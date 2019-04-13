AUGUSTA, Ga. – As he heads into the final round of the Masters equipped with a two-shot lead, Francesco Molinari is the new betting favorite to slip into the green jacket.

Molinari won his first major last summer at The Open, and he was listed at 20/1 by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook to win before play began this week. Those odds fell to 7/1 after Molinari grabbed a share of the second-round lead, and he’s now a 7/4 favorite with one round to go. Tiger Woods, who was the 6/1 favorite after two rounds, is now listed behind only Molinari at 3/1.

Here’s a look at the full odds via the Westgate on the remaining contenders heading into the final round at Augusta National, where Woods and Brooks Koepka are Molinari’s closest pursuers:

7/4: Francesco Molinari

3/1: Tiger Woods

6/1: Brooks Koepka

13/2: Tony Finau

25/1: Dustin Johnson

30/1: Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele

40/1: Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

50/1: Louis Oosthuizen, Rickie Fowler

80/1: Adam Scott

100/1: Justin Harding, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas

150/1: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day

200/1: Patrick Cantlay, Thorbjorn Olesen

25/1: Field (all other players)