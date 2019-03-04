Flashback: This week in golf, March 4-11

Let’s look back in history at this week in golf from March 4-11. Information courtesy Golf Channel Research unit.

March 5, 2017: Dustin Johnson wins the WGC-Mexico Championship, the first World Golf Championship to be held in Mexico.

March 6, 1457: The Scottish Parliament of King James II bans golf, one of many efforts to ban the sport over the next century.

March 6, 1972: Jack Nicklaus wins at Doral to pass Arnold Palmer atop the PGA Tour career money list.

March 7, 1744: It is believed that the first codified rules of golf are drawn up on this day by what became known as the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers.

March 9, 2001: Ty Tryon makes the cut in the Honda Classic at the age of 16 years, 9 months, 7 days.

March 10, 1985: Fuzzy Zoeller earns his first win since the 1984 U.S. Open in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

March 11, 1945: Byron Nelson’s streak of 11 consecutive victories begins with his win alongside Harold McSpaden in the Miami Four-Ball Invitational.