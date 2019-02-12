LOS ANGELES – Players haven’t dried out yet from last week’s deluge at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and they are already bracing for more of the same at the Genesis Open.

Wednesday’s forecast for the pro-am at Riviera Country Club calls for an 80 percent chance of showers and temperatures that won’t reach 60 degrees.

The outlook for Thursday’s opening round isn’t any better with a 100 percent chance of rain and, perhaps more concerning for the field, winds that are forecast to gust to 15 mph. The good news for tournament officials is that the chance of rain goes down on Friday and over the weekend.

Because of a storm that moved through Pebble Beach over the weekend, the AT&T concluded on Monday.