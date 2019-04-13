AUGUSTA, Ga. – As he heads into the final round of the Masters equipped with a two-shot lead, Francesco Molinari is the new betting favorite to slip into the green jacket.
Molinari won his first major last summer at The Open, and he was listed at 20/1 by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook to win before play began this week. Those odds fell to 7/1 after Molinari grabbed a share of the second-round lead, and he’s now a 7/4 favorite with one round to go. Tiger Woods, who was the 6/1 favorite after two rounds, is now listed behind only Molinari at 3/1.
Here’s a look at the full odds via the Westgate on the remaining contenders heading into the final round at Augusta National, where Woods and Brooks Koepka are Molinari’s closest pursuers:
7/4: Francesco Molinari
3/1: Tiger Woods
6/1: Brooks Koepka
13/2: Tony Finau
25/1: Dustin Johnson
30/1: Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele
40/1: Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
50/1: Louis Oosthuizen, Rickie Fowler
80/1: Adam Scott
100/1: Justin Harding, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas
150/1: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day
200/1: Patrick Cantlay, Thorbjorn Olesen
25/1: Field (all other players)