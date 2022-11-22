FootJoy gift guide: Explore some of the holiday season’s best sellers

FootJoy has an abundance of items that can make the perfect gift for any golfer.

From the sharpest shoes to top apparel, here's a look at some of what FootJoy has to offer this holiday season (click here for more items, including stocking stuffers):

MyJoys

For the golfer looking to design a custom golf shoe, MyJoys offer millions of possible combinations of colors, prints, laces and more, available for both men and women.

RainGrip

If you play rain or shine, then check out the RainGrip golf gloves. The rain golf glove is essential for rain-ready play, featuring an autosuede knit palm that has an enhanced grip in wet conditions, conforming to your hand and club for a secure grip.

Men’s Jacquard Texture Midlayer

This performance mid-layer has a nice balance between relaxed fit, style and function, using updated constructions and casual fabrics. Available in black, navy and bluestone.

Women’s HydroLite Rain Jacket

Make every day playable with the HydroLite Rain Jacket, which is completely waterproof and windproof, utilizing a 2.5-layer construction that minimizes weight and maximizes fit and comfort.

Pure Touch

The most premium product produced by FJ, Pure Touch uses an exclusive, lightweight leather providing a luxurious feel and precision fit.

Premiere Series

The Premiere Series is inspired by golf shoes of the past but supercharged for today’s game. Worn by more Tour players than any other shoe, the Premiere Series features classic styling with premium waterproof leathers and exquisite details, complemented by state-of-the-art comfort and performance features, which includes the VersaTrax+ outsole.

FJ Fuel

This sneaker-like fit can bring your game alive. It has specific innovation for men, women and juniors with incredible comfort and substantial traction and support for your swing.

Flex XP

This men's and women's golf shoe can be worn to and from the gym, while hitting at the range, playing 18 and into the clubhouse for dinner without changing. It features multiple traction zones on the outsole that maximize golf performance in all conditions and produce exceptional multi-surface grip.