AUSTIN, Texas — Phil Mickelson is going to get his Masters prep started early.

Following an early exit from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Friday, Mickelson said he’ll head directly to Augusta National, where he’ll spend the weekend in advance of his 27th career start.

“I think that's why I've enjoyed this Match Play,” he said. “If things don't go well … I get an extra day or two there.”

Mickelson has usually made a point to play the week before the year’s first major, teeing it up at the Houston Open. But with the PGA Tour having rearranged the schedule, Mickelson won’t be in San Antonio next week.

After his weekend at Augusta, he’ll return home to California. He’ll practice on a bentgrass green in his backyard that he says he can get running at 15 on the stimpmeter, as he puts in time with his swing coach, Andrew Getson, and his fitness trainer, Sean Cochran.

Mickelson says he looks forward to building himself up the week before the Masters as opposed to going through the rigors of 36 or 72 holes of competition.

“This has been a good week to find out what I'm doing well, what I need to work on,” he said. “Andrew and I were talking about it last night. I now have 10 days, 11 days to work on it. That's the good thing that comes of these matches.”