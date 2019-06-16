Greyson Sigg shot 12-under 59 in Sunday's final round of the Mackenzie Tour's GolfBC Championship.

The 24-year-old former Georgia player made 12 birdies and no bogeys at Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club in Kelowna, British Columbia. He needed just nine putts during a back-nine 28 and 23 putts total.

The 59 is only the second sub-60 score in Mackenzie Tour history. Jason Bohn shot 58 in 2001 before the Canadian Tour was an official world-ranked tour.

This was just Sigg's third Mackenzie Tour start of the year. He is ranked 1,334th in the Official World Golf Ranking.