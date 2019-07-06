Four share Thornberry lead as S.H. Park falters late on Moving Day

ONEIDA, Wis. - A late slip cost Sung Hyun Park control and she fell into a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Park, who returned to No. 1 in the world after winning last week in Arkansas, made double bogey on the par-5 15th at the Thornberry Creek of Oneida course on Saturday.

She missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole and remained tied for the lead with Shanshan Feng (65), Tiffany Joh (66), and Ariya Jutanugarn (67).

They were at 20-under 196.

Yealimi Noh, the 17-year-old who got into the event through Monday qualifying, played in the final group with Park and matched her with a 69. Noh had a chance to share the lead until her 18-foot birdie chance missed.

