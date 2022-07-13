FootJoy collabs with Harris Tweed for Open-week footwear release

FootJoy is getting in on the 150th Open Championship celebration with several Scotland-inspired footwear options.

In collaboration with Harris Tweed, a world-famous, Scottish-produced cloth, FootJoy has rolled out limited-edition versions of its Premiere Series and Traditions lines, all with Packard uppers.

The release follows last year’s Harris Tweed collab, the Black Watch Packard, and includes: the Premiers Series Shawbost Packard and Herringbone Traditions Shield Tip for men, and Lewis Traditions for women. Many of FootJoy's ambassadors, including Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Adam Scott, will wear the shoes this week at the Old Course.

Harris Tweed fabric is required by the Harris Tweed Act to be handwoven in the homes of residents of the Outer Hebrides, Scotland – on the islands of Lewis, Harris, Uist and Barra – and it’s exported to over 50 countries worldwide. The wool is uniquely dyed before being spun, allowing many colors to be blended into the yarn, creating depth and complexity.

“It is a very special year for golf and FootJoy’s Harris Tweed collection showcases this heritage with authenticity and style,” said Mark Hogarth, creative director of Harris Tweed Hebrides. ”The Shawbost Packard celebrates an era when houndstooth Harris Tweed was the choice for the discerning golfer. We are proud that they will be worn by golfers playing courses around the world – we continue to value our partnership with the number one shoe in golf.”

The FJ x Harris Tweed collection, which became available on Monday, includes an authentic Harris Tweed shoe bag “as a nod to the hand craftsmanship, design detail and dedication to the golfer that inspires the collaboration.”