Commissioner Deane Beman into the water at 18.

March 22, 1934: The first round of the inaugural Augusta National Invitation Tournament is played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

March 23, 2003: Tiger Woods becomes the first player since Gene Sarazen in 1930 to win the same event in four straight editions when he captures the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

March 24, 2001: Tiger Woods holes his “better than most” putt on the 17th hole in the third round of The Players.

March 25, 1934: Horton Smith wins the inaugural Masters Tournament while Bobby Jones ties for 13th.

March 25, 1990: Robert Gamez holes out for eagle on the 72nd hole to edge Greg Norman in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.