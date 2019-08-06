Six years after he left Atlanta with the FedExCup, Henrik Stenson will be notably absent from the revamped playoffs that begin with this week's Northern Trust.

Stenson won two postseason events in 2013, including the Tour Championship, en route to a $10 million bonus. He also finished second in 2015, the last year he made it to East Lake, but won't participate in any playoff events after failing to commit to the 125-man opener at Liberty National. Stenson is currently 85th in points, meaning he cannot advance to the 70-man BMW Championship next week.

While Stenson's withdrawal has been known since Friday's entry deadline, his reasons were not. On Tuesday, Stenson posted to Instagram that he was skipping the lucrative playoffs in order to "practice and recharge (his) batteries" in his native Sweden before playing in the Scandinavian Invitation later this month.

The European Tour event, formerly known as the Nordea Masters, will be played Aug. 22-25, which is the same week the Tour will hand out a $15 million prize to the latest season-long champ.

Stenson finished T-20 last month at The Open and followed that with a T-27 result in Memphis. His best PGA Tour showing this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for eighth.

Stenson is one of four players sitting out this week's event in New Jersey. Paul Casey played last week's Wyndham Championship and detailed his strategic decision to rest up for East Lake, while Sam Burns recently broke his ankle and Rafa Cabrera-Bello is awaiting the birth of his daughter.